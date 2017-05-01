People: Elon Musk loves Amber Heard’s ‘edginess’ but probably won’t marry her

Last week, Elon Musk and Amber Heard became “official.” Amber is currently in Gold Coast, Australia, working on Aquaman, and Elon seemingly traveled there to see her. They got pap’d together and they made their couple-debut on each other’s social media. Elon and Amber have been circling each other for a while now. They reportedly met for the first time back in 2013, and Elon has always found her intriguing and beautiful. Some would even say he was “infatuated” with her. Reportedly, Amber played hard to get with him, which actually wasn’t that difficult considering she was first in a terrible marriage and then going through a bitter divorce. But still, questions remain – I guess? – about exactly when Elon and Amber really started hooking up, especially since he was still sort of married last year.
When Amber Heard is one day asked, ‘What first attracted you to billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk?’ I know how she will answer: his love of Shakespeare.
Tesla boss Elon, 45, took Amber to watch Romeo and Juliet at London’s Garrick Theatre six months ago – while he was still married to actress Talulah Riley. The 31-year-old Texan is reportedly telling anyone who will listen that Amber refused his advances for months, and that proves she’s not interested in his billions… all 12 of them!
That wording is confusing. Amber is the one telling everyone that she “refused his advances for months”… and yet last fall, she was going on dates with him in London? Keep in mind, the first time we ever heard whispers about Elon and Amber was back in July of last year, just a few months after Amber filed for divorce from Johnny Depp. Like, part of me thinks that Elon “moved in on her” very quickly. Another part of me believes that she probably did play hard to get, like even when they were spending time together, it was just “as friends” and then she would make him chase her. As for Elon still being (technically) married to Talulah Riley… Elon and Talulah were on-and-off for years. There were multiple divorce filings, reconciliations, breakups and more. I don’t really think it’s a “thing” that Amber was technically dating a married man.
Also: People Mag had this story last week (I totally missed it). Apparently, Elon loves Amber’s “edginess” and he likes that she played hard to get.
Amber Heard and Elon Musk‘s friendship has blossomed into a full-blown romance — but that doesn’t mean either divorcée is racing back to the altar anytime soon.
“They have known each other for a while. They were friends first, but Elon was always very fascinated by Amber,” a source close to the billionaire tech guru tells PEOPLE. “When the time was right and they were both single last year, he started pursuing her romantically,” the source explains of the twice-divorced Musk, who was previously married to Talulah Riley and Justine Musk. “She was playing hard to get for a while, which made him even more interested.”
“Elon loves a pretty face, but he needs more to be intrigued. Amber has lots more to offer,” adds the source close to Musk, 45. “Elon is attracted to her edginess. She isn’t frightened about being different. She doesn’t get easily intimidated. She is very focused and loves to learn.”
The source also says Heard “is a great listener,” which comes in handy as Musk “loves to talk about his latest passions and projects.” The Tesla and SpaceX founder “is not your typical guy,” notes the source. Overall, “Elon is definitely intrigued,” says the source. “He seems very happy dating her. It probably won’t lead to another marriage, but neither might want that anyway.”
The source is someone close to Elon, not Amber, but the source paints the same picture as all of the Amber-sourced stories. Amber is impossibly enchanting, an elusive butterfly who withholds just enough. I think she must be very different in person, because on-screen, she is nothing like that. On-screen, she’s a big nothingburger.
Photos courtesy of Amber’s Twitter, WENN.
And the promotion of Amber Heard by Amber Heard continues. One would think by now Heard would know that in any good story one has show not tell. If she wants to come off the way she keeps selling herself she needs to show that side instead of constantly telling us that she is amazing and intriguing.
They are both going to have to eventually accept that despite their best efforts there is nothing really interesting or compelling about their coupling. An ugly, old rich man getting with an conventionally attractive, younger then him woman is not original.
She is not going to all of a sudden reveal some deep intellect that matches his own which would make them interesting and he is not going to all of a sudden become hot looking so that the public wants to see them together.
They are just your run-of-the-mill cliche and nothing they put out in the media will change that.
Cold=blooded LMAO! yet I love it.
All I have to add is she is super pretty and loves wealthy men. +1 to all you said.
Totally agree! Just On point.
Plus I do think she wants to get married (has access to his money): her dad said they are moving in that direction and that she wants babies. So tough luck for her cause it seems he doesn’t want that.
I don’t think he is old or ugly but if the rumors are true he isn’t a very nice guy. And I do not think they would be dating if it wasn’t for the $$$$$
Jmo, but I think he’s good looking. I don’t really understand when people go on about him being ugly. I don’t see it. There’s something really pleasant about his face.
I don’t ge it either. He’s a handsome dude. Seems to be a jerk but he’s not bad-looking at all, far better-looking than Depp, that’s for damn sure.
@Originaltessa and loveotterly: Well bless the both of you for thinking he’s cute. I guess the saying there is someone out there for everyone is true. Personally, he has the face of someone that had a face transplant that has yet to settle/ didn’t heal properly. Also having heard his voice and watched him move ( he has a hulking/lumbering quality to his movement to me) on top of how he is describe as being a dick personality wise, there is just nothing attractive about this guy to me. I was surprised to find out he was in his 40′s he looks ten years older.
Sure he’s smart and that is interesting for a conversation, but with all the strikes against him he is nothing more then good dinner party guest material not dating or relationship material imho.
