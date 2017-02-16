Emperor Baby Fists keeps throwing Twitter-tantrums about ‘low-life leakers’

Donald Trump Meets With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu At The White House

Here are some photos of Emperor Baby Fists and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House yesterday. Melania made her first trip to the White House since the inauguration for this Netanyahu visit, and Bibi brought his wife Sara too. Incidentally, if you follow Israeli political gossip, the Netanyahus apparently have a pretty crazy marriage. But that’s not the point of this post. What is the point? I don’t know, the media seemed really distracted yesterday with this visit and now we’re supposed to be talking about Trump’s plan for peace in the Middle East, and we’re supposed to believe Jared Kushner is just the mensch to make it happen. We’ll see.

Personally, I thought the more interesting political news yesterday was Baby Fists’ now open war with American intelligence agencies. To be fair, American intelligence agencies seem to have declared war on Baby Fists first, mostly because intelligence officers were (rightly) appalled that somehow we got Putin’s Manchurian Candidate in the White House. Trump has been on a tweeting-binge in the past 24 hours about all of the “leaks.” Here are the tweets from yesterday:

And these tweets just came up this morning:

Poor baby snowflake. So sensitive. So butthurt. So corrupt. Notice he doesn’t actually deny what’s being said in any of the intelligence leaks. Trump does have “plans” to deal with all of the leaks: he’s going to appoint a billionaire “outsider” (with no intelligence experience) named Stephen Feinberg to “a broad review of the intelligence agencies.” There’s also additional reporting that intelligence officials are purposefully holding back sensitive intelligence from Trump and the White House because the agencies believe that Trump and his people will misuse it or leak it themselves, likely to Russia.

The lesson here: Vladimir Baby Fists gets what he paid for.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

22 Responses to “Emperor Baby Fists keeps throwing Twitter-tantrums about ‘low-life leakers’”

  1. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Am sure he said that about the Russian ladies he paid to ‘leak’ all over a bed!

    He’s had it in for the intelligence community since he won the election – thats a fight he needs to walk away from. If he and Sessions try to silence them – well, I’ve got some wine and happy to share. Esp now as Putin has said he wants to work ‘closely’ with US intel agencies. Putin clearly has some serious sh!t on Trump and his cohorts. Some on CIA/FBI et al, go for it.

    Reply
    • Odette says:
      February 16, 2017 at 8:30 am

      I don’t quite understand the power the intelligence community wields. You seem to. Would you be so kind as to talk a little more about that? Super curious. Like, do they have the power to take him down? And if so, how would it work? Would the judiciary need to be involved? Legislative branch? Or, what would an “intelligence” coup look like?

      Thanks, if you have the time!

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        February 16, 2017 at 8:37 am

        Well, they are spies after all and often work outside the law. Part of their job is to collect information that can be used against you. It was the intel community that brought down Richard Nixon – so they’ve brought down a US President before. Google Watergate to see how it was done.

        They have evidence to prove that Trump is in bed with Putin and that is what they are leaking to the press now. He’s been threatening them for months, they are fighting back and are doing their job of protecting the country.

  2. Becky says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Says the king of the leaks *chuckle*

    Reply
  3. Megan says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Something big is definitely coming.

    Reply
  4. Trixie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:26 am

    So he’s admitting that everything the intelligence agencies are leaking is true.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

    He can’t take any blame. Blame everyone else. Again blaming Hillaŕy for something

    Reply
  6. Slowsnow says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Putin is certainly grabbing him by the p***y. And basically the whole file with the other kind of leak, amongst other things, is apparently proven to be all true (Guardian read I can’t find now).

    Ok. Now I want the gossip on the Netanyahus.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Dude you looked at national security documents IN PUBLIC. GTFOH

    Reply
  8. vauvert says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Those of us who have had first hand experience with a totalitarian regime know very well that any argument between a politician and intelligence agencies is only won by the latter. They know where the bodies are buried and have the experience to play the game. Yes, sadly some people will be made scapegoats by Trump and his goons in an effort to show “toughness” but the leaks will just get worse until somehow he is removed.

    I wouldn’t be surprised if the republicans are goading him, because it will make to that much easier to remove him once he’s done all their dirty work for them, appointing all their fellow billionaire donors, privatizing Medicare etc. Once he’s outlived his usefulness, they’ll kick him to the curb, ending up with Pence, which is what they want. But first they’ll let Trump do a few really horrible things that will deeply affect his base so that they don’t jeopardize their own careers.

    Reply
  9. Lise says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:35 am

    He uses hyphens excessively. I shouldn’t be surprised.

    Reply
  10. NastyWoman says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Honestly, this was the best thing for Hillary. Had she won, no matter how great she was, all the country’s ills would have been blamed on her. Now Emperor Orange is left holding the bag filled with a steaming pile of shyt. In my opinion, the country is already pretty great. Do we have issues? Sure, but not to the extent that this shitgibbon ran on. He rigged the election so he could “fix” everything (to his favor and those of his ilk), now I’d like to see him try.

    Reply
  11. Sixer says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Good grief. It really does feel like the end times, doesn’t it? Whoever could have foreseen the day that the CIA would become the white knights of the American republic? THE CIA!

    And, from the Britisher perspective, General Mattis basically threatened reduced NATO involvement yesterday, unless the European nations cough up more cash. If you recall, the ability to get promises about NATO commitment was what Theresa May told the UK would be her MAIN negotiating advantage over the 27 for Brexit. THAT’S crumbled to dust then.

    Reply
  12. Eric says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Newsweek is reporting that US allies have been keeping intelligence reports on the US since August due to Russian interference. I’m sure they have plenty to share with US intelligence agencies also. Newsweek would not name the countries, but suspects include Britain, Germany, and a Baltic country.

    Easy-D is in a downward spiral and the walls are closing in. Never denigrate your intelligence agencies, Emperor Zero. Just like in that hotel in Russia, it can can get very “leaky.”

    Reply

