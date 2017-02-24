Kellyanne Conway: Feminism today is ‘very anti-male & very pro-abortion’

Kellyanne Conway was one of the first speakers at the annual CPAC conference this week. CPAC is the Conservative Political Action Conference, and in years past, CPAC has become… more mainstream. I don’t mean that CPAC was once far-right and now they’re veering towards the middle. I mean that CPAC has always been far-right and now the far-far-right is the new normal in America. It’s disturbing. Anyway, Kellyanne Conway did a Q&A session and she basically talked in circles about feminism and female candidates and the Women’s March. Previously, Conway has said that she rejects labels… while simultaneously describing herself as “postfeminist” and saying her favorite label is “mommy.” So here are some highlights from what Conway had to say at CPAC (warning: all of these quotes are awful).

She wasn’t raised with the word “feminist”: “I was raised to be a very strong and independent woman without anyone ever saying the word ‘feminist’ or having a political conversation. We were taught to be free-thinking and independent.”

Whether she considers herself a feminist: “It’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male, and it certainly is very pro-abortion, and I’m neither anti-male or pro-abortion,… So, there’s an individual feminism, if you will, that you make your own choices I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances, and that’s really to me what conservative feminism is all about.”

Trump is good for women: “I believe that Donald Trump is not someone who is fully understood for how compassionate and what a good boss he is to women.”

On the Women’s Marches: “It turns out there are a lot of women who just have a problem with women in power. You know, this whole sisterhood, this whole ‘let’s go march for women’s rights,’ and just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear or making fun of their choices or presuming that they’re not as powerful as the men around. This presumptive negativity about women in power is very unfortunate.”

She was raised to be self-reliant, free-thinking and to make her own choices… but to never say the word “feminist” or have a political conversation. She equates feminism with being anti-male and pro-choice – or as she says “pro-abortion” because I f–king hate these people – and then uses the “choice” language to describe her choice of embracing conservative feminism? I have literally no clue what she’s talking about. Some say Conway is trying to have it both ways – she’s trying to appeal to feminists while not alienating the rabid anti-feminist men who surround her in the Republican party. If someone can explain what she was TRYING to say with the Women’s Marches thing, I would be grateful. Like, I’m sure I’m supposed to be mad, but mostly I’m just confused. Conway is starting to talk like a Palin-esque malfunctioning fembot.

65 Responses to “Kellyanne Conway: Feminism today is ‘very anti-male & very pro-abortion’”

  1. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Just shut up you awful woman!

    It makes my blood boil when women complain about the ‘sisterhood’ when they don’t unequivocally support anything you do or say. It’s called free speech and we don’t have to hate you to disagree with you.

    Reply
  2. Kris says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:28 am

    You could be right about the fembot – that would explain so much! She might not be real at all – if she is, indeed, a robot, that would explain the “alternative facts” (= two contradictory words scrambled together by robot brain because the situation wasn’t foreseen in the original programming) as well as her melted face!

    Reply
  3. lower-case deb says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:29 am

    meanwhile Carry On Con-all-the-way works for a president whose behavior and deeds seem to reflect an Anti-everything even when he says he’s pro-something.

    Reply
  4. Becky says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:29 am

    “It turns out that a lot of women just have a problem with women in power”

    No Kellyanne you dips***, intelligent women in power, like Hillary and Elizabeth Warren.

    And FFS it’s pro-choice; no women chooses to get pregnant and get an abortion.

    Reply
    • Cherry says:
      February 24, 2017 at 7:46 am

      What she says about Donald Trump being good for women is hilarious, though: we should all be grateful that he’s “compassionate” and “a good boss” for us ladies.

      1. No.
      2. That’s setting the bar pretty low, right?
      3. How about talking about EQUALITY instead of men having “compassion” and being “a good boss”?
      4. No. Just no. Go away.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        February 24, 2017 at 8:43 am

        So,let’s see, Easy D isn’t anti-Semetic because he has a Jewish daughter, he isn’t racist because he is friends with Ben Carson, and he isn’t a misgyonist because he is a good boss to Conway.

        His personal relationships are not policy agendas. He may be the best boss in the world, but if he doesn’t act on things like pay equity, paid maternity leave, childcare subsidies, etc. then he isn’t good for women and families.

  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:33 am

    If she is a fembot, she has an extra go to10 line.

    Reply
  6. Karen says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:35 am

    No, Kellyanne. No it’s not.

    Next.

    Reply
  7. confused says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:35 am

    “It turns out there are a lot of women who just have a problem with women in power.” – what does she mean with that? What has this to do with the Women’s Marches?

    Reply
  8. Tiffany27 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:36 am

    It annoys the f*ck out of me how these people change the dialogue. You don’t even make sense a**hole! It’s not anti male, it’s anti discrimination. It’s anti misogyny, it’s anti sexism and racism. It’s not pro abortion, it’s pro choice.

    Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      February 24, 2017 at 8:36 am

      They do it on purpose to confuse people. Just yesterday when CPAC opened there was a major speech about how the “Alt-right” are not conservatives but Leftist. And the left are the anti-Semitic, racist and sexists in the country.

      Furthermore that Conservatives stand for personal freedom and freedom from government dictating how to live your life. You hear that pro-choice and LGBLT peeps? It’s the left that is telling you what to do with your body! These people will have you believing up is down and left is right!

      Reply
  9. Sixer says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:36 am

    It’s like the alt-right have re-imagined the latest Stepford model. They don’t cook and clean any more: they spew anti-feminist word salads instead.

    Reply
  10. Greata says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Conway is about to get hers…”A group of law professors from around the country has filed a professional misconduct complaint against White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway, a graduate of George Washington University Law School who was admitted to the D.C. Bar in 1995.”

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/kellyanne-conway-law-professors-file-misconduct-complaint-ivanka-trump-conflict-of-interest-donald-a7596786.html

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      February 24, 2017 at 7:46 am

      Well, what she would get, if they do find that what she is doing is in anyway related to the practice of law, which I’m not sure it is, would be a warning, which would probably not even be made public. They would actually have a stronger case against her if she were practicing law because her license is expired but again, I don’t see where she’s practicing law.

      Reply
      • BearcatLawyer says:
        February 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

        Lawyers can be punished for conduct that does not fall within the realm of the practice of law. And her license is not expired…it is suspended because she did not pay her bar dues.

      • lightpurple says:
        February 24, 2017 at 8:19 am

        Yes, BearcatLawyer, I know but such conduct usually falls into the area of felony or fraud. And bar discipline tends to be progressive so a warning of some sort would be the punishment, unless she’s racked up earlier discipline.

        You’re right about her license; I think I jumbled the two because my bar dues should be due next week but they haven’t sent me a bill yet and I’ve had it on my mind for the past few days.

    • Laura says:
      February 24, 2017 at 8:06 am

      Well, even if it doesn’t go anywhere, it’s good to see people are holding this administration accountable (or attempting to?).

      She’s just a clueless puppet & spending too much time thinking about her makes me sad. She has no real clue what feminism means.

      Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      February 24, 2017 at 9:09 am

      I freely admit that I avoid learning more about these people, and I’m not proud of that, but learning in this comment that she graduated from the same law school I did just depresses me. Not that there’s anything special about GW, but the ethics and idealism I took away from the experience appears to have either degraded after my time there or she’s just another one of those lawyers that cynically ignores that part of the law and gives the rest of the profession a bad rap. Dammit. So many reasons to hate her.

      Reply
  11. Marley says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Kellyanne Conway like Trump is also very pro-capitalism.

    Reply
  12. QueenB says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Whats wrong with anti male feminism, Kellyanne?

    Reply
  13. Dippit says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Well I read her quotes thrice and I’m still none the wiser, other than to be aware she ought not to be let loose with words on any platform.

    A case of failed casuistry.

    Reply
  14. Merry says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:40 am

    No, no. You are missing what she really said. She is drawing a distinction between “Conservative feminism” and the rest of us manhating lesbian whinners. She realises now that she may need to draw on feminists to protect her and her position so she has to find a way to turn around on the subject without alienating GOP idiots. Notice she ends with the following distinctly feminist talking points;

    “just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear or making fun of their choices or presuming that they’re not as powerful as the men around. This presumptive negativity about women in power is very unfortunate.”

    She is basically a vampire, taking only what she needs from the ideology WHEN she needs it. Remember she took a job from a man who grades women by their appearance, this is only on her radar now because of all inauguration and post inauguration mocking of her appearance. Bannon and Spicer are mocked on their appearance too but Kellyanne just draw the “feminist card” on us.

    Reply
  15. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:41 am

    On the Women’s Marches: “It turns out there are a lot of women who just have a problem with women in power. You know, this whole sisterhood, this whole ‘let’s go march for women’s rights,’ and just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear or making fun of their choices or presuming that they’re not as powerful as the men around. This presumptive negativity about women in power is very unfortunate.”

    That’s right Kellyanne – we were marching because we were so upset that a woman was in the WH. No, wait, that’s not right…did you mean you are the woman in power that we all have a problem with? Really? On a serious note – your power will, I suspect, be quite short-lived. In fact it seems to be diminishing daily. And as for talking about what women look like…do you own a mirror? (I mean, a real mirror, not a fun house mirror.)

    Reply
  16. GingerCrunch says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:41 am

    She’s butt hurt about the backlash she’s gotten about her face, that hideous inauguration outfit and being a wannabe dictator’s mouthpiece. Obviously she thinks the sisterhood should be applauding her position in this comic administration.

    Reply
  17. lightpurple says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:42 am

    No, Kellyanne, I don’t have a problem with women in power; but I do have a problem with you personally. The March was not protesting against women in power; Donald Trump, Paul Ryan & Mitch McConnell are not women. The idea that feminism is anti-male is an absolute lie put forth by misogynists whose goal is to oppress women. We can see where you stand. Wanting equal pay for equal work, equal opportunity, the right to own property in one’s own name, the right to be tried by a jury of one’s actual peers , the right to credit in one’s own name, the right to cover one’s spouse & family under one’s employment-based family plan, the right to have one’s spousal share or survivor’s benefits from one’s Social Security, Medicare, or Veteran’s pension go to one’s spouse, the right to be free to plan one’s own family are not anti-male and most of what I just listed were the subject of lawsuits brought by the Notorious RBG herself during your adult lifetime. And I don’t see how wanting equal pay for equal work has anything to do with abortion.

    Reply
  18. Cannibell says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:48 am

    “I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances, and that’s really to me what conservative feminism is all about.”

    If you remove “conservative,” from that sentence, Kelly, you’ve just provided a definition of what ALL feminists are striving for, and for ALL women, not just one slice: the ability to have and act on their choices and not be victimized.

    Oh, and raise your hand if you’re “pro-abortion and anti-male.”
    {no hands go up}
    Yeah. that’s what I thought.
    Can’t these people ever define themselves without having to run down people who don’t share their views?

    Reply
  19. Sayrah says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Guess what KellyAnne? No one is pro-abortion. What an a-hole

    Reply
  20. nemera34 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:48 am

    She was saying some very different things about Trump when she was backing Ted Cruz. If your principles change depending on the MAN you are backing then you have no Principles. You are just standing behind the MAN you back.

    Reply
  21. Svea says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:54 am

    There is something very reptilian about this woman, and I don’t mean looks, which I refrain from commenting about. It’s snake energy.

    Reply
  22. Trixie says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I actually agree with Kellyanne here: a lot of women DO have a problem with women in power… that’s why so many women voted for an unhinged lunatic predator. Because they just couldn’t stand the idea of a woman being president. It truly is insane to me how so many women voted for Trump given everything he said about women.

    Reply
  23. adastraperaspera says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Feminists have been fighting for centuries for her right to go to school, get a job, vote and speak publicly when men are present. I guess she thinks Bannon’s male ancestors generously ceded those rights to her. Nope.

    “Strengthen the female mind by enlarging it, and there will be an end to blind obedience.”
    ~Mary Wollstonecraft, “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman,” 1792

    Reply
  24. Shambles says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:58 am

    “So, there’s an individual feminism, if you will, that you make your own choices I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances, and that’s really to me what conservative feminism is all about.”

    Individual feminism. Lmao. L m a o. She basically just admitted that conservative white women only care about themselves.

    Reply
  25. Anonymous says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

    And don’t forget she has no problem working with someone that brags about assaulting women.

    Reply
  26. Beer&Crumpets says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I just left a comment on the menstruating yoga article that nobody has ever died from being grossed out but I think I was wrong. The amount of disgust I have for this woman has got to be physically toxic and I’m probably about to die from it, maybe.

    It’s not like I want her to die, I just want her to never have existed at all. Is that wrong? I DON’T KNOW ANYMORE.

    Reply
  27. robyn says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Being pro-women does NOT equate to being anti-male. Being pro-choice does NOT equate to being pro-abortion. More aggravating lies, untruths and limited thinking from a Trump cultist who doesn’t see how she is being used and blinded by the psychological burka over her head.

    Reply
  28. kNY says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:20 am

    The feminist movement is WHY she has been able to achieve what she has achieved. The ingratitude of people like this bitch and Megyn Kelly galls me. Our pioneering foremothers (not read a word, I know) beat down a path for us – and now she’s using that trail to take a shit and have a tea party. Have some respect. I make no sense right now, I know, but she just makes me so mad.

    Reply
  29. Lucy2 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Oh yes Kelly Ann, we DO fully understand his compassion for women. We understand that he has none. And who cares about compassion, how about equality?

    I can’t wait for the day when this is all over, and we look back and say ha, remember that nutcase? Whatever happened to her?

    Reply
  30. SusanneToo says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I am so damn sick of these “I am not a feminist” women. Fine, you go back just as recently as the 60s. Go back to when doctors routinely refused to prescribe BC to unmarried women. Back to when a married woman, even if she had five children, could not obtain a tubal ligation without the permission of her husband. Back to the time a woman applying for a credit card had to get it in her husband’s name(Mrs. Secondclass Citizen). By all means, let those “not a feminists” go back.

    Reply
  31. Beth says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:25 am

    She better put a sock in it! Women don’t give a flying f*ck what she says. Nobody is “pro-abortion ” but we want to keep our rights. If she doesn’t believe in abortion, don’t have one. Most don’t have one, but it’s no one else’s business if they do

    Reply
  32. trillian says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Nobody is “pro-abortion” you insanely stupid troll. We are pro-CHOICE.

    Reply
  33. HK9 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:42 am

    OK, here’s the to do list for El Cheeto’s minions:
    1.Take away El Cheeto’s cell phone so he’ll stop ranting on twitter
    2.Duct tape Kellyann’e mouth shut.

    There, all done.

    Reply
  34. Jayna says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Oh, shut up, Kellyanne.

    Reply
  35. JudyK says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Everything about this woman makes me recoil in shudders. Can the “she robot” say anything without smugness or without that spine-chilling smirk that seems plastered on her face.

    Reply
  36. Rapunzel says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Woman studies minor here- I think there’s definitely truth to the “women have trouble with other women in power” thing. But those are the “I’m not a feminist” conservatives, not feminist themselves. Many Trump supporting women were misogynistic in their attitudes towards HRC, and all women (buying Trump’s locker room talk excuse).

    These women whine that feminist don’t include them in things like the women’s marches. They act like that’s hypocritical. But it isn’t. The values of these “conservative feminists” aren’t feministic at all, but misogynistic. They just don’t want to admit it. So here’s some guidelines-

    You are against feminism if:

    1. If you think “locker room talk” is no big deal.
    2. You deny the wage gap.
    3. You are pro-life. Notice I’m not saying anti-abortion. There’s a difference.
    4. You whine about paying for women’s birth control. Double bad if you do this without complaining about paying for Viagra.
    5. You say dumb things like “women already have equality” or “I’m not a second class citizen”.
    6. You think lying Kellyanne Conway is a role model.

    Reply
  37. Lolo86lf says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Kellyann is crazy. She likes to be subserviant to Trump and men and she calls herself a feminist. She is not fooling anyone and she should stick to what she likes best: Clean Trump’s boots.

    Reply

