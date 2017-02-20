Jennifer Garner hasn’t yet filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, E!: things are the same



You know how US Magazine ran a story last week claiming that Jennifer Garner was just about to file for divorce? Well some outlets misread that and claimed she had filed for divorce (she had not) and one person commenting on our Facebook post summed it up perfectly “sh-t or get off the pot.” Some of you floated the theory that a new nannygate-type scandal was about to drop and/or Ben has a new girlfriend and that Jen is trying to get ahead of it. It’s been mentioned that People Magazine hasn’t chimed in and that they may be sitting on some big story or waiting for official word from one of their camps. Well E! has news and it’s that everything is the same, basically. So is Garner playing both sides of the fence or is she talking to US while Ben is talking to E!? We’ve seen this play out with the two of them many times over the past year and a half. One outlet will have one story about the state of their relationship, another outlet will have a different conflicting story, all while they’re playing happy family in public. It’s either a concerted media effort or they have separate teams feeding stories to the press. Anyway here’s what E! says:

“Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed,” a source says of the actors. “They have been working at their relationship for the past few years.” In fact, E! News has exclusively learned that to rebuild their relationship and to improve their communication in general, the actors have taken multiple trips alone together in the last year. From the beginning, the exes have been committed to co-parenting daughters Violet Affleck, 11, Seraphina Affleck, 8, and son Samuel Affleck, 4—and they’ve done it so well that their relationship status often confused fans. “There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely,” the source says. “They love each other and that hasn’t changed. But it’s unclear what the future holds for them.” Regardless, they will remain on a “united front” and will “always prioritize the children” above all else. “The spirit of their relationship has not changed.” Ben continued to live on the family’s property post-split, and the source says it remains his primary residence. “Regardless of their relationship with each other, they will always protect the kids and spend time together for them,” the source adds. “Their goals remain the same.” In fact, the actor sang Jennifer’s praises while talking to E! News’ Catt Sadler last year. “Jen is a superhero mom. She is an amazing mother and I’m really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with,” the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice admitted. “We try our best.” Which is all to say their “modern family” (as Jennifer once called it) will remain intact, even if she does files for divorce. “There wasn’t a big blowout,” the source says. “It’s a fluid situation.”

[From E! Online]

ET says essentially the same thing with different quotes. So this is Afflecks side right? We know his career seems to be imploding (by his standards, by the rest of the world’s he’s wildly successful) and my guess is that he’s incredibly difficult to live with and that Garneris putting him on notice. I really wish she would just get it over with and file already though, or is there some major story about to break, another big scandal where he’s with an incredibly young woman? He’s supposedly separated though, how big of a deal must it be? It’s like they think we’ll be so shocked when we’ve already seen the worst from him. If Garner gave him another chance after that what is it going to take for her to file? No shade for that, if she wants to stay with him that’s her prerogative, but I do think it must have been something bad again.

Incidentally there are no paparazzi photos of Garner out with her kids at church yesterday. Affleck went with them to church on Superbowl Sunday two weeks ago, proudly wearing his Pats hat. It’s rare that he goes but it’s even rarer that Garner doesn’t go.