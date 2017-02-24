Kate Upton doesn’t sleep with fiancé Justin Verlander before his games

Kate Upton is currently doing promotional rounds for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. That makes me laugh because if there was anything that promoted itself, it would be that. However, Kate was awarded all three covers, something she may or may not have demanded, so she had best get out there and drive up sales. One of her stops was to Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. When I first saw this story, I thought of course Kate is prattling on about her sex life while promoting her sexy covers. But in her defense, she really was answering a question and Cohen’s encouragement to dish. Here is the video. The caller freaks me the hell out. Like, I expected panting after every pause. Oh, and bonus: Ricky Martin.
As for the sex thing, meh. I’ve never dated a professional athlete. (I dated a pole vaulter for a little bit in college but I think that was mostly for the jokes you could make about dating a pole vaulter.) Is this non-sex before a game thing common? I could see that being tied into some ritual. Or is it a mental thing, like “keep your head in the game!” <--See? Sports/sex jokes write themselves. But after the game? Remember, these kids are young (compared to, say, me). Doesn’t adrenalin overcome exhaustion at their age? Ah well, different strokes and all that. I wondered what Justin thought of Kate letting the world know their bedroom cycle but then I stumbled upon his reaction to Kate’s SI covers and realized maybe he is just fine with it:
Ummmmmmmmm… 🤤🤤🤤 @KateUpton @SI_Swimsuit #siswim17 https://t.co/8TeJCDvm0Z
— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 15, 2017
Speaking of Justin’s reactions, in the WWHL clip above they also talk about the Kate’s little tirade on Twitter when Justin, a baseball player for the Detroit Tigers, lost the Cy Young award. According to Kate, he was surprised but then happy. She also mentioned that she had to fire off all her tweets quickly before Justin showed up and edited them. Apparently, Kate’s tweets helped start a discussion about changing the voting restrictions for the award. I don’t know how to respond to that. I mean, it’s great that something possibly flawed might get fixed but why in the Sam Hill did it take a Kate Upton Tittertantrum to make it happen?
Lastly, Kate and Justin’s new off-season house (so I guess where all the sex will happen) in Beverly Hills was formerly owned by Kenny G, Pete Sampras, producer Jon Peters, Charlie’s Angel Kate Jackson and producer-director William Asher. That’s a pretty pedigreed house, even by Hollywood standards.
Photo credit: Fame/Flynet Photos and Twitter
Such a medieval sports superstition, that sex before a game will somehow exhaust the athlete or otherwise mess with his mojo. (This belief doesn’t seem to hold much weight with Olympic athletes, though, given the number of condoms they go through during the games!)
Also, Verlander is goofy looking.
Not terribly attractive, is he?
Sport, like power is better than sex, IMO.
Meaning simple, mortal sex.
Tantric sex or a more complicated form of sex can maybe compete but just sex against sports or power rush is a no go.
He looks so derpy.
Oh good I’m glad someone else said it first. He’s just a big ol’ NOPE.
There was a show called Sports Science at one point that debunked this myth years ago about sex hindering athletic performance. Unless they’re doing some Sex Sent Me To The ER ish it shouldn’t be a problem
I must be blind. She is so average looking. Even with all that professional makeup on, there are cuter blonde girls in my classes. I think she got the cover because the other two have too much dignity and too little time to go on a full press tour to promote a magazine cover. I just cant see Serena hawking her sex life to push magazine sales.
She gets the SI cover because of her giant boobs. The pictures always accentuate her giant boobs.
I wouldnt say giant boobs, comeon. Her competition was Chrissy Tiegen and Serena Williams both of whom have equally ample cleevage. Its just that neither Chrissy nor Serena have the time to clown at all the talk shows she has been on just this week. This girl is both basic and thirsty.
Bull Durham! Don’t break the streak!
Some teams even go so far as to book the entire team into hotels even at home during playoffs.
I just came to say that this chic irks me
I’m debating whether “Tittertantrum” was a typo or not.
I’m married to a retired pro hockey player. Yes! It’s a big thing. I think they know it won’t impact performance but just like so many other things they do that are very ritualistic before games, I believe it’s superstition. My hubs was so superstitious that he ate the same meal before every game for lunch, watched only Days of our Lives after 😂, and took his pregame nap at the same time each game as well. He also went into silent mode after the nap and we waited to talk until after the game. It was exhausting!!!! But we laugh hysterically about his and his teammates’ former rituals today.
My ex husband was a weight lifter, and a quite serious one at that, and he refused to have sex before working out because he said it drained his testosterone and made him weak.
My current husband has more natural testosterone in his pinky finger than my ex and he has never had an issue with it. I personally think it’s a mental thing. If they think it effects them then it will.