Maybe it’s the lighting, or sweat, or her makeup but it seems to me that Amber is looking very… uh, waxy lately? Did she get something done?
Eh didn’t like Heard before and I don’t like her now. And I definitely don’t like Elon Musk. The PR wrangling is interesting though
Sounds about right.
On the Gold Coast. Not in.
You say she’s a nothingburger, but the two things I’ve seen her in have certainly stuck in my head, and they weren’t exactly recent (Zombieland, and that one episode of Criminal Minds – that aired more than 10 years ago!) Maybe she’s better in small doses?
Anyways, I hope she doesn’t marry him. I’m not against marriage per se, but I think most people move waaaaaaaaaaaay too fast. Both of them just got out of long term relationships, what’s wrong with being on your own for a bit? Or dating around for a while?
A nice long engagement perhaps?
Or is that just me being weird about relationships since I tend to avoid them?
That episode was intense!!
As someone pointed out on last week’s Heard/Musk post, this whole relationship PR roll-out seems like a remake of the Heard/Depp rollout.
I mean she didn’t even bother to change the script very much, did she? Biggest difference is the recasting of one gross leading man for another gross leading man.
I remember Laura benanti gave an interview about Amber after working with her and she did say that pretty much anyone who comes into her orbit is immediately besotted.
Kaiser, I love you and have read you for ever. This might be a weird Australian thing but when you write about the Gold Coast we say “she’s on the Gold Coast” not “in Gold Coast”. I live down the road from Moo Moo and if you ever visit the Goldie it has good fried oysters but the Italian joint Marios up the mall is better
They are having fun together and in a relationship, I don’t understand why everyone is so obsessed about if they will get married, when they started the relationship, what they talk about or like to do in their free time together and what are their interests like.
If they are together and happy good for them.
They chose to officially “go public” last week, and so the gossip outlets are discussing them more now. I don’t think people are obsessed. It’s just the typical gossip that high-profile new couples face.
because Elon is not a guy you date for fun. He isnt attractive enough for that. You also dont want to date him seriously for his great character and how sweet he is to everyone. He is someone you marry for money. So its not that weird to be focused on when they will marry.
Amber always date someone older than her, also tasya (her ex before J Debt) isn’t super attractive, her other ex is part of a band Midland, she has a type always the unconventional ones.
If you watch tasya and mark ( from midland) , it is easy to perceive the similarities.
Lol please! that tasya woman and the midland guy is a 100 times more attractive than musk, who is an overweight middle aged dad type physically. The other two are cool artist bohemian types. Really not comparable.
i don’t have feelings for her one way or another, but i found her very memorable in that Demi moore movie where they were a fake family for social media
I enjoyed her on that movie too, also I liked The Ward, One More Time, and The Adderall Diaries.
I actually really loved the twist in all the boys love mandy lane and drive angry although i watched drive angry because of cage mainly and yes the joneses was a FANTASTIC movie
I like her in Pineapple Express and I couldn’t believe she was the same actress after in “The Rum Diary”
I think everybody falls for her because she seems really smart. Have you seen her instagram? She’s funny but even in a small (basic way) on her captions you can see she’s the smart girl who is much more than a pretty face
I think it’s interesting that last week we had her sources saying how she wanted to marry him and have babies, along with her Dad doing the public “thumbs up for this guy” thing. This week we have his sources telling us that while they are dating, he’s probably not going to marry her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber tried it, but Musk is cold.
So, when exactly did Heard and Musk become involved? I wouldn’t be surprised if her friendship with Musk became closer as her relationship with JD was deteriorating early in 2016. She might have asked him for advice and even protection as she was thinking about exiting the relationship with Depp.
By the way, there was a picture of Heard having her hair and makeup done before the Golden Globes last year (January). In the foreground, and quite prominently, a copy of Science magazine is displayed http://amberheardfansite.blogspot.nl/2016/01/exclusive-backstage-golden-globes-2016.html Could the magazine have been a sign of her growing closeness to Musk?
So you are implying that she was in a relationship just because she reads science magazine?!!
Let’s not spread lies because of wrong assumptions.
It is just a magazine, give a break.
She was seem holding books about horses and newspaper crosswords, so that would mean anything too??
She probably just wanted him to notice she’s very much interested in science;-) She’s playing him, but I do believe he’s cautious.
Actually, the source never said he wouldn’t marry her; the source merely said their romance probably wouldn’t lead to marriage.
What exactly is edgy about her? Her work, her looks, her choice in older Wealthy partners is extremly conventional.
Huh? She’s “edgy” because she’s an attention-hungry, blond-ed actress in Hollywood dating wealthy older men?!?!
The most laughable thing I read about this relationship is that one of the things Amber loved about him is his love for Shakespeare. Yeah right exactly like when she liked Depp for his love for Hunter S Thompson. This woman plays the PR game exact like she did back then.
In my mind, Amber was barely known before she hooked up with Depp. She had a female lover and then dumped her for Depp. And now she’s everywhere because I feel she wanted to be on the map big time, and when the Depp union blew up, she immediately hooked onto someone else. In her photos, she looks like a spoiled, irritating brat in love with herself or trying too hard to make a name for herself through someone else’s money. Yes, men are drawn to her pretty face, but the smart ones may keep their distance or at least not marry.
