Page Six: Angelina Jolie’s ‘star power & goodwill was on loan from Brad Pitt’

Over the past week, Page Six has run three major stories about Angelina Jolie. The first piece was about how Angelina has been discreetly looking to hire a publicist in the wake of her divorce. That story made it seem like no publicist wanted to work with her because all of Hollywood is Team Brad. The second story was an interview with a Hollywood divorce lawyer saying that Angelina has “used” the UN and her children solely for her image and that she’s to blame for her horrible public relations, because she left Brad. Or something.
Those stories were just leading up to the mother of all diss pieces, published this weekend. I’m not going to do big excerpts from it – you can read the full piece here. The headline? “Angelina may have the kids, but Brad has custody of Hollywood.” The point of the story is that because people clapped for Brad at the Golden Globes, everyone in Hollywood loves him and hates her, and Angelina is super-worried. Everyone in Hollywood also hates Angelina (so says Page Six) because “she had a reputation for stealing other actresses’ boyfriends.” For the love of God. The most interesting part of this story is that her long-time manager – whom she briefly parted with – Geyer Kosinski is back in her inner circle, and that he’s a “controversial figure” for some reason. Page Six summed up their story this way: “It seems Jolie has begun to realize that so much of her star power and goodwill was on loan from Pitt. Without it, her future in Hollywood is uncertain at best, and the damage she has done to her highly crafted image may be irreparable.”
Yes, her reputation is in tatters because she dared to file for divorce from Hollywood’s Golden Boy and now his people are trying to rip her to shreds. That’s the real story. This piece was perfectly timed to combat the happy-family images of Angelina with all of her kids in Cambodia. It’s so obvious.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Did you save the paper? I need to wrap some fish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need to wipe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Birdcage liner
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂 😂😂…page six is pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t read the full piece but it sounds like the gist of it is that “Brangelina” was greater than the sum of its two parts. That doesn’t seem that far fetched. I think she definitely became higher profile when she got together with Pitt. Of course it might be a little rocky at first as they reclaim their individual identities apart from the huge “Brangelina” image that defined them for so long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, that is not the gist of it. They are essentially saying that Brad upgraded Angelina and that now that they are divorcing she is being revealed as a fake, manipulative liar who does not really care about anything but herself.
The are crediting everything good that she has done to Brad being in her life and at the same time contradicting themselves. They are also leaving out key details that make her seem like she is a man stealer, like mentioning that she met with the King of Cambodia but conveniently leaving out that she met with the King and Queen on the same night at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The King of Cambodia bit, sorry but that made me laugh. He’s in his mid-fifties, never been married, has no kids and was described by his father as “loving women like sisters”. The wrongly named “Queen” in question is the Queen Mother, his as a matter of fact.
I think half the time, the media are just idiots. Properly, they would have been describing this as the King of Cambodia and the Queen Mother, rather than the King and Queen of Cambodia in the first place. There probably wasn’t ill intent, just poor research.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. They were definitely bigger together, but both their careers will be just fine.
Jolie does need FTKMF to be well received though, as her future as a director isn’t a sure thing after BTS. She can always sign up for some action film to rebound with or focus on her charity work and slip out of the limelight.
Brad is definitely the golden boy, and half the people here that don’t like him now, spent the last decade saying he could do no wrong. The truth is he’s well respected by his peers, produces interesting projects and when the charges were dropped against him, people moved on.
I think they both could have handled things better and not been so public with their mess, but I’m guessing they now realise they’ll get shared custody and will have to get along better for the sake of the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lilly I couldn’t agree more, and couldn’t have said it better. Call me naive, but I also don’t believe Brad was behind this or any of the other hit pieces about her (the more sympathetic ones about him….? Maybe.). Regardless of their current troubles she is still the mother of their children and I just don’t see him treating her that way out of spite (or any other reason). And I don’t think his silence is “approval”, either. If he did come out and say something that would just keep feeding the monster (i.e. the tabloids & all their b.s.). Not to mention how every word would be dissected & analyzed, looking for hidden meaning. So, basically, damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. I’m a fan of both of them, and I hope when they come out the other side of this (which seems to be getting a little closer) they are bother better & stronger for it. And, of course, I wish the best for their children. They are, after all, the truly innocent ones in all of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m quoting a song here.
“I’m good all by myself but I’m a force when we’re together. Though I’m good all by myself but baby you…you make me better.”
Both of them had great careers before they got together but I think their union elevated their status. They went from Alist to AList couple. They will both be fine. A lot of celebs careers slow down a bit after they start to get older. Blame that on agiest Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree – they were even bigger together, but they were both quite successful and famous before they ever met. At the moment, he’s having great success with producing, and she’s not so much with directing, but that doesn’t mean she owed all of her star power to him. That’s ridiculous.
I also agree they both could have handled things a little better, and with smcollins that I don’t think he’s behind these stories. The “Brad is sad without his kids” stuff in People, yes, but this, no. This sounds like someone with a grudge who is using a private family situation to trash someone they don’t like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@smcollins, I agree with you. It seems too despicable and not intelligent to do this if you have many children that you have to parent together. She was interviewed and she was gracious mentioning that they were a family and saying “our” children.
She us (again) being vilified in other outlets, many praising Brad, as in conservatives vs liberals. Maybe page 6 is being paid by conservatives? The owner seems to be some man named Jesse Angelo, is he friends with 45th?
She is an advocate for refugees well-being, and she wrote against the current political environment that us so against fair treatment of refugees. Awful to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their brand together undeniably helped their individual brands and theres definitely potential for a think piece or ten there on the future of couple branding or whether each can ever really recover from the brand implosion or even just a story on how it affects their individual industry relationships. But this article just isnt that piece.
I’m fairly indifferent to Angelina on most days and on some days just really dont see the hype with her but Page Six is kind of mean spirited and gossipy here. The real story for me is who she pissed off that they are coming for her so blatantly. ( I dont think this is Brad. If it were, the attack would be spread out in different outlets. Someone other than Brad has a grievance with her, perhaps the Page Six editorial staff.)
Edit: ok, just read some of the other comments and yes, I can buy the theory that its coming from a Trump insider. That would explain why its showing up in a NY paper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ …John Voight is a Trump supporter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if Scott Rudin doesn’t have an “in” at Page Six, personally. This is a very “Hollywood personal” story by someone. Makes more sense to me than some random Trump supporter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she and he became high profile when they got together. They got together after he divorced his wife and a cheating scandal. AND there was the fact that both were rich gorgeous and famous in their own right. That made for even more ink. IMO, I think they are just trying to sell papers and are testing to see where people stand. If this doesn’t pan out, they’ll probably switch to bashing Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But look now no one care or talking about this story major missed from page six.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone is sure feeling insecure about the power of AJ…BUT…. I think this is more John Voight than Brad….JMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could also have something to do with Trump since she came out with that piece in the NYT a few weeks ago. Her father was never this vicious and would only use his interviews to express “fatherly” concern/ bs. I don’t remember him ever attacking her in such a way.
It could also be Brad’s team with his silent approval. We will never know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Aiobhan Targaryen…Voight hates her. People underestimate the depth of this man’s maliciousness to Angie and her mother.His narrative for years has been that she is unstable, and erratic in an attempt to keep her down. He is insanely jealous of her and thus tries to insert himself into her life. He is a master manipulator/tabloid feeder of misinformation. Brad is no saint, but this article is beyond malicious. This is someone who wants to tear this woman down and leave no possibility of a comeback. Fortunately, no sane person believes this sh#t. VOIGHT IS A TRUMP SUPPORTER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Brad Pitt is totally blameless in all of these stories!!!!!!!!!!
The man that has Hollywood (while Angie only has the kids) at his feet, has absolutely zero to do with this absolute shit!
Talk about hypocrisy!
This is why Brad wanted those records sealed, so he could trash her in peace without worrying that any of the shit he did would come out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well we saw this coming,
Meanwhile brad is still chasing his acting oscar, maybe now that he has the hollywood sympathy that once was borrowed to angelina , he will receive it.
The fact that they are boasting that having a great career is better than messing up your kids to the point of having only supervised visit once week and losing their custody , I CANNOT .
Pitt ‘ s movie made the studio lose 80-100 millions , his follow up franchise WWZ was cancelled and his right hand at paramount was fired but let s speak about angelina lmao
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad and his career with his company Plan B/movies like Moonlight etc. are doing fine.
Just like Angelina’s career will be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not saying his career is in toilet but tried to build this as life after their split but only talked about angelina.
If they wanted to look at negativity then just take a look at brad ‘s career now , it is not the end but it doesnt look that great.
And moonlight was abproject during their wedding and was out for months but the article looks at marriage post mortem
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They still will be both fine – I mean they are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. It’s not like they have to beg for film roles like other people *cough* Aniston *cough*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is an executive producer of moonlight, he is never hands on and takes a producer role he leaves it others but gets the credit. All his moves are overrated.
He is chosen by media as the golden boy and will always be protected image and movies will always get good ratings.
The media built his image as beautiful, perfect and he can never, never grow old for the public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@bap:
I have read your comments – you like Jolie and hate Pitt, so there’s no point in having a conversation with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The exaggeration is amazing!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot stand the woman and don’t buy her saintly act but this page six story is utter bullcrap. If anyone in that relationship was thirsty, it’s Brad – he always hitches his junk to the latest rising star which, in 2005, was Jolie. I can’t believe I’m defending her but there it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always viewed their star power as equal so this is BS. But she should stay quiet and just live her life with her children to the fullest. Time reveals all truths eventually and let’s face it, Hollywood hates powerful women who don’t have to kiss butt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I asked this question on the other Angelina thread. Is Page Six published by a pro Trump newspaper? If so, do you think these negative articles are payback for the OpEd she wrote on the immigration ban?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks better than ever, Like healther than in years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I find these stories are doing more to hurt Brad Pitt than Angelina, because they make him look like an asshat who is smearing his ex.
She, on the other hand, doesn’t seem that interested in playing the hollywood game for many years now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s reported to be very aware of her image and highly skilled in managing her own PR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet there is a man behind Page Six decisions.
Whatever. I am not a fan of Jolie and I was on no one side until now. Now I will be on her side as a middle finger to those pathetic people and just because Jolie is a woman and I am sick to see how women are portraied on that toilet paper of a newspaper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Angelina may have the kids, but Brad has custody of Hollywood.”
So the “custody” and respect of Hollywood is more important than a happy family life, a healthy peaceful life for the kids is worth nothing in comparison to “winning” in public opinion, the writer of that hit piece doesn’t think much of Pitt either, huh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see it this way – the headline was an insult to Brad but the rest was an attack against Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That headline is so stupid BECAUSE WE ALL KNOW FAMILY IS EVERYTHING. and to think a woman wrote this crap it is very disgusting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah that was just such a despicable headline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina has excess to the highest political figures and Royalty around the world. Some of the media must be worried for Pitt.
Angelina was Knighted DAME COMMADER by the Queen a very high honor. Where’s Pitt’s Knighthood Oh Wait Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I mean, her only decent film in recent years was Maleficient. His body of work is better than hers. He’s a better actor and he picks very good films to do. Her Hollywood life is basically over, but she’s fine with that, probably. Brad can have Hollywood and she can take her humanitarian work. I do find it plausible that most of Hollywood is rejecting her because Brad is friends with everyone and was still doing the movie star shmoozing stuff while she essentially rejected that lifestyle first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does have a great body of work, no one takes that but to imply she nothing without him is a joke
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Pitt has it going on in Hollyweird why all the attacks by the media on Angelina. If he is that well loved by hollyweird than he and media should move on. Angelina is being attacked and bully by the media and he is not going to defend her ever.
My opinion is he is a whiner and most whiners need support and media is his support.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think most of her Hollywood friendships came from Brad. Before him the only close actor friends she seemed to have were her ex’s. Everyone since except Clint Eastwood has been a co-star or collaborator of Brad’s, so yeah, I think that’s very much his crowd.
I also think they massively boosted each other’s profiles. Brad got a bump status wise above Clooney, Depp and Cruise despite not being much of a box office draw, and Angelina got bumped to full blown movie star status despite a lot of dreadful flops between Girl Interrupted and Mr & Mrs Smith. I don’t think it’s out of line to say that being a celebrity couple took both their profiles to new heights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl interrupted and MAMS were flops??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t she win an oscar for girl interrupted?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CorneyBlue Amen to your comments!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@L MAMS made over 400 million dollars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She said ‘between’ as in the films she made in between those two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tourist, Salt, Wanted, changeling were hits and made money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BETWEEN Girl Interrupted and MAMS. There definitely were some flops in there, for sure. Pitt had some around that time frame too. MAMS definitely gave both a boost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At first I thought it must be trumpmedia trying to drag her image down so he can hurt refugees without Lara Croft tomb raider coming after him. But Brad isn’t speaking out against any of these hit pieces, so I guess it’s his people. Too bad. I don’t think that’s going to do any good for his image in the long run, though of course they both have so much starpower that they can split it and still be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we seriously expected to hold it against her that she doesn’t hang out with Hollywood people? So what? If she wants to be friends with humanitarians or whatever that’s her preogrative. Maybe those are the people she finds interesting?
Also the whole she stole billy bob and brad is so misogynistic and also from what I have read a huge double standard as Anniston got involved with Justin when he was with his long term live in gf.
Also it’s worth noting that jolie apparently is friends with her exes unlike brad. So it seems to me it’s him that doesn’t do amicable break ups.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Hannah – that’s a really good point re the exes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad Pitt wishes she could have half the fame and respect Angelina Jolie has.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her face…it looks different………
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are not the only one who says that.
People on the Internet mentioned Botox and fillers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she may have ingested food for a change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I guess her Oscar win in 2000 was down to him too, huh, who knew?! … He’s that benevolent that four years before they started dating he made that possible for her with all those oodles of good will of his which were just lounging around trying to find some poor actress to bestow themselves upon?
*excuse me while I wipe the rest of my sarcasm up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👍🏼 +10000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad has custody of Hollywood and Angie has custody of the kids. And we are supposed to envy him for that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Page Six basically commandered by that Cindy Adams person? I stopped reading her vitriol years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SOOOOOoooOOOoOooO petty I could practically write a Taylor Swift song with it. Damn, William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never liked Angelina much, but these last pieces are so disgusting. And those headlines “Brad Pitt wins custody of Hollywood”! As if we needed more proof that Hollywood is full of sexist people who will always side with the guy, no matter what they do. Johnny Depp, Josh Brolin, Woody Allen, Casey Affleck, etc. etc. The only way to get blacklisted there (if you’re a white male) is to speak against jews or being extremely conservative.
Leaving whatever happened in that family aside, I don’t think Angelina is some innocent dove, she did go pretty rough against Pitt’s image at first. However, portraying her as someone desperate to get back the fame and star power that Brad so generously bestowed upon her is ridiculous. Reminds me of the portrayal all the tabloids did of Jennifer Aniston when they split, she was also desperate (for a man). So sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^THIS!!!!^^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
methinks, the other party dost protest too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Brangelina divorce was never going to be easy considering their status. It’s apparent though that a lot of people believe Jolie made a conscious decision not to simply divorce but to destroy Pitt’s image and keep sole custody of their children. That’s the core of her PR problem, hence the title “Angelina may have the kids, but Brad has custody of Hollywood.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#alternativefacts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh, IS her reputation in tatters, though? I haven’t heard about any of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse