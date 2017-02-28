Halle Berry in Versace at the VF Oscar party: super-fun or just silly?

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Yes, as I said yesterday, I’m very into Halle Berry’s Oscar hair. Maybe it’s a wig, maybe she just spent hours getting her hair to look like this, whatever it is, I don’t care. I love it. I love that she went big and crazy and I love the way it looks around her face. It’s amazing. Halle had the same hair at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, only she switched up her Versace dresses. I loved her Oscar Versace and I really like this fun little cocktail Versace. She’s really killing it these days.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also wore Versace, and she walked the VF carpet with her man, Jason Statham, and a prominent baby bump. Rosie is glowing. So pretty!

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Kate Hudson in Cavalli Couture. She’s done something different to her face, right? I’m not just imagining that? Anyway, I don’t have strong feelings about this Cavalli – it was beige/neutral and that was the trend this year. The design sucks though. It looks like she’s wearing an apron made out of pantyhose.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party

Scarlett Johansson wore another Azzedine Alaïa dress for the VF party – this, to me, feels like her “ScarJo: After Dark” look. I don’t like it.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Dakota Johnson in Gucci. Yet another example of someone saving the better dress for the after-parties. Dakota had no business in that sad Oscar dress – she should have worn this to the Oscars instead.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, Getty and WENN.

 

21 Responses to “Halle Berry in Versace at the VF Oscar party: super-fun or just silly?”

  1. MunichGirl says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Rosie looked great!

    But what has Kate done to her face?

    Reply
  2. Babs says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I love Halle Berry’s outfit and style. Gorgeous and fun.
    Rosie’s dress is beautiful but seems too tight to me. Her poor boobs.

    Reply
  3. Almondjoy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Halle’s hair again.. I’m itching to just pluck out the curls with some Cantu curl butter and a little Eco Styler. Then I would snip the top left and bottom right to shape it 😩 This would solve the problem.

    Rosie looks so gorgeous.

    Reply
    • Ramona says:
      February 28, 2017 at 7:46 am

      I know you are trying to be funny with the Cantu and Eco Styler but can we as black women stop policing each others hair like this. I was silent in yesterdays comments but it was pretty clear that most people loved her hair and the sniping was coming from black women. I’m sorry but I’m genuinely starting to feel some type of way about this.

      Reply
      • Almondjoy says:
        February 28, 2017 at 7:55 am

        Nope I wasn’t trying to be funny I’m dead serious, especially because that is EXACTLY what I put in my fro every morning. I also shape it just like I want to do to Halle’s hair.

        Now if you wanna talk about how people need to stop calling big hair/curly hair/Afro hair crazy then I can agree with you. I’ve said that many times here before. But as a natural hair enthusiast and a former hair stylist my opinion still stands that her hair needs better styling.

  4. teacakes says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Love Halle’s dress and hair here – she appeals to my inner disco fiend and looks ready to party.

    Scarjo’s party hair >>>>>>>>> her Oscars hair.

    Also re her Oscars dress, how do you manage to wear Alaia – of all the designers! – and have it be so lazy and sloppy and badly fitted? What happened to the King of Cling?

    Reply
  5. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I actually like everyone’s looks here.

    Kate is starting to look more and more like her mom. I don’t know if she had something done or she lost weight or both.

    Reply
  6. lannisterforever says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Rosie honestly made me gasp out loud. Oh how I wish I’ll look even half as glowing as her when I’m pregnant!

    Reply
  7. shelley* says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Scarlett looks like she’s had an inch or two shaved off her jawline..

    I really love the look Halle Berry has going on, that hair is to die for, she makes me want to chuck away my straighteners and embrace my inner curly diva.

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Halle’s dress is, once again, amazing. It’s like she went with a shimmery, starry-night theme for the Oscars and the after party. My opinion from yesterday still stands. The hair is overwhelming her face and distracting from a great outfit.

    It’s really amazing what a difference not wearing the color of my cat’s Trump this morning makes for Dakota Johnson. She looks like an entirely different person than she did in that monstrosity she wore to the Oscars. Black is her color. She positively glows.

    Scarlett’s hair looks better.

    Reply
  9. Elisa the I. says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Halle Berry is one beautiful woman. She gives me Tina Turner vibes in that dress. Her LEGS! And she looks like she is having fun and has no f*cks to give. Awesome.

    Reply
  10. Alexandria says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Rosie is such a goddess. Bet that was the dress Kate wanted to wear.

    Reply
  11. Wilma says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Minority opinion, but to me Rosie looks like a blow up doll. Her face looks plastic to me.

    Reply
  12. lucy2 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I love Halle’s look! Her Oscar gown was great too, but her hairstyle works so much better with this dress.
    Hate the sheer thigh area on Kate Hudson’s.

    Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Kate Hudson’s gown is a nightmare. It looks like the lower middle part was accidentally tore off and is now what is laying on the ground behind her. And that makeup. I don’t get it.

    Dakota’s gown would have been better as a more fitted black gown-that enormous peach sash isn’t complimentary at all.

    Reply

