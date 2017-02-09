J.K. Rowling is not here for memes about her death

This story had me giggling yesterday. As we discussed, if you try to get J.K. Rowling’s attention on Twitter, be prepared for what happens. A fan made a really nice meme about how distraught they will be when J.K., whom they obviously feels very strongly about, dies. But who wants to talk about how people will react when you die? So J.K. made a little joke of it on Twitter, because she’s marvelous like that:

This is very sweet, but I won't be offended if you untag me when making plans for my death. pic.twitter.com/LfLSTuTxQO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 7, 2017

That’s funny. In typical J.K. fashion it’s topical, clever and doesn’t actually discount the fan’s emotions (despite what the Daily Mail thinks). How else do you respond to someone discussing your demise? “Aw, that’s so kind of you. I can’t wait until I die now!” Of course, it got play and people wanted to talk about it. Most made references to her Harry Potter series and others merely lamented, “death can’t take you from us.” But regardless of how many homages and kind messages are put up, let’s remember, people are discussing her death. So J.K. had kind of had it:

Yes, let's talk more about when I die. It's cheering me right up. https://t.co/o8qrudMvW0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 7, 2017

Seriously, tweet whatever you like. I just don't want to be tagged in on the funeral plans. It's… weird. https://t.co/d98WEwsvKl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 8, 2017

I don’t talk about my death but I do discuss my funeral all the time. I have plans and I want to make sure they are carried out. Like I want an open casket but I don’t want the top of the casket open, I want to bottom, showing a glorious pedicure and a kick @ss pair of shoes. But I don’t think I would be as keen on my friends sitting around discussing my eternal departure. So I understand J.K.’s desire to be untagged. Plus, this is social media and there is a very short step from “How I will honor the woman who brought me Harry Potter” and the trolls who will post “How I want that wizard woman and her politics to die”.

Speaking of people who think they have what it takes to engage J.K. on Twitter – they still don’t. I tried to warn them, but they didn’t listen:

Nicolas Flamel doesn't die in the Potter books. Seriously, read before you burn, it'll make attacking me so much easier. pic.twitter.com/cU8AOMS21F — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 2, 2017

Her very next tweet was this response to someone asking about the fate of kreacher, the house elf post books:

She wins. Every. Time. Have a care, those who want to go toe-to-toe with La Rowling about her politics, she’s brought backup: