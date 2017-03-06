Karrueche Tran plans to tell the judge that Chris Brown might kill her

Here are some photos of Karrueche Tran at the iHeartMusic Awards on Sunday night. This is the second time in as many months that someone has done “the TLC silk-pajama look” at an awards show. The first was Halsey at the Grammys. Anyway, we learned last month that Tran was seeking a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown. Brown and Tran were on-and-off for years, and I believe that she was probably his most significant relationship to date. She dumped him in 2015, but he that didn’t stop him from stalking and harassing her for months, and now it looks like he’s been doing it for years. So now she’s preparing to get all of the restraining orders and protective orders she can get.
Chris Brown’s ex-GF, Karrueche Tran, is getting ready to go face-to-face with him in court Thursday, where she’ll tell a judge he must be kept away from her for good … or else he might kill her. Sources familiar with the situation tell us, she’s been trying in vain to serve Chris with the temporary restraining order she got last month, but he’s evaded service 3 times.
TMZ broke the story, a judge issued the emergency order requiring Chris to stay away from her after she claimed he was threatening to shoot her and also telling friends … if he couldn’t have her no one else could. She also claimed in her legal docs that he brutalized her, punching her in the stomach and throwing her down the stairs. One of her friends also got a restraining order against Chris last week.
Chris has been insinuating Karrueche is lying, but she’s now determined to prove to a judge he’s such a threat he should be given an ultimatum … stay away from her for 3 years, or go to jail. We’re told Karrueche is preparing her case for a permanent restraining order. She’s not afraid to take the stand and swear under oath: Chris was as violent to her as he was to Rihanna.
Personally, I have no problem believing Karrueche. I think he abused her. I think he stalked her. I think he harassed her. I think he threatened her. I think he has been obsessed with destroying her life ever since she dumped him two years ago. I also think she probably has the receipts, probably in the form of texts and voicemail threats, plus hospital records and God knows what else. I wish her well and I hope the judge gives her what she needs to stay safe.
I hope she stays safe.
Though specifically for safety purposes, I’ve read that restraining orders don’t do much? I hope someone recommended the Gift of Fear to her (and/or that she’s hired the author to help her).
Restraining orders in ordinary circumstances dont reduce the risk of an incident. They do make it easier to prove a subsequent case and also get harsher sentencing.
But in her case, I think this move may actually save her from an incident. This is now international news and given that Chris is a pap magnet, it means she has just made every LA pap her bodyguard. My biggest concern for her is that he has been hanging with gangbangers. I dont know if its the Crips or the Bloods but he is now gang affiliated and bragging about it. That increases the risk that some gang member who doesnt mind prison will take a shot at her for Chris.
Stay safe Karreuche.
Good luck to Karrueche.
I hope that she gets the PO and some peace. People like Chris Brown are genuinely a menace to society. The amount of harm and lost productivity and destruction they bring really outweighs their usefulness. I wish there was a better way to deal with them.
Yesterday, there was a Law and Order: SVU marathon, playing epsidoes about fictional celebrity criminals. Except you could tell they were all based on real celebrity criminals.
One of the episodes I watched was clearly based on Chris Brown, down to the fact that the perp got a tattoo that looked suspiciously like his girlfriend’s beat up face after he was allowed to go free.
Except, in the end, the girlfriend ended up dead. Chilling that this would be the headline a day later. Stay safe, Karrueche.
Sink that Motherf*cker like you’re an Iceberg and his middle name is Titanic, Baby!!
👍👍👍👍👍👍!
Best of luck to her! At least all normal people will believe her, that’s something.
I LOVE THIS COMMENT. I’m stealing it for other threads…
There is get a license to carry. And learn how to shoot to disable but not shoot to kill
No. One of the prime rules of handling guns is never pull the trigger if you do not intend to kill. You impair your capacity to properly gauge the situation if you think otherwise. Guns are not toys, you always run the risk of killing your target. And always remember that if you have indeed judged the situation correctly and a bullet is genuinely required, you may actually be increasing the danger to yourself by trying to avoid critical organs.
The problem with this is that a Restraining Order will do absolutely nothing to deter him. If anything, it will probably piss him off more and make him go after her twice as hard and more secretively than before. When someone with mental/substance abuse issues like his gets a order like that it just makes makes them more angry and vindictive. I wish she had never met him to begin with. People like him scare the bejeesus out of me. I hope she stays safe.
I believe her and wish her the best.
I wish her the best. I think she is telling the truth. Hopefully she has bodyguards too.
Not to be superficial when the subject matter is so grave, but good lord she is a beautiful woman.
Sending good thoughts for her safety.
This is no joke, I absolutely believe he could try to kill her. He’s regularly using drugs and behaving erratically with everyone around him according to that Billboard article.
She might want to lay off the real time reporting of her activities on social media for a while.
Fists Brown is such an asshat. I was binge watching “obsessed” on ID channel and stalkers are scary s–t. I hope he gets thrown in jail and stops getting a pass and Karrueche stays safe
