J.K. Rowling is not here for memes about her death

This story had me giggling yesterday. As we discussed, if you try to get J.K. Rowling’s attention on Twitter, be prepared for what happens. A fan made a really nice meme about how distraught they will be when J.K., whom they obviously feels very strongly about, dies. But who wants to talk about how people will react when you die? So J.K. made a little joke of it on Twitter, because she’s marvelous like that:
This is very sweet, but I won't be offended if you untag me when making plans for my death. pic.twitter.com/LfLSTuTxQO
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 7, 2017
That’s funny. In typical J.K. fashion it’s topical, clever and doesn’t actually discount the fan’s emotions (despite what the Daily Mail thinks). How else do you respond to someone discussing your demise? “Aw, that’s so kind of you. I can’t wait until I die now!” Of course, it got play and people wanted to talk about it. Most made references to her Harry Potter series and others merely lamented, “death can’t take you from us.” But regardless of how many homages and kind messages are put up, let’s remember, people are discussing her death. So J.K. had kind of had it:
Yes, let's talk more about when I die. It's cheering me right up. https://t.co/o8qrudMvW0
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 7, 2017
Seriously, tweet whatever you like. I just don't want to be tagged in on the funeral plans. It's… weird. https://t.co/d98WEwsvKl
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 8, 2017
I don’t talk about my death but I do discuss my funeral all the time. I have plans and I want to make sure they are carried out. Like I want an open casket but I don’t want the top of the casket open, I want to bottom, showing a glorious pedicure and a kick @ss pair of shoes. But I don’t think I would be as keen on my friends sitting around discussing my eternal departure. So I understand J.K.’s desire to be untagged. Plus, this is social media and there is a very short step from “How I will honor the woman who brought me Harry Potter” and the trolls who will post “How I want that wizard woman and her politics to die”.
Speaking of people who think they have what it takes to engage J.K. on Twitter – they still don’t. I tried to warn them, but they didn’t listen:
Nicolas Flamel doesn't die in the Potter books. Seriously, read before you burn, it'll make attacking me so much easier. pic.twitter.com/cU8AOMS21F
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 2, 2017
Her very next tweet was this response to someone asking about the fate of kreacher, the house elf post books:
He died, aged 666. https://t.co/MATq0L4sP3
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 2, 2017
She wins. Every. Time. Have a care, those who want to go toe-to-toe with La Rowling about her politics, she’s brought backup:
@jk_rowling hahaha
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 6, 2017
Photo credit: Twitter, Getty Images and WENN Photos
My dad says, “When I die, just stick me in an orange crate and float me down the river. Spend the coffin money on a decent party.”
I think JK uses the Twatter as her main form of entertainment. She always makes me laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol my dad, practical as he is has literally said “I don’t know. Toss me off the back deck for all I care”.
I’ve been making it very clear to my family that I will come back to haunt them if they have a funeral. And I want to be cremated and turned into a coral reef or planted as a tree, because my death might as well be useful to some creature or another.
But I hate funerals. I don’t want people to go through the rigmarole of having to plan a funeral while grieving, and have to grieve in public just because it’s ‘what you do’. Cremate, reef or tree, and go have wine and snacks if you need to gather.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a piece on NPR this week about the high costs of funerals and the lack of transparency in pricing. It’s an industry that really takes advantage of people in a vulnerable time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Almost everyone is cremated in the UK. Also, I’ve never even seen an open casket like wot they have in the US. That gives me the total creeps.
I’ve only planned one funeral – my mum’s. I don’t know if we were just lucky in the officiator(a nice humanist lady) and the undertaker we chose, but it was actually a really positive experience that I remember with a kind of affection. Also, everybody cried in the crem itself, but the party afterwards was a really joyful thing. Is that weird?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blasphemy. Don’t you dare, twitter people. But seriously, that’s weird. Don’t sit around and talk about a person’s death as if they’re already dead and expect them to be flattered.
JK is Twitter queen and wizard queen and all the queens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I laughed out loud when I saw the response to the meme. What I love and think is effective about JK’s treets is that she doesn’t say anything amazing or insulting. It’s just honest and matter of fact ie the response about Nicolas Flamel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The person who wrote the death tweet seems absolutely insufferable, to me. Possible I’m projecting, but they remind me of people I’ve known who were exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If any of those responses were addressed to me I would gold plate them and put them on my nightstand.
Something to be really proud of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse