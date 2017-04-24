“Erin Moran, Joanie from Happy Days, has passed away at 56″ links
  • April 24, 2017

  • By Celebitchy
  • Links

wenn737585_edited-1
Erin Moran, Joanie from Happy Days, has passed away at 56 [Jezebel]
Mary J Blige’s ex spent $420,000 on his mistress [Dlisted]
Zoe Kravitz shoots scenes for Rough Night [LaineyGossip]
Tyra Banks in a floral suit [Go Fug Yourself]
How does Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale differ from the book? [Pajiba]
Google Home ads feature gay dads [OMG Blog]
Is Khloe Kardashian spending a ton of money on Tristan Thompson? [Starcasm]
Nicole Richie’s fashion moments [Wonderwall]
Kim Zolciak’s son suffered dog bites requiring surgery [Reality Tea]
Tom Hardy’s selfie for mental health awareness [Socialite Life]

Erin Moran, Angela Lansbury, Tom Bosley

Making Wishes Come True Red Carpet Charity Event for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of San Diego

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Erin Moran, Joanie from Happy Days, has passed away at 56″ links”

  1. MaybeTomorrow says:
    April 24, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I just read the autopsy stated she died of complications from stage 4 cancer. Not what anyone expected ….. the pics of her show such a gorgeous grin ….. RIP Erin.

    Reply
  2. Luca76 says:
    April 24, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Just so sad. RIP?

    Reply
  3. Tess says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Aw! But Joanie loves Chachi!

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      April 24, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Chachi was on a radio show this morning and was such an asshat. Said if you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. His words. Well the cheese stands alone, now, doesn’t it Scott. People are going at him on twitter how he felt now that we know Erin died of cancer, and his response: “I said IF.” Typical trump imbecilic stan. RIP Erin..

      Reply
  4. Borgqueen says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    May she RIP. She had a hard life. While a teen, she passed around to producers and Scott Baio and pals. Then that f**ker Baio further sh*ts on her memory, by saying “My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself,” he added. “I’m saddened by what happened. I don’t know if it was drugs that killed her, I read one report said it might have been and I hope it … I don’t know what I hope. It’s what it is. What can you do?”

    Maybe you and your cronies’ behavior was what troubled Erin.

    Sorry I f**king hate Baio. I find it funny that the most conservative guys are always womanizers.

    Reply
  5. JRenee says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    I didn’t know about being taken advantage of sexually, that’s awful.
    Scott Baio is a douche of the highest proportion.
    RIP Erin.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment