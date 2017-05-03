Ivanka Trump has a precious idea: Planned Parenthood should be split in two

While I was knee-deep in Met Gala coverage, the world burned because of course it did. You can’t turn away from political stories for two seconds without Emperor Bigly doing or saying something childish, inane, monstrous, impeachable or just plain crazy. But this story is about his complicit, accomplice daughter, Precious Ivanka. In April, there was some sort of confirmation (likely from Precious Ivanka’s West Wing office) that Precious was meeting with Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood. I met the news with a shrug, because it seemed like classic Ivanka counterprogramming. Her father hates women and he’s being aided by congressional Republicans who loathe women as well, so of course Ivanka wants to “look” like she’s a moderating force, someone who doesn’t hate ALL women. I knew nothing would come of the meeting between Richards and Ivanka, and I thought we would just hear some vague words about how Precious is still “learning” and “listening.” But no! As it turns out, Precious came to the meeting with an IDEA. She had a SOLUTION to all of Planned Parenthood’s problems!
In early April, conveniently timed news leaked that Ivanka Trump met with Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards to apparently “seek common ground on the contentious issue of abortion.” Now, a new (and extremely in-depth) New York Times profile on the First Daughter provides more insight into that conversation — including the fact that Ivanka told Richards the organization should be split in two. The Times reports that, during the campaign, it was Ivanka who pushed her father, Donald Trump, to “praise” Planned Parenthood during a Republican debate. And later, when congressional GOP members threatened to cut all federal funding to Planned Parenthood, Ivanka approached Richards to “start a broader dialogue.”
Per the Times: “She also had a proposal: Planned Parenthood should split in two, Ms. Trump suggested, with a smaller arm to provide abortions and a larger one devoted to women’s health services.”
According to White House officials, Ivanka’s proposal was an attempt to “find a common-sense solution” (even though the organization doesn’t use federal funds on abortion services). Planned Parenthood officials reportedly found Ivanka’s proposal to be “naïve” and a demonstration of how little the First Daughter understands about the group’s mission, particularly the importance of reproductive choice in women’s health. Per the NYT: “Ms. Richards sharply criticized Ms. Trump for not publicly objecting to the Republican health care bill that failed in March, and Ms. Trump felt stung.”
Ivanka reportedly complained that advocacy groups were “so wedded to the headline of the issue that sometimes differing perspectives and new information” are viewed as an “inconvenience,” according to the Times. Nevertheless, a White House official claims Ivanka reportedly helped preserve and increase funding for women’s health in a new government-spending deal reached this weekend. Yet, a new bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act could still include a measure to defund Planned Parenthood.
I have SO MANY THOUGHTS about Ivanka’s solution!! I’m going to make a list.
1. Access to abortion services is a vital part of women’s reproductive care. Abortion services cannot be separated from reproductive care because they are a constitutionally protected part of care.
2. Creating a “Planned Parenthood: Abortion Only” split stigmatizes women seeking abortions and otherizes their health care needs. It would literally cost women their lives.
3. Even if there was some way to divorce abortion services from non-abortion reproductive care, what do you want to bet that the GOP would still find SO MANY REASONS to defund Planned Parenthood’s non-abortion care units?
4. Many Republicans believe most kinds of birth control falls under the “abortion” and “abortive agents” umbrella. Seriously, look it up. If Planned Parenthood split in two, where would access to birth control go? This is the slippery slope argument, but there are so many Republicans who are anti-birth control as well, so of course limiting access to birth control is next on their list.
5. Ivanka is like the Marie Antoinette of women’s healthcare right? “Silly peasants with their pap smears and cancer screenings! I have the solution!”
The rage and hate and vitriol I feel regarding this idea and her–fuck em. fuck em all. They are such willfully and woefully ignorant and arrogant shitheads.
Poor Cecile. She probably had to see an opthomologist due to the intense eye rolling during that meeting.
As much as I desire to see Trump frog-marched out of the White House in handcuffs, I actually hope they arrest her first. At least Trump makes no effort to disguise the fact that he is a f$cking a$$hole.
Right?!? I really want her take on this meeting. Cecile forever, she rules so hard.
I agree. I want him out, but I want his daughter and son in law marched out in lockstep. I also agree with you regarding the danger of how well she disguises her true colors (at least to people who aren’t willing to look a little closer.)
RAGE.
Careful when you “Fuck em” they don’t believe in birth control
hahahahaha. Well said. That’s right. It is prayer-based.
LOL.
I heard an interview with Cecile Richards on Pod Save America, and she threw such subtle and glorious shade. Describing her call with Ivanka, she said something along the lines of, “I explained to her what Medicaid was and how it works…”
I agree with your analysis completely. And I am infuriated because although Princess Nagini’s suggestion was absurd, the GOP now gets to whine that “commie leftists” are unreasonable ideologues who refuse to compromise and make deals.
Cecile Richards does not get paid enough, no matter what her salary is.
I have a solution! Let’s tie Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina to four horses and send them in different directions!
This idiot! Planned Parenthood must keep detailed financial records of all funding streams and all costs. Abortion services are kept separate. They are audited yearly, both by state and federal governments. This corrupt snake could have easily requested some of the cost reports to review before formulating her “brilliant idea!” Where is Neville with the Sword of Gryffindor?
By the way, Princess, know what an ectopic pregnancy is? Some of your daddy’s buddies would deny treatment for one because …ABORTION… even though there will be no baby and without treatment the woman will die or at best, suffer disabling harm. But you keep kissing up to the misogynists and giving lip service to being a “feminist” and an “advocate for women.” Time to post another picture of one of your brats. And why do you so rarely post pictures of the middle one? Is he always giving you the finger or do you hate your own kid?
One of my closest friends died due to an ectopic pregnancy. I was always pro-choice and i became even more so after that.
Fuck Ivanka and all of the anti-choice crowd.
Several of the proposed anti-abortion laws in several states have included language that would specifically deny treatment for ectopics. It is as if women’s lives mean nothing to them.
Lightpurple you are precisely right: women’s lives mean nothing to them* because anyone who is not a white, cis, male is “other” and expendable. Once you have fully seen/embraced this, all their absurd positions and policies make sense.
No one wants an abortion. But only women actually face the consequences of pregnancy and childbirth (and to a very large degree, childcare); as a result, they* cannot comprehend why abortion is necessary and preferable to a pregnancy in some cases.
No one wants chemotherapy, unless they have cancer. No one wants to be on food stamps, unless they are so poor they cannot afford to eat. No one wants to be a refugee, unless fleeing atrocities at home is preferable. No one wants to be an illegal immigrant, unless being a non-member of our country is better than being a member of their home country.
I was an arrogant shit at one point in my life and I am thrilled that life knocked me on my ass and opened my eyes to our interconnectedness and the importance of community. I hope very much for these angry white men* that they have a similar opportunity to open their eyes and hearts.
*navel-gazing, self-important, small-minded people
+1,000 Embee.
No one says, “gee, I hope I get pregnant so I can gleefully have an abortion” just like no one says “gee, I hope war tears my country apart so I can flee in terror.”
These imbeciles give me a rage-induced migraine.
Seriously? No treatment for an ectopic pregnancy which cannot survive anyway?
Yes. Seriously. States