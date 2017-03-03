Hunter Biden’s wife filed for divorce & their marriage was incredibly messy

As we discussed on Thursday, Beau Biden’s widow is currently dating her brother-in-law, Hunter Biden. Beau Biden passed away in 2015 after a grueling battle with brain cancer that left the entire Biden family devastated. Beau’s passing was one of the big reasons why then-Vice President Joe Biden decided not to run for president in 2016. I also noted in that post that it was widely accepted in political gossip circles that Beau was “the good brother,” the one who worked hard and was a decent man. Hunter is “the messy brother,” the one who got kicked out of the Navy and screws around on his wife. The fact that Beau’s widow Hallie was hooking up with her married brother-in-law wasn’t the issue for me – considering that VP Biden cosigned their relationship, I figured that Hunter and Hallie got together while Hunter was estranged and/or separated from his wife Kathleen. As it turns out, Hunter and Kathleen’s marriage was over just a few months after Beau passed away, and their separation had nothing to do with Beau or Hallie.
Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law, Kathleen, has filed for divorce … but long after she told her husband to leave the family home. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kathleen claims she and Hunter Biden formally separated in October 2015, and they’ve been living separately ever since. She says in legal docs she asked him to leave July 5, 2015, “due to his conduct the night before.” The docs go on to say they had a prior agreement, if he engaged in the conduct in question he would leave. She doesn’t describe the “conduct,” but does say it “creates situations that are unsafe or traumatic for the parties’ children, and his judgment is frequently impaired.”
She also says in the docs … Hunter spent lavishly on his own interests including, “drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations.” Kathleen says his habits have depleted their funds available to pay legitimate bills — and adds they’ve maxed out credit cards, have double mortgages on 2 properties, and more than $300k in unpaid taxes.
Kathleen wants their temporary spousal support to be $20k per month for herself, and $5k per month for Hunter.
The October filing date is significant because the separation occurred just 2 months after stories surfaced Hunter was allegedly caught up in the Ashley Madison scandal … something he denied. The divorce docs were filed last December. Hunter is now involved with Hallie, the widow of his brother, Beau, who died in May 2015 from brain cancer. She’s asking for sole physical and legal custody of their 1 minor child. They have 3 kids, and 2 are adults. He’s asking for joint physical and legal custody.
Yeah, I told you guys that Hunter was and is messy. This goes beyond “messy” though. It’s such a disappointment that Hunter turned out this way, even if just half of these accusations are true. I’ve heard the rumors too, so I tend to believe that Kathleen is telling the truth and that Hunter is absolutely a douchebag. And now I’m sort of worried about Hallie, Beau’s widow. She’s got enough to deal with, you know?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Exactly. Makes this story even worse. Sorry but nothing good will come from this. It’s probably weird for the kids and frankly the adults are being selfish. And Hunter sounds like a nightmare so what a great person to have stepping into their dads shoes. Awesome!
I feel bad for Kathleen and all the kids involved. This situation sounds awful
and this is the man Tallie is welcoming into the lives of her children, who are already traumatized after losing their father?
Selfish Selfish people.
I know! I couldn’t believe the pass people were giving them yesterday. I know we adore Joe, rightfully so, but these two people are awful. This isnt grief, this is crossing your dead brothers boundaries because you mad at living in his shadow.
And its a horrible thing to put Beaus kids through just after watching their father die. Do you think they dont feel a trust has been betrayed here? That they dont feel their fathers honor and memory is being wrecked by the people who should protect it?
Also poor Joe. Such a sweet man with so much tragedy now has to go through this bullsh*t too? These two are hot trash who dont deserve to inhale the same air as Joe and Jill.
I know, I stayed out of and kept my thoughts to myself.
Those poor children, all of them.
also, I used tallie from the original post and then learned it’s Hallie.
The reality is that Hallie is likely blinded by her own grief. There have been studies done on younger widows. It is not uncommon for them to turn to a man who was close to their dead husband. In an ideal world than man would not take advantage of a grieving widow, but it happens all the time. For example, Eddie Fisher and Elizabeth Taylor. Eddie was a good friend of her husband Mike Todd.
It’s only my opinion, but yeah, they need their remaining parent fully present for them. Sorry your amazing husband died. Shit happens. But crazy, inappropriate uncle kept at a distance! And as Merry said, Poor Joe.
