Us Weekly: Amber Heard refused to date Elon Musk ‘for a long time’

Amber Heard and Elon Musk became Instagram-official this week. We’ve known that Elon and Amber have been dealing with each other for a while, although we don’t know exactly when they really started dating for-real. Meaning, they met each other years ago and Elon was reportedly infatuated with her, but she was with Johnny Depp at the time. Last year, in the middle of the divorce process, Amber kept popping up in the same place as Elon. Well, according to Us Weekly, Amber refused to go out with Elon for a long time and he basically kept pursuing her until she gave in. And now she has a Tesla!
It’s a go! Three months after Amber Heard’s tempestuous divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized, the actress is officially dating Tesla founder Elon Musk. During a break from filming her thriller Aquaman in Australia one day after her April 22 31st birthday, the starlet held hands with the twice-divorced SpaceX entrepreneur, 45, as they strolled through the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary with three of his sons. She also Instagrammed a photo of her lipstick print on his cheek the next day.
But it’s taken the duo a while to get to this place. Since the pair met on the set of their 2013 flick Machete Kills (Musk had a cameo), “Elon has been pursuing Amber” says a pal of the billionaire, who divorced his second wife, Talulah Riley, 31, last October. “But she wouldn’t go out with him for a long time.”
Last July, about two months after Heard filed for divorce from Depp, the actress and CEO were spotted leaving each other’s rooms at Miami’s Delano Hotel. They were together again in London a month later.
“She finally gave in,” adds the Musk pal. “He even got her a Tesla!”
Eh. I sort of believe this. Meaning, I believe that Elon pursued her and it’s not like Amber was following him around and trying to “catch a billionaire.” If I remember correctly, Johnny Depp pursued the crap out of Amber too. I think Amber is just that kind of woman – she loves to be chased, and men love to chase her. I’m not that kind of woman and I’ve always been sort of envious of women who attract that kind of thing.
Ah the old “say no make him chase you” play. Like something out of The Secret.
Like Kaiser said, I’ve never been the kind of woman who can attract chasers, and I’m lowkey envious of women who can
Idk, the roll out for this one is just like Depp. First “sources” spotting them out but no pictures, then her dad giving Grazia an interview where he gushes over Depp and saying how good he is for Heard. Then the reveal of them together. Then the stories of how Depp pursued her and is so into her but she’s just too independent but finally gave in. And how Depp loves how she loves to read and is into old blues musicians and poetry, except now she’s with Musk it’s she loves to listen to him talk and she’s really into technology. The constant reminders that she’s into Ayn Rand which means she’s smart.
The Musk thing is happening in the same way. We’ll soon be getting more stories about how unconventional and carefree Heard is and how even though she is with Musk she’s still super independent and strong. Which is the same song and dance that was sold with Depp. If you don’t believe me look in this sites archives on her and Depp and you too will see the pattern of the sources for both the Depp and Musk stories going on and on about how irresistible she is.
What I am getting at is that this is all Heard’s MO. This is the image of herself that she is trying sell for a second time in hopes of turning herself into a media draw/darling and her relationship to Musk into a power couple after failing to do so with Depp. This is all her PR.
Well said. It’s like she following (or wrote) the script. Same roll out.
It is happening the exact way, play for play. Its bizarre to witness.
I’m getting the feeling she likes dominant men, ones who pursue.
The problem is if they are ignoring you saying ‘lets be friends, i’m not interested’, its not because they super duper love you and you are the most specialest snowflake ever, its because they don’t respect your opinions.
That may be well and true, but my point is that she is the one selling these relationships hard and controlling the narrative to create the myth that she is just so alluring in order to get public attention.
maybe its just me projecting, but can’t it be both?
Like this is the way she likes to frame ALL of her relationships, probably from even before she was famous, and how she personally sees them (regardless of the truth). I’d actually really like to see how she talked about her ex gf when it started, because you are totally correct about the pattern.
It’s also completely possible it doesn’t reflect reality and this is just how she likes her brand to be viewed/using it for attention. I wouldn’t put it past her, because I do think she wants to be famous, this is what you are leaning towards yeah?
God yeah, you are spot on!
@jinni You are so right about Heard using the same strategy to roll out the PR for her relationship with Musk as she did with Depp.
And it is exactly because these stories and the order in which they are presented to us are so similar to the ones we heard back then, that it is becoming clear that she was always the driving force behind them. They have her finger prints all over them. And the final message is always that Heard is an extremely unique and valuable ‘object of desire’.
I hope they have deep conversations about Ayn Rand!
lol
Such a frigging red flag, Ayn Rand on the bookshelf.
Totally.
‘She gave in’? Come on. She is a grown woman. There is no giving in – either youre in, or youre not. Can we apply the same standard to women, that we do to men? See the Tom Hiddlseston thread, where we can all agree, he is a grown man who needs to own his choices. Samesies for Amber Heard.
To me this reeks of PR management because she’s being called a gold digger…come on.
To clarify, I think Depp is the worst kind of man, and she is 100% the victim in that scenario. But I also don’t buy the innocent Amber, filthy rich, powerful, men just looove her and she gives into them, narrative.
Soooo, does anyone know whats happening now with the Tesla gender discrimination suit?
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/feb/28/tesla-female-engineer-lawsuit-harassment-discrimination
Well, no wonder why he is cool with Trump. Thanks for the link.
NP, the more I read about him, the more sketched out I am.
he also apparently believes in micromanaging his employees, which is incredibly psychologically draining and bad management, but because he does it there’s a resurgence in dudebros who think he’s the next coming.
There hasn’t been any decision against the company or settlement that I’ve heard of.
As far as what u say about being envious of women like Amber who men seem to pursue….up to a point I might be envious.
Then I look at the men who are pursuing her.
They might be talented,wealthy and powerful men, but they also have volatile personal histories…. in Depps case with drugs, alcohol and aggression and Elon with the women in his life. They both are controlling of their women.
Yea, I’ll take my partner, who isn’t able to gift me a Tesla, but threats me with kindness and respect and doesn’t have a history of treating women with disdain. I know it’s not a fail safe, but I like the odds.
And Depp bought her a horse. The story from the set was while everyone was hanging out, Amber would leave to go back to her room and Depp was just so impressed with her mystique or whatever crap it was. So when he was filming The Lone Ranger, he bought her a horse and paid for the upkeep for it while he was filming.
Seriously. Not even close to a healthy relationship dynamic. Not something to be envious about (power imbalance).
I don’t envy her at all. Her picker is broken.
Belle Agreed with you re: Volatility of that stuff as someone who enjoys pursuit TO A VERY SHORT POINT and has had the craziest of the craziest of the craziest encounters with men/pursuits/pick ups/sex stories whatever whatever( Not self tooting but my bf and bffs call it The Kevorka ..Idiots LOL I just give DTF vibes) That sh*t aint fun like Men get really butthurt and Stalkery when not reciprocated and also that does a number on your brain as far as letting your guard down in public/with people youre actually interested in … Also that sh*t is weird when you’re at work or going about daily life and legit someone FOLLOWS YOU from say a restaurant to your job and so on
I don’t know about their relationship because of course I don’t personally know them, but she seems relaxed and in a happy place right now.
Also I saw the pictures of them hanging out together and I could never imagine Johnny depp having fun at a zipling without being paid millions for it, or having a brunch at a local coffee shop with wine or just walking around without a full entourage and a depressed face, so I think this is a emprovement for sure.
I worry about this dynamic. I feel like Elon is a man who likes to be in charge in every aspect of his life. Which is not a bad thing, but i worry… I agree with a comments above, this is repeat behavior. Hopefully, both Elon and Amber will know when to walk away, cause i really do not believe this will work out.
I agree with your analysis of Elon completely. I just don’t agree with some who say he is akin to Depp. And it’s definitely hard to see this working out long term.
Probably they were casual at first and it progressed to something more exclusive and serious, I t think they look happy with each other.
She is young, healthy and enjoying her life, so kudos to her.
This is not going to end well. Comment from her former agent during the Depp divorce:
“Amber Heard ‘s former agent has admitted he isn’t surprise her marriage to Johnny Depp didn’t last because she’s an “alpha female” who was “bound to clash” with her husband”
From his first wife’s book:
“He pulled her close and told her, ‘I am the alpha in this relationship’.”
So icky. The fake oozing off of this leads me to believe that they are using each other for PR. Hopefully no one gets hurt.
His second wife played Mary in Kiera Knightly’s version of Pride & Prejudice.
Wish I could like Amber Heard (so pretty!) but for some reason, she kinda grosses me out. I think it’s a combination of what seems to be her tremendous vanity, combined with her disgusting taste in men. First, I never could stomach Johnny “Eyeliner” Depp. And now the persistent but piggish Mr. Musk. Blecchh.
WHY the big, fake, obvious sell-job. Why always use your relationship as a marketing tool? It’s a shady game that will hopefully pay off for her in some way. Repeating a pattern doesn’t seem like growth to me.
Selling her relationships has always been a way for Heard to sell herself. Quote from a ‘source’ in People magazine, after Heard married her ex: ‘Amber is a free thinker… Her presence has changed his life… The key to their lasting romance, is that being with Heard is so different from Depp’s past relationships. Amber is a woman who can survive just fine without him… she is not needy. He likes that.’
I remember being annoyed when reading that back in February 2015, but in fact we got those kinds of updates ‘explaining’ and ‘selling’ the relationship every few months in those days. And now it is the same with Musk.
http://www.celebitchy.com/410694/johnny_depps_camp_amber_heard_is_not_needy_unlike_his_exes/
Officially dating someone only 3 months after a divorce goes thru is considered ‘waiting a long time’ these days?
He gave her a Tesla to cement the relationship… how romantic. Lol.
I also get the feeling this will not end well.
