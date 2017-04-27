Ellie Goulding ‘sweats like crazy’ during her workouts but rarely showers after

While I once flirted with the idea of liking Ellie Goulding’s music, at this point, her voice really grates on my last nerve. I also find it sort of unnerving to see how drastically she’s changed her whole look and vibe, including whatever is happening with her lips. As she made the transition from “breathy local pop star” to “internationally known breathy pop star,” she also changed her body. She lost weight and went leaner and more athletic. As it turns out, she boxes to stay fit. Ellie talked about boxing and more with People Mag for their Most Beautiful Women in the world issue, and Ellie said something… odd? I mean, I find it odd. She claims she sometimes doesn’t shower after a sweaty boxing session. Hm. Some highlights from People:
Boxing: “I start my day training at the gym. Somehow I’m a natural at boxing. Who knew? I feel like constantly sweating is good for getting toxins out. I like to drink and do things that a lot of women do, and that helps counteract that. I hit hard. The idea of being physically strong and capable of defending myself gives me a real sense of empowerment, which is so different from the profound vulnerability I have when I’m by myself writing music.”
She sweats but doesn’t shower: “I sweat like crazy. Sometimes I don’t shower at all before going to the studio, even after I train. I feel like I never smell. I know some people wouldn’t want to do that, but I do, and I do fine. I think you can overshower, you can overwash your hair, and you can overwash your face. No one ever said you have to shower that much!”
When she washed her hair: “I don’t wash it every day,” she says. But when she does, “I try to do as little as possible to it—just use a hair oil so it’s not too dry and texturizing spray to give it volume.” As for caring for her skin, “I’ll use a Kiehl’s face wash in the shower,” she says. “Then I’ll do a toner. I swear by a few moisturizers, and I always use eye cream. I feel like I’m one of those people who always have tired eyes! I also won’t leave the house without putting on concealer and mascara and using an eyebrow pencil. I have nonexistent eyebrows, so I have to draw them on.”
Her studio-wear: “I don’t like to wear anything restrictive. So I wear a black tracksuit because I’m superstitious about wearing any color. I just don’t want anything to distract me. A lot of the time I leave my hair wet because I feel like I spend so much time getting it blow dried that any opportunity I can have to leave it wet and put some products in it and that’s kind of it.”
I do feel like this is the new movement in hair-care, the whole don’t-wash-your-hair-too-often thing. Women really started talking about not washing their hair like five years ago, and now most celebrity women mention it in these kinds of interviews. Personally, I find the whole thing to be sort of gross… but that’s just me. I get not obsessively showering or washing your hair if you’re not doing anything strenuous or working up a sweat in general. But I do long, hard workouts and my hair/scalp is soaked in sweat and my gym clothes are always soaked through too. I know I smell, I know I look like the wrath of God, and I know that only a shower and shampoo will fix that. Still, not everyone is like me – I think I could get away with NOT showering after a workout if I just did a 40-minute session or something like that… although I’m sure I would still feel gross if I didn’t shower afterwards. As for leaving her hair wet… I’ve said this before, but I don’t even own a hairdryer. I do think that will damage your hair long-term and I’m a big believer in air-drying.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Maybe she should be with Ed Sheeren after all. Blecch.
That is just rude. Nobody has said either she or Ed smell and Ed himself has said he showers twice a day as he is usually doing gigs. I’m pretty sure if Ellie ponged it would have leaked by now. She is always around people on her insta. I bet those of you being so judgemental probably take a shower once a week!
Sweaty, non-washing, dirty hair woman. Ewwwwwwwww.
yeah reading this made me gag, I get the not washing your hair daily, fine, I wash mine every other day, but for the love of God WASH YOUR BODY DAILY!!!!! Like how can you walk around with you’re sweaty ass juice and not care, disgusting.
EDIT: **YOUR** (I can’t believe my grammar nazi ass made that mistake)
+1 so gross. So many moms come in unbathed to the children’s ecfe class I take with my daughter. It’s unfair to everyone squeezed in a small room. WE CAN SMELL YOU! 🤢
Lucy, Amen.😊
I bet this woman walks around in a fug of perfume and that’s why she thinks she doesn’t smell.
I have really dry skin and a few years ago my GP suggested I simply shower less to reduce the itchiness and it worked. At first I thought it was gross, but my skin and hair look so much better.
Washing your hair daily is unnecessary, wasteful and can be very harmful. Shampoo contains a lot of harsh, toxic chemicals. I shower every day but wash hair twice a week. And Miss Ellie needs to back away from the lip fillers!
