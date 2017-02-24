Kellyanne Conway: Feminism today is ‘very anti-male & very pro-abortion’

Kellyanne Conway was one of the first speakers at the annual CPAC conference this week. CPAC is the Conservative Political Action Conference, and in years past, CPAC has become… more mainstream. I don’t mean that CPAC was once far-right and now they’re veering towards the middle. I mean that CPAC has always been far-right and now the far-far-right is the new normal in America. It’s disturbing. Anyway, Kellyanne Conway did a Q&A session and she basically talked in circles about feminism and female candidates and the Women’s March. Previously, Conway has said that she rejects labels… while simultaneously describing herself as “postfeminist” and saying her favorite label is “mommy.” So here are some highlights from what Conway had to say at CPAC (warning: all of these quotes are awful).

She wasn’t raised with the word “feminist”: “I was raised to be a very strong and independent woman without anyone ever saying the word ‘feminist’ or having a political conversation. We were taught to be free-thinking and independent.” Whether she considers herself a feminist: “It’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male, and it certainly is very pro-abortion, and I’m neither anti-male or pro-abortion,… So, there’s an individual feminism, if you will, that you make your own choices I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances, and that’s really to me what conservative feminism is all about.” Trump is good for women: “I believe that Donald Trump is not someone who is fully understood for how compassionate and what a good boss he is to women.” On the Women’s Marches: “It turns out there are a lot of women who just have a problem with women in power. You know, this whole sisterhood, this whole ‘let’s go march for women’s rights,’ and just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear or making fun of their choices or presuming that they’re not as powerful as the men around. This presumptive negativity about women in power is very unfortunate.”

She was raised to be self-reliant, free-thinking and to make her own choices… but to never say the word “feminist” or have a political conversation. She equates feminism with being anti-male and pro-choice – or as she says “pro-abortion” because I f–king hate these people – and then uses the “choice” language to describe her choice of embracing conservative feminism? I have literally no clue what she’s talking about. Some say Conway is trying to have it both ways – she’s trying to appeal to feminists while not alienating the rabid anti-feminist men who surround her in the Republican party. If someone can explain what she was TRYING to say with the Women’s Marches thing, I would be grateful. Like, I’m sure I’m supposed to be mad, but mostly I’m just confused. Conway is starting to talk like a Palin-esque malfunctioning fembot.

