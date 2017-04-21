Duchess Kate describes herself as ‘shy’, says she feels ‘isolated’ as a mom

For as long as I can remember, people have made the argument that the Duchess of Cambridge is painfully shy, and that’s possibly why she’s so bad at duchess-ing. Like, she seems awkward around people, her body language can be very uncomfortable and she seems to avoid work at all costs. Personally, I’ve never thought she was shy because she has always seemed, to me, like an exhibitionist with very little substance. There’s a difference, you know? Is she shy about speaking in public and interacting with people, or is she unprepared because she doesn’t do her homework before events? And I say that she’s an exhibitionist because clearly, she likes being looked at and admired. At an event on Thursday, Kate chatted with a kid and she said she’s shy. She also talked about feeling “isolated” as a mother.

It’s been a week of unprecedented revelations from the royal family, with Prince Harry admitting he’d come close to a ‘breakdown’ over his mother’s death, and today Kate followed in her brother-in-law’s footsteps by revealing her own struggles with coming to terms with motherhood. After hearing from two mothers who admitted feeling in need of a friend when they had small babies, she also said of being a mum: ‘It is lonely at times. You do feel quite isolated. But actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you’re going through. But it’s being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out.’ She also made a candid revelation about her lack of confidence as she chatted to Oliver Monger, 16, from Uxbridge, who joined the academy when it opened last September, and hopes to go into the film industry. He told the Duchess: ‘I’ve not really had a problem I’ve needed to talk to someone about, but meeting you is a new thing. I don’t really know how to speak to someone so high. I’m quite shy.’ Smiling Kate interjected: ‘I’m shy as well, so don’t worry.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Not to make this into some huge semantic argument, but seriously… IS SHE SHY?? I truly don’t think she is. I think she’s reserved and quiet, for sure. Lacking in substance, absolutely. Chronically incapable of preparing for events, yes. But shy? I still say no. Of course, maybe Kate was trying to be empathetic here and relate to a kid. As for what she says about motherhood being isolating… I think she’s being real there. The reason she leans on her mother so much is because Carole is the only person in her life who is always there for her. William was largely absent when George was a baby, and I bet William was in the wind soon after Charlotte was born too. William literally isolates Kate in Norfolk, and Carole is the only one she can really talk to.