I agree I shower everyday but don’t wash my hair daily, it would resemble a haystack if I did that.
I’m interested in trying these low sulphate shampoos.
Low sulphate shampoo makes a HUGE difference.
I shower everyday but only was my hair 3 times a week. I workout almost everyday and I cannot go without rinsing my body. I’ve said it before, but badlands dry shampoo paste has been a game changer. It’s the best and I’ve tried many dry shampoos!
I went blonder recently and had to make the switch to not washing my hair daily. It was tough at first & felt gross, but now it’s definitely improved my hair and lessened the dryness.
Of course!
Genuine question. Doesn’t it feel gross? I exercise daily too, and aside from dry sweat smell, being surrounded by moist, hot air but not washing my hair makes me feel really, really gross and I fixate on it and feel grumpy. I’ve tried. It’s not good for your hair, but I’m extra sensitive to smells and greasy texture. I just can’t do it. (Yes I know everyone feels differently. Just asking how to not have this happen because I’m probably doing something wrong 🙃)
This is me too. Showering is part of my well being. I don’t feel like myself if I’m dirty. Everything is better when I’m clean.
Ha, I’m the same. Since I was a kid, my skin always got so dry and itchy after having a shower. I have reduced it to a minimum and my skin got so much better. Also, I only use shower oils for sensitive skin and shower with max. lukewarm water and that makes a huge difference, too. And since last year I have been using my own body lotion – I go to my local pharmacy and they mix it of me (it includes peanut oil, olive oil, lanoline and rose water – I found the recipe in a book on healthy living). This also helps with the dryness.
It’s especially bad in winter and luckily better in summer. To be honest I prefer not showering so often over having an itchy skin that drives you crazy.
I have really thick, dry hair, so I go a couple days in between washing. If I wash everyday, my hair would just break. I also can’t not use a hair dryer/straightener, because some of us aren’t lucky enough to have hair that dries even somewhat nicely. I thought Ellie didn’t want to be a celebrity anymore? I could have sworn I read that she was over this lifestyle?
For skin, overwashing is about surfactants removing oils from your skin and scalp, or using too much hot water and drying out the skin.
Rinsing off after you work out wont contribute to this, it will just rinse off the sweat that with your dead skin cells is bacteria food.
I bet anything Goulding has a fairly strong personal smell that she just hasn’t noticed.
I don’t know…some people smell and some people don’t. At the end of a group workout, most people around me do not smell. And believe me, I would notice as I have a weird sensitivity to smells. I can’t sleep sometimes after I’ve cooked with onions, for example, because the lingering smell keeps me up.
Also, I have two teenage sons and one has had terrible BO since he was about 8 and the other one could probably get away without wearing deodorant. Still, I can’t imagine not showering after a really sweaty workout. I get not washing your hair every day, though. I recently was shocked to see how good my hair looked on day 4 without washing. Definitely better than day 1, when it tends to be sort of unmanageable.
Ditto, Esmom. My boyfriend doesn’t need to shower after the gym while I’m grossing myself out halfway through my workout!
Maybe they don’t smell because they already took a shower that day and were wearing deodorant. Deodorant makes a big difference.
PP, I work out in the early morning, most people have not showered yet and say they are headed home after to do so. Agree about deodorant, it’s pretty important!
Possibly I have a sensitive nose, but most people have a smell, if it isn’t masked by perfume or cologne.
It’s kind of weirdly gross talking about this, but I could smell a piece of clothing from my friends and tell you whose it was.
Sometimes peoples personal smell is ‘louder’ than others, and this is what I think of with Ellie. Like she probably smells ok ,but its most likely not ‘nothing’.
I do understand the low/no smell/no sweat thing. we went to Belize with my cousins, no AC at all ever, and they didn’t wear deodorant. One smelt really bad, the other, almost nothing. They don’t wear deodorant or antiperspirant at all though.
Destritus: i have an intolerance to perfume as well as having a very sensitive nose. Everyone has a smell. Some are stronger than others. The food and drink contribute to a person’s smell too.
Going to a restaurant makes me smell like fries, onions, etc. and it’s gross. I have to shower and wash to clothes.
We have to push the boys teen/tween into the shower because they don’t notice their own smell
Yeah, I d the same thing after restaurants. Thank goodness for no smoking rules now! Back in my 20s, after a night at the bars my clothes and hair would reek like an ashtray. So gross.
I had to volunteer at bingo halls for a bit before they were mandated smoke free, and holy hell it was awful. I don’t know how any of you survived smoke in bars, everyone must have smelled horrible.
She can say all she wants that she “feels” she never smells. How about getting her sinuses checked ? I don’t believe for one second she doesn’t have BO.
Some people truly don’t recognize their own body odor. Someone super close to me is like this and it blows my mind b/c they reek! I have no problem telling them and they don’t get offended when I do but they don’t seem to care at all either way. I don’t get it.
I only shower every other day and wash my hair every 7 or 8 days. I’m one of those people who don’t sweat a lot. In fact, people tell me I smell good often. My hair never looks greasy. Washing your hair every day is a pretty new phenomenon. Many women used to go to the beauty parlor once a week to set their hair in curlers.
My former boss goes to the salon every Saturday and gets her hair blow dried professionally and it lasts her the whole week. And she works out every day. Some people can get away with it.
I shower about five times a week and wash my hair twice a week. I dont sweat much and don’t work out daily. Your body’s oil production adjusts. My hair is much healthier than when I used to wash it 4x a week.
I remember reading that salma Hayek only washes her face once a day?
My sweat stinks. I need to shower every day full lather of soap. My hair texture allows me to shampoo every day which I appreciate and know is not possible for everyone. I am gross after a workout. Absolutely the first thing I do is throw my clothes in the laundry pile and shower.
About stinky or not stinky sweat, I read somewhere it’s got to do with the bacteria that live on our skin – there are two kinds iirc. And that bacteria feed on dead skin cells and sweat and they “fart” sorry I can’t remember the term. And that fart is the “stink”.
My bacteria are farting away after I work out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry I thought you meant it stinks in general.
In a way it does. I’m not a terribly sweaty person so that’s a bonus, so I don’t smell all the time. But if I sweat, I smell. My sweat is smelly. Not like teenage boy BO, but just sharp and strong clean BO. If I don’t shower or off immediately, it’s just gross. My natural odor is not pleasant and I could never imagine not showering after sweating.
Unfortunately my hair is greasy at the end of every day. Looks disgusting if I don’t wash it evey morning. My dermatologist said it fine to shower every day if I use moisturizer. I wouldn’t walk around sweaty and dirty. A person doesn’t always notice it they themself is smelly
I rinse my hair with a mix of water and vinegar for a month now and I swear my scalp and hair feel so much cleaner. Before that my scalp felt greasy but my hair was really dry and frizzy. Now I rinse, gently towel dry, apply a small amount of oil plus some leave-in at the ends and I am happy. It works for me. I do it in the eve during the week or in the morning during the weekend.
What has she done to her face?
I wash my hair about 3 times a week, its quite thick so i can get away with it. But not showering after a workout or even daily is just gross. I can why she and Ed Sheeran got together, both have their heads up their ass.
Thank you. We’re all talking about BO and dirty hair and ignoring the fact that her lips now look like two slugs. Whyyyy? She was perfectly pretty and unique before. Sigh.
I dont shower after most of my workouts regardless how much I sweat. By the time I’m home I’m not sweaty anymore. Sometimes I stink, sometimes I don’t. Sweat is natural. Sweat doesn’t always mean dirty… Most people dont shower after having explosive diarrhea (TMI) which is way worse than a little sweat lol
I don’t shower after a workout either and don’t even wear deodorant- despite having healthy sweat glands! Some people just don’t smell.
Same! You just have to know yourself- the only times I get stinky are when I’m stressed and my armpits sweat. All other sweat is fine. I also kickbox and only shower afterwards if it’s shower day or I have to go to something formal.
I think it’s just a matter of each persons unique body chemistry!
what has she done to her face
If she is sweating out ‘toxins” such as alcohol as she states, then yes, her sweat does stink. It likely reeks of whatever she was drinking the night before.
Not showering every day is fine if you aren’t getting all hot and sweaty. But leaving that film of sweat on your body after a workout as a breeding ground for bacteria is just nasty!
Ha, that reminds me of a story about a friend’s stepmom who got sent home from work (she worked at a perfume counter) because she reeked of garlic from dinner the night before. She was like “but I brushed my teeth!” She didn’t realize that the smell was coming from her pores and no amount of toothpaste could get rid of it.
Diet can affect your body odor. When I ate the typical standard American diet I would smell horrible if I didn’t put on deodorant. I noticed when I cut out sweets and grains (Primal diet) I stopped smelling. I can go all day without anything on and even do some exercise and have no noticeable body odor. It is not my lack of smell because when I ate like crap I could smell my BO.
I noticed my 13 year old son who usually refuses to wear deo wasn’t smelly anymore and he said it wasn’t because he started remembering deo. So our diet worked on him too!
