“This Beyonce meme is the only good thing to come out of this week” links
  • April 28, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This Beyonce meme is really funny! [Jezebel]
Selena Gomez actually didn’t get a bob after all. [LaineyGossip]
Katy Perry’s new song sucks for many different reasons. [Dlisted]
It’s Prince William & Kate’s wedding anniversary. [Go Fug Yourself]
We’re just about one month away from Wonder Woman! [Pajiba]
Classic reality star biography is classic. [Starcasm]
Bella Thorne is in a bikini these days. [Popoholic]
Nina Dobrev got a new puppy, Maverick. [Wonderwall]
How to improve the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. [Reality Tea]
President Obama threw some shade at Emperor Bigly. [The Blemish]

 

12 Responses to ““This Beyonce meme is the only good thing to come out of this week” links”

  1. QQ says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Beyonce has been a Gift of good things this pregnancy, Snaps, Momness, Sexy Looks, Big Rings, All the Hairs.. I’m so here for it

    Reply
  2. OhDear says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Speaking of Beyonce, she set up a one-time Formation scholarship for the one-year anniversary for Lemonade.

    Reply
  3. Sadie77az says:
    April 28, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Some people have made a big deal of the fact that Gal Gadot is Israeli, was in the IDF, and holds strong pro-Israel political beliefs. I don’t understand what this has to do with anything, but maybe that’s just me. It’s like refusing to see a studio movie again because half of Hollywood execs are Jewish. Ridiculous.

    Reply
  4. Ss11 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Pres Obama should worry about his Wall Street commitments… oh how the mighty has fallen.

    Sorry, but hypocrite? I am sure he will donate every cent to Wildlife Conservation Society…

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      April 28, 2017 at 2:17 pm

      Speeches and books are normal ways for people who have interesting jobs and lives to make money. $400,000 is not a big amount for a speaker like Obama. Really. Think about how much money per year is paid out to entertainers, including sports people. Endowed lecture series easily pay out that much to get a well-known speaker.

      Money is not the root of all evil – that title goes to the love of money. I always tell people to go ahead and get whatever the market will pay for their work, if it’s a lot more than they need then they can give it away to someone who needs it or support worthwhile but underfunded projects. Basically, take the money and run… There’s a story about a priest who ran some type of helpful community center who accepted a donation from a local mobster. Someone said to him, “How can you do that? It’s the Devil’s money!”. He just smiled and said, “Not any more.” You see, money is morally neutral. It’s what you do with it that matters.

      In this case, Obama isn’t taking money from the poor. He’s taking money from the rich, who don’t need it. I’m sure he will find ways to redistribute it. We’ve seen his tax forms!

      People are limited in fees that they can take directly while in office for good reason, but Obama is not in political office and probably will remain a private citizen for the foreseeable future. There is no reason to believe that his speaking to Wall Street for quite normal fees involves any corruption whatsoever. The people promoting this idea that he is being hypocritical or corrupt for simply taking a normal speaking fee have another agenda, so be careful about who you listen to.

      Reply
    • AreYouForReal? says:
      April 28, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      Pres. Obama can get all the money he wants to now for all I care. He served the country well. Not a scandal in sight. Not a single conflict during 8 years in office.

      Reply
      • Ss11 says:
        April 28, 2017 at 3:44 pm

        Collecting money from wall street, a place he dragged through the mud so much that he based both of his elections upon that sole premiee, is a scandal like no other. He is cashing it, it is revolting. He now accepts from from those he once deemed #1 blood suckers in the world.

        Open your eyes and realize that you have been brainwashed. He is a massive hypocrite, fraud and a spineless embarrassment now. Voted for him twice, btw.

      • LA Elle says:
        April 28, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        I like Obama, but the optics don’t look good. One of the legitimate criticisms against his administration was that they pretty much let Wall Street walk after the recession and didn’t push for more stringent reform, in addition to putting some insiders in positions of power in his cabinet.

        That he’s cashing in so soon after leaving office leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

    • AnneC says:
      April 28, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Haha, not one scandal in 8 years, gave health care to 20 million people that had gone without, killed Osama bin Laden, out of a economy wrecked by the GOP president he brought jobs back and the stock market soared AND he brought dignity, grace and intelligence to the White House every day. Trump is a blight upon the country that will takes years to recover. please don’t deflect from our present calamity.

      Reply
      • Melanie says:
        April 28, 2017 at 4:13 pm

        Thank you AnneC!! Deflection at its best. Stop the pearl clutching already. Ex-Presidents write books and give speeches, end of story. AND none of us know what he plans to do with that money or what he is going to say. This is much ado about nothing and I could not care less. Come back at me if he says something worth being shocked about. Ss11, I’m seriously doubting you voted for him given your rhetoric and tone. FRAUD? SPINELESS? You’ve changed your tune this quickly, based on one upcoming event? We have a legit TRAITOR occupying this White House. That’s what you should be outraged about.

  5. TQB says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    <3<3<3 Nina and her rescue pup!! Good for her.

    Reply

