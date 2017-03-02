Did Amber Heard & Elon Musk go on a ‘date’ to a documentary screening?

Last year, in the midst of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s contentious divorce, there were rumors that Amber was quietly spending time with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk. Amber and Elon had been friendly for years – Elon reportedly became infatuated with her when she was dating Depp – and the rumors last year seemed like Elon was making a move on her, or that he was offering himself up as some kind of support system during Amber’s difficult time. Then in January of this year, there were even more rumors that Amber and Elon were quietly dating and they would soon go public with their romance. Well, it might be happening?
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk is still spending time with Johnny Depp’s ex Amber Heard. The pair — who were first spotted sneaking into the same room at the Delano in Miami in August — attended a screening of Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” in Palo Alto on Tuesday.
Apple’s Tim Cook hosted the event for Michelle Pfeiffer, Viacom’s Bob Bakish and others.
Does going to a documentary screening together constitute coupledom? I don’t know. It doesn’t sound very romantic, and yet… I think they probably are dating. I could see how Amber could come out and say that they’re “just friends” and sometimes friends go see movies together. But it feels more like Elon asked her to go to this screening as his date. Right? Right. So, Elon and Amber are happening. If they get married – and I hope they don’t – I hope she gets a generous pre-nup, unlike his first wife.
You in danger girl.
I can’t look at him the same way after reading about how he treated his exes and any man who unironically refers to himself as ‘alpha’, barf.
Danger Will Robinson Danger
Amber girl , you have a type – the Abusing genius.
Please get a theraphist and figure it out.
As much as i am a Musk (the inventor and hustler Musk) admirer, I also know he is a unbalanced and primitive (the abusing Musk) human being who cares not about others, unless there is something in it for his bigger goal ( which again, is a goal i cannot help but admire – save human race from itself). I am so conflicted about this guy….
I don’t know if they are dating or not, but she looks really happy and healthy nowadays and is having fun preparing for Aquaman.
Plus she is always around having a nice time with her friends, so kudos to her and the new chapter of her life.
So she’s dating a Trump supporter? Because he has gone on record to say he is optimistic about Trump. So on top of being emotionally abusive towards his first wife by telling her not to grieve for their first born when the baby died, treating the people that work for him like garbage, he also supports that dick Trump. How could she date him knowing all of this? This doesn’t say a lot of good about her by association.
Also if this dick couldn’t even give the mother of his five living kids the money she deserved do you really think Heard is going to get anything if they marry? This man is heartless. Besides he just went through his third divorce I doubt he’s thinking of marriage.
um, I don’t think you can really call Musk a trump supporter.
Didn’t the owner of Uber out him among others for supporting him. Elon was even on his Twitter trying to talk people out of calling off their order for a Tesla after it came out.
@hmm He’s as good as a Trump supporter. He took forever to say anything about the travel ban after all the major Ceo techs had already condemned it. And his statement was some kind of weakass s%*t. He is supposed to be an environmentalist yet feels its ok collaborating with administration that has the most regressive policies on this matter in recent memory. He may not have voted Trump but he obviously doesn’t care now because his projects relies on government support so he just goes wherever the money is.
He is NOT a Trump supporter. He’s doing so much to better the world. He’s not perfect but far from some common jerk.
“He’s doing so much to better the world”
Lets face it hes in it for the money. Which makes his ethics questionable.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/elon-musk-is-sticking-with-trump-for-spacex-contracts_us_58b5b12ce4b0658fc20f9a72
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/02/elon-musk-is-all-in-on-donald-trump/515562/
I don’t agree with that article. He’s been rich since Paypal.
I think it’s hard to argue that electric cars aren’t cleaner than ICE cars and “making the world better” and Musk’s company has had a lot to do about it.
Then why is he sticking with him? Are you suggesting he is in fact a trump supporter?
I don’t think remaining on the one counsel makes him a Trump supporter. Which is pretty much what he said and I believe him. If he was only in this for personal wealth he would have quit a long time ago.
Also Tesla was specifically dragged by republicans during the 2012 elections. It came up during debates.
You’re not really answering why hes on the counsel? He’s the only one from a major tech company left apart from IBM and they have a pretty shady history going back to the second world war so that was to be expected. I think your admiration for Musk achievements is leading you to interpret this in a fairly naive way, at the end of the day hes just like any old capitalist he goes where the money and power is.
I can’t help but echo Leah’s statement, your admiration for his achievements out shadows the reality, which is, this man is a businessman.
He is in it to make money.
Period.
He is not trying to save the world, he found an angle to exploit and own and he is going for it.
In fact his space company is trying to take out NASA. Sooo there ya go.
Being a member of Trumps crew gives him an inside ability to figure out which way to go to further increase his business. While his achievements are great, he is in no way an ally of the people.
I get the feeling you guys are only saying he is not rubbing shoulders with Trump because you don’t want to believe she would go for someone like that, but despite what you want to believe the guy has been in talks with 45.
Not at all. I know much more about Elon Musk than Amber Heard. Tesla is an amazing company with a very long waiting list. Musk is on a Trump advisory committee to hopefully talk some sense to him and I think that is a positive thing.
Elon Musk is a person that is impacting the world in a hugely positive way. He’s a lot more than Amber’s date.
Elon is a rich white man doing what rich white men do, which is supporting other rich white men no matter how scummy as long as the scummy one doesn’t f up their money. And Heard is just doing what 53% of her sisters did on Nov 9th.
I don’t think she is a trump supporter since she was protesting at the LA airport during the travel ban fiasco, she recorded a “funny or die” clip about how Donald trump has the wrong constitution and supports the feminist cause and the LGBT community.
