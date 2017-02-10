Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel are saving sex for marriage, apparently?

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have been together for a year and a half. They got engaged last year, and I’m almost positive that Evan lives with Miranda in her Malibu home. Considering Miranda’s history of talking about how sexual she is, I just assumed that the Easy D was plentiful. But Miranda seemed to say in a new interview that… maybe not? Like, Miranda and Evan don’t have sex at all?

Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel is a billionaire at 26, but that’s perhaps not his most extraordinary feat. He’s been in a relationship with former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr, 33, for 18 months, but abstained from sex because he’s “traditional.” Kerr, Spiegel’s fiancée of seven months, told the Times of London that the pair won’t be getting it on “until after we get married,” explaining that Spiegel “is very traditional. We can’t . . . I mean, we’re just . . . Waiting.” It’s not clear if Spiegel is a trendy “born-again virgin” a la Russell Wilson and Ciara.

[From Page Six]

As I’ve said before about the Russell Wilson-Ciara thing, if you want to wait, God bless and Godspeed. That’s your call, your body, your choice. You do you. But for Miranda, it does feel like closing the barn door after the horses have bolted. She’s been married, she has a kid, she allegedly cheated on Orlando Bloom with Justin Bieber, and she’s always described herself as a very sexual person. My guess is that if it was up to her, they would be doing it. So why would Evan abstain? I have no idea – his emails from his college days made him seem like a pretty typical frat-bro who liked to gossip about getting laid. But I guess everyone changes. Here’s an alternate theory: Miranda and Evan are having sex but Miranda just lied about it for no real reason.

Also, in the same interview, Miranda threw down on Facebook for copying Snapchat. Facebook really is doing that – Facebook copied Snapchat’s “Story” format almost exactly. This is what Miranda said:

‘I cannot STAND Facebook,’ she volunteers. She is not on Facebook itself, but she does have ten million followers on Instagram, which is owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s company. Instagram recently introduced a range of Snapchat-esque features, which has drawn out her protective streak. “‘Can they not be innovative? Do they have to steal all of my partner’s ideas? I’m so appalled by that. … When you directly copy someone, that’s not innovation.’ And then a sudden look of panic crosses her face. ‘Do I get to approve this interview? Crystal!’ She admonishes her publicist who long ago drifted out of the conversation. ‘Oh I don’t even care. It’s a disgrace. How do they sleep at night?’”

[From Sunday Times via Business Insider]

The part where she wonders if she should be talking sh-t about Facebook is… interesting. I guess that’s one way to prove that you’re ride-or-die about your man – use the platform of a celebrity interview to talk sh-t about your man’s business rival. That being said, she didn’t say anything we don’t already know.