Prince William & Kate will travel to Poland & Germany as ‘Brexit ambassadors’

The Duchess of Cambridge was being billed as Great Britain’s newest diplomatic asset last year, following the Brexit vote. Like, someone – likely the Cambridges’ long-suffering press secretary Poor Jason Knauf – really wanted to sell Kate as a heretofore under-utilized and potent diplomatic force who could single-handedly conquer European trade deals with a single flash and weave-flick. I don’t know who was buying that, but then again, it’s not like the royal family has a really deep bench at this point. The Queen and Prince Charles are good at the mundane hand-shaking and bureaucratic minutiae, but the Queen is old as dirt and she doesn’t want to travel that much these days. Charles doesn’t mind traveling, but his schedule is already incredibly full. Which leaves William and Kate. They’re already being sent to Paris on a two-day trip in a few weeks, which will probably involve some soft-power diplomacy (if Will doesn’t f–k it up). And now they’re being sent to Poland and Germany.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Germany in July to extend a “hand of friendship” less than four months after Theresa May triggers Brexit negotiations. Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, has asked the couple to make an official visit to Poland and Germany in July amid claims that the couple are becoming Britain’s “brexit ambassadors.” The visit to Germany is likely to be particularly significant and officials hope that it will help “detoxify” negotiations and smooth the way for a future trade deal. The Duke and Duchess are expected to meet Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, during a visit to Berlin.
During the trip to Poland they are expected to meet Beata Szydlo, the Polish Prime Minister, and visit the site of the Auschwitz concentration camp. A Government source said that the visit will help show Britain’s desire to retain strong links with European nations after Brexit.
The Royal couple are already scheduled to make a two-day trip to Paris later this month. The Duke of Cambridge traveled to Germany in the Summer, where he gave a speech alongside Chancellor Merkel in which he said that the “depth” of Britain’s friendship will not change after Brexit. The Duchess of Cambridge has yet to make an official trip to Germany and the Cambridges have not toured Poland before on behalf of the Government.
See? Some people really want them to become the Brexit ambassadors, which sounds an awful lot like they’re supposed to be the faces of Brexit. Which I don’t think is fair to them, honestly. They’re being put in a hyper-political position where they have to “de-toxify” what was once a mutually beneficial political alliance, and they’re being asked to become the faces of a situation for which they share no responsibility. Granted, neither Will or Kate will actually be tackling the nitty-gritty of what Brexit means for various trade deals and all of that. They’re literally going to France, Poland and Germany to wave and smile and put a softer face on a terrible political position.
Anyway, I hope Poland enjoys Kate’s bum-flashes and Will’s too-tight pants featuring moose-knuckle. Because that’s all they’re getting.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet.
I doubt that Kate and Wills are interested in politics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she always look like she was about to bite people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not good at controlling her facial expressions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was hearing the theme music from “Jaws” when I saw that one photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always smiles maniacally. It’s long been one of her things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a real fitting job for them to go around Europe defending a really stupid move by the goverment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Plus I don’t understand the reason. Wouldn’t be better if the UK decided what Brexit consists of before sending these 2 puppets on tour? I am an italian living abroad and the situation on Brexit is so foggy right now that all we want is answers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. But seriously I tend to agree that it seems unfair for them to have to do damage control for something they didn’t spearhead. Brexit feels like a debacle from my position across the pond, although it seems to pale in comparison to the national nightmare that is Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One other reason to dislike Trump, as if there weren’t enough already: his across-the-pond shenanigans are creating so many column inches here in Britland, it’s a distraction for the absolute farce Brexit is descending into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I doubt Merkel etc. will care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why on earth should anyone care about another country’s royals? Especially countries who were smart enough to get rid of their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
how offended do you think they would be, to be presented with the Doolittles and be expected to cater to them as though Brexit is something that can be smoothed down with soft diplomacy?
Brexit and immigration issues have serious consequences on Europe as a whole and Britain’s solution was to send… a horse and a cockerspaniel?
what are they going to talk about? “can you exit a Brexit by exitting it? Do you push or pull a door?”
perhaps that is the idea after all. dazzle them with airheadedness and distract everyone from the very real problems that are happening as Britain continue to delay and obsfucate. maybe they hope that after interacting with the doolittles the European would lose a few intelligence points and forgot the mess that Brexit caused.
perhaps they hope the Duchess will flash Merkel & co. as the last resort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite. Lord save us.
But you know, seriously, useless as these two twits are, they have nothing on the people who are actually in charge here. A story in today’s Times quotes ministers as saying Brexit will concentrate on trading relationships with the Commonwealth leading to “Empire 2.0″. I kid you not.
