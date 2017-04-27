Ellie Goulding ‘sweats like crazy’ during her workouts but rarely showers after

While I once flirted with the idea of liking Ellie Goulding’s music, at this point, her voice really grates on my last nerve. I also find it sort of unnerving to see how drastically she’s changed her whole look and vibe, including whatever is happening with her lips. As she made the transition from “breathy local pop star” to “internationally known breathy pop star,” she also changed her body. She lost weight and went leaner and more athletic. As it turns out, she boxes to stay fit. Ellie talked about boxing and more with People Mag for their Most Beautiful Women in the world issue, and Ellie said something… odd? I mean, I find it odd. She claims she sometimes doesn’t shower after a sweaty boxing session. Hm. Some highlights from People:

Boxing: “I start my day training at the gym. Somehow I’m a natural at boxing. Who knew? I feel like constantly sweating is good for getting toxins out. I like to drink and do things that a lot of women do, and that helps counteract that. I hit hard. The idea of being physically strong and capable of defending myself gives me a real sense of empowerment, which is so different from the profound vulnerability I have when I’m by myself writing music.” She sweats but doesn’t shower: “I sweat like crazy. Sometimes I don’t shower at all before going to the studio, even after I train. I feel like I never smell. I know some people wouldn’t want to do that, but I do, and I do fine. I think you can overshower, you can overwash your hair, and you can overwash your face. No one ever said you have to shower that much!” When she washed her hair: “I don’t wash it every day,” she says. But when she does, “I try to do as little as possible to it—just use a hair oil so it’s not too dry and texturizing spray to give it volume.” As for caring for her skin, “I’ll use a Kiehl’s face wash in the shower,” she says. “Then I’ll do a toner. I swear by a few moisturizers, and I always use eye cream. I feel like I’m one of those people who always have tired eyes! I also won’t leave the house without putting on concealer and mascara and using an eyebrow pencil. I have nonexistent eyebrows, so I have to draw them on.” Her studio-wear: “I don’t like to wear anything restrictive. So I wear a black tracksuit because I’m superstitious about wearing any color. I just don’t want anything to distract me. A lot of the time I leave my hair wet because I feel like I spend so much time getting it blow dried that any opportunity I can have to leave it wet and put some products in it and that’s kind of it.”

[From People]

I do feel like this is the new movement in hair-care, the whole don’t-wash-your-hair-too-often thing. Women really started talking about not washing their hair like five years ago, and now most celebrity women mention it in these kinds of interviews. Personally, I find the whole thing to be sort of gross… but that’s just me. I get not obsessively showering or washing your hair if you’re not doing anything strenuous or working up a sweat in general. But I do long, hard workouts and my hair/scalp is soaked in sweat and my gym clothes are always soaked through too. I know I smell, I know I look like the wrath of God, and I know that only a shower and shampoo will fix that. Still, not everyone is like me – I think I could get away with NOT showering after a workout if I just did a 40-minute session or something like that… although I’m sure I would still feel gross if I didn’t shower afterwards. As for leaving her hair wet… I’ve said this before, but I don’t even own a hairdryer. I do think that will damage your hair long-term and I’m a big believer in air-drying.