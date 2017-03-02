Did Amber Heard & Elon Musk go on a ‘date’ to a documentary screening?

Last year, in the midst of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s contentious divorce, there were rumors that Amber was quietly spending time with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk. Amber and Elon had been friendly for years – Elon reportedly became infatuated with her when she was dating Depp – and the rumors last year seemed like Elon was making a move on her, or that he was offering himself up as some kind of support system during Amber’s difficult time. Then in January of this year, there were even more rumors that Amber and Elon were quietly dating and they would soon go public with their romance. Well, it might be happening?

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk is still spending time with Johnny Depp’s ex Amber Heard. The pair — who were first spotted sneaking into the same room at the Delano in Miami in August — attended a screening of Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” in Palo Alto on Tuesday. Apple’s Tim Cook hosted the event for Michelle Pfeiffer, Viacom’s Bob Bakish and others.

[From Page Six]

Does going to a documentary screening together constitute coupledom? I don’t know. It doesn’t sound very romantic, and yet… I think they probably are dating. I could see how Amber could come out and say that they’re “just friends” and sometimes friends go see movies together. But it feels more like Elon asked her to go to this screening as his date. Right? Right. So, Elon and Amber are happening. If they get married – and I hope they don’t – I hope she gets a generous pre-nup, unlike his first wife.