Us Weekly: Amber Heard refused to date Elon Musk ‘for a long time’

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Amber Heard and Elon Musk became Instagram-official this week. We’ve known that Elon and Amber have been dealing with each other for a while, although we don’t know exactly when they really started dating for-real. Meaning, they met each other years ago and Elon was reportedly infatuated with her, but she was with Johnny Depp at the time. Last year, in the middle of the divorce process, Amber kept popping up in the same place as Elon. Well, according to Us Weekly, Amber refused to go out with Elon for a long time and he basically kept pursuing her until she gave in. And now she has a Tesla!

It’s a go! Three months after Amber Heard’s tempestuous divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized, the actress is officially dating Tesla founder Elon Musk. During a break from filming her thriller Aquaman in Australia one day after her April 22 31st birthday, the starlet held hands with the twice-divorced SpaceX entrepreneur, 45, as they strolled through the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary with three of his sons. She also Instagrammed a photo of her lipstick print on his cheek the next day. But it’s taken the duo a while to get to this place. Since the pair met on the set of their 2013 flick Machete Kills (Musk had a cameo), “Elon has been pursuing Amber” says a pal of the billionaire, who divorced his second wife, Talulah Riley, 31, last October. “But she wouldn’t go out with him for a long time.” Last July, about two months after Heard filed for divorce from Depp, the actress and CEO were spotted leaving each other’s rooms at Miami’s Delano Hotel. They were together again in London a month later. “She finally gave in,” adds the Musk pal. “He even got her a Tesla!”

[From Us Weekly]

Eh. I sort of believe this. Meaning, I believe that Elon pursued her and it’s not like Amber was following him around and trying to “catch a billionaire.” If I remember correctly, Johnny Depp pursued the crap out of Amber too. I think Amber is just that kind of woman – she loves to be chased, and men love to chase her. I’m not that kind of woman and I’ve always been sort of envious of women who attract that kind of thing.