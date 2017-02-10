Christie Brinkley’s ex husband, Peter Cook, picked up a 21 yo on Instagram

A photo posted by Peter Cook (@petercookarchitect) on Mar 30, 2015 at 11:51am PDT



Back in 2008 when Christie Brinkley was divorcing her husband, Peter Cook, she received a lot of flack for fighting to make the proceedings public. It came out at the time that Cook, an architect, had hired an 18 year-old teenager to work in his office and had an “affair” with her, if you can call it an affair when there’s such an age and power difference. Cook subsequently remarried a more age-appropriate woman and his next wife trashed Brinkley in the press until he did the same thing to her and cheated. To her credit, his next ex wife then apologized to Brinkley through the press and told her she did the absolute right thing by making her divorce from Cook public. In her apology to Brinkley, Cook’s next ex said that he had a “secret pathological predilection” for young women. Enter this latest story about how Cook, 57, picked up a 21 year-old by trolling instagram. I don’t know if the young woman knew what she was getting into or if she just realized too late that Cook was a creep but the two were spotted on a date and onlookers say she was trying to get away from him. *shiver*

Cook… was pictured snuggling up to a college sophomore, a 21-year-old aspiring singer named Zoey Tess, in three now-deleted Instagram and Snapchat pics from a date in East Hampton on Tuesday. “Everyone noticed them,” said a source of the meeting. “He was being aggressive. He kept insisting, six or seven times, for her to sleep over, and she kept shutting him down.” A source tells us Cook reached out to the young brunette — who is just three years older than his daughter — on Instagram several months ago. “She didn’t know who he was,” says the source. “He was saying his ex-wife was Christie, and showed her a picture of his 18-year-old daughter, Sailor, and [was] saying how he is closer with her than Christie.” In 2015, Page Six reported that Cook was spotted “checking out every pretty young thing in skimpy outfits” in Sag Harbor, and in 2014 he was reportedly seen taking “creepy” photos of girls without their knowledge. Cook and Brinkley split and then went through a painful public divorce battle after he had an affair with then-18-year-old Diana Bianchi. Cook said in a statement: “I am so proud of my baby girl, and best friend Sailor Brinkley-Cook. You are an inspiration to all young women! You are the love of my life! Speculation of anything but offering a dear friend in town a spare room for the night is just that.”

[From Page Six]

That statement at the end gives me the creeps. “Offering a dear friend in town a spare room for the night.” I hope that girl got away from him, and I hope that being publicly called out like this is enough to deter this guy from creeping on more girls his daughter’s age for a while. It probably won’t be though. Nothing is ever this narcissist’s fault. He’s the one who cheated on Christie Brinkley and then blamed her for it. Those kind of dudes always blame their ex. If you go on a date with a guy and he tells you he has a crazy ex and it’s all her fault – stay far away!

The woman below isn’t the woman mentioned in the story. This is a woman named Cheryl Eisen, she’s an interior designer. I don’t know what their deal is or if this is a work thing.