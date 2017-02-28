Mariah Carey in Phillip Plein at the VF Oscar Party: too tight or glam?

Photographers on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscar party got to see a bit more of Mariah Carey then they may have expected, as the 46-year-old singer experienced a small “wardrobe malfunction” on her way into the party. Mariah, whose spring tour with Lionel Richie was just postponed due to Lionel requiring knee surgery, stuffed herself into a jungle print gown by designer Phillip Plein. The green-hued gown, with its plunging neckline, front slit and bust-crushing bodice, showed off a lot of skin. This dress just looks painful and tacky, but not many people use the words “elegant and refined” when it comes to Mariah Carey. I do like the hair and makeup, and her gold necklace is nice, but, overall I’m not a fan. Those black Louboutin sandals, although nice, aren’t helping. They don’t match, right? Mariah sported one of her trademark butterfly rings, but one notable accessory that was left at home was boyfriend/dancer Bryan Tanaka. Mariah met up with him later in the night.
Supermodel Miranda Kerr was the belle of the ball in a light blue ball gown with sparkly floral embellishments by Miu Miu. The plunging back of her dress was accentuated with pearl straps. Miranda wore small diamond earrings and a few thin diamond bracelets by Niwaka along with her engagement ring, lending to the subdued grace of her overall look. She looked radiant with natural makeup highlighted by a bright red lip and wore her dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Miranda’s fiancé, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, wasn’t at the party, but her ex-husband Orlando Bloom was there with girlfriend Katy Perry. If we were playing a game of “Who wore their after party fashion best?” between Orlando’s current and former flames, Miranda would win, hands-down. She is a class act and I adore that dress. I wish I could go to prom again so I could wear a gown like that.
Speaking of models, Sports Illustrated model Emily Ratajkowski also turned heads on the red carpet in a beaded gown by Jonathan Simkhai. Emily continued the cleavage trend with her gown’s deep-V neckline. The figure-hugging gown also featured a gorgeous feathered train and minimal jewelry. Between Miranda’s dress and this one, I am suffering from some serious #gownenvy. The 25-year-old beauty brought attention to her eyes with a smoky look, highlighted with some blue shadow on her inner eyes that definitely made them pop. Her hair was the perfect topper for this look. I love her slightly messy, effortless-looking bun. Brava, Emily.
Gabrielle Union, currently starring on Being Mary Jane (which is filmed in my hometown of Atlanta, and once employed me as an extra), also left little to the imagination in a black and blue gown by the always edgy Jean Paul Gaultier. The 44-year-old actress accessorized her barely-there dress (described more than once as “a bikini meets an evening gown”) with Hearts on Fire diamond earrings, a Le Vian diamond bracelet, sapphire and diamond ring, DVANI diamond and ruby rings, and a Harry Kotlar yellow diamond ring. Her makeup was flawless and I can’t even begin to express how much I love her haircut. The bob really works for her. I do love that combination of black and cobalt blue but the jury’s out on the dress overall. It does stand out, but (not to sound like your Nana), I think it shows a little too much skin. But hey, I guess it’s a fun dress and Gabrielle sure looked like she had fun, posing for a candid photo with Olivia Munn and Jessica Alba.
And now my favorite post Oscar photo ever, courtesy of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star (and my new imaginary best friend), Rachel Bloom. This girl isn’t on RuPaul’s “Tic Tac Diet”, and I love her for it. Rocking a lovely black sequined gown, Rachel unashamedly tears into a hamburger at the party, posting the carnage on Twitter with the caption, “Really, thanks to @VanityFair for having burgers at this party. Better than any award.” I love this woman.
Really, thanks to @VanityFair for having burgers at this party. Better than any award. pic.twitter.com/LA2HxXVncD
— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) February 27, 2017
Photos: Getty Images, Fame Flynet
Jaysus Mariah’s breasts look like they’re about to explode!
Good god no, to all of those looks!
Yeah, implant indentations ain’t too sexy.
Union’s outfit is ridiculous.
“Outfit”
Agree. Too try hard!
Well hello, boobies!
Of course I knew the answer about Mariah’s dress before clicking on the article. She is so beautiful, it’s a shame she cannot dress.
I’m very much in love with Gabrielle’s dress. I could never pull that off but she did that.
Mariah Carey looks like… Mariah Carey. Her styling is always and forever awful. She’s ridiculous. With that said I love her to pieces.
Miranda Kerr: perfection 👌🏾
GabbyU: no. Hair, makeup and skin is on point but I hate the dress. Usually she gets it right.
these fake boobs look like they need to be changed. so painful to change I want to readjust my one. ewwww… that’s really 90′s porn star. Gabrielle has a knock out body but the dress looks like they didn’t have enough material so they duct tape it to the pole. Emily looks stunning but her pose is tiresome. I loathe the “buttback and boobsy trap” look. Miranda dress is ok but her parted hair is a no no
Poor Gabrielle thought she was going to a pool party and just wore her bikini.
Those things poking on Mariah should be rested underneath the bust, so she is clearly 5 sizes too big up top, it looks hella painful.
Mariah has awful taste or her stylist secretly hates her.
Of course the dress is too tight! It’s Mariah!
Just looking at Mariah in that dress makes *my* boobs hurt. Big NO! And Gabrielle Union is such a gorgeous woman, there’s no need for a dress like that. What was she thinking?!
Best dress I’ve seen on Emily R. At least she got rid of the half naked dress she’s always fronting.
She looks like a Vegas show girl to me.
Mariah always has to bring her twins with her, everywhere she goes. She does this whether she’s courtside at a basketball game or at a post-Oscar party. So demure, as delicate as the wings of a monarch butterfly, she flutters her eyelashes and shies away from the spotlight.
Emily looks tacky as hell. She should have played the feather duster in the live action Beauty and the Beast.
I would like Emily’s if she weren’t showing so much cleavage. Gabrielle looks amazing but I can’t imagine walking around in that dress. Miranda’s is pretty.
Good God Mariah. If your dress is making huge, painful looking dents in your boobs, that’s a sign it’s not right for you. It’d be a pretty dress on someone else, or fitted properly to her.
You’d think she’d be kinder to her boobs after all they’ve done for her.
I confess to looking at the pics on the Mail online and you can also see in one picture that she’s not wearing knickers. (Strangely they don’t mention it so I assume they didn’t notice) .This biscuit flashing fashion needs to die!
I would expect nothing less of Mariah! Gabrielle is such a beautiful woman and her hair and makeup are flawless. The dress detracts from her beauty and it’s unfortunate.
Ouch!
This looks soooooo painful.
