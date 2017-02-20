Page Six: Angelina Jolie’s ‘star power & goodwill was on loan from Brad Pitt’

Over the past week, Page Six has run three major stories about Angelina Jolie. The first piece was about how Angelina has been discreetly looking to hire a publicist in the wake of her divorce. That story made it seem like no publicist wanted to work with her because all of Hollywood is Team Brad. The second story was an interview with a Hollywood divorce lawyer saying that Angelina has “used” the UN and her children solely for her image and that she’s to blame for her horrible public relations, because she left Brad. Or something.

Those stories were just leading up to the mother of all diss pieces, published this weekend. I’m not going to do big excerpts from it – you can read the full piece here. The headline? “Angelina may have the kids, but Brad has custody of Hollywood.” The point of the story is that because people clapped for Brad at the Golden Globes, everyone in Hollywood loves him and hates her, and Angelina is super-worried. Everyone in Hollywood also hates Angelina (so says Page Six) because “she had a reputation for stealing other actresses’ boyfriends.” For the love of God. The most interesting part of this story is that her long-time manager – whom she briefly parted with – Geyer Kosinski is back in her inner circle, and that he’s a “controversial figure” for some reason. Page Six summed up their story this way: “It seems Jolie has begun to realize that so much of her star power and goodwill was on loan from Pitt. Without it, her future in Hollywood is uncertain at best, and the damage she has done to her highly crafted image may be irreparable.”

Yes, her reputation is in tatters because she dared to file for divorce from Hollywood’s Golden Boy and now his people are trying to rip her to shreds. That’s the real story. This piece was perfectly timed to combat the happy-family images of Angelina with all of her kids in Cambodia. It’s so obvious.