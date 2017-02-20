Donald Trump’s lie about the Swedish incident came from Fox News

As I mentioned on Sunday, Emperor Baby Fists is now following in Kellyanne Conway’s Bowling Green Massacre footsteps and completely making up terrorist attacks. This is a huge issue from a president who is actively waging multiple campaigns of misinformation and outright lies. This is a huge issue from a president who declares the media to be “the enemy of the American people.” This is a direct quote from the speech Easy D gave on Saturday in Florida (at a “campaign rally”).
“You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden — who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers, they are having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world.”
Immediately following those comments, Swedish people (and Americans too) began trolling Easy D with IKEA jokes, ABBA references and Swedish Chef GIFs. There was a lot of #NeverRemember and #SwedishIncident hashtagging. Swedes insisted that they were completely fine and they had literally no idea what Agent Orange was referencing. Swedish media outlet Afton Bladet ran an English article about what really happened in Sweden on Friday, and it was just like the most mundane police blotter ever. So what was his referencing? Well, on Sunday, Trump posted this on his Twitter:
My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017
Many believe that he was referencing a segment on Tucker Carlson’s show about refugees in Sweden, but that still doesn’t explain A) why he specifically said “LAST NIGHT in Sweden,” like something significant happened, and B) why he’s so childlike and moronic that he only retains fragments of Fox News propaganda, which he then repeats nonsensically like an orange parrot. But of course the biggest problem is that Emperor Baby Fists and his people are hellbent on stoking Islamophobia to the point where they’re literally making up terrorist attacks. And the entire time, they are being silent as the grave about the rise of white-nationalist terrorism across America.
Last thing: Emperor Baby Fists made Melania walk to the other side of the car.
Don't you just hate it when the help tries to sneak in your side of the car? pic.twitter.com/QRsOETquhF
— John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 19, 2017
Or the biggest problem is that a man who should have direct information is getting his points from fox news
Doesn’t the President of the United States get briefed by White House Intelligence on foreign affairs. Why the f*ck is he getting his intel from fox news.
Good Grief.
His briefing people are Tucker Carlson, Morning Joe, and the rest of the gang at Fox, so they kind of do double duty as TV personalities and White House Intel. Who needs those bozos in Washington when you can just watch Fox on the crapper?
I thought Morning Joe banned him? Or was that just the Kellyanne?
They only banned Kellyanne as far as I know.
I’m pretty sure when something does happen somewhere, he’ll say “see, that’s what I was talking about” and his minions will praise his “prophetic” ass.
My greatest fear is he will make something happen. Just so he can say “see? I was right.”
He skips the daily intelligence briefings. Flynn was attending on his behalf. No idea who is attending now.
I suspect he conflated Sweden with Sehwan, which furthers my belief he is functionally illiterate.
He refuses to read the intelligence briefings and says he can get better information elsewhere.
1. We are a international embarrassment now. Countries are roasting us daily and making videos of how idiotic we are. The fall of America. Cool.
2. The twitter hashtags were amazing
3. The Melania video was embarrassing. But I can’t bring myself to feel any sympathy for her so…meh
If it makes you feel better: Trump is the one most people are making jokes about, not the US-citizens. There are lots of reports about people opposing Trump and organising protests, so it really does not look like an entire country has lost its mind. At least that’s the impression I get here in Germany.
Here as well. I think we are all aware Trump is an extreme specimen.
If I could find the gif of her recoiling from his touch on stage that day, I’d send the link. You will find yourself feeling a spasm of sympathy for someone who clearly looks afraid of her husband.
Can we all agree that he is DUMB. He knows nothing about world events. He spends his day watching Fox News and other Right fake news shows and then like some uninformed teen he runs to twitter or a Rally and spouts off uninformed things. This idiot is going to cause some horrible National Incident. He lied about a terrorist attack. Then tried to cover his fat ass with OH IT WASN’T MY FAULT.. I SAW IT ON FOX NEWS.
The fact that there are Americans still supporting this slug is an embarrassment. HE is an embarrassment to every American. I’m ashamed. And so disappointed. This is the fool the World is seeing. And the World is going to make decisions that will affect us all because of this sack of NOTHING.
