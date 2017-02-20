Prince Harry plans on spending a lot of time in Toronto this year, hmm…

Here are a few photos of Prince Harry at Twickenham Stadium last Friday. He visited the England Rugby Squad training session, because he’s the patron of the Rugby Football Union now. He seemed to be enjoying himself, although it was probably difficult for him to pry himself away from his live-in girlfriend Meghan Markle. Meghan, as we’ve documented so many times, is living in Harry’s shag-pad, Nottingham Cottage. Meghan’s been staying there since just after Christmas, and she’s apparently planning on staying there until April, which is when she’s due back in Toronto to film the new season of Suits. She’ll have to be in Toronto for months, probably. By my guess, maybe four or five solid months. So what will they do to see each other? Turns out, Harry has a plan. He’s scheduling lots of “meetings” in Toronto and he’ll be making lots of trips. By that I mean “booty calls.”
Prince Harry is will be spending more time in Toronto with actress girlfriend Meghan Markle as he focuses his charitable interests in Canada. The Prince will be heading across the Atlantic in the coming months to plan his Invictus Games which will take place in September. But the charity event which helps veterans will also give him time to cultivate his blossoming relationship with the Suits actress.
According to insiders Harry, 32, is fully hands-on with the Invictus Games which will be hosted in the city where his girlfriend lives. And he plans to spend an increasing amount of time in the Commonwealth nation this summer as he attends meetings to ensure the games is a huge success.
Harry is popular in Canada and he has been visiting regularly ever since meeting his 35-year-old girlfriend last year.
A source said: “Harry has a lot on his agenda over the coming months but will be very hands-on with organising the Invictus Games. He will be working with the local organising committee to ensure that everything goes smoothly. He’s a huge fan of Toronto and has had nothing but support from everyone involved. Of course it will also give him a legitimate reason to spend more time with Meghan, he’s truly smitten.”
The third Invictus Games will be held in Toronto from September 26 to 30, 2017. However a number of meetings of the organising committee have been set up in advance which Harry has committed to attending.
I do feel a little bit bad for side-eyeing Harry’s Toronto plans, or dismissing them as mere excuses for international booty calls. The Invictus Games is Harry’s baby, and he’s incredibly involved with organizing them, so it is a completely legit reason to repeatedly visit Toronto. But yeah, he’s probably going to be staying with Meghan the whole time.
Meanwhile, the British tabloids still say that the Queen hasn’t met Meghan. Harry does have to get his grandmother’s permission to marry, and the Queen won’t give her permission without meeting the divorced American! *clutches royal pearls*
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN.
I don’t think Harry is handsome but I bet he has a big D! Get it girl!
Virgo…….nah its tiny.
Bwahaha!! All the Virgo men I’ve dated had small ones
itsy bitsy? Bahaha
itsy bitsy? Bahaha
What happened to the nude pics he took w/girls in Vegas a decade or so ago? I seem to recall it not being so impressive. But size of ship vs motion in the ocean…
Wha? Have you ladies even seen a picture of him in tight jeans??
He’s cute but he lost a lot of hair…
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/02/13/18/3D2BBB9A00000578-4220668-image-a-56_1487011567801.jpg
Good for him.
I guess this explains Waity’s recent ‘make up make over’ – the relative positive PR these 2 are getting has put her and Carole’s noses out of joint. And if Lainey Gossips blind item is about Waity and Meghan then it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the press. You just know that the Middleton Mafia will get their claws out at some point.
People are saying Meghan is prettier, and I’m sure they have noticed. Hence the line drops about her outshining actresses and the new ‘makeup’.
They are already peeved, Kate NEEDS to be the hot cool one. If Meghan comes in and takes her ‘spot’ with the two princes, she is going to be miserable.
Waity’s problem has always been about control – she has to be the Queen bee calling the shots. She’s always put herself at the centre of attention/limelight. Its part of the MIddleton pushiness – they have to be in the centre of things pulling the strings.
I saw Lainey’s blind item yesterday and couldn’t put it together because I was thinking Hollywood celebs, not the BRF. But now it makes perfect sense! Bwahahahaha…
Good for Harry. I hope they get engaged soon.
I’m guessing he’ll have excellent taste in rings. And since he won’t be relying on the Diana Ring, he’ll actually spend some $$$ on something.
I really think William should buy Kate a daywear ring. A cocktail ring just looks silly when worn before 5 pm.
that’s one heck of a delay tactic to distract Canadians from thoughts of seceding away from the UK mothership.
the Luvvie Cambridge Maneuver didn’t seem to work all that well… HMS Harry might work better.
Yay! I think she is stunning. I am awaiting pics of them together… anyone seen any?
Yeah, there have been a few pap pics, from one theatre trip last year and then recently and at Soho House. Been discussed on here quite a bit.
She’s sealioning – there seems to be posts like this on almost every Harry/Meghan thread asking for evidence when its already all over the internet. Don’t do her research for her – google is her friend. x
I got accused of sealioning just a week or so ago because I asked a similar question. She might just be honestly curious like I was. Geez.
Hmm just guessing for the heck of it but. I think if they are heading towards marriage realistically speaking they wouldn’t set those wheels in motion until after shooting is completed so she meets the Queen late summer/fall we get a wedding next spring? (If we’re still here god willing the Orange one doesn’t destroy our planet).
A very short engagement would be nice, with a Fall wedding.
She has nice eyes and skin. Lucky!
Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. Invictus Games is his, and he has a large part in the planning and organizing. His Invictus behind-the-scenes time is counted as “personal” and doesn’t end up in the Court Circular. Attendance at the event last year counted as work in the CC, but all of the planning time was personal.
If he stays with her, he gets in trouble. If he stays at Government House, they both get in trouble if she stays with him there. If he stays at a hotel, it will be wall-to-wall paps waiting to get a picture of them.
I could see one weekend trip in late April, one extended working visit in May, conveniently timed during Pippa’s wedding. He has Trooping the Colour, Royal Ascot, WWTW at Balmoral mid-to-end of June, plus he may spend 4 weeks in Africa in July working on Sentebale like last year. Back to Toronto end of September for the Games. Depending on her filming schedule, she might join him in Africa for part of July. If they’re still together and serious, she might get the Balmoral test in August.
It will be interesting to see what happens.
I forgot the Diana memorial unveiling. If that is done in time, I hope any public unveiling is scheduled for her birthday July 1 and not the anniversary of her death August 31.
How can she spend more than three months at his shag pad on a tourist visa? Is her Canadian work visa good for long stays in Britain too? (Mostly joking. I know it’s easy to renew a tourist visa and royal GF’s aren’t likely to stress about such things).
I think under a tourist visa you can stay in the UK for upto 6 months.
Edited since you added you were joking.
Sorry, Mimi. Saw some accusations of sealioning above, googled it, and realized I could be accused of same. I was joking since tourist visas are obviously a minor issue, but as an American who once hoped to live in Britain, I’m always curious about visa success stories.
We are still on track for my prediction. Engagement ring by the end of spring. Quick (by Royal standards) by end of Summer. The Queen can get on board or go suck it, her choice, this ship is sailing damnit.
I’d like to see Meghan involved in the Invictus Games in some way. Such a great event Harry put together. If they are engagement bound, it would be a great way for Harry and Meghan to show the world their commitment to helping others.
