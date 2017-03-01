Amal Clooney in mink Giambattista Valli in Paris: ridiculous or lovely?

On Sunday (which seems like a lifetime ago), I covered George Clooney & Amal Clooney’s appearance at the Cesars in Paris. George received an honorary Cesar Award for his filmography, and Amal wore a custom Versace gown with ostrich feathers. Thankfully, that was not the end of Amal’s magical fashion tour of Paris. George and Amal stayed in France throughout the weekend, and they were photographed several times, in several different outfits. Amal knows she’s being photographed at all times now, and you can tell that she enjoys fashion and shopping. And now she has a reason to shop even more: she needs maternity clothes!
First off, we have this head-to-toe Giambattista Valli look, which is the horizontal-striped coat and crazy boots. Amal wore that while out to dinner with George. They went to Laperouse. I think the coat is super-fug, and I think the boots are crazy. I might like the boots with a different outfit though, an outfit where the boots would be the centerpiece. Also: the Valli coat has fur panels, and they are made of fake fur either. That’s mink.
Amal also wandered around Paris in a vintage cape dress from one of her favorite shops, William Vintage. You can see those photos here. Then there was a floral maternity dress and a “power-clashing” coat for Amal and George’s departure (by train) from Paris. They returned to England, probably to their country pile. I’m actually okay with both of the pieces of this ensemble, I just don’t think they look great together. That coat needed a solid dress, or that dress needed a solid coat. I guess she didn’t want to wear the mink coat twice!
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Can she shop for George while she’s at it?
I despise the way she looks around, looks around, looks around …oh hi Mr. Camera, didn’t know you’d be here.
That is true but it predict it will end. She won’t like the cameras being stuck in the babies’ faces.
I LOVE LOVE LOVE print Clashing so I Love love love This
agreed.
Don’t like the horizontal lines and mink in the first coat, but I’m ok with second outfit. Actually I think she looks very nice.
Hate the horizontal-striped thing, but LOVE the coat, dress, and boots…best thing I’ve seen her wear.
Amal is one of those lucky women who makes pregnancy look cute. If I were carrying twins I’d be swollen and walking like the hunchback . So I salute her.
I know, she looks fantastic! I can’t believe she’s carrying twins, she barely looks pregnant!
I like both. She looks very happy.
poor animals
ITA, not that these people care about the animals they are wearing or indeed about anything very much apart from themselves.
+1000
If someone wears fur in this day and age and with all the information that is available about how animals are needlessly tortured so that Amal and others can look fine, they are showing how much empathy they are capable of.
Reduces them to absolute scum in my eyes when they wear fur. Forever and ever.
I actually like the first outfit, but think the second one clashes way too much in terms of print, material, seasonality, etc.
I truly do not understand how people can wear fur items anymore.
Right? Especially because she has access to wear literally anything – as bespoke and glamorous and expensive – as she likes. You’d think someone in the public eye would know better considering how hard PETA and others go after fur wearers.
Agree. I especially don’t get it when people have pets. I equate it to “would you like someone doing that to your beloved dog or cat?”
And it seems every other person wears one of those stupid Canada Goose coats with the fur hood where I am (Toronto). I find it disgusting.
I think she looks bloody awful, and nearly always does. She’s great looking but her styling choices are shite….imo.
I agree. She’s so striking, but chooses the worst clothes. It’s always twee overload. She’s got no personal style, imho. She follows fashion’s whims rather than styling herself to what suits her. If I were her I’d Maria Callas the heck out of my wardrobe and get rid of the frou-frou for some sleek cuts and tailoring.
I think her decision to wear real animal fur and feathers is abhorrent. Animals are skinned alive and/or plucked alive. Leave fur/feathers where it belongs – on the animal.
The first outfit is beautiful on her. I love the whole look on her from head to toe, with one exception. At least, I would love it if it were fake mink. I could accept real mink if it is a vintage piece. That doesn’t appear to be the case, or is it?
I really like the second outfit also.
I may not like everything Amal wears, but with most celebs dressing like schlubs or nondescript these days, I do get a kick out of checking out Amal’s latest fashion and oftentimes love of color. It’s never dull with Amal with lots of fashion or interesting pieces put together.
There is no excuse for wearing mink in this day and age.
Love the boots in the second photo!!
Need those! Does anyone know what make they are?
Shame on her for wearing fur, but even if it was faux it would still be ugly.
Don’t like those broad stripes but the look seems to be in. With the variety and scope of the clothes that she wears, I think designers must be giving her dresses for free. She’s a walking mannequin but she looks great!
PS: I always assume that synthetic fur is being used nowadays.
Are the boots in the first photo even really boots, or just things wrapped around her legs and she’s wearing flats? I can’t tell–she’s wearing those tights (which look kind of meh, more black would have been better)–which seem to show at the bottom. Need an explanation. Help.
They’re actually stilettos with wrap-around leather straps that keep going up and up and around. I think they’re supposed to be worn without hosiery for max impact.
I think it’s hideous, but I love it! She looks like she has fun with her style, and rarely looks cookie cutter
What designer still uses real fur in their designs?
Almost all of them?
I don’t believe she’s pregnant. Isn’t she due next month? If you want to carry a pillow pregnancy, shouldn’t you at least research what size you should be at eight months if you’re carrying twins?
She’s not due until the summer, sometime in June, according to Julie Chen. It could be the end of June is her due date, middle of June. Who knows? I believe she’s pregnant. She has that pregnancy glow.
Someone on here stated they weren’t showing too much with twins and then all of a sudden popped right around this time. So maybe that’s what we will see with Amal, seemingly overnight she looks really pregnant. Amal is tall with a long torso, lots of room for the babies.
She definitely looks pregnant here, and I’m sure has some kind of smoothing panel under the gown. Compare that to how thin Amal was. She’s really filling out all over when you compare the two photos. She’s got hips now. LOL
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/content/dam/news/2017/02/24/Amal-Clooney-large_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqdNLuJDSj-bduoIdVkVeVwXqNxSwtqTnDIVeoyTzNww4.jpg
http://www.celebitchy.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/FFN_Alamuddin_Amal_FFUK_061314_51449935.jpg
“And they are made of fake fur either. That’s mink.” Do you mean “aren’t'”?
Don’t like at all
Boots are very in fight with her outfit.
Don’t these people have fashion eye or adviser?
Always thought she was ridic and very “nouveau riche” with her outfits and manner, but wearing fur, ostrich feathers, and so on is just disgusting. Saw an old vid of hers pre-George where she was supposed to be doing lawyering and she walked into a room and had eyes excitedly darting around to see who was looking at her, just as she does with the paps now.
George uses her to get headlines and stay in the news. If she weren’t trying so hard to be a fashionista and churning out these ridic outfits, they’d never get in the news. She’s a handsome woman and looks good with the teeny bit of extra pregnancy weight, but normally she’s quite mannish and the famehoing just cringeworthy.
+1000, Zucchini. Vom, vom and more vom: the crass outfits, the zero effs given about animal cruelty (despite all the crap they spout off about human rights), the desperate attention seeking. I feel like the pregnancy is about accessorizing their stupid brand; they’re too shallow and self-absorbed for it to be about anything else.
