Mariah Carey in Phillip Plein at the VF Oscar Party: too tight or glam?

Photographers on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscar party got to see a bit more of Mariah Carey then they may have expected, as the 46-year-old singer experienced a small “wardrobe malfunction” on her way into the party. Mariah, whose spring tour with Lionel Richie was just postponed due to Lionel requiring knee surgery, stuffed herself into a jungle print gown by designer Phillip Plein. The green-hued gown, with its plunging neckline, front slit and bust-crushing bodice, showed off a lot of skin. This dress just looks painful and tacky, but not many people use the words “elegant and refined” when it comes to Mariah Carey. I do like the hair and makeup, and her gold necklace is nice, but, overall I’m not a fan. Those black Louboutin sandals, although nice, aren’t helping. They don’t match, right? Mariah sported one of her trademark butterfly rings, but one notable accessory that was left at home was boyfriend/dancer Bryan Tanaka. Mariah met up with him later in the night.

Supermodel Miranda Kerr was the belle of the ball in a light blue ball gown with sparkly floral embellishments by Miu Miu. The plunging back of her dress was accentuated with pearl straps. Miranda wore small diamond earrings and a few thin diamond bracelets by Niwaka along with her engagement ring, lending to the subdued grace of her overall look. She looked radiant with natural makeup highlighted by a bright red lip and wore her dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Miranda’s fiancé, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, wasn’t at the party, but her ex-husband Orlando Bloom was there with girlfriend Katy Perry. If we were playing a game of “Who wore their after party fashion best?” between Orlando’s current and former flames, Miranda would win, hands-down. She is a class act and I adore that dress. I wish I could go to prom again so I could wear a gown like that.

Speaking of models, Sports Illustrated model Emily Ratajkowski also turned heads on the red carpet in a beaded gown by Jonathan Simkhai. Emily continued the cleavage trend with her gown’s deep-V neckline. The figure-hugging gown also featured a gorgeous feathered train and minimal jewelry. Between Miranda’s dress and this one, I am suffering from some serious #gownenvy. The 25-year-old beauty brought attention to her eyes with a smoky look, highlighted with some blue shadow on her inner eyes that definitely made them pop. Her hair was the perfect topper for this look. I love her slightly messy, effortless-looking bun. Brava, Emily.

Gabrielle Union, currently starring on Being Mary Jane (which is filmed in my hometown of Atlanta, and once employed me as an extra), also left little to the imagination in a black and blue gown by the always edgy Jean Paul Gaultier. The 44-year-old actress accessorized her barely-there dress (described more than once as “a bikini meets an evening gown”) with Hearts on Fire diamond earrings, a Le Vian diamond bracelet, sapphire and diamond ring, DVANI diamond and ruby rings, and a Harry Kotlar yellow diamond ring. Her makeup was flawless and I can’t even begin to express how much I love her haircut. The bob really works for her. I do love that combination of black and cobalt blue but the jury’s out on the dress overall. It does stand out, but (not to sound like your Nana), I think it shows a little too much skin. But hey, I guess it’s a fun dress and Gabrielle sure looked like she had fun, posing for a candid photo with Olivia Munn and Jessica Alba.

And now my favorite post Oscar photo ever, courtesy of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star (and my new imaginary best friend), Rachel Bloom. This girl isn’t on RuPaul’s “Tic Tac Diet”, and I love her for it. Rocking a lovely black sequined gown, Rachel unashamedly tears into a hamburger at the party, posting the carnage on Twitter with the caption, “Really, thanks to @VanityFair for having burgers at this party. Better than any award.” I love this woman.