I had a friend from China who said that she felt most Americans have strong body odor due to eating dairy, but I think it might be the amount of sweets and other junk foods like chips and tons of bread.
I agree food has a LOT to do with it. When I was drinking gross amounts of coffee my sweat smelled like cat urine. So nasty. And I agree that sweets and especially animal fats cause a certain odor. I have recently been doing a nutritional cleanse program and my morning meal is a shake that is strawberry flavored and I can smell it on my skin during my noontime workout.
I don’t have enough time to shower after my noon workouts so I go the rest of my day slightly funky. If I sweat a bunch I will grab a shower and be late from lunch but I can’t do that too often. Usually I jump in the shower before bed because I don’t want to sleep all sweaty, and then I do morning yoga/walk after which I usually just rinse. So 2 showers a day and wash my hair every other day or every third. I only dry my hair and flat iron on special occasions. I would look better if I did it more often but 1. it isn’t a priority and 2. I don’t want to damage my hair, which is easier as I am getting older.
Diary definitely makes you stinky.
I don’t eat diary for various reasons, but once in awhile i have a diary rich dessert eg ice cream and my breath stinks really bad for a few days afterwards no matter my very good dental and general hygiene.
Well if pineapple can change the taste of certain things, I do not doubt diet has a role in scent.
Your friend from China was correct dairy smells come through the skin much like a strong spicy meal does the next day. I can smell dairy on people and it is a nasty sour smell.
This is not about over washing, this is about having a full on sweaty work out and not washing afterwards. I’ve done boxing workouts in the past, and I’m currently doing circuit-training where I sweat a lot. I will smell if I don’t shower after and and so will she. People just aren’t being honest with her about it. Some people don’t care about how they smell, but I do, and I won’t venture into a public place knowing that I smell bad.
When I did hot yoga, and I was taking the subway home, I always quickly wiped down in the shower (and I didn’t always use soap I just needed fresh water) before I put on my clothes and left. Now that I drive, I shower when I get home.
I think a lot of people who think they don’t stink when they don’t shower after a workout would be surprised by the opinions of their co-workers. I used to work with a woman who bragged about not smelling, when in actuality it was just awful. Finally one day as she was blathering on about her unique ability to sweat but never smell bad, our boss was walking through and said “Just because you can’t smell it is no reason to subject others because frankly, you stink.” And that was the end of that.
I was just about to write that exact same thing. People are unaware when they have bad breathe, body odour etc. With one exception, the women I know who don’t wash their hair more than once a week and rely on dry shampoo six days a week, do in fact, not smell fresh and their hair looks terrible most of the time. Sweat and pollution, combined with hair product isn’t a good combination and no amount of dry shampoo can counter that. It’s also not good for your scalp if your are just piling on the dry shampoo constantly. I get not wanting to wash your hair every single day, but the thought of sweating profusely and not bathing grosses me out.
I work with a few hipster 20 something’s and none of them shower regularly and seem to think that their natural musky rank is pleasant for others. As I’m the boss, I had to ask one male employee to shower. He seemed genuinely taken aback. I don’t think he actually knew how bad he smelled. The smell was so pungent and it lingered. If he drove one of my vehicles or used the restroom, you could tell he had been in there. I tried to be as kind as I could, but I felt like he and others were being unkind by sharing their stink with the world. I had to implement a bit of a company wide policy of hygiene and dress. My employees reflect my business. It’s so touchy in this day and age to tell anyone what to do, but I feel it’s within my rights as a business owner to ask my employees not to smell.
Good for your boss for setting her straight.
I fully agree. No one thinks they smell. Go sit in any terminal in the airport. Sometimes I’m gasping for air and the person generating the smell is oblivious. I’ve been at houses where bedrooms reek like sweat. Some houses, go in and be overpowered by dog smell, but they don’t notice because they’re used to it. Food smells on clothes, etc. we’re apparently not a very hygienic species. I’m insane about opening windows, airing out rooms, washing curtains and bedding and bodies of everyone in the house. Sorry- I refuse to live in a fart/stink bubble. And no we don’t eat meat dairy etc (I’m vegetarian) but regardless- bodies create smells.
I shower every day and after a workout, it’s just about comfort to me, hot water rests the muscles. Healthy people usually don’t stink. Personnally I am not bothered with a reasonable natural body odor, it’s way better than tobacco smell or alcohol smell or even some déodorants smell.
On the not washing hair fashion, I think in most cases it’s better to not wash it every day. I wash my hair like every four days in winter and every two-three days in summer. I can’t figure out how some people wash it once a month or so and claim it’s not dirty. After a week mine smells like a wet dog.
“I FEEL like I don’t smell” says it all. You stink, Ellie, go home.
My Father was a notorious soap dodger, who didn’t believe in washing much at all. When he got dementia he stopped washing altogether but funnily enough he never had any sort of body odour.Even the ladies in the care home he was in, remarked on it.
I myself shower every day and yet I still sometimes wonder, on a hot day, if one shower a day is enough.
It reminds me a bit of that book by Patrick Suskind, Perfume. Its a good read.
As for Ellie Goulding she advertises Pantene shampoo, rather ironically, I bet their chuffed that she doesn’t advocate washing your hair every day. And the advert shows her doing her boxing moves in the gym, to my eyes she looks like she couldn’t knock the skin off a rice pudding, my late cat threw a better right hook than she does.
Qwhite intresting 🤔
I’m all for doing what feels best for your hair and body, but not showering after a workout can lead to a yeast infection.
She said she *sometimes* doesn’t shower after working out. The way I ‘work out’ I also don’t have to shower right away a lot of the time. We don’t know her life. As for washing hair/face less often, I feel like some (a lot) people have been doing this all along but now it’s starting to be acceptable to talk about. I’ve never washed my hair more than once every three or four days – just because why the hell would I if it looks great and fresh? As long as the person is clean and don’t smell, they can shower as little as they like, geez
I work Out regularly and shower daily as you do living in FL ( though I know some people that shower less in Winter) but there is NO WAY IN HELL that pre or post natural hair (straightened chemically vs not) I would ever DREAM of washing my hair daily , work out or not… That’d be asking to have the possible driest hair in America
Blech. When you sweat, it’s not just water – it’s salt and then it mixes with the dirt already on your body or what you pick up during the workout. Not to mention, gyms are gross and crawling with bacteria. Take a shower, even if you’re just rinsing your hair.
My husband is outside all day and works out every day and he rarely wears deodorant because perfumes give me terrible headaches. He actually smells sort of like a sweet syrup when he sweats. I find it oddly attractive…
But I would take someone with bo over someone drenched in perfumes any day.
Not me. Something about ripe, pungent, human BO makes my stomach churn in the worst way. Lather on the Chanel No. 5, please!
My sister was pregnant and could no longer function at work because she said the smell of some coworkers greasy hair made her gag.
Oh I love this!
This is MHC compatability, where you can literally smell that his immune response is complimentary to your own.
It’s really cool actually, but they did studies on women smelling sweaty shirts, and they tend to like the sweat smell of the complimentary mhc person.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_odour_and_sexual_attraction
I have my hair washed and styled once a week. If it ever feels gross I use a dry shampoo on the roots to hold me over until my appointment. Rarely do I wash more than that. Sometimes I even go two weeks between washings.
My hair went from being dry and brittle to long and shiny since washing less. I’ve been doing this for about four years and the difference is remarkable. I also no longer suffer from dandruff or dry scalp which plagued me for years.
Not showering after a workout is a wonderful way to get a staph infection and those are NOT fun.
I use shower wipes if I sweat too much. Sorry but I don’t have time to fight with 20 women for one (out of five) showers in the gym locker room after my lunchtime workout.
“I sweat like crazy. Sometimes I don’t shower at all before going to the studio, even after I train. I feel like I never smell. I know some people wouldn’t want to do that, but I do, and I do fine.
Umm, okay-uh, sure you do.
Probably thinks she doesn’t have halitosis or that her farts don’t smell. Insufferable.
We have a weight room at my work so I work out on my lunch break and while I don’t work out super hard I still use wet wipes to clean up or else, yeah I’m a bit stinky. Now my husband can work outside all day, sweat like crazy and still smells great, go figure.
While I don’t “need” to wash my hair daily, I have short hair and sleeping on it leaves me waking up looking like a haystack, so I at least water wash and use conditioner to get to lay down correctly on a daily basis. But I have to wonder why during the week my hair does crazy stuff during the night but on weekends I wake up looking like I just did my hair? So frustrating as it would have same time during the week not having to “do” my hair.
I’m the same way. My best hair days are on the weekend when I have nowhere to be, haha. Probably sleep better because your brain can relax a little bit dreading the next workday.
Ick. Nast. #Nope
reading this did gross me out but because people do smell, the worst smells for me are unwashed hair and milk, all you dairy eaters stink to me my nose is that sensitive.
Even a freshly showered dairy-eater?
