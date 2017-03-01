Amal Clooney in mink Giambattista Valli in Paris: ridiculous or lovely?

On Sunday (which seems like a lifetime ago), I covered George Clooney & Amal Clooney’s appearance at the Cesars in Paris. George received an honorary Cesar Award for his filmography, and Amal wore a custom Versace gown with ostrich feathers. Thankfully, that was not the end of Amal’s magical fashion tour of Paris. George and Amal stayed in France throughout the weekend, and they were photographed several times, in several different outfits. Amal knows she’s being photographed at all times now, and you can tell that she enjoys fashion and shopping. And now she has a reason to shop even more: she needs maternity clothes!

First off, we have this head-to-toe Giambattista Valli look, which is the horizontal-striped coat and crazy boots. Amal wore that while out to dinner with George. They went to Laperouse. I think the coat is super-fug, and I think the boots are crazy. I might like the boots with a different outfit though, an outfit where the boots would be the centerpiece. Also: the Valli coat has fur panels, and they are made of fake fur either. That’s mink.

Amal also wandered around Paris in a vintage cape dress from one of her favorite shops, William Vintage. You can see those photos here. Then there was a floral maternity dress and a “power-clashing” coat for Amal and George’s departure (by train) from Paris. They returned to England, probably to their country pile. I’m actually okay with both of the pieces of this ensemble, I just don’t think they look great together. That coat needed a solid dress, or that dress needed a solid coat. I guess she didn’t want to wear the mink coat twice!