Technically he was already in their lives as their uncle. I think Hallie could do better than Hunter. However grief is a strange and powerful thing.
Hey Kaiser, I think her name is Hallie.
I remember him getting caught up in that whole Ashley Madison drama a few years back…this whole thing is a mess but if everyone is cool with it then…they like it I love it.
My bad, I fixed it.
It’s Hallie, not Tallie, right?
I think she’s Hallie with an H
Oh this is bad. Sooooo bad. If Hallie is not already in therapy she needs to go. Her children are minors who lost their father very recently. If half of what is being said is true this is NOT the situation she or they should be in. This will end very badly.
I rather hope Joe publicly approved of this mess just to keep the peace, and that he privately urges Hallie to see a good therapist. On his dime if need be.
Sadly I think that’s exactly why he did it. Also given the choices she’s making I don’t think she’s in a good place and I would worry that if he spoke out against them she might interfere with his time with the grandchildren. They’re going to need him.
This just so sad.
This is wrong on every damm level.
This is a mess. Drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, major debt, probably all the STI’s. What a healthy environment to bring her children into. Since they’re family shouldn’t Hallie know some/if not all of this information? She’s obviously devastated about her husband, but this is the worst rebound ever.
But I’m sure he’s changed and wouldn’t do that to her*
*Extreme sarcasm
I was surprised to see how many people gave this relationship a pass yesterday. Seems very creepy like she was grief replacing Beau but Hunter is no Beau!
I definitely don’t agree with any of the stuff he has done to his ex wife. But I don’t understand why people are upset with the fact that sometimes people who grieve together bond. This is not incestous nor is it a betrayal. The judgement from some of these comments are ridiculous. I just feel like it’s not our place to give a “pass” to a situation that most of us have never been in.
Not incestous but creepy. Why not go to therapy instead of immediately looking for a replacement.
I was surprised too. There were so many red flags and if this came into the office where I worked (for therapy) it would raise alarms for every coworker.
I think it’s because Joe and Jill gave that statement so everyone was cool with it. But no this is alarming on all sides
Obviously nobody in this family has read “Hamlet”…
Another complication is that Michelle Obama and Kathleen are very close friends, as are their daughters. It’s all incredibly messy, but I’m glad that Kathleen has a lot of support. Since she pretty thoroughly trashs Hunter in her divorce filing, I imagine that her relationship with the senior Bidens has suffered. What a sad mess.
I hate this. Love is love, but this is his deceased brother’s widow. It seems tawdry to me and if like Kaiser said, if even half the rumors are true, he is no prize. Granted he has had a lot of sorrow in his life, with he and Beau losing their mother and sister at such a young age. Maybe psychologically it connects him to Beau somehow. So many injured parties here…..so much therapy needed.
I know that this situation has happened in my family tree, but it was back in the olden days (like 19th century), in a rural area with few prospects for the widow and the 2nd brother was single without kids. It’s not like Hallie doesn’t have other choices. She’s not in a financial bind because her husband died. Most importantly (to me, anyway) – Hunter is not even divorced yet and has kids. Can you imagine trying to do the mental gymnastics of ‘my cousin is now my step-sibling’? Eww.
Buuuuut Grieffff!! This was messy and gross yesterday and it still is today. So many people were giving them a pass yesterday talking about comfort and bs reasoning for this crap. Beyond wrong and screwing their children over… this “couple” needs to consider what this will mean for the family in the future. So much therapy.
Kathleen I bet feels 195 Pounds lighter and then some!… Too bad that’s still gonna be her sister in Law’s Problem.. I guess
I feel for Hallie. She’s not thinking clearly, to get involved with this hot mess. Her poor kids.
That’s what I think too.
God, he’s a right prick. There’ll be tears.
I can’t imagine all of this man’s problems would be news to the sister in law/current girlfriend. Why do women get involved with messy men in the first place? Hoping that ‘oh he’s horrible to other women but he’d never be like that to me’? *eye roll*
At least the wife is taking the high road now. Good on her.
This will end in tears. He will at some point get bored of Hallie and go back to old habits and expect her to foot the bill.
He’s destroyed his own family and now looks to eff up his brothers family just because he can and his father is allowing it to happen. Sad all round and it’s those kids that will hurt the most.
