Kellyanne Conway, Alt-historian: Muslims started the Bowling Green Massacre

I’ve said before that I despise Kellyanne Conway and I hate that she’s a “thing” that we actually have to treat as a newsmaker. She’s not a newsmaker. She’s not a “personality.” She’s not even a pundit. She’s a fascist hack who has tied herself to a lunatic for profit and fame. I don’t understand why the news shows keep booking her or why anyone cares about what she says, but here we are. It was Kellyanne Conway who blessed us with “alternative facts” a few weeks ago. And now she’s blessing us with alternative history. Alt-History, if you will. Alt-History is where you can go on television and say that Muslims refugees are responsible for the Bowling Green Massacre. It was a massacre so devastating that no one even wants to think about it or remember it. Oh, right. That’s because it never happened.

Yes. So, obviously Twitter threw a party over Kellyanne’s Alt-History, much like the “Frederick Douglass is still alive and doing amazing work” debacle. I prefer this reaction to actually sitting here and thinking about the fact that Emperor Baby Fists’ senior advisor went on national television and completely f–king made up a terrorist attack and blamed the fictitious attack on Muslim refugees as a way of defending a lunatic ban on men, women and children seeking refuge from some of the worst conditions on earth.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

36 Responses to "Kellyanne Conway, Alt-historian: Muslims started the Bowling Green Massacre"

  1. mia girl says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:02 am

    #NeverRemember

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:02 am

    The last image of Bannon and Conway is scaring me – you can see the corruption and evil seeping from their very pores.

    As for Kellyanne – liar liar facelift on fire!

    Reply
  3. sarri says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Trump and his supporters are so ugly – I know, how shallow of me.

    Reply
  4. lightpurple says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:03 am

    This morning, Trump is using today’s incident at the Louvre to justify the ban. And he’s threatening Iran again.

    Reply
  5. justsaying says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Bannon looks pretty unhealthy, just like Trump.

    Reply
  6. MunichGirl says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Kellyanne is such a beautiful woman and doesn’t look like a witch at all. #alternativefacts

    Reply
  7. Tate says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:04 am

    They are all a bunch of evil liars. The Orange one is on a twitter rampage again this morning.

    Reply
  8. Mikasa says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:05 am

    The only thing worse than listening to Trump is listening to the condescending, nails-on-a-chalkboard voice of Kellyanne Conway.

    Reply
  9. Daisy says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:05 am

    It has been 2 weeks! Judging by the speed these fuckups are going, WW3 is happening in April.

    Reply
  10. BearcatLawyer says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I cannot believe I live in a world where alternative facts and alternative history are things!

    Reply
  11. Khaleesi says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Is SB an alcoholic? I mean, he sure looks like one.

    Reply
  12. applapoom says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Those tweets are awesome. Gave me a good chuckle.

    Reply
  13. Sixer says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:11 am

    “I don’t understand why the news shows keep booking her.”

    I think this is a huge problem generally. I mean, this woman actually has a role in an actual administration so I suppose there is reason to book her. But this particular danger to society Conway aside, it’s a terrible trend for TV bookers to mine social media and fringe websites for so-called controversial figures to appear so that they create conflict and outrage. News shows shouldn’t be chasing ratings like this. They should be informing us.

    Here in the UK, the BBC’s premier audience participation current affairs show is called Question Time. They regularly include panellists with extreme fringe views. This NORMALISES extreme fringe views. It does not provide balance. And one of their researchers was recently found on Facebook asking members of Britain First whether they would like to attend as audience participators in an episode. Britain First is the neo-fascist group that the terrorist who assassinated MP Jo Cox last year pledged allegiance to. WTUF?

    The media has a great deal of blame to take for the horrific circumstances we find ourselves in. Just check out the #journorequest hashtag on Twitter to see how it works. Lazy researchers looking for the most extreme rentagobs they can find.

    I ranted. Sorry. Will stop now.

    Reply
  14. Miss Kittles says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Bowling Green? Is she referring to the college in Ohio?

    Reply
  15. Margo S. says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:22 am

    This is really funny. Like a comedic late night sketch. But then I have to remind myself that this is real life us politics and then I’m just sad.

    Reply
  16. WellWellWell says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:23 am

    A heart attack for Bannon and Trump would be the best solution. It’s the first time I wish that to other people.

    Reply
  17. Neelyo says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Kellyanne Conway is Gollum with slightly better extensions.

    Reply
  18. Lena says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:28 am

    First they tried to blame the Canada terrorist attack on Muslims even after it was clear that it was a white Trump supporter, now they made one up, how long till the a Reichtagsbrand-Type event?

    Reply

