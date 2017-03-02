ABC announces the new DWTS cast and it’s a mix of ‘wow’ and ‘who?’

Spring is in the air, and with that comes another season of Dancing with the Stars. The cast of the 24th season of the (somewhat inexplicably) popular reality competition was announced during Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, and as always, it’s a mix of faded celebs looking for a paycheck, enthusiastic newcomers, random athletes and a few whom you have to Google. Here’s who is competing for the mirror ball this season (partners in parentheses.)

Mr. T (Kym Herjavec) A-Team star, also known for Rocky III, his 80s kids cartoon and Pee-Wee Herman’s favorite cereal. The 64-year-old, whose mama calls him Laurence Tureaud, took to Twitter on Wednesday to promote his appearance. He may have been fleet footed during his days as a professional wrestler, but he confessed, “Between me and you, I really can’t dance!” But don’t get him wrong, Mr. T. pities the fool who doesn’t think he’s going to give it his all, tweeting, “Make no mistake about it Fool! I will train and will practice real hard. Even when I am tired and sore, I’ll keep rehearsing! Grrr!” (If you didn’t read that last tweet with a Mr. T voice, you are not living life to its fullest.)

But what if Mr. T wins? Well, T., a supporter of Shriners Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, has vowed to shave off his signature mohawk if he emerges victorious. I’m rooting for Mr. T. already.

Now, if I just happen to win, I will cutoff my Mohawk to stand in solidarity with the children who are fighting cancer! GOD bless them! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

Charo (Keo Motsepe) Cuchi-cuchi enthusiast, Love Boat alum, almost constant fixture on every variety show of the 1970s (for you young whippersnappers, she was on The Surreal Life and Celebrity Wife Swap – with her muy guapo son) and, surprisingly, an amazing classical guitar player. The 65-year-old entertainer is a ball of energy and should be an audience favorite, as she seemingly has been a part of all of our lives.

Nancy Kerrigan (Artem Chigvintsev) The 47-year-old figure skater, and part of one of the most infamous scandals in Winter Olympic history, could add a mirrorball to her many medals. She does have a pretty good chance, as figure skaters have done quite well in this competition (see Evan Lysacek and Kristi Yamaguchi). Ironically enough, they’re filming I, Tonya with Margot Robbie as Nancy’s Olympic nemesis here in Atlanta right now. Nancy also shared the news of her DWTS gig on social media, tweeting:

I'm so excited to get started and learn a lot! Hoping for a great season with my new coach and partner! I'll try my best! https://t.co/w5u0orZhlO — Nancy Kerrigan (@NancyAKerrigan) March 1, 2017

Chris Kattan (Witney Carson) 46, a comedian and Saturday Night Live alum who brought his Haddaway-loving, head bobbing nightclubber character Doug Butabi to the big screen in A Night at the Roxbury and also starred in Corky Romano. If his Twitter is any indication, he looks to lend a little comic relief to the proceedings – and I hope he does at least one dance as Mango!

Heather Morris (Maksim Chmerkovskiy) When you’re a Glee alumni who isn’t friends with Ryan Murphy, I guess this is what happens to you. This 30-year-old actress blew us away with her dancing on the show (she was a professional dancer before joining the cast and toured with Beyoncé), so I expect her to stick around for awhile.

Simone Biles (Sasha Farber) The 19-year-old gymnast, widely regarded as the sweetheart of the 2016 summer Olympics, is not only making her reality show debut, she’s also dancing with a boy for the first time.

And here’s where I had to Google…

Nick Viall (Peta Murgatroyd) Filling the role of “former reality TV star, male,” Nick is using up his last 15 minutes of fame after having some thirsty ladies vie for his affection on the current season of ABC’s The Bachelor.

Erika Jayne, a/k/a Erika Giradri (Gleb Savchenko) Nick’s female counterpart in the world of reality show celebrity, this 45-year-old appears on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and, like may of the Bravo ladies, is trying to use the show to launch a singing career. She might want to try something else.

Normani Kordei (Valentin Chmerkovskiy) Another performer with some dance experience on her CV, this 20-year-old singer is a member of what’s left of Fifth Harmony. I don’t know Normani as a singer but you can catch me lip synching to “Worth It” in my car.

Bonner Bolton (Sharna Burgess) It’s a miracle this 29-year-old professional bull rider-turned-model has made it to the DWTS stage. A riding accident last year, where he broke his neck, left him paralyzed with a less than one percent chance to walk again. After a successful spinal fusion, Bonner recovered fully. Great backstory, better name and abs to die for. I’m already kind of a fan, especially after reading these fun facts.

David Ross (Lindsay Arnold) David is a 39-year-old baseball player. He is a former Red Sox and Cubs catcher, who retired a champion last year after Chicago won the 2016 World Series.

Rashad Jennings (Emma Slater) Rashad, 31, is an NFL running back who has played for the Oakland Raiders and New York Giants.

The stars will strap on their dancing shoes and take to the stage when the 24th season of DWTS debuts on Monday, March 20. I think I’m going to have to put my money on Charo.