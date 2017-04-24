“Erin Moran, Joanie from Happy Days, has passed away at 56″ links

Erin Moran, Joanie from Happy Days, has passed away at 56 [Jezebel]
I just read the autopsy stated she died of complications from stage 4 cancer. Not what anyone expected ….. the pics of her show such a gorgeous grin ….. RIP Erin.
Yes. Just read that too. Not what most people assumed at all. Very sad ending.
Just so sad. RIP?
Oh man I don’t know where that question mark came from.
Aw! But Joanie loves Chachi!
Chachi was on a radio show this morning and was such an asshat. Said if you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. His words. Well the cheese stands alone, now, doesn’t it Scott. People are going at him on twitter how he felt now that we know Erin died of cancer, and his response: “I said IF.” Typical trump imbecilic stan. RIP Erin..
May she RIP. She had a hard life. While a teen, she passed around to producers and Scott Baio and pals. Then that f**ker Baio further sh*ts on her memory, by saying “My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself,” he added. “I’m saddened by what happened. I don’t know if it was drugs that killed her, I read one report said it might have been and I hope it … I don’t know what I hope. It’s what it is. What can you do?”
Maybe you and your cronies’ behavior was what troubled Erin.
Sorry I f**king hate Baio. I find it funny that the most conservative guys are always womanizers.
Isn’t it though? These conservative, leave-it-to-Beaver, back to the 50′s ‘Christians’ have so many dirty secrets in their closets. Baio… all kinds of fool, yesterday’s trash.
I didn’t know about being taken advantage of sexually, that’s awful.
Scott Baio is a douche of the highest proportion.
RIP Erin.
