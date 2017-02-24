Kate Upton doesn’t sleep with fiancé Justin Verlander before his games

Kate Upton is currently doing promotional rounds for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. That makes me laugh because if there was anything that promoted itself, it would be that. However, Kate was awarded all three covers, something she may or may not have demanded, so she had best get out there and drive up sales. One of her stops was to Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. When I first saw this story, I thought of course Kate is prattling on about her sex life while promoting her sexy covers. But in her defense, she really was answering a question and Cohen’s encouragement to dish. Here is the video. The caller freaks me the hell out. Like, I expected panting after every pause. Oh, and bonus: Ricky Martin.

As for the sex thing, meh. I’ve never dated a professional athlete. (I dated a pole vaulter for a little bit in college but I think that was mostly for the jokes you could make about dating a pole vaulter.) Is this non-sex before a game thing common? I could see that being tied into some ritual. Or is it a mental thing, like “keep your head in the game!” <--See? Sports/sex jokes write themselves. But after the game? Remember, these kids are young (compared to, say, me). Doesn’t adrenalin overcome exhaustion at their age? Ah well, different strokes and all that. I wondered what Justin thought of Kate letting the world know their bedroom cycle but then I stumbled upon his reaction to Kate’s SI covers and realized maybe he is just fine with it:

Speaking of Justin’s reactions, in the WWHL clip above they also talk about the Kate’s little tirade on Twitter when Justin, a baseball player for the Detroit Tigers, lost the Cy Young award. According to Kate, he was surprised but then happy. She also mentioned that she had to fire off all her tweets quickly before Justin showed up and edited them. Apparently, Kate’s tweets helped start a discussion about changing the voting restrictions for the award. I don’t know how to respond to that. I mean, it’s great that something possibly flawed might get fixed but why in the Sam Hill did it take a Kate Upton Tittertantrum to make it happen?

Lastly, Kate and Justin’s new off-season house (so I guess where all the sex will happen) in Beverly Hills was formerly owned by Kenny G, Pete Sampras, producer Jon Peters, Charlie’s Angel Kate Jackson and producer-director William Asher. That’s a pretty pedigreed house, even by Hollywood standards.

