Ivanka Trump & Jared didn’t think it would be this hard to manipulate Baby Fists

This is the fourth Us Weekly cover IN A ROW to feature someone named “Trump.” Last week’s cover was about Melania Trump and how she lives a “separate life” from her husband. The week before that was devoted to the super-fun Trump kids, because the gossip industry wants to do anything possible to normalize a family of fascists. So, this week’s Us Weekly cover story is all about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and how IT IS SO HARD to advise an unhinged lunatic being controlled by Vladimir Putin. Tuff stuff, peeps.
Ivanka Trump always envisioned herself as a mogul, not a punch line. But on February 4, the refined, professional daughter of President Donald Trump provided the setup for Saturday Night Live’s opening sketch. Alec Baldwin, in his now-infamous caricature of Donald, remarked that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, one of his senior advisers, “make sure I don’t do anything too crazy” before asking if they were gone. Upon confirming they were home observing Shabbat, he summoned chief strategist Steve Bannon, cracking, “When the Jews are away, the goys will play!”
The bit wasn’t total satire. “Donald doing the most controversial stuff when Ivanka and Jared aren’t around — there is some truth to that,” a close Ivanka insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. And less than a month into her dad’s presidency, Ivanka, 35, is seeing firsthand that not everyone hails to the chief. While many assumed the former Trump Organization VP and her real estate investor husband, 36, would serve as calming forces for Donald, they have at times struggled to advise the short-fused tycoon.
It was during their Friday night quiet time January 27 that Donald, 70, signed the much-maligned order to temporarily ban refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Since observing the Sabbath means unplugging from technology — “We turn off our phones for 25 hours,” Kushner has said — the couple were somewhat unaware of the fallout from Donald’s decree when, the next night, she posted an Instagram photo of herself in a metallic Carolina Herrera gown with her tuxedoed husband. The backlash was immediate: A meme circulated of Ivanka side by side with a young Syrian refugee wrapped in a silver emergency blanket, and the Marie Antoinette–inspired hashtag #letthemeatcake trended on Twitter.
This first blow to Ivanka’s carefully cultivated image — “She doesn’t put a foot wrong,” family friend and Avenue columnist R. Couri Hay tells Us — was quickly followed by a second. On February 2, citing poor performance, Nordstrom announced it would no longer carry her fashion brand. “The transition has been difficult,” says the insider. But for Ivanka, no challenge is insurmountable. Notes a friend, “She’s staying positive and focused on what she’s trying to do.”
She’s also celebrating the small victories with her husband. The parents of Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 10 months, persuaded Donald not to overturn President Barack Obama’s order protecting the LGBT community from discrimination in the workplace. “That was all because of them,” says the insider of the scions. “They stood strongly against Donald repealing that executive order and told him they wouldn’t tolerate that.”
That’s not to say POTUS always listens to the duo. “Sometimes Jared and Ivanka are a big influence and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with,” says the insider. “They win some and they lose some.”
Basically, we should feel sorry for Ivanka and Jared because they can’t control the president of the United States 24-7, and they completely overestimated their influence over him. Or they completely underestimated Steve Bannon’s influence over him. Pick your poison. Suffice to say, I have no sympathy for Ivanka. She’s chosen to put a glossy Stepford-Daughter face on her father’s racism, nativism and misogyny for years now. Here’s my question though: will Jared Kushner jump ship? I feel like he was not expecting it to be this difficult to manipulate his father-in-law.
Meanwhile, Ivanka’s Baby Fisted, Easy D-desiring father tweeted this yesterday:
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
He has no sense. Not only did he tweet this on his private account (hello, unsecure Android), he had the official POTUS account retweet it! And Sean Spicer had to comment on Nordstrom’s “unfairness” in the White House briefing! These people are petty grifters with zero ethics.
Taking a call in the White House with my personal assistant Theodore. ❤ pic.twitter.com/7BY5jef0gw
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 7, 2017
Photos courtesy of Ivanka’s Twitter, cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
Nordstrom had a great sales day yesterday, so Angry Yams tweet backfired.
Also, where is the ethics committee on this?
They only exist to harass Hillary Clinton, not their own guy.
*weeps* Again.
