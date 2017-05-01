“Kelly Ripa’s long-awaited new ‘Live’ cohost is… ugh, Ryan Seacrest” links
  • May 01, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Kelly Ripa’s long-awaited co-host is none other than… Ryan Seacrest? Ugh. [Jezebel]
Billy Ray Cyrus just wants to be known as “Cyrus” now. [Dlisted]
Is Gwyneth Paltrow coming to the Met Gala tonight? [LaineyGossip]
Hailee Steinfeld was shiny at the Disney Radio Music Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
How is Starz’s American Gods? Hm. [Pajiba]
This Donald Trump story is… disturbing. [Buzzfeed]
Britney Spears can still do the splits. I cannot. [Celebslam]
This is the most relatable thing about Lady Gaga. [Moe Jackson]
Katie Couric was actually asking some hard questions. [OMG Blog]
It’s easy to give up on Kyle Richards. [Reality Tea]
The new fitness class: napping. [The Blemish]
Kristen Stewart directed a music video & it will benefit Planned Parenthood. [The Cut]

CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

 

36 Responses to ““Kelly Ripa’s long-awaited new ‘Live’ cohost is… ugh, Ryan Seacrest” links”

  1. holly hobby says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Let’s start the count down of when this show will be canceled. Wrong choice. BTW, isn’t Seacrest signed with NBC?

    Reply
  2. burnsie says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Huh, didn’t see that coming. Isn’t Ryan Seacrest a little too big for this?

    Reply
  3. Jenns says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    That choice is…interesting. Makes me think something else is up. Why wouldn’t they go with a fresh, new talent?

    Reply
  4. mellie says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Now the show will be twice as annoying.

    Reply
  5. adastraperaspera says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I need the napping fitness class to forget about Tr*mp’s BS for a few blissful moments.

    Reply
  6. Originaltessa says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    How? How does he have time for this? And aren’t there ventures he could pursue that would be a lot more lucrative for him?

    Reply
  7. HappyMom says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Guess he wanted to move to NYC. It’s an easy gig-it will give him most of the day to do other stuff.

    Reply
  8. Nancy says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    The gift that keeps on giving – Ryan Seacrest. Wasn’t it enough he gave us the Kardashians? He and Ripa are one and the same imo, both are vested in the gay community. Blonde, white, so sweet you could almost get a cavity watching them. Question being in all seriousness, who watches this show??????

    Reply
  9. Hedda says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Is Ryan’s girlfriend mtf? I was shocked when I saw him/her in a photo together, it was quite obvious and she/he is much taller than ryan as well.

    Reply
  10. LadyT says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Does ANYONE like this choice? He’s old news and more than a little annoying. I’ve seen him really tick off some celebrities with his style/questions. In addition, there were such fun new faces that filled in over the last few months. I felt sure they would go with someone new and fresh.

    Reply
  11. phatypopo says:
    May 1, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    how does he have time?

    Reply
  12. Brittney B says:
    May 1, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Kelly doesn’t get a lot of love on this site, but like I’ve probably shared before… I met her several times in the 90′s, during her All My Children days, and she’s still one of the nicest celebs I’ve ever met. She was really gracious and laid-back, and of *course* she’s probably gotten more guarded and calculating over the years, but wouldn’t anyone?

    Anyway, I still have a soft spot for Kelly and Mark because of how well they treated me (and other fans) all those years ago. But I never watch the show (except today, randomly).

    Side-note: I expect more people will mention this later… but did anyone actually watch their back-and-forth after the announcement? He texted close friends about “great news”, and some of them guessed he was coming out of the closet. Then Kelly said it was a safe place to do so, if he ever wanted. Of course, it was in context with two other hypothetical announcements — getting engaged and having a baby — but my gossip-reading mind latched onto it. The big takeaway: his closest friends still don’t know if he’s gay or not.

    Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      May 1, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      lol that’s funny because I knew someone who went to high school with her that said she was absolutely awful. I really don’t have an opinion about her either way…but I just thought her description of Kelly as an entitled snob go figure.

      Reply
  13. KBeth says:
    May 1, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Seacrest seems like such an arrogant prick, a b-lister who doesn’t realize he’s b-list.

    Reply
  14. RussianBlueCat says:
    May 1, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    I want to hear how much he is getting paid to co host with Kelly. I can’t see Kelly being paid less than Ryan. This is an interesting choice for co host…

    Reply
  15. JRenee says:
    May 1, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Oh wow..

    Reply
  16. BJ says:
    May 1, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    I just can’t see Ryan doing the silly stuff they do on this show.I definitely can’t see him doing the Halloween Show.Also the best part of the show is the host chat,discussing their private lives.Ryan seems too discreet and private to discuss intimate details of his life.

    Reply
  17. Bridget says:
    May 1, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Part of the problem with Seacrest is that he’s no fun. He’s so concerned with how he comes across, and seems to have no real interests of his own. How do you go from Michael Strahan to Ryan Seacrest?

    Reply
  18. Miss M says:
    May 1, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I thought Jerry O’Connell was so much better for this gig. But we all know Kelly cannot handle someone having more charisma than her…

    Reply
    • Cynthia says:
      May 1, 2017 at 3:00 pm

      I thought so as well. He is funnier and more likable.

      Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      May 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      I did too – Jerry was great.

      I watched this morning and there’s absolutely no chemistry between these two. Zip. It’s gonna be two big egos dueling it out.

      I realize that Ripa is now a producer of this show and she gets a say in her choice, but I can think of a number of guest cohosts who were far better than Seacrest. I’m thinking management played a bigger role in this choice.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      May 1, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      Jerry doesn’t have a great rep off camera, though. It’s entirely possible Kelly just didn’t want to work with him. Because if it’s ego, Seacrest is probably a bigger name than Kelly. The “Kelly couldn’t handle someone taking her spotlight” doesn’t make sense when you look at who was hired.

      Reply
  19. Ruyana says:
    May 1, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    I never watch daytime TV and I’m especially glad I don’t now. I won’t have to see Ryan’s big cheesy grin and his artfully cultivated “scruff”. Ugh.

    Reply

