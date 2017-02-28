Halle Berry in Versace at the VF Oscar party: super-fun or just silly?

Yes, as I said yesterday, I’m very into Halle Berry’s Oscar hair. Maybe it’s a wig, maybe she just spent hours getting her hair to look like this, whatever it is, I don’t care. I love it. I love that she went big and crazy and I love the way it looks around her face. It’s amazing. Halle had the same hair at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, only she switched up her Versace dresses. I loved her Oscar Versace and I really like this fun little cocktail Versace. She’s really killing it these days.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also wore Versace, and she walked the VF carpet with her man, Jason Statham, and a prominent baby bump. Rosie is glowing. So pretty!

Kate Hudson in Cavalli Couture. She’s done something different to her face, right? I’m not just imagining that? Anyway, I don’t have strong feelings about this Cavalli – it was beige/neutral and that was the trend this year. The design sucks though. It looks like she’s wearing an apron made out of pantyhose.

Scarlett Johansson wore another Azzedine Alaïa dress for the VF party – this, to me, feels like her “ScarJo: After Dark” look. I don’t like it.

Dakota Johnson in Gucci. Yet another example of someone saving the better dress for the after-parties. Dakota had no business in that sad Oscar dress – she should have worn this to the Oscars instead.