His tweet against Nordstrom backfired:
“Donald Trump appears to have lost the power to move markets with a single tweet—and now his Twitter attacks may even be backfiring.
After the President blasted Nordstrom (JWN, +4.09%) in a tweet Wednesday morning condemning the retailer’s decision to stop selling his daughter Ivanka Trump’s brand, Nordstrom stock did something nobody expected: It surged.
In what some on Wall Street are declaring the stock trader’s answer to a political protest, Nordstrom stock barely flinched at President Trump’s criticism, dipping less than 1% before aggressively reversing course, ending the day up more than 4%.”
http://fortune.com/2017/02/08/trump-nordstrom-stock-tweet-ivanka/
I enjoyed checking their stock price yesterday. After a very minor dip when the tweet happened, there was a lovely, steady rise.
I’m waiting for someone to rub it in, by asking him to negatively tweet against their small start-up company or something. “Help us out. We need to raise capital. Please insult our company.” Welcome to reverse truth and reverse endorsements.
I think a lot of Trump’s people will try to get rid of Bannon because he has too much power over President Toddler.
I dunno – Bannon’s politics seem to match those of the old white men who silence democratically elected women in Senate.
Back to shopping a Nordstrom’s:-)
I guess I am petty after all. I can’t summon an ounce of sympathy for poor little rich Ivanka whose company makes $100M annually – with only 12 US employees…. must be so hard. #sarcasm #grifters
Is he allowed to use his POTUS account for things like that?
HA YEAH OKAY we see you over there, once again trying to distance yourself from your lunatic father when things get sketchy. Saying it’s true that he does the crazier things when you’re not around, thereby trying to absolve yourself of the consequences. Sorry, doesn’t work that way. You were happy to wear that sparkly dress on inauguration night, Ivanka
i totally agree. Damage control. Do not believe a word of it.
Yeah, I know, my first thought was, as our democracy hangs in the balance, “F$ck you, Ivanka.”
lol Jared & Ivanka: hero to the gays!
That part of the article is hilarious to me. Like the one piece of Obama’s legacy they decided to keep in place was a no-brainer, relatively bipartisan piece of legislature that protects LGBTQ community against discrimination and these two self-congratulatory fools are falling all over themselves for saving it from Cat Vomit’s path of destruction.
I was thinking the same thing (you’re a much better writer than me), these people will cling to anything that makes them look good, truth be damned.
As a gay person I’m so grateful to have them on my side…NOT!
What the fuck, so the rights of minority groups will hinge on whether or not Ivanka and Jared think they’re worthy?!? I doubt this was motivated by anything more than Ivanka not wanting to piss off her hairdresser and stylist.
I wonder if they also stood up to Donald because Jared’s cousin is gay,plus Jared and Ivanka had attended Marc’s wedding to his husband? It would not be proper to be seen as hypocrites and tarnish the Trump name(sarcasm)
I’m doing a fantasy scenario, since in it trump isn’t President. If my dad went on twitter and scolded people in a manic fashion on my behalf……holy shit no. How’s this First Daughter gig working out for ya Ivanka.
I said the same thing! Like take a step back: – grown ass woman has her father rage tweeting about her professional life? I would die!
Not that I really buy this “Shabbat is the main reason they can’t control Donald” narrative, don’t you think God would forgive Jared and Ivanka if they suspended their religious observation once in a while if it would mean a saner leader for all of us?
They lost me at “refined, professional daughter” because they left out spoiled rotten and given a Baby Fist hand up by her dad who thinks it’s “unfair” when a store dropped her clothing line because it’s not selling. Many truths perceived as negative to the family are considered unfair but they don’t care how unfair p*ssygrabbing Trump has been to women, democracy and the truth. In fact, so-called president Trump lies and exaggerates regularly so how are we to believe anything that comes out of his mouth, even about important stuff like terrorism.
Ivanka wholeheartedly supports her unrefined and unprofessional father and, therefore, his ideas. She allowed him to say and do horrid things throughout the campaign and now, as so-called president, innocent lives have been lost already. Her dad is also causing stress throughout the world so she would do us all a favor by explaining to him that he is NOT up to the task and insist he resign.