The buck literally stops with him. If he can’t own his own words he should resign in shame. Of course he would need to feel shame for that to happen.
When has he EVER owned his words? And you’re right he would need to feel shame and he clearly has ZERO awareness of how idiotic and clueless he is. I really think he doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with his behavior.
Trump is as dumb as a box of hammers. I always laugh when he is sitting at his desk in the Oval Office – and there’s not one item on the desk, no work, nothing. I don’t think he knows what’s going on and is in permanent bluster/nasty mode to simply save face.
What’s more alarming is his supporters believing every lie that spews from his mouth. They clearly don’t read, or think critically. If Trump is still around in say a year, and when he has not delivered on all the things only he could deliver, just imagine how confused they are going to be.
His supporters see him as a genius, thought his unhinged news conference was brilliant and see his presidency so far as super successful. They don’t understand why we can’t see this. I think it was Washington Post who interviewed them.
It’s like they see the same things we do but is decoded inversely in their minds. They really do live in an alternative reality. As long as they continue to back him, Trump gives no F’s about the rest of US or the world.
I saw pictures of Ivanka sitting at the desk more than him.
His supporters believing his nonsense because they don’t read or think critically is why he likes uneducated people. So dumb, they still don’t notice he’s such a mess and failing so badly
Ha, good point about him having nothing on his desk. In my experience in the business world, it was always the execs with neat, empty desks who were the emptiest suits.
He said “last night, in Sweden,” because he meant “last night, on that Fox News show, when they talked about Sweden.” I guess he assumes that all of his followers also use Fox News as their source instead of taking intelligence briefings, which is probably true.
Oh, and he fired one of his staffers for disagreeing with him. 1-800-authoritarianregime
Oh you’re right, that makes sense about the “last night” comment. The man’s only form of info is TV and Twitter. I cannot, cannot believe I am saying that about a world leader.
“Last night, I was sitting in the bathrobe that I don’t own, watching Fox News.” << I agree this is what he meant.
We are supposed to fill in the blanks and understand what he means even when he doesn't (can't?) speak with clarity.
Apparently the press made (makes) the mistake of taking him literally, but not seriously. We apparently are not supposed to take him literally (the president!!) but we should take his half thought out ramblings seriously.
And, apparently, his supporters have the ability to translate his messages, which is why they get the "movement" and we do not.
So. Isn't that exhausting? I'm exhausted.
And yet, Fox news NEVER gets labeled as “fake news” on his twitter rants!
I’m really worried about how he is always talking about “the failing New York Times”. It’s such a brainwash. He repeats it over and over and one day it will stick with people. How is a president allowed to behave that way?
Oh, it’s already stuck. Bigly. If you’ve ever read the FB comments on NYT stories, you can see that the trolls who believe Trump are out in full force.
CNN as well, FAKE NEWS is all over CNN. Even if they directly quote trump, his minions claim the words were twisted.
#fakepresident
Oh come on Joffrey. I applauded Shepherd Smith when I read that he went full metal jacket and finally left script and called out the bullshit and questionable sanity of DT. Sweden, are you kidding me. The President of the United States making an alternative facts scenario about SWEDEN, Jesus H. Who writes his material. His excuse…..he heard it on Fox News! Quoting fake news from the only media he doesn’t rip apart. Keep it up Don, cause you are digging your own hole *I won’t allow myself to say grave* and it’s only a matter of time before you fall in it. If there are any visitors to this site today, PLEASE explain this one, how can even his most reverent kool aid drinking stans defend this blatant untruth he took from a blurb on a friendly fire station.
I really don’t know what to say anymore and we are only one month in to the day. Logic need not apply….
This guy had better pay more attention to what’s really going on in the world. Time to stop with childish tweets and watching tv. His lies make him a bigger embarrassment everyday
How “sad” he’s quoting Fox News as his source and not, as president, his own intelligence briefing sources.
Either he refuses to listen to his advisors or those around him are allowing him to make mistakes like this and look like a fool. It has only been one month since he became president!
Nice way to pivot once again but too much of a stretch of the truth to even believe the lie about Fox News. Fox News never said there had been an incident on Friday night in Sweden. So, if we are to believe the President’s lie as to why he talked about an incident on Friday night in Sweden, what is even more concerning is that he is apparently so lacking in focus and comprehension that he didn’t even understand the Fox News story which was about nothing more than a general story regarding the influx of immigrants in Sweden.
Ok. An idea. Let’s highjack Fox News and feed them important and crucial notions such as the upsetting rise of white suprematism, the importance of women’s right to choose, equality for all etc. If he just parrots everything they’ll say, he’ll become a proper president. amirite? 🤓
Have you seen that John Oliver bought a bunch of ad time on Fox and is doing just that!? Hilarious!
Thats what Kellyanne was doing.. it was th only way shemxould get him to notice her and now that no one is really booking her what will she do.
@Onerous Ha! I have never watched Fox (other than segments here and there) and had no idea. Marvellous.
I started thinking a while ago that the only thing that would change Trumpster’s minds is reverse psychology and/or flat out trickery. I’d imagined someone hacking Breitbart and filling it with real news. If it comes from a source they believe, they’ll believe it, no matter what it is.
Der Kommisar is never wrong of course.
Funny how he always complains about fake news when it’s Trump and his people who love to spread fake news.
Projection. The most basic human activity.
That’s true, yeah…
For those who weren’t around yesterday….
INDIVISIBLE… PLEASE READ and ACT
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/protest-movement-republicans-234863
https://www.indivisibleguide.com/web/
https://www.indivisibleguide.com
Also, please think about subscribing (in print or online) to reputable newspapers/magazines that aren’t afraid of the truth or the new regime.
They need money to keep the truth out there.
Some mentioned yesterday are:
Daily Kos
Huffington Post
New York Times
Washington Post
Atlantic
Mother Jones
Ms.
The Nation
Vanity Fair
Pathetic that he told this lie and then ranted about “fake news” while he was having a pep rally at an airport. Disgusting to see so many supporters there and not pay attention to how dumb they look believing everything this con man says
Clearly this incident should show his followers that the only “fake news” is Fox News.
I’m Swedish and one of the things that alarm me about this whole situation is the fact that so much right wing propaganda is slipping through the cracks in our country too. By spreading distrust of the media through right wing sites and YouTube and even Facebook (the real fake news) people are actually starting to tune into this alternative reality just like Donald Trump is.
There is if course a grain of truth in the fact that we face problems due to receiving so many asylum seekers – anything else would be nonsense – but I’m seeing people, even swedes, making comments like Sweden is seriously under attack of Muslim refugees and swedish women are all being raped now, I mean… It’s fucking crazy and so far from the truth of how the standard of living still is for us in Sweden. I hate the fact that these conspiracy theory people are taking what is a real issue worth discussing and turning it into x1000 times worse than it is and then using it to push their right wing propaganda shit. It really is an info war and many people don’t even know how to fact check or read or question… YouTube… And they are allowed to vote in my country of course. Next election is going to be brutal in Sweden too unfortunately
Thanks for your perspective, I’m sorry that things have gotten so ugly in your country, too. It is really sad how much damage “fake news” has done.
ITA that FB is the real fake news. I fully believe it’s what got Trump elected for sure. People don’t even post their own words or opinions anymore, they just slap up some meme, no matter how inaccurate or outrageous, and let it do the talking for them. It’s truly soul crushing.
There was a terrorist attack in Sehwan recently. Which is in Pakistan. So he either misread the briefing or wasn’t paying attention when he was told about it. Then covering his stupidity by citing a report on Fox News? You’re the president, why are you getting your news from the TV and not intelligence agencies. Even the cover up of his stupidity makes him look stupid.
Also what is up with the tie-less look at the rally? He never goes without a tie. It’s not his style at all. Not wearing a tie was a deliberate act and I can’t figure out what he was going for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
idk whether the problem is that his sloppy arse can’t read news properly and just scrolls them on twitter, or if he’s being strategically misleading by being so random. either thing is very worrying.
