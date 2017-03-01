Amal Clooney in mink Giambattista Valli in Paris: ridiculous or lovely?

George Clooney & Amal Clooney In Paris

On Sunday (which seems like a lifetime ago), I covered George Clooney & Amal Clooney’s appearance at the Cesars in Paris. George received an honorary Cesar Award for his filmography, and Amal wore a custom Versace gown with ostrich feathers. Thankfully, that was not the end of Amal’s magical fashion tour of Paris. George and Amal stayed in France throughout the weekend, and they were photographed several times, in several different outfits. Amal knows she’s being photographed at all times now, and you can tell that she enjoys fashion and shopping. And now she has a reason to shop even more: she needs maternity clothes!

First off, we have this head-to-toe Giambattista Valli look, which is the horizontal-striped coat and crazy boots. Amal wore that while out to dinner with George. They went to Laperouse. I think the coat is super-fug, and I think the boots are crazy. I might like the boots with a different outfit though, an outfit where the boots would be the centerpiece. Also: the Valli coat has fur panels, and they are made of fake fur either. That’s mink.

Amal also wandered around Paris in a vintage cape dress from one of her favorite shops, William Vintage. You can see those photos here. Then there was a floral maternity dress and a “power-clashing” coat for Amal and George’s departure (by train) from Paris. They returned to England, probably to their country pile. I’m actually okay with both of the pieces of this ensemble, I just don’t think they look great together. That coat needed a solid dress, or that dress needed a solid coat. I guess she didn’t want to wear the mink coat twice!

George Clooney & Amal Clooney Leaving Paris

George Clooney & Amal Clooney Leaving Paris

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

37 Responses to “Amal Clooney in mink Giambattista Valli in Paris: ridiculous or lovely?”

  1. browniecakes says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Can she shop for George while she’s at it?

    Reply
  2. QQ says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I LOVE LOVE LOVE print Clashing so I Love love love This

    Reply
  3. Maria says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Don’t like the horizontal lines and mink in the first coat, but I’m ok with second outfit. Actually I think she looks very nice.

    Reply
  4. JudyK says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Hate the horizontal-striped thing, but LOVE the coat, dress, and boots…best thing I’ve seen her wear.

    Reply
  5. Aims says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Amal is one of those lucky women who makes pregnancy look cute. If I were carrying twins I’d be swollen and walking like the hunchback . So I salute her.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I like both. She looks very happy.

    Reply
  7. original kay says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:27 am

    poor animals :(

    Reply
  8. Wren33 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I actually like the first outfit, but think the second one clashes way too much in terms of print, material, seasonality, etc.

    Reply
  9. Bridget says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I truly do not understand how people can wear fur items anymore.

    Reply
    • Lyka says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:41 am

      Right? Especially because she has access to wear literally anything – as bespoke and glamorous and expensive – as she likes. You’d think someone in the public eye would know better considering how hard PETA and others go after fur wearers.

      Reply
    • kellybean says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:53 am

      Agree. I especially don’t get it when people have pets. I equate it to “would you like someone doing that to your beloved dog or cat?”

      And it seems every other person wears one of those stupid Canada Goose coats with the fur hood where I am (Toronto). I find it disgusting.

      Reply
  10. shelley* says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I think she looks bloody awful, and nearly always does. She’s great looking but her styling choices are shite….imo.

    Reply
    • Eska says:
      March 1, 2017 at 10:56 am

      I agree. She’s so striking, but chooses the worst clothes. It’s always twee overload. She’s got no personal style, imho. She follows fashion’s whims rather than styling herself to what suits her. If I were her I’d Maria Callas the heck out of my wardrobe and get rid of the frou-frou for some sleek cuts and tailoring.

      Reply
  11. mapley says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I think her decision to wear real animal fur and feathers is abhorrent. Animals are skinned alive and/or plucked alive. Leave fur/feathers where it belongs – on the animal.

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:32 am

    The first outfit is beautiful on her. I love the whole look on her from head to toe, with one exception. At least, I would love it if it were fake mink. I could accept real mink if it is a vintage piece. That doesn’t appear to be the case, or is it?

    I really like the second outfit also.

    I may not like everything Amal wears, but with most celebs dressing like schlubs or nondescript these days, I do get a kick out of checking out Amal’s latest fashion and oftentimes love of color. It’s never dull with Amal with lots of fashion or interesting pieces put together.

    Reply
  13. Zuzus Girl says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:33 am

    There is no excuse for wearing mink in this day and age.

    Reply
  14. Bitchy architect says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Love the boots in the second photo!!
    Need those! Does anyone know what make they are?

    Reply
  15. Cecilia Reynoso says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Shame on her for wearing fur, but even if it was faux it would still be ugly.

    Reply
  16. robyn says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Don’t like those broad stripes but the look seems to be in. With the variety and scope of the clothes that she wears, I think designers must be giving her dresses for free. She’s a walking mannequin but she looks great!

    PS: I always assume that synthetic fur is being used nowadays.

    Reply
  17. Qzie says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Are the boots in the first photo even really boots, or just things wrapped around her legs and she’s wearing flats? I can’t tell–she’s wearing those tights (which look kind of meh, more black would have been better)–which seem to show at the bottom. Need an explanation. Help.

    Reply
  18. Laura says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I think it’s hideous, but I love it! She looks like she has fun with her style, and rarely looks cookie cutter

    Reply
  19. Gene123 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:40 am

    What designer still uses real fur in their designs?

    Reply
  20. bees says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I don’t believe she’s pregnant. Isn’t she due next month? If you want to carry a pillow pregnancy, shouldn’t you at least research what size you should be at eight months if you’re carrying twins?

    Reply
  21. LP says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    “And they are made of fake fur either. That’s mink.” Do you mean “aren’t'”?

    Reply
  22. Tara says:
    March 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Don’t like at all
    Boots are very in fight with her outfit.
    Don’t these people have fashion eye or adviser?

    Reply
  23. Zucchini says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Always thought she was ridic and very “nouveau riche” with her outfits and manner, but wearing fur, ostrich feathers, and so on is just disgusting. Saw an old vid of hers pre-George where she was supposed to be doing lawyering and she walked into a room and had eyes excitedly darting around to see who was looking at her, just as she does with the paps now.

    George uses her to get headlines and stay in the news. If she weren’t trying so hard to be a fashionista and churning out these ridic outfits, they’d never get in the news. She’s a handsome woman and looks good with the teeny bit of extra pregnancy weight, but normally she’s quite mannish and the famehoing just cringeworthy.

    Reply
    • Nimbolicious says:
      March 1, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      +1000, Zucchini. Vom, vom and more vom: the crass outfits, the zero effs given about animal cruelty (despite all the crap they spout off about human rights), the desperate attention seeking. I feel like the pregnancy is about accessorizing their stupid brand; they’re too shallow and self-absorbed for it to be about anything else.

      Reply