Maybe they can get along well but not agree about all issues, also Elon musk signed with the other CEOs a document against the travel ban and was advocating about the climate changes and enviroment, unfortunately this administration will not listen to any argument or valid rational point of view about the topic.
The signing of the ban doc was after the bad press. Aka pr/ damage control. He was meeting Trump long before that. Why associate with someone who isn’t family that is “optimistic” about that scum? Can’t she date someone else?
Well she married a guy who supports Roman Polanski, so I think we can conclude her taste in men is not great.
And doesn’t that say a lot about her character? How can you put yourself out there as being pro women but then get with men that support other men that partake in anti-women behavior?
It’s the same reason why I side eye ScarJo. You can’t claim to be here for women while in the same breathe talk about having dinner with Woody Allen. Both of them look really fake to me.
tbf i also judge people by who they decide to date. BUT, i also have female friends who are intelligent, absolutely lovely, and very good friends to me, but their taste in men is absolutely appalling. that’s usually because they have low self esteem, or some unresolved issue, which might be amber’s case as well.
So how about judge all actresses that work with woody Allen, Kate Blanche even compliment him on her Oscar speech on how he empowered wimens, how Blake L defend him in Cannes, how merly Streep gave a enthusiast standing ovation when Roman Polanski got his Oscar for the pianist in 2003, how abou JK Rowling talking against bigotry and violence against minority’s and bullying but defending Johnny depp casting in her franchise because he is “so artistic”, the examples go on and on.
Those artists have double standards when is interesting to them.
Also Elon musk wasn’t acused of rape, domestic violence, harassment, being racist or pedophilia.
If the CEO of a “green thecnological company” wants to try put some sense in this crazy administration I hope his effort can be listened by someone over there.
@erika: I do judge those other actors. I wonder why Tilda is considered some kind of alien goddess even though she supported Polanski. I wonder why Ewan McGregor gets a pass for working with Polanski while other don’t. I wonder why Emma Stone is still considered a feminist role model when she has worked with Woody Allen. It’s not like any of these actors are up and coming so maybe you can understand why they would not turn down those roles, but they aren’t. None of them need those roles but they choose to work with those guys.
As for JK, I have never read a HP book, never watched any of the movies and have no desire to give any of my attention to that franchise/ universe.
Just because I did not run down the whole list of actors with crap affiliations doesn’t mean I exempt them from similar behavior.
Sure, Musk has not been accused of those things but that does not change the fact that he is working with a racist abuser who is actively destroying people’s lives and working to deny others of their basic human rights. He’s a billionaire why can’t he fund his own companies? Or get some of his other rich friends to invest in it so he won’t have to work with Trump’s administration? He’s rich, he has options. Anyone that takes a look at Trump’s agenda knows he does not give a damn about the environment.
Also let us not forget that Musk has been accused of being abusive to his first with and by employees. So just because he has not done the things you list does not mean he is not a crap person. Just google it.
He isn’t a Trump supporter, he gave millions to Hillary’s campaign and drunk tweeted a few weeks back against the travel ban and after deleted the messages telling it was a mistake. He explained why he remained in the committee by telling how important is to have people opposed into these committees than only people in agreement with him. To call him a Trump supporter only for this is simplistic and down right a misconception
the thing is, to make a chance you have to do things. so maybe he does have a point.
Thank you! I don’t understand this effort to demonize him politically.
Well its not working whatever he is trying to achieve. Trumps administration continues its assault on the environment.
And him giving him the benefit because he gave money to Hillary is as you might put it @Monic a bit simplistic. Kanye also donated money to Clinton. And history will teach you that there are plenty of people who supported one candidate only to turn around and support whoever is in power because it benefitted them.
All I have to say is that her street style is amazing. I want to own her closet.
“Get money, b*tch” *Khia voice*
#nerddating
Have fun Amber!
If they were at an screening in Palo Alto means they traveled from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley aka San Francisco area…that I think means a bit more than just “do you want to watch a movie with me? I have tickets”
I hope he takes good care of her and is not taking advantage of her unstable state of life only
Cant stand Musk after his weakass defence of why he chooses to be on Trumps board.
Thank you. Amazing how he gets excuse made for being down with Trump when those same excuses would never fly with others.
Well unlike “others” Musk has invested a ton in clean energy. So it’s quite possible he’s hoping he can have a good influence on Trump. (Though I doubt Trump will listen either.) He’s surely NOT in the pocket of big oil.
@JenB
I posted an article that shows how he sticks with Trump because he needs the money for Space X. Musk is by this definition in the pocket of big oil . Because if theres one thing the trump administration is hellbent on (apart from removing women and minority rights) its deleting any progress made in environmental issues. The latest being obamas clean water bill just a few days ago. So this “old” image of Musk as some kind of environmentalist that puts his money where his mouth is no longer holds up to scrutiny.
Dang. Here we go again.
I think a date to a see a documentary sounds nice. My favorite genre of movies. Better than a corny rom-com.
I live in Silicon Valley and in the valley he has long been known to be a cad. He’s astonishing horrible with women–he objectifies and treats them like his play things. Thumbs down. She should run and get into therapy–dig deep and be kinder to herself. She clearly has issues around her ‘picker’
i do think they’re dating. the rumours just keep going, and when that’s the case it’s because there’s some truth to it. they’re obviously keeping it really low key though.
i hope she’s doing ok tbh, there’s lots of talk on musk not being the nicest with his women.
I haven’t seen any pap pics of them together. Personally I hope and pray that she has more sense.
Justine came out VERY well in their divorce. Her article for Marie Claire got a lot of traction, but she is very, very wealthy. I have no doubt that Elon was an emotionally abusive jerk, but she’s a piece of work too.
