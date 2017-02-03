Kellyanne Conway, Alt-historian: Muslims started the Bowling Green Massacre

I’ve said before that I despise Kellyanne Conway and I hate that she’s a “thing” that we actually have to treat as a newsmaker. She’s not a newsmaker. She’s not a “personality.” She’s not even a pundit. She’s a fascist hack who has tied herself to a lunatic for profit and fame. I don’t understand why the news shows keep booking her or why anyone cares about what she says, but here we are. It was Kellyanne Conway who blessed us with “alternative facts” a few weeks ago. And now she’s blessing us with alternative history. Alt-History, if you will. Alt-History is where you can go on television and say that Muslims refugees are responsible for the Bowling Green Massacre. It was a massacre so devastating that no one even wants to think about it or remember it. Oh, right. That’s because it never happened.

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway refers to “Bowling Green massacre” that never happened to defend travel ban pic.twitter.com/8ElvmQfinQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2017

Yes. So, obviously Twitter threw a party over Kellyanne’s Alt-History, much like the “Frederick Douglass is still alive and doing amazing work” debacle. I prefer this reaction to actually sitting here and thinking about the fact that Emperor Baby Fists’ senior advisor went on national television and completely f–king made up a terrorist attack and blamed the fictitious attack on Muslim refugees as a way of defending a lunatic ban on men, women and children seeking refuge from some of the worst conditions on earth.

Kellyanne Conyway learned about the bowling green massacre from Betsy Devos who heard about it from Frederick Douglass — Matt (@StartedTweeting) February 3, 2017

Guys, these Bowling Green Massacre jokes are a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place. #AltFacts — Rob Lawson (@roblawsonjr) February 3, 2017

Matthew McConaughey is set to play the lead in the Bowling Green Massacre movie. — Trumpai Notice Me (@TrumpaiNoticeMe) February 3, 2017

Sometimes…the way people talk…it's as if The Bowling Green Massacre never even happened. Sad. — Tessa Marks (@tkmtwit) February 3, 2017

The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) February 3, 2017

Saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence surrounding the Bowling Green Massacre. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 3, 2017

Maybe Kellyanne Conway is the real perp behind the Bowling Green Massacre and she's just trying to cover her tracks. — Guy Palman (@guypalman) February 3, 2017

retweet if you died in the Bowling Green Massacre — Natasha Konczak (@PutuMark) February 3, 2017

The real Bowling Green massacre is that Kellyanne Conway made up a Bowling Green massacre — Luke Johnson (@TheRucasJohnson) February 3, 2017

It's not just the Bowling Green Massacre. Refugees were also behind the Narnia Bombings, the shootings in Atlantis and the Midsomer Murders pic.twitter.com/PW1u9Md0s2 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 3, 2017