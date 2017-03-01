Jon Stewart tells the media to ‘stop your whining’ about Donald Trump

As you may remember, Jon Stewart is still on my Sh-t List. He’s been on my list since the election, when he tried to defend Trump voters by saying that they were good people and they weren’t racist, and blah blah false equivalency this and the system is corrupted, etc. Then two weeks into Easy D’s administration, suddenly Stewart was SHOCKED that Donald Trump pursued wildly racist and unconstitutional policies and wow, who could have predicted that Trump would behave like an orange madman? Oh, right. Most of us.

Anyway, Jon Stewart appeared on Monday night’s Late Show with his friend Stephen Colbert. Colbert is really leaning into political humor and topical humor these days, trying to reconnect with his Colbert Report mojo (which is another story altogether). Personally, I would prefer if Colbert just unloaded on Trump himself without inviting Jon Stewart on to do the dirty work, but as I said, that’s another story altogether. The point of Jon’s visit was to hold the media to account, after Trump called the media the “enemy of the American people” and Trump canceled on the White House Correspondents’ dinner. Trump is actively at war with the media and the First Amendment, which AGAIN is not shocking in the least. So Jon wanted to give the media some advice:

“I mean, this whole thing just makes me so crazy!” Stewart exclaimed. “Trump lies more in one press conference than CNN does in a year, and that’s coming from a guy who, as you know, hates CNN.” Stewart proceeded to dismantle Trump’s lies about the size of his electoral college win, the country’s murder rate, and perhaps most disturbingly, his dismissal of concerns over anti-Semitic attacks on Jewish centers. Instead of condemning those incidents, Trump simply declared himself “the least anti-Semitic person you’ve ever seen in your entire life.” “I don’t think that’s true!” Stewart declared. “He said that to a guy wearing a yarmulke. Donald, you’re not even the least anti-Semitic person in that clip we showed.” But how does Stewart know Trump’s lying deliberately? “Because he constantly says the phrase ‘believe me.’ Nobody says ‘believe me’ unless they’re lying.” But Stewart had just as strong a statement for the members of the press who are calling Trump’s attacks “un-American,” telling them to “stop your whining.” Speaking directly to the media, Stewart said, “I heard Donald Trump broke up with you. Stings a little, doesn’t it? You finally thought you’d met your match: a blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well, now it’s over! Well, good riddance, I say. Kick. Him. To. The. Curb.” He said it’s time for the media to “get its groove back” after “letting itself go,” “putting on a few pundits” over the years and “obsessing 24 hours a day over this one guy”: Donald Trump. “And the whole time you’re all chasing after Donny, the rest of us are thinking, ‘But can’t you see he’s an a–hole?’ You try to defend him. ‘Oh, no, no, that’s just primaries Donald. That’s just election Donald. You’ll see. We can change him! He’ll get presidential!’ Yeah, how’d that work out? It didn’t. You know why? Because 70-year-old men don’t get less cranky or racist as time goes by. Look, media, I’m not saying the breakup is going to be easy. You’re going to see your ex swiping far-right with every Tom, Drudge, and Breitbart…But here’s my point, media. This breakup has given you an amazing opportunity for self-reflection and improvement. Instead of worrying about whether Trump is un-American or if he thinks you’re the enemy or if he’s being mean to you or if he’s going to let you back in the briefings, do something for yourself. Take up a hobby. I recommend journalism.” “I think this breakup is going to be the best thing that ever happened to you,” Stewart concluded.

Colbert asked Stewart, “You really think the media is going to take this opportunity to self-examine and then get better at their jobs?” “I really do,” he replied. “Believe me.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Sigh… here’s the thing: Jon Stewart underestimated Donald Trump too, just as Stewart underestimated Trump’s voters and supporters. Stewart telling the media to breakup with Trump seems a bit rich, given his previous statements. As for the crux of what Stewart says, some in the media have been on-point this whole time, and some haven’t. While I agree that every media outlet could do better and that we need a larger plan of how to cover and discuss Trump, his people and his politics, many journalists have been doing great work for years now.

Now all that being said, Stewart isn’t all wrong here – Trump’s war with the media is a Steve Bannon-led strategy which is part of a larger war that these motherf–kers are planning. The “war with the media” is sideshow to Trump’s larger issues.