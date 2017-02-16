Kesha’s producer Dr. Luke complains about her weight & diet in leaked emails

Last year, Kesha suffered a series of legal setbacks while trying to escape from her contract with Sony under producer Dr. Luke. Kesha alleged that Dr. Luke mentally and physically abused her, drugged her and sexually assaulted her. Under the terms of her ongoing contract, Kesha was being made to continue working for Sony and her abuser, Dr. Luke. She’s continuing her court case in New York and has issued an appeal, although she has dropped a civil case in California against Dr. Luke. In new court papers, Kesha’s lawyer includes emails from Dr. Luke to Kesha’s manager in which Dr. Luke claims Kesha’s weight is a liability for her career, tries to complain about her breaking a juice fast, and is extremely petty about some lyric changes she suggests. Kesha has continued her career, but she’s had to make major changes to her music to avoid violating her contract with Sony.
A year after a Manhattan judge ruled that Kesha couldn’t walk away from her exclusive recording contract with Sony and Dr. Luke despite claims that he’d raped her and called her a “fat f–king refrigerator,” she’s asking the jurist to reconsider.
Kesha wants to “be free from her abuser and rebuild her physical, emotional, and mental health,” her attorney writes in court papers filed this week.
Dr. Luke has denied the claims.
But newly released emails between Dr. Luke and Kesha’s manager Monica Cornia give credence to the performer’s claims that the producer was heartless about her eating disorder.
“Nobody was calling anybody out,” Dr. Luke writes to Cornia at 2:11 a.m. on June 28, 2012, according to a copy of the email.
“We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. there have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast,” the producer gripes.
Cornia asks him to be more supportive because she’s “a human and not a machine,” then adds, “if she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want.”
Dr. Luke also reveals in an earlier message that “A list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.”
In a May 2012 email exchange between Cornia, Kesha and other managers, Cornia discusses a fight between the singer and her producer over lyrics for what would become her hot single “Crazy Kids.”
In one email, Cornia says Dr. Luke wanted the phrase, “You see us in the club sip sippin bub,” while Kesha preferred, “You see us in the streets we da we da freaks,” because she doesn’t go to clubs.
“I don’t give a s–t what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it,” Dr. Luke allegedly told Kesha, according to Cornia.
Cornia adds that Kesha tried to settle the spat with Dr. Luke, but “didn’t feel comfortable talking to him” in the studio.
“He refused to come downstairs (“she wears the pants in MY house?”) so we left,” Cornia writes, again quoting Dr. Luke.
So Dr. Luke is so controlling that he’s complaining to Kesha’s manager that she dared eat a little turkey and drink some diet Coke while she was on a juice fast. He’s so controlling that he considers it emasculating to let her change one single line in a song. He’s so controlling that he claims that Kesha isn’t getting work because of her weight. (Which is doubtful, he’s likely using that as an excuse.) Keep in mind that this isn’t just sh-t talk in the studio (which would be bad enough) he’s actually writing these things to Kesha’s manager. Last year it came out that the judge assigned to Kesha’s case, who threw out Kesha’s suit against Sony, is married to a lawyer for Sony. I hope that this appeal is successful for her and/or that another judge is put on the case. She’s gone through so much.
The sad thing is Kesha isn’t the only popstar he’s done this to. Kelly Clarkson had the same complaints after her Breakaway album and no one believed her.
He truly is a vile and disgusting human being. I’m glad Kesha brought the evidence to end him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Free Kesha. Seriously let her live away from this monster
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so vile, and it is disgusting that Sony etc continue to empower him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know that the judge was married to a Sony lawyer. She should have recused herself since that’s such a conflict of interest. I can’t believe, but do, that Luke actually said songwriters and producers won’t work with her because of her weight. She’s not rail thin but not close to being fat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
actually, that part i can totally believe. Not saying that there is anything wrong with Keisha’s weight, but that the music industry is full of these expectations for young female singers….for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing. That it’s terrible, but I can believe it to be the case. This industry is brutal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How could anyone still work with him after these revelations… he’s disgusting!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
music industry is full all predators rapists and abusers who are protected because of network and money .
if one of them is put down , it s dangerous for the others,people who are afraid now would talk.
here in france the so called artist david hamilton has comitted suicide when a well known former child victim accused him,and made other react.he wasn’t able to coerce them into retract , and feared justice and popular opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just so many layers of sexism here. So many. It makes me so angry that this describes a woman’s career in this day and age…no male artist would be subjected to this sort of scrutiny over his appearance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse