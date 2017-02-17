Karl Lagerfeld: Trump was ‘democratically elected, so people have to deal with it’

Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 - Chanel Show

I had to go into the archives for this story, because I had vague memories of Karl Lagerfeld deigning to discuss politics in the past, but I remembered that he actually wasn’t that political. As it turns out, Karl has said in the past that he doesn’t vote and doesn’t like to get involved in politics, but he does have admiration for certain women in politics, especially political wives. He praised Michelle Obama repeatedly, calling her face “magical” and saying that Michelle was what Europeans think of as The American Woman. As it turns out, Karl is also a fan of Melania Trump. Melania just wore a Lagerfeld design this week at the White House, and Karl thinks she has a “good body.” He also thinks people just need to “deal with it” that we have an unhinged maniac as president.

Karl Lagerfeld, who was rumored to dress Melania Trump for the inauguration, doesn’t mix fashion and politics.

“Fashion people are fashion, they are not politics,” he tells WSJ Magazine’s March issue. Referring to German chancellor Angela Merkel, he said, “Maybe her clothes are horrible, but she is not in fashion, hmm?”

The designer reveals he “loved Michelle Obama,” and “Mrs. Trump is a very nice woman and pretty handsome. Good body, no? And this Ivanka is quite cute, no?”

He says, “I knew [Donald] Trump before, when he was not in politics. I’m not American, but he’s a democratically elected president … so people have to deal with it.”

[From Page Six]

Some might say Karl’s comments about Melania and Ivanka are sort of sexist, but really… what else is there to discuss except how they look? Ivanka wanders around the White House like everyday is Take Your Daughter to Work Day. Melania is hiding out in the Manhattan Penthouse of Sadness. So, I think he’s perfectly justified in discussing what they look like. I enjoy the description of Melania as “handsome” for some reason, but I disagree that Ivanka is “quite cute.” I also disagree that we just have to “deal” with Trump. This current situation cannot be sustained. The country is incapable of dealing with it, and we shouldn’t have to.

Here’s Melania’s Karl Lagerfeld suit on Wednesday:

Donald Trump Meets With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu At The White House

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to “Karl Lagerfeld: Trump was ‘democratically elected, so people have to deal with it’”

  1. Talie says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:44 am

    When you’re in 1%, you never care who is elected…he’ll probably dress Le Pen too.

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Yeah, we do have to deal with it. And we will deal with it by using our voices and sticking together to stop this moron and his minions.

    we don’t have to shut up and accept whatever insane shenanigans just because he was ‘democratically elected’ .

    Reply
  3. Kate says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:49 am

    So was Hitler.

    Reply
  4. Radley says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:51 am

    When people say “deal with it”, do they really mean shut up?? Because people are dealing. They’re protesting. They’re donating to the ACLU. They’re calling their legislative representatives. They’re calling out the lies. They’re making a case for investigations. So people ARE dealing. Just not the way some want us to.

    Imo, people tip their hand when they say stuff like that, even if they’re trying to walk a fine line and not sound biased. Lagerfeld is a well known @sshole who lives in a bubble of vapidity, so yeah. *eyeroll*

    Reply
  5. lala says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Rich, spoiled, white man supports Trump? SHOCKER.

    It’s going to be great seeing all these assholes try to claim they never supported Trump when he is arrested, charged with treason, and sent to prison.

    Reply
  6. LinaLamont says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:58 am

    There’s a reason why Michael K calls him Kunty Karl. He’s just awful

    Reply
  7. Sarah says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:58 am

    “so people have to deal with it.” – shut up, Karl.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Pfffttt. Go away.

    Reply
  9. Dani says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I’m only here for pics of my boo Bibi.

    Reply
  10. Lightpurple says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:03 am

    But what does Choupette think?

    Reply
  11. Miss Grace Jones says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I don’t know what anyone was expecting.

    Reply
  12. PunkyMomma says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Going by the gloves, and that entire get-up — that’s really Madonna posing in a rubber mask of Lagerfeld, isn’t it?

    Reply
  13. SusanneToo says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:07 am

    You look ridiculous, Karl. Deal with it.

    Reply
  14. Olenna says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Good god! How many corpses does drumpf have on his payroll?

    Reply
  15. robyn says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:14 am

    If he can make a few bucks off of Melania he is fine with everything. Actually, he said exactly nothing since everyone has no choice but to “deal” with so-called president Trump in their own ways.

    Reply
  16. Elle says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Please stop covering this ridiculous man. Give us Riz Ahmed or Dev Patel or John Cho instead. New rule: for every Karl L. article we get one hot Asian guy article to wash away the taste. Why Asian? Fair enough. Any hot guy will do, but there really isn’t enough coverage of hot Asian guys on English-speaking sites. Have you seen Harry Shum Jr dance? That will kick the Karl aftertaste right out of your life.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment