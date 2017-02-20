Jennifer Garner hasn’t yet filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, E!: things are the same

You know how US Magazine ran a story last week claiming that Jennifer Garner was just about to file for divorce? Well some outlets misread that and claimed she had filed for divorce (she had not) and one person commenting on our Facebook post summed it up perfectly “sh-t or get off the pot.” Some of you floated the theory that a new nannygate-type scandal was about to drop and/or Ben has a new girlfriend and that Jen is trying to get ahead of it. It’s been mentioned that People Magazine hasn’t chimed in and that they may be sitting on some big story or waiting for official word from one of their camps. Well E! has news and it’s that everything is the same, basically. So is Garner playing both sides of the fence or is she talking to US while Ben is talking to E!? We’ve seen this play out with the two of them many times over the past year and a half. One outlet will have one story about the state of their relationship, another outlet will have a different conflicting story, all while they’re playing happy family in public. It’s either a concerted media effort or they have separate teams feeding stories to the press. Anyway here’s what E! says:
“Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed,” a source says of the actors. “They have been working at their relationship for the past few years.”
In fact, E! News has exclusively learned that to rebuild their relationship and to improve their communication in general, the actors have taken multiple trips alone together in the last year.
From the beginning, the exes have been committed to co-parenting daughters Violet Affleck, 11, Seraphina Affleck, 8, and son Samuel Affleck, 4—and they’ve done it so well that their relationship status often confused fans. “There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely,” the source says. “They love each other and that hasn’t changed. But it’s unclear what the future holds for them.” Regardless, they will remain on a “united front” and will “always prioritize the children” above all else. “The spirit of their relationship has not changed.”
Ben continued to live on the family’s property post-split, and the source says it remains his primary residence. “Regardless of their relationship with each other, they will always protect the kids and spend time together for them,” the source adds. “Their goals remain the same.”
In fact, the actor sang Jennifer’s praises while talking to E! News’ Catt Sadler last year. “Jen is a superhero mom. She is an amazing mother and I’m really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with,” the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice admitted. “We try our best.”
Which is all to say their “modern family” (as Jennifer once called it) will remain intact, even if she does files for divorce. “There wasn’t a big blowout,” the source says. “It’s a fluid situation.”
ET says essentially the same thing with different quotes. So this is Afflecks side right? We know his career seems to be imploding (by his standards, by the rest of the world’s he’s wildly successful) and my guess is that he’s incredibly difficult to live with and that Garneris putting him on notice. I really wish she would just get it over with and file already though, or is there some major story about to break, another big scandal where he’s with an incredibly young woman? He’s supposedly separated though, how big of a deal must it be? It’s like they think we’ll be so shocked when we’ve already seen the worst from him. If Garner gave him another chance after that what is it going to take for her to file? No shade for that, if she wants to stay with him that’s her prerogative, but I do think it must have been something bad again.
Incidentally there are no paparazzi photos of Garner out with her kids at church yesterday. Affleck went with them to church on Superbowl Sunday two weeks ago, proudly wearing his Pats hat. It’s rare that he goes but it’s even rarer that Garner doesn’t go.
photos credit: FameFlynet
Jesus christ, jen shut up already!!!
Regarding it being rare that Ben does to church – he has actually pretty much been with them there every week when he was not promoting a movie since October. Regarding Jen not being at church yesterday – It’s presidents week – the kids are off from school. They are probably away. Last year this time they all were skiing in Montana with Tom Brady and his family.
There must be Tiger Woods level stuff. Pics of Coke and hookers or something.
But theres nothing to suggest that US even had a scoop, just a very vague unsourced piece predicting a filing without so much as a timeline. I dont understand why so many outlets ran with it. There are lots of reasons why US ran such a pointless and vague story. They may be upset that she hasnt blessed them with exclusives recently. Or they may have word that she is cultivating a better relationship with a different outlet. Or maybe someone on her team traded this story in exchange for not running a more damaging story a different celebrity; maybe her husband or her BIL or some stranger. Whatever. I guarantee you that she is not filing. How do I know? The same way I knew Ben wasnt going to file the instant Batman v Superman came out. These two stay married together for athe next few years. Minimum.
Whatever. He’s never going to be faithful to her so if she wants to accept that, then fine, stay together and she’ll have to deal with it.
But if this is some “this time it will be different!” crap….stop. Just stop. She thinks a lot more of him than he does of her but frankly, she’s a grown and savvy woman so I have sympathy for no one except the kids.
‘Regardless, they will remain on a “united front” and will “always prioritize the children” above all else.’
Unless there is a hot nanny to bang in which case the children take back seat amirite?
These two need to reach a private agreement ASAP too for the sake of their children. They seem like a pair of petty teenagers.
It’s really pathetic how much they’ve dragged this into the public sphere. Should have never said anything regarding a “separation” in the first place and then it should have been “no comment” from then on. Instead they did a co-parenting media tour. They should have kept their pr people quiet instead of running to the tabs all the time. They must love this attention.
I hope she is in there praying for some common sense and a new wardrobe.
Hah! Love this comment.
And it’s true–how can someone who is *knowingly* (and suspected by many to be seeking to be) photographed look so bad? Like, my goodness, pull a Jolie and wear all black and ballet flats. It looks better than what she ever wears.
Well someone must be sitting on a scoop of some kind. The article and the timing of it was very deliberate. The woman who wrote the US Weekly article also broke the exclusive statement about their divorce in the first place. She didn’t state that Jen was going to file on Friday, even though that was how some took it (dumb ENews had someone stationed outside the courthouse all day, lmao). Fluid relationship? That is ridiculous and pathetic. So where is Ben right now?
hiding with the new missus ..poor thing…has been quite rough for him lately on every front, he needs some love.
