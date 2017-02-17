Nicole Kidman: Worst-dressed lists are ‘nasty & misogynistic’

2017 BAFTA Awards - Arrivals

Nicole Kidman covers the new issue of The Edit. She’s promoting Big Little Lies, the HBO miniseries which Nicole produced and stars in. She’s also still campaigning for an Oscar too, of course. She’s nominated this year for Lion, although I think she knows she’s not going to win, right? I think everyone in that category knows that the Oscar is going to Viola Davis (at long f–king last). Interestingly enough, I liked this interview because Nicole directly addressed her increasingly wacky red carpet style. What I’ve always said about Nicole is that she cares very deeply about fashion and she cares about making a huge statement on the red carpet. Which is why I don’t understand her current style phase, which all too often defaults to “Miss Havisham nonsense.” Of course, she also turned up at the SAGs with two birds on her shoulders, so who knows? You can read the full Edit piece here. Some highlights:

Figuring out what she’ll wear to this year’s Oscars: “I have a sense of what I want to wear, I want it to have a real flavor of the film, but I haven’t found it.”

She just figured out she can take off her shoes at awards shows: “My feet were killing me. It was a long dress, so I said to Keith, ‘Do you think anyone will notice?’ And I just took them off. It was so much more comfortable. I love the way that a high heel looks, but the actual wearing of it is a whole different thing.”

Her red carpet style these days: “I have no problem being divisive. My eight-year-old [Sunday Rose] said, ‘You’re wearing that?’ My six-year-old [Faith Margaret] was like, ‘What’s on your shoulder?!’ I’m not a fan of ‘Worst Dressed’ things because I don’t believe in crucifying people for their individual [taste]. It just seems nasty and misogynistic, so that needs to go away. I have worked with directors who are divisive, so I’m used to [criticism], and as my husband says, ‘You don’t want to have a thick skin; that’s not a compliment’… Oh well, sticks and stones can break your bones, but names will never hurt you, right?”

Working on Big Little Lies: “One of the craziest things happened after we’d done a lot of violent scenes. When you see them in the show they’re flashes, but we needed to re-shoot them and re-shoot them so [director Jean-Marc Vallée] could get grabs of stuff. I couldn’t sleep and the next morning I went for a run to try and get some of Celeste’s energy out. I came back and I’d left my key, I couldn’t get in the door. It’s a glass door, so I got a rock and I threw the rock through the door. I’d never done anything like that before. And then I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s how much I’m holding all this in, the anger, the pain.’”

Her connection to costar Zoe Kravitz: “Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

She is political, she swears: “My mother was part of the Women’s Electoral Lobby and would take me to hand out pamphlets when there was voting on behalf of feminism. That’s how I was raised; we’d sit in the back rooms of the WEL while they were all talking. I remember listening, sort of not understanding but understanding there was a movement happening, that as women we were powerful together, that we needed to have equality. I was teased at school for my mum being a feminist. I just said, ‘OK, it doesn’t matter. I’ll stand up for what I believe in.’”

I wish she would have used this interview to discuss her personal politics in greater detail. Like, I know she considers herself a feminist. I know she supports women within the industry and I know she supports organizations like Planned Parenthood. But there’s still a weird taint on her since she said that we need to “support” Donald Trump because he’s president. She shouldn’t be afraid to speak about how she really feels.

What else? Worst-dressed lists are misogynistic, maybe. I’m all for people letting their freak flags fly, but I think Nicole is mostly just mad that she’s no longer considered the best dressed woman on every red carpet.

2017 BAFTA Awards - Arrivals

34 Responses to “Nicole Kidman: Worst-dressed lists are ‘nasty & misogynistic’”

  1. Erinn says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I think the worst dressed lists would be better if they put men on them, or more frequently if any of them already do.

    I don’t know – when you’re dressed completely inappropriately for an event, you’re kind of free game within reason. Use those $100 bills to wipe your tears.

    • ElleBee says:
      February 17, 2017 at 7:21 am

      I think men don’t make it on very often because they pretty much wear the same thing to every event. I agree with you though, celebs shouldn’t try to make fashion statements and then be mad when people point out how hideous and inappropriate their clothing is

      • Merry says:
        February 17, 2017 at 7:32 am

        I’m sorry but no. Theres an inexcusable focus on womens appearance and thats what filters into these red carpet events. The “men are uniformly dressed” excuse falls apart constantly. For instance how is Ceelo Greens Grammy outfit not at the top of every single Worst dressed list this year? As a matter of fact how many times has a man topped any of the major worst or best dressed lists?

    • ctgirl says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:07 am

      I suspect that most best and worst dressed lists are written by women. Women generally dress for other women and most men don’t pick apart a women’s ensemble.

    • helonearth says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:14 am

      We always see men turning up on the premieres in jeans and a t-shirt, or trainers with a suit and little, if anything, is said. When women dress down for these events its brought up in the media.

      I saw an article about a male tv presenter in Australia who wore the same suit for a year and no one noticed! That simply would not happen with a female presenter.

      Those lists are sexist.

  2. Kate says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:17 am

    You know what’s misogynistic and nasty? The new president you want us to support.

  3. Megan says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:20 am

    She was engaged to Lenny Kravitz? Wow, talk about the one that got away.

    Reply
  4. Detritus says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:22 am

    The buried lede is that Nic and Lenny dated! Another site was suggesting they were engaged at one point too.

