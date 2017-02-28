Duchess Kate wore a Rebecca Taylor suit in London: twee or professional?

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge out and about in London today. This is her second event in 24 hours – last night she made an appearance at a reception at Buckingham Palace. This morning, Kate made a trip to Ronald McDonald House Evelina London, which is “home away from home” for families of children being treated at Evelina London Children’s Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House just opened, and Kate not only met with staffers, she met with some of the sick kids and their families too.
For the visit, Kate wore a new-to-us Rebecca Taylor suit in a blue tweed. The jacket alone retails for $495, so I imagine the entire suit is probably $1000 or thereabouts. I honestly thought this was a repeat, but it’s not. Kate has worn blue tweed before, in a similar hue – she’s repeatedly worn the same blue tweed Missoni coat (she’s worn it as a coat-dress) to several events over the years. But this isn’t a coat, it’s a real suit. And I feel sort of meh about it. I mean, at least it’s not a miniskirt and at least it looks somewhat professional, so I’ll give her that. The fringed ruffle on the skirt is killing my soul a little bit though. So twee. Also: her posture is SO BAD.
Other style notes… after being praised for going with a more natural and “dewy” makeup look a month ago, it seems like Kate is back to doing raccoon eyes for day events. And I have no idea what’s happening with her hair in these photos.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Looking frumptastic, Kate.
Seriously. My mom has a really similar suit from Talbots.
She needs a new haircut, she has so much hair that she doesn’t know what to do with it.
She’s scarily thin in that photo of her shaking hands with someone. Her posture is terrible and her head looks huge compared to her skinny frame.
That suit looks like it got frayed in the wash and was mixed in with whites so the fabric was ruined. She has no idea how to play up her outfits and add some glam to her looks.
I gripe about her work ethic and most of her outfits-but I’ll give her credit for looking good at 2 events in a row. I thought last night’s dress was lovely, and this is pretty plus her hair is off her face.
Her handshake pose lmao
You do find awesome pictures
She’s so skinny, it’s scary.
I love how you purposely pick all the worst awkward looking pictures of Kate.
The third photo where her jacket pops up in the back makes me aware of how thin she is. Geez. This isn’t good. It’s scary to me.
I hope she’s ok.
She’s definitely not a fashion icon, I wish magazines/people would stop calling her that.
Seems like the suit is a bit to small/short for her. If the sleeves and skirt hem were a bit longer, maybe it wouldn’t look so twee or trying to fit in a tween’s outfit.
It surprises me a bit that she’s got (extensions or not) a hairdresser’s dream hair: lengthy and full for fun updos, half updos, styling etc. And yet she keeps doing these odd, not stylish hair half dos. She could give us GREAT hairstyle porn if she’d get out of her comfort zone.
When I first saw the outfit it reminded me of an outfit she wore when she appeared with HM a few years ago. The look is vintage Kate ie- skirt too short, boring shoes and hair is a mess. It’s almost 6 years since the royal wedding so to expect much change from Kate now is quite unrealistic.
If I were to go on a thread and say this:
“she is scary fat,I think she needs to go to the gym to lose some weight, she’s obese”
People would lose Thier minds. Because it’s mean and body shaming right?
Yet statement like these:
” She’s scary thin, I think she needs to go to a buffet and gain some weight. She’s a skeleton, her head is sooo big, she’s anexoric”
Are okay?
She’s dressed way older than her 35 years.
This is appropriate but it’s boring AF. I follow Queen Rania on instagram and she’s so stylish. I look at Kate, who is a beautiful woman and has access to everything and this is what we get. I give up.
Kate really needs style tips from people like Queen Letizia, Crown Princess Victoria or Queen Rania, they manage do dress modern and classy – unlike Kate.