Ok, for fun, let’s pretend that these two are “working on their relationship” as they reportedly have been for YEARS at this point – through addiction, infidelity, long absences, separations and band aid babies. Does anyone actually believe these two are going to be truly happy together at this point? A few mistakes – sure, give it another go, but this? It’s a joke at this point.
Nope. It’s been a PR relationship for years.
these two have been dragging the divorce:they doesnt really want it. and for very selfish reasons. Garner knows that after Affleck she’s done career wise: no more A list treatment for her in Hollywood: she’s going directly to the ex-wives club. No more favours to the “wife of”. No more hight profile gigs. She isn’t talented.
Ben has his selfish reasons as well: once you divorce is REALLY HALF THE WORK. Not just weekend daddy. Coparenting is seriously taking time off your work for your kids. No more mommy doing it all.
I can’t help but think that this is just another strategic PR move on someone’s part. Not sure how much I really trust the ET/Eonline source since it was the one who claimed that their marriage was fine right before they announced their divorce. Jen has nothing else going on in her career and to be 45, single and irrelevant is prob too much for her. Should have left him years ago & found another husband instead of wishing/hoping/praying that Ben would change. He never will.
yawn. the only thing that has changed in their relationship between today and say, three years ago: they dont wear their wedding rings. still leading separate lives. he’s still sleeping around, drinking, gambling, doing whatever he wants. she’s still doing 99% of the work with the kids and resenting him for it. both still lying to the press and running to the tabloids every three seconds.
still no word from reps? gossip cop? people mag? what gives?
I actually thought Ben looked really happy and relaxed when he was promoting LBN, he even smiled a little when he was papped with the sober nurse. There is a piece on Page Six about Ben’s life falling apart, I think Ben is happy he can move on from the dead weight and be free. None of this back and forth with the press would have even been necessary if Ben had the balls to file for divorce two years ago when he wanted out, she did all the work in their marriage she has to do all the work in the divorce. There is your Batman folks, a coward, weak and spineless. Everybody says why doesn’t Jen just file already and shut up, agree, but what about him, why does he get a free pass? Why can’t he be a man and file FFS!
As far as Jen is concerned, her career has long been over, and she knows it, the offers weren’t coming when she was married now they have stopped altogether, she’s probably depressed, like someone above said, 45, single, three kids, irrelevant, no work, she’s not going poor, she’ll be ok, many people have it worse of course, but in Hollywood standards, she’s a has been but never really arrived. Time to move on from Ben and Hollywood, good riddance Jen at least try to get some of that Batman money, take care of those kids, because the reality is the one constant in their life is their mother, Ben will find himself estranged from those kids eventually, especially when he has kids with another woman, or women, his kids with Jen will be so far down his list of priorities, just watch.
Why so much hate for JG here? Yes, she dresses bad. Yes, her career is dead. Yes, her life seems to be centered around her kids. Yes, she seems to cling to her dead marriage. What else? What makes her so hateful?
Ben should have filed years ago. Kids or no kids but yet, he too is holding on. He is such a hypocrite. He goes around town living like a bachelor, whining about his marriage to this woman among his friends and looking so depressed when photographed. Then, what the heck, divorce the woman you hate! Easy enough to do. You don’t really care much about your kids as you are hardly there. They are only good for promoting your projects. You know you are dying to get out of that sad marriage from the woman you so much hate. Spineless man! Kate is right.
Again, why blame the woman for clinging on to this man/marriage? My guess is we want her to pull an Angelina Jolie or even, a Gwen Stefani move. And then, what? What are we going to blame her for next time even if they are already divorced?
I think Mannori might be right about why he hasn’t filed yet. He doesn’t want to have to sort out custody. He’d have to actually take care of the kids on his own on weekends or whenever. Too easy right now to let Jen do it all. Also, his own dad walked out on the family and he’s probably hanging onto feelings about not wanting to repeat patterns. IMO.
Ben probably doesn’t want to file first because he’s afraid if he chooses Joint Custody then he’d have to make the time for those kids and be committed and we all know Ben does not do commitment well. If Jen files and chooses Full Custody, Ben will probably do a fist pump because really nothing will change for him, he’ll continue to be the part time dad and full time bachelor, kind of like Robin Thicke.
Seriously, I have always thought that she was afraid for him to have any type of joint custody. If they are still married she can control the situation. There is no way she wants to send those kids off to him for any length of time. She was in NYC for her daughter’s birthday and he is being photographed with the detox nurse? He talks about the kids alot, but in an abstract way. I am sure he loves his kids, but his lifestyle has always come first. I think everyone can agree on that.
I think those sober coach photos came a few days before she went away with sera.
I love how this non- story is a story!
So what’s the big deal that they are still together, at least they have a lot in common in the kids. If they’re trying to mend the relationship is the best thing for the kids. They’re not having shouting matches or abusive situation that would affect the kids. Leave them alone already.
How do you know that they don’t have shouting matches or that it’s not an abusive situation?
Ugh, true confession, I was a big Ben fan around the Chasing Amy /Boiling Room days so I was on hand when this relationship began. I think people are forgetting how much of a prize Ben was for Jen Garner. She is stuck in this place where she is just a nerd country girl from West Virginia and Ben is the handsome quarterback of the football team who dared to glance her way. She openly pined for him while she was married and he was in a relationship and jumped at the chance to snag him after he finally ended his relationship to Jennifer Lopez. Although she knows he will sleep with anything with a \/, I think she likes the official status of being his first and only wife. Ben is said to be very charming and handsome in person and he is incredibly needy. I have no doubt he would marry again. He is not going to be a bachelor for long. If we know it, she does too. I think this is also a reason she is in no rush for a divorce. I suspect she will be ready to let him go when SHE has someone new.