And this is a direct quote from a speech yesterday by the Brexit Trade Minister:
“The United Kingdom, is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not need to bury its 20th century history.”
Again, I kid you not.
It’s just embarrassing at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They will be in for a rude awakening if they try to negotiate trade deals referring to their colonial past
Atleast for India, Germany is a more valuable ally than ole masters at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh my days…..have they all lost the plot? have they lost all pride and yearning for Past Good Ol Britannia?
i heard Brexit Campaigner in Chief has deserted the UK so he could go cuddle up to Trump, and the rest still can’t believe they really had to exit the Brexit? like what were they thinking when they voted? that it’s for shits and giggles?
i hope you remain sane, Sixer… *sends digi-creamcakes*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not even that it’s tone deaf, is it? It’s a total divorce from reality. EMPIRE 2.0?! Nothing to bury? Boer concentration camps? Bengal famine? Partition of India? Mau Mau uprising? The selling out of Biafra? Amritsar? Belgrano? The Troubles? Iraq, FFS.
THESE are the people who are negotiating Brexit. It’s not even about leaving or staying now – it’s about people who live on another planet running the show. Or, I should say, the shit show.
Meanwhile: let’s all look at Trump so that we can pretend it isn’t happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its the baiting of the EU that really concerns me – whatshisface was right, we need to charm them not bait them. I was reading yesterday that May said that we are not legally obliged to pay the exit fees – thats surely going to p!ss the EU off and make them more determined to eff us over.
Sending these 2 twits over is just another reminder of that colonial past.
*goes over to the Idris thread to drool and take my mind off the sh!tstorm we are all in*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering that the House of Lords is saying that Britain can walk away from the EU without paying a penny (what?) of our committed billions isn’t helping matters much. The heads of state over here have been as obnoxious as they can, to the point where the EU just wants to get rid of us and I can’t blame. The bus has left the station already, and there’s no turning back. Our leader of the Opposition is clicking his boots that we’re leaving the EU, although over sixty percent of Labour voters voted remain.
Be free of us Scotland and Northern Ireland- because, with Brexit, the government is cruel and exceedingly shortsighted and foolish.
Also – the Commonwealth have moved on from Great Britain over a generation ago. If the Brexiters didn’t like white people from the EU in their country, what are they going to do when all the brown people arrive?
In addition, the Brexit minister supposedly told the Slovaks that immigration won’t stop? The Tories are having their cake and eat it too, and I hope if Brexit goes through, that Britain breaks apart, because NI and Scotland shouldn’t be hauled out of the EU if they don’t want to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but no one cares what these two think about Brexit. It doesn’t even affect them, unlike other UK citizens who will have to pay more for certain products etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These are not times for waves and smiles. Brexit is happening. The remaining European Union is preparing to shove many of its Easters European members down the toilet (after making them adhere to political and economic policies that have required numerous, pointless – as we see now, sacrifices), things are serious and no one will have the patience that these twats need. A horrible idea!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How will Kate convince them? With extra short skirts so she can flash them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thought of William and Kate being ambassadors for anything is quite frightening. William prides himself on being ill informed and ill prepared, and Kate just grins, flicks her hair and flashes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi, I’m a Pole and when last week heard that news I thought: WTF? Why they brought in this situation? Brexit faces? Well it is not they fault and they don’t have real power, it Teresa May job. BREXIT it is serious and it is happen, many of Polish citizen living in GB and now they life will change. So why these two will do? Wave and smile?
I doubt that in my country someone cares about them- they don’t get covers (even when Charlotte was born), only some short notes. I can’t wait to see Kate’s skirt flashes and enormously big smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate needs to work on her fake smile. That insane all teeth bearing mad grin is just horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What has Poland done to deserve this! Sorry Poland.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not sure if they will be noticed in France the elections will be in full swing so the timing of that was terrible. Isn’t Wills a closet remainer so how does it smooth the waters for Brexit with these two what are they going to say “I think it’s so terrible we are leaving”
I suppose the media talking point will be how much she spent on clothes and did it make for easy goodbyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they won’t be noticed by the people, but since our beloved and so efficient president has decided to not run for another term and shows no sign of interest in this campaign, he’ll have plenty of time to entertain them. His agenda isn’t exactly full of meaning events this day, so perfect timing.
A dinner at l’Elysée with the usual set of celebs, picked in his girfriend’s circle, is probably already in the making.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just hope there will be no flashes of royal bum at Auschwitz. Because that would be horrible.
Other than that, I guess if you hae Boris Johnson as chief diplomat, these two are quiet fitting. They cannot mess this one up more if they tried to unfortunately. However I would not hold my breath that this visit will help in any way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suppose they needed to find something useful for them to do other than attending parties, gurning and pretending to care about charities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse