“Kelly Ripa’s long-awaited new ‘Live’ cohost is… ugh, Ryan Seacrest” links

Let’s start the count down of when this show will be canceled. Wrong choice. BTW, isn’t Seacrest signed with NBC?
2 pint sized micro-managing divas on one show? Not.gonna.work.
Did he even co-host with her before? Get ready to see the Kardashian’s and JLo day and night.
Yeah I thought he was on the Today Show and stuff, plus doesn’t NBC own E? Weird. He is super annoying, and only makes a bad show worse. Yuck.
Huh, didn’t see that coming. Isn’t Ryan Seacrest a little too big for this?
I think it depends on how Kelly’s ratings have done after Michael left. I can see bringing someone “known” if her ratings have fallen otherwise she should be big enough to bring in a no-name as cohost.
And Seacrest wants to be back on regular network TV.
I thought that about Ripa.
Well, it does help dispel the “diva” rumors. She agreed to a co-host more famous than herself.
If I were Ryan, I’d want my name first. He’s the bigger star
I think of Ryan Seacrest more of an annoying kiss-up than a DIVA. But very true that it’s a sign she is not insecure about having a co-host who is more famous than her. Everyone will tune in to see who gets more airtime and to checkout their chemistry together. And Ryan will bring his younger audience along. Brilliant move.
That choice is…interesting. Makes me think something else is up. Why wouldn’t they go with a fresh, new talent?
Now the show will be twice as annoying.
Yep – they’ve now doubled the ego and annoyingness.
I need the napping fitness class to forget about Tr*mp’s BS for a few blissful moments.
How? How does he have time for this? And aren’t there ventures he could pursue that would be a lot more lucrative for him?
Guess he wanted to move to NYC. It’s an easy gig-it will give him most of the day to do other stuff.
The gift that keeps on giving – Ryan Seacrest. Wasn’t it enough he gave us the Kardashians? He and Ripa are one and the same imo, both are vested in the gay community. Blonde, white, so sweet you could almost get a cavity watching them. Question being in all seriousness, who watches this show??????
How is Ryan “vested” in the gay community? I have never heard him mention LGBT people,have never seen him socialize with LGBT ,support LGBT causes,etc.
Is Ryan’s girlfriend mtf? I was shocked when I saw him/her in a photo together, it was quite obvious and she/he is much taller than ryan as well.
Does ANYONE like this choice? He’s old news and more than a little annoying. I’ve seen him really tick off some celebrities with his style/questions. In addition, there were such fun new faces that filled in over the last few months. I felt sure they would go with someone new and fresh.
Poor choice! I think this is the begging of the end of this show. The two of them, UGH!!!!!
how does he have time?
Kelly doesn’t get a lot of love on this site, but like I’ve probably shared before… I met her several times in the 90′s, during her All My Children days, and she’s still one of the nicest celebs I’ve ever met. She was really gracious and laid-back, and of *course* she’s probably gotten more guarded and calculating over the years, but wouldn’t anyone?
Anyway, I still have a soft spot for Kelly and Mark because of how well they treated me (and other fans) all those years ago. But I never watch the show (except today, randomly).
Side-note: I expect more people will mention this later… but did anyone actually watch their back-and-forth after the announcement? He texted close friends about “great news”, and some of them guessed he was coming out of the closet. Then Kelly said it was a safe place to do so, if he ever wanted. Of course, it was in context with two other hypothetical announcements — getting engaged and having a baby — but my gossip-reading mind latched onto it. The big takeaway: his closest friends still don’t know if he’s gay or not.
lol that’s funny because I knew someone who went to high school with her that said she was absolutely awful. I really don’t have an opinion about her either way…but I just thought her description of Kelly as an entitled snob go figure.
Seacrest seems like such an arrogant prick, a b-lister who doesn’t realize he’s b-list.
Yep. I have never remotely gotten his appeal.
I want to hear how much he is getting paid to co host with Kelly. I can’t see Kelly being paid less than Ryan. This is an interesting choice for co host…
Oh wow..
I just can’t see Ryan doing the silly stuff they do on this show.I definitely can’t see him doing the Halloween Show.Also the best part of the show is the host chat,discussing their private lives.Ryan seems too discreet and private to discuss intimate details of his life.
I mean, he brought up the gay rumors (and didn’t even dispel them) within his first 10 minutes, so maybe this will be a new era for Ryan’s image.
Part of the problem with Seacrest is that he’s no fun. He’s so concerned with how he comes across, and seems to have no real interests of his own. How do you go from Michael Strahan to Ryan Seacrest?
I thought Jerry O’Connell was so much better for this gig. But we all know Kelly cannot handle someone having more charisma than her…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought so as well. He is funnier and more likable.
I did too – Jerry was great.
I watched this morning and there’s absolutely no chemistry between these two. Zip. It’s gonna be two big egos dueling it out.
I realize that Ripa is now a producer of this show and she gets a say in her choice, but I can think of a number of guest cohosts who were far better than Seacrest. I’m thinking management played a bigger role in this choice.
Jerry doesn’t have a great rep off camera, though. It’s entirely possible Kelly just didn’t want to work with him. Because if it’s ego, Seacrest is probably a bigger name than Kelly. The “Kelly couldn’t handle someone taking her spotlight” doesn’t make sense when you look at who was hired.
I never watch daytime TV and I’m especially glad I don’t now. I won’t have to see Ryan’s big cheesy grin and his artfully cultivated “scruff”. Ugh.
