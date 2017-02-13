Solange Knowles in Gucci & Irisvan Herpen at the Grammys: gorgeous?

Solange Knowles is now a Grammy winner, you guys. She won a Grammy for “Best R&B Performance” for “Cranes in the Sky.” This is her first Grammy. Solange came to play too, choosing two different outfits for the show. She wore this gold Gucci for the red carpet, and she changed into a grey striped Irisvan Herpen Fall 2016 Couture gown for inside the Staples center, where she presented and collected her Grammy. I like the grey better? I also think Solange has more interesting style than Beyonce, every day of the week.

Interesting enough, Solange also seemed to indicate that she’s pissed about her sister’s Grammy snubs. She tweeted out Frank Ocean’s Tumblr post about the Grammys not respecting black artists (which I covered on Sunday). Will Solange boycott? Is Solange calling for a boycott? Eh.

Elle King wore Teuta Matoshi Duriqi. You know what? I don’t have a problem with this. Her voice is so throaty, I expected her to show up in some kind of nouveu Mae West ensemble, but I like that she went ultra-fem and girly. She’s a pretty girl too.

Andra Day wore Christian Dior. Does this look like Dior to you? It’s weird, right? Still, I love her and to me, she can do no wrong.