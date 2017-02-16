Emperor Baby Fists keeps throwing Twitter-tantrums about ‘low-life leakers’

Here are some photos of Emperor Baby Fists and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House yesterday. Melania made her first trip to the White House since the inauguration for this Netanyahu visit, and Bibi brought his wife Sara too. Incidentally, if you follow Israeli political gossip, the Netanyahus apparently have a pretty crazy marriage. But that’s not the point of this post. What is the point? I don’t know, the media seemed really distracted yesterday with this visit and now we’re supposed to be talking about Trump’s plan for peace in the Middle East, and we’re supposed to believe Jared Kushner is just the mensch to make it happen. We’ll see.
Personally, I thought the more interesting political news yesterday was Baby Fists’ now open war with American intelligence agencies. To be fair, American intelligence agencies seem to have declared war on Baby Fists first, mostly because intelligence officers were (rightly) appalled that somehow we got Putin’s Manchurian Candidate in the White House. Trump has been on a tweeting-binge in the past 24 hours about all of the “leaks.” Here are the tweets from yesterday:
This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
And these tweets just came up this morning:
Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
Poor baby snowflake. So sensitive. So butthurt. So corrupt. Notice he doesn’t actually deny what’s being said in any of the intelligence leaks. Trump does have “plans” to deal with all of the leaks: he’s going to appoint a billionaire “outsider” (with no intelligence experience) named Stephen Feinberg to “a broad review of the intelligence agencies.” There’s also additional reporting that intelligence officials are purposefully holding back sensitive intelligence from Trump and the White House because the agencies believe that Trump and his people will misuse it or leak it themselves, likely to Russia.
The lesson here: Vladimir Baby Fists gets what he paid for.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Am sure he said that about the Russian ladies he paid to ‘leak’ all over a bed!
He’s had it in for the intelligence community since he won the election – thats a fight he needs to walk away from. If he and Sessions try to silence them – well, I’ve got some wine and happy to share. Esp now as Putin has said he wants to work ‘closely’ with US intel agencies. Putin clearly has some serious sh!t on Trump and his cohorts. Some on CIA/FBI et al, go for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t quite understand the power the intelligence community wields. You seem to. Would you be so kind as to talk a little more about that? Super curious. Like, do they have the power to take him down? And if so, how would it work? Would the judiciary need to be involved? Legislative branch? Or, what would an “intelligence” coup look like?
Thanks, if you have the time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, they are spies after all and often work outside the law. Part of their job is to collect information that can be used against you. It was the intel community that brought down Richard Nixon – so they’ve brought down a US President before. Google Watergate to see how it was done.
They have evidence to prove that Trump is in bed with Putin and that is what they are leaking to the press now. He’s been threatening them for months, they are fighting back and are doing their job of protecting the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Says the king of the leaks *chuckle*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So ironic. Sick of his whining, lying, and thin skin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
who looked into the camera and asked Russia to leak Clintons emails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something big is definitely coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he’s admitting that everything the intelligence agencies are leaking is true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats what I took from it – there was no screaming of fake news. They can’t really deny it now as the Flynn controversy confirmed Russia was closely involved in the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can’t take any blame. Blame everyone else. Again blaming Hillaŕy for something
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, still blaming Hillary. He’s so pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Putin is certainly grabbing him by the p***y. And basically the whole file with the other kind of leak, amongst other things, is apparently proven to be all true (Guardian read I can’t find now).
Ok. Now I want the gossip on the Netanyahus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude you looked at national security documents IN PUBLIC. GTFOH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and had conversations about same in public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those of us who have had first hand experience with a totalitarian regime know very well that any argument between a politician and intelligence agencies is only won by the latter. They know where the bodies are buried and have the experience to play the game. Yes, sadly some people will be made scapegoats by Trump and his goons in an effort to show “toughness” but the leaks will just get worse until somehow he is removed.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the republicans are goading him, because it will make to that much easier to remove him once he’s done all their dirty work for them, appointing all their fellow billionaire donors, privatizing Medicare etc. Once he’s outlived his usefulness, they’ll kick him to the curb, ending up with Pence, which is what they want. But first they’ll let Trump do a few really horrible things that will deeply affect his base so that they don’t jeopardize their own careers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that’s their plan but it going to backfire on them – their forgetting how petty Baby Fists is. He will take GOP with him when he goes down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He uses hyphens excessively. I shouldn’t be surprised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Says “very, very” excessively, too. So impressed with his extensive vocabulary. Equally impressed with his maturity, i.e., refusing to answer questions from CNN. It was embarrassing to watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, this was the best thing for Hillary. Had she won, no matter how great she was, all the country’s ills would have been blamed on her. Now Emperor Orange is left holding the bag filled with a steaming pile of shyt. In my opinion, the country is already pretty great. Do we have issues? Sure, but not to the extent that this shitgibbon ran on. He rigged the election so he could “fix” everything (to his favor and those of his ilk), now I’d like to see him try.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good grief. It really does feel like the end times, doesn’t it? Whoever could have foreseen the day that the CIA would become the white knights of the American republic? THE CIA!
And, from the Britisher perspective, General Mattis basically threatened reduced NATO involvement yesterday, unless the European nations cough up more cash. If you recall, the ability to get promises about NATO commitment was what Theresa May told the UK would be her MAIN negotiating advantage over the 27 for Brexit. THAT’S crumbled to dust then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha – i know esp that we haven’t even met our financial obligations to NATO either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Newsweek is reporting that US allies have been keeping intelligence reports on the US since August due to Russian interference. I’m sure they have plenty to share with US intelligence agencies also. Newsweek would not name the countries, but suspects include Britain, Germany, and a Baltic country.
Easy-D is in a downward spiral and the walls are closing in. Never denigrate your intelligence agencies, Emperor Zero. Just like in that hotel in Russia, it can can get very “leaky.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse