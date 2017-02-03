Kellyanne Conway, Alt-historian: Muslims started the Bowling Green Massacre

I’ve said before that I despise Kellyanne Conway and I hate that she’s a “thing” that we actually have to treat as a newsmaker. She’s not a newsmaker. She’s not a “personality.” She’s not even a pundit. She’s a fascist hack who has tied herself to a lunatic for profit and fame. I don’t understand why the news shows keep booking her or why anyone cares about what she says, but here we are. It was Kellyanne Conway who blessed us with “alternative facts” a few weeks ago. And now she’s blessing us with alternative history. Alt-History, if you will. Alt-History is where you can go on television and say that Muslims refugees are responsible for the Bowling Green Massacre. It was a massacre so devastating that no one even wants to think about it or remember it. Oh, right. That’s because it never happened.
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway refers to “Bowling Green massacre” that never happened to defend travel ban pic.twitter.com/8ElvmQfinQ
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2017
Yes. So, obviously Twitter threw a party over Kellyanne’s Alt-History, much like the “Frederick Douglass is still alive and doing amazing work” debacle. I prefer this reaction to actually sitting here and thinking about the fact that Emperor Baby Fists’ senior advisor went on national television and completely f–king made up a terrorist attack and blamed the fictitious attack on Muslim refugees as a way of defending a lunatic ban on men, women and children seeking refuge from some of the worst conditions on earth.
Kellyanne Conyway learned about the bowling green massacre from Betsy Devos who heard about it from Frederick Douglass
— Matt (@StartedTweeting) February 3, 2017
Guys, these Bowling Green Massacre jokes are a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place. #AltFacts
— Rob Lawson (@roblawsonjr) February 3, 2017
Matthew McConaughey is set to play the lead in the Bowling Green Massacre movie.
— Trumpai Notice Me (@TrumpaiNoticeMe) February 3, 2017
Sometimes…the way people talk…it's as if The Bowling Green Massacre never even happened. Sad.
— Tessa Marks (@tkmtwit) February 3, 2017
The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more
— ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) February 3, 2017
Saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence surrounding the Bowling Green Massacre.
— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 3, 2017
Maybe Kellyanne Conway is the real perp behind the Bowling Green Massacre and she's just trying to cover her tracks.
— Guy Palman (@guypalman) February 3, 2017
retweet if you died in the Bowling Green Massacre
— Natasha Konczak (@PutuMark) February 3, 2017
The real Bowling Green massacre is that Kellyanne Conway made up a Bowling Green massacre
— Luke Johnson (@TheRucasJohnson) February 3, 2017
It's not just the Bowling Green Massacre. Refugees were also behind the Narnia Bombings, the shootings in Atlantis and the Midsomer Murders pic.twitter.com/PW1u9Md0s2
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 3, 2017
A small part of me wants to laugh but mostly I’m SO disgusted, angry and petrified that people are letting this evil into their, and by default our, lives. We can make fun of her lies – sure – but I think the experts will tell you that what happens is that BGM will actually be remembered as a thing because we keep trending it. 6-months down the road, people will believe this happened. We should call her lies out as lies and then silence – because they want this stuff to get all the attention.
The last image of Bannon and Conway is scaring me – you can see the corruption and evil seeping from their very pores.
As for Kellyanne – liar liar facelift on fire!
This just goes to show that Trump and his team can flat out lie and dumb asses will still support them.
And I’m sure that if you go on Breitbart, there will be an article to the disciples saying the mainstream media is out to get KellyAnne and the deplorables need to believe her and Trump over their lying ears, eyes and brains.
You know who else told outrageous lies to scapegoat the “enemy”? Hitler.
Trump and his supporters are so ugly – I know, how shallow of me.
It is the evil from within seeping to the outside…. or in Bannon’s case, decades of heavy drinking.
Seriously. I can’t believe his liver is still functioning.
I am having the same thoughts exactly…Mean thoughts about conway’s appearance, guilt about it, then realization that it’s the ugly on the inside seeping out.
Think about her name- it translates to “Not the Way.” Fitting.
This morning, Trump is using today’s incident at the Louvre to justify the ban. And he’s threatening Iran again.
Bannon looks pretty unhealthy, just like Trump.
Bannon looks like a heavy drinker.
I just recently heard that a very sweet woman I knew years ago passed away from diabetes and that reaffirmed in my mind that there is no God/s. If there was, these terminal lifestyle diseases would be coursing through these two hateful pos and not my old friend.
Kellyanne is such a beautiful woman and doesn’t look like a witch at all. #alternativefacts
They are all a bunch of evil liars. The Orange one is on a twitter rampage again this morning.
The only thing worse than listening to Trump is listening to the condescending, nails-on-a-chalkboard voice of Kellyanne Conway.
It has been 2 weeks! Judging by the speed these fuckups are going, WW3 is happening in April.
I really think that the US will be part of another war. I wonder who Trump will blame then.
I cannot believe I live in a world where alternative facts and alternative history are things!
There’s even a Wikipedia page about alternative facts now.
Is SB an alcoholic? I mean, he sure looks like one.
I am going to go out on a limb and say yes.
Those tweets are awesome. Gave me a good chuckle.
They are funny. We’ve gotten some hilarious tweets and memes in response to Trump and Co. Sometimes they’re the only thing that keeps me from weeping in despair. #gallowshumor
“I don’t understand why the news shows keep booking her.”
I think this is a huge problem generally. I mean, this woman actually has a role in an actual administration so I suppose there is reason to book her. But this particular danger to society Conway aside, it’s a terrible trend for TV bookers to mine social media and fringe websites for so-called controversial figures to appear so that they create conflict and outrage. News shows shouldn’t be chasing ratings like this. They should be informing us.
Here in the UK, the BBC’s premier audience participation current affairs show is called Question Time. They regularly include panellists with extreme fringe views. This NORMALISES extreme fringe views. It does not provide balance. And one of their researchers was recently found on Facebook asking members of Britain First whether they would like to attend as audience participators in an episode. Britain First is the neo-fascist group that the terrorist who assassinated MP Jo Cox last year pledged allegiance to. WTUF?
The media has a great deal of blame to take for the horrific circumstances we find ourselves in. Just check out the #journorequest hashtag on Twitter to see how it works. Lazy researchers looking for the most extreme rentagobs they can find.
I ranted. Sorry. Will stop now.
Bowling Green? Is she referring to the college in Ohio?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was wondering. I live just north of there, my family has lived here for 50 years, and I have never heard of anything so ridiculous! Ugh
Bowling Green, KY, I believe.
This is really funny. Like a comedic late night sketch. But then I have to remind myself that this is real life us politics and then I’m just sad.
A heart attack for Bannon and Trump would be the best solution. It’s the first time I wish that to other people.
Kellyanne Conway is Gollum with slightly better extensions.
First they tried to blame the Canada terrorist attack on Muslims even after it was clear that it was a white Trump supporter, now they made one up, how long till the a Reichtagsbrand-Type event?