    Imagine Nic with Lenny instead of Keith Urban…

    Reply
  5. zappy says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I am not American, but I dont think I have any sanity left if I have president like Trump. And no, my President isnt good either, but I think Trump set the lowest standart..
    about worst dresser, males arent include because in hollywood mostly they wear tux etc, kinda boring.
    but once you look to Asian Red Carpet, sometimes males celeb also wear questionable fashion choice, and yes, they got called worst dresser too.
    so its not only for females..

  6. ff_oo78 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Will you ever let the Trump thing go?

    What planet you live on? He is the pres. of the country whether you like it or not. What; you’ll spend the next most-likely 8 years acting like an adult toddler just b/c he was elected by a wide margin and you did not get your way? Go out and contribute. Do smthng rather than bitching about nonsensical stuff while talking about C list celebs.

    Not only the office, but the House and Senate as well they won. A large chunk of those people, who voted for him, had voted for Obama during the previous two elections.

    I did not elect him, and I disagree with his opinions about 90% of the time. But you, and people like you, need the come to your senses and act like grown ups. This is not the way to live.

    Enough.

    • Kasia says:
      February 17, 2017 at 7:33 am

      He wasn’t elected by a large margin…he literally lost be 3 million votes. He didn’t even tie, lol. And that’s WITH all the cheating it’s becoming obvious he did.

      I’m kind of doubting that you’re not one of his supporters because you have the “inability to remember facts if they don’t support my worldview” thing down.

      Also, you thugs were mean as hell to Obama for 8 years. Trump is literally the dumbest and most dangerous person to ever be “elected” to anything. Hopefully your country wises up and nullifies the election as they are rumored to be thinking of doing. The world cannot survive four years of this evil man. We just can’t.

    • AreYouForReal? says:
      February 17, 2017 at 7:50 am

      Yeah, no. We will not sit down and shut up and be lorded over by Emperor No Clothes. No, he did not win by a large margin. Literally 26% of the country voted for him (only 45% of eligible voters voted and most of those voted for Hillary). No, we will not “deal” and let him enact his racist, sexist, xenophobic, bigoted policy.

      Hurray to Celebitchy for keeping this horrible administration in the forefront of people’s minds EVEN as we enjoy mindless gossip about C list celebrities. You are more than free to wander over to Breitbart, where they fully support your president and twist facts to favor him.

    • Erinn says:
      February 17, 2017 at 7:53 am

      Or, if you don’t like it, you can leave? I don’t see how you, or anyone else has the authority to tell people what to write on their own blog.

    • wheneight says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:02 am

      Lol people raising Hell is what literally just prevented us from having Labor Secretary who doesn’t support minimum wage this week.

    • Nic919 says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:19 am

      There are elections every four years so unless Cheeto bans elections, then 8 years is no guarantee and a lot of people are having buyers remorse one month in, so he’s not going to be reelected. The people who failed to show up to vote last time will be there voting against him in 2020, if he even makes there and doesn’t have to resign for his traitorous behaviour with Russia.

  7. Nancy says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I agree with her on the best and worst lists. Joan Rivers basically started the “who are you wearing” mantra at award shows decades ago. Funny thing to me when I used to watched these fashion shows, the people dissecting other people’s choices were hot messes themselves. What’s good to one is bad to another. Wear what you like, not what you feel they will like.

  8. Kat says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I think she’s in a bit of a bind regarding questions about supporting Trump. She is, after all, Australian and regardless of whether she supports Trump or not (guessing no), she could hardly say that she thought the American people had done a devastatingly ridiculous thing and get away with it.

    Americans are understood to not like it when people who aren’t even American have the temerity to criticise their choice of president.

  9. Darkladi says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:38 am

    More weapons of mass distraction. 😒
    Thanks. I’ll keep focusing on things that really matter

  10. Lucy2 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Worst dressed lists are kind of mean spirited, now that I think about it. Her style has really changed, it’s kind of funny that her kids don’t get it either. But if she’s happy with what she chooses, who cares?

    Also:
    “All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent”

  11. boredblond says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Funny..I don’t recall her objecting to ‘lists’ when she was a mainstay on those titled ‘best dressed’..

  12. Greenieweenie says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:18 am

    She was never considered the best dressed woman for her conservative classic taste. That isn’t what fashion is about. She was always expressive and a risk taker–even that chartreuse fur-trimmed gown was a risk. I don’t like her fashion right now because it seems like one whimsical spaghetti strap dress after another. I LOVED the parrots. That’s fashion…not some tasteful dress you might wear to church.

  13. Lalu says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I know she’s not a fave here, but I like Nicole. And I like that she isn’t talking more about politics. I don’t think it’s because she is scared… I just think she probably doesn’t think her opinion is more important than everyone else’s.
    I think she’s right about the stupid lists too. Good for her for wearing what she wants.

  14. greenmonster says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Look kids, a troll. Don’t feed it, don’t touch it. Just keep moving.

  15. Alix says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:22 am

    No one’s disputing the fact that Trump won the (Electoral College) election. But people are as free to bitch and moan about it for the next four years* as certain people were free to contest Obama’s birthplace for eight years. Voting, and the First Amendment, gives us the privilege of bitching, and protesting, as long and as loud as we like. And that IS acting like grown-ups.

    * Or, if we’re lucky, one year. Even less?

  16. Tanguerita says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:27 am

    .

  17. Tanguerita says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:27 am

    sorry, please delete. The reply function seems not to function//

  18. Alix says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Oops! I did. My bad.

