Hunter Biden’s wife filed for divorce & their marriage was incredibly messy

As we discussed on Thursday, Beau Biden’s widow is currently dating her brother-in-law, Hunter Biden. Beau Biden passed away in 2015 after a grueling battle with brain cancer that left the entire Biden family devastated. Beau’s passing was one of the big reasons why then-Vice President Joe Biden decided not to run for president in 2016. I also noted in that post that it was widely accepted in political gossip circles that Beau was “the good brother,” the one who worked hard and was a decent man. Hunter is “the messy brother,” the one who got kicked out of the Navy and screws around on his wife. The fact that Beau’s widow Hallie was hooking up with her married brother-in-law wasn’t the issue for me – considering that VP Biden cosigned their relationship, I figured that Hunter and Hallie got together while Hunter was estranged and/or separated from his wife Kathleen. As it turns out, Hunter and Kathleen’s marriage was over just a few months after Beau passed away, and their separation had nothing to do with Beau or Hallie.

Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law, Kathleen, has filed for divorce … but long after she told her husband to leave the family home. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kathleen claims she and Hunter Biden formally separated in October 2015, and they’ve been living separately ever since. She says in legal docs she asked him to leave July 5, 2015, “due to his conduct the night before.” The docs go on to say they had a prior agreement, if he engaged in the conduct in question he would leave. She doesn’t describe the “conduct,” but does say it “creates situations that are unsafe or traumatic for the parties’ children, and his judgment is frequently impaired.” She also says in the docs … Hunter spent lavishly on his own interests including, “drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations.” Kathleen says his habits have depleted their funds available to pay legitimate bills — and adds they’ve maxed out credit cards, have double mortgages on 2 properties, and more than $300k in unpaid taxes. Kathleen wants their temporary spousal support to be $20k per month for herself, and $5k per month for Hunter. The October filing date is significant because the separation occurred just 2 months after stories surfaced Hunter was allegedly caught up in the Ashley Madison scandal … something he denied. The divorce docs were filed last December. Hunter is now involved with Hallie, the widow of his brother, Beau, who died in May 2015 from brain cancer. She’s asking for sole physical and legal custody of their 1 minor child. They have 3 kids, and 2 are adults. He’s asking for joint physical and legal custody.

[From TMZ]

Yeah, I told you guys that Hunter was and is messy. This goes beyond “messy” though. It’s such a disappointment that Hunter turned out this way, even if just half of these accusations are true. I’ve heard the rumors too, so I tend to believe that Kathleen is telling the truth and that Hunter is absolutely a douchebag. And now I’m sort of worried about Hallie, Beau’s widow. She’s got enough to deal with, you know?