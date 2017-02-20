Donald Trump’s lie about the Swedish incident came from Fox News

As I mentioned on Sunday, Emperor Baby Fists is now following in Kellyanne Conway’s Bowling Green Massacre footsteps and completely making up terrorist attacks. This is a huge issue from a president who is actively waging multiple campaigns of misinformation and outright lies. This is a huge issue from a president who declares the media to be “the enemy of the American people.” This is a direct quote from the speech Easy D gave on Saturday in Florida (at a “campaign rally”).

“You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden — who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers, they are having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world.”

Immediately following those comments, Swedish people (and Americans too) began trolling Easy D with IKEA jokes, ABBA references and Swedish Chef GIFs. There was a lot of #NeverRemember and #SwedishIncident hashtagging. Swedes insisted that they were completely fine and they had literally no idea what Agent Orange was referencing. Swedish media outlet Afton Bladet ran an English article about what really happened in Sweden on Friday, and it was just like the most mundane police blotter ever. So what was his referencing? Well, on Sunday, Trump posted this on his Twitter:

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

Many believe that he was referencing a segment on Tucker Carlson’s show about refugees in Sweden, but that still doesn’t explain A) why he specifically said “LAST NIGHT in Sweden,” like something significant happened, and B) why he’s so childlike and moronic that he only retains fragments of Fox News propaganda, which he then repeats nonsensically like an orange parrot. But of course the biggest problem is that Emperor Baby Fists and his people are hellbent on stoking Islamophobia to the point where they’re literally making up terrorist attacks. And the entire time, they are being silent as the grave about the rise of white-nationalist terrorism across America.

Last thing: Emperor Baby Fists made Melania walk to the other side of the car.

