Ruth Negga in Delpozo at the Spirit Awards: gorgeous or poorly styled?

The Independent Spirit Awards were held Saturday afternoon in a tent in Santa Monica, like always. The event turned into an “honoring Moonlight” marathon, which I’m perfectly fine with. You can see the list of Spirit Award winners here. Ruth Negga was up for Best Actress for Loving, but she lost to Isabelle Huppert. Will the same thing happen at the Oscars? Well, I think Negga will lose, absolutely. But she’ll lose to Emma Stone. Anyway, Ruth had fun, I guess, and she wore this Delpozo dress. The bottom half looks like a Gustav Klimt painting and the top part looks like vintage Dior. And yet… something is really off, right? I think it’s how she styled the dress. The makeup isn’t helping at all.
Ben Foster & Laura Prepon. I keep forgetting that they’re together and expecting a baby. Ben Foster actually picked up the Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor for Hell or High Water, and I learned that he even had a tooth shaved down for the role, which… WTF?
Viggo Mortensen attended… and lost the Best Actor trophy to Casey Affleck. I suspect the same thing will happen at the Oscars, but I’ve prepared myself for it. Incidentally, I just watched Captain Fantastic this weekend and Viggo was genuinely brilliant and great in it. He deserved all of the nominations he got.
Freida Pinto in Uel Camilo. You guys probably know this already, but I absolutely loathe shades of yellow and orange on the red carpet. Even more specifically, I hate those shades on myself and I have similar coloring to Freida. So… I think she could do better than this goldenrod crocheted nonsense.
Riley Keough in Louis Vuitton. Meh dress, meh booties.
Sasha Lane (from American Honey) also wore Louis Vuitton, but she paired it with a Mizizi Black Lives Matter jersey.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Ruth has that 1920s Hollywood combination of delicate sophistication. Its a shame her styling team is too incompetent and/or blind to tap into that.
I hate Friedas dress but she has the perfect skin tone for yellows and orange. In fact, I inwardly cringe when white people try to carry off these colors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love love love the print of Ruth’s skirt but I think the length is wrong for such a teeny person and the huge shoulders are a bit weird. Her fashion choices are always interesting though.
Viggo’s looking good!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Ruth. She’s fearless and fresh air to the stale of old, and boring red carpet fashion. But where’s her delicious bf?
WTF Foster and Prepon? Wasn’t he was engaged to Robin Wright like until last year? And didn’t he and Prepon started dating just like a few months ago? I mean, that bump looks like a 6 month old bump at least? mmm…I don’t want to be mean but it looks like “someone” wanted to move on asap from a heartbreak and got pregnant the first woman available? Typical insecure guy move…..and they happen to be BOTH scientologists? good luck on that but I don’t see them lasting…
Loved Viggo’s performance in Captain….he’s such an underrated actor. I love that he got the Oscar nom without even trying. (meaning without campaigning his ass off)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Ben Foster is now a Scientologist then their relationship will probably run longer than the average Hollywood one. They now have an entire system devoted to manipulating them against each other while at the same time keeping them together as a couple and in the cult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well more than the scientologist thing I don’t see them lasting because they’re expecting a child just after a few months? I just google it: they are dating since July 2016 and that baby bump looks like a 6 month bump to me: they got engaged in October: do the math. I mean it looks like an oopsie to me, if oopsies still happen to women like Prepon (which I doubt, but who knows)
ETA apparently he’s a longtime scientologist and that’s one of the reasons why Robin dumped him? WTF?
specially when the guy was just fresh of being engaged not once but two times to Robin and just had ended their messy relationship. He moved on way too fast and that’s never a good thing, specially if the result is a pregnancy. Looks like he was rebounding and BINGO! Xenu baby on the way….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder where Dominic Cooper is too. Please let them still be together!
Ruth’s dress is great in “dfferent” way but she’s a little too petite for it. That needs more boobage. And Foster and Prepon are completely yikes for me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dominic and Ruth are super low key, that’s what I do know.
ETA: yikes for me too. I was just googling them and my god, Robin Wright dodged a bullet there!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her dress and the colours are perfect on her. Maybe the problem is her hair cut isn’t flattering , bob or long hair may be better on her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is wearing her.
She needs less to show off her elegance
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO Freida Pinto looks fab in that dress. Don’t like her make-up and hair, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Freida, girl, you are so beautiful, but that dress is not. Probably the fact that I’m SO OVER the whole “see through dress” trend doesn’t help. I’ll even take a mullet dress over the see through dress at this point. Ugggg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The 80s called. They want their dress back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ruth Negga is gorgeous, but that hair style does her no favors.
Laura Prepon look a good pregnant.
Frieda Pinto is a goddess, and that color actually looks lovely on her imo, but the structure of that dress is terrible. Had she worn the same color as a simple gown, however, I would be crying from the sheer beauty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse