Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel are saving sex for marriage, apparently?

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have been together for a year and a half. They got engaged last year, and I’m almost positive that Evan lives with Miranda in her Malibu home. Considering Miranda’s history of talking about how sexual she is, I just assumed that the Easy D was plentiful. But Miranda seemed to say in a new interview that… maybe not? Like, Miranda and Evan don’t have sex at all?
Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel is a billionaire at 26, but that’s perhaps not his most extraordinary feat. He’s been in a relationship with former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr, 33, for 18 months, but abstained from sex because he’s “traditional.”
Kerr, Spiegel’s fiancée of seven months, told the Times of London that the pair won’t be getting it on “until after we get married,” explaining that Spiegel “is very traditional. We can’t . . . I mean, we’re just . . . Waiting.”
It’s not clear if Spiegel is a trendy “born-again virgin” a la Russell Wilson and Ciara.
As I’ve said before about the Russell Wilson-Ciara thing, if you want to wait, God bless and Godspeed. That’s your call, your body, your choice. You do you. But for Miranda, it does feel like closing the barn door after the horses have bolted. She’s been married, she has a kid, she allegedly cheated on Orlando Bloom with Justin Bieber, and she’s always described herself as a very sexual person. My guess is that if it was up to her, they would be doing it. So why would Evan abstain? I have no idea – his emails from his college days made him seem like a pretty typical frat-bro who liked to gossip about getting laid. But I guess everyone changes. Here’s an alternate theory: Miranda and Evan are having sex but Miranda just lied about it for no real reason.
Also, in the same interview, Miranda threw down on Facebook for copying Snapchat. Facebook really is doing that – Facebook copied Snapchat’s “Story” format almost exactly. This is what Miranda said:
‘I cannot STAND Facebook,’ she volunteers. She is not on Facebook itself, but she does have ten million followers on Instagram, which is owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s company. Instagram recently introduced a range of Snapchat-esque features, which has drawn out her protective streak.
“‘Can they not be innovative? Do they have to steal all of my partner’s ideas? I’m so appalled by that. … When you directly copy someone, that’s not innovation.’ And then a sudden look of panic crosses her face. ‘Do I get to approve this interview? Crystal!’ She admonishes her publicist who long ago drifted out of the conversation. ‘Oh I don’t even care. It’s a disgrace. How do they sleep at night?’”
[From Sunday Times via Business Insider]
The part where she wonders if she should be talking sh-t about Facebook is… interesting. I guess that’s one way to prove that you’re ride-or-die about your man – use the platform of a celebrity interview to talk sh-t about your man’s business rival. That being said, she didn’t say anything we don’t already know.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet.
Wow. Their wedding night’s going to be quick
His body language with her is a bit stilted.
Did she wait when she dated James Packer? Because in that case having a long engagement would not be a bad idea……
Well this story will get her much more press, if she had said “why yes interviewer, I am intimate with my soon to be husband” there is no story.
Or maybe she means they are just not having sex with each other before the wedding.
An over sharing story about their sex life would have gotten just as much attention. I think more couples are making this choice and just feeling less stigmatised for saying so. Good for them.
They are copying Snapchat, but guess what Miranda? Snapchat really sucks too. His app allows you to send dick pics and superimpose Bambi faces over your own, let’s not act like he reinvented the wheel here.
is he trying to have no body contact with her/ afraid of not controlling himself? he’s as still as Baby Fists brain. He’s not even cuddling her in any of the pic. Me think there is more to this..
Best use of ‘Easy D’
Their body language is so weird. She wants to grab his wallet and never let go and he is pushing her away.
I’ve heard of this. In fact, I had a (former) friend who did this. She and her boyfriend (now husband) stopped having sex when he proposed, and waited for the wedding night. (Never mind the 4 years they lived together before that, and humped like rabbits.)
(Why a former friend? She morphed into a Republican — and life is too damn short to spend it with bigots.)
So where does one meet Sugar Daddies you dont have to have sex with?
Him writing those terrible things could also mean that he was portraying himself as Mr Fratbro because was so insecure about his lack of succes with women. And in the pictures he certainly doesnt look like he has any confidence. Seems more like a weak dude posturing and then being to intimidated to have sex with a world famous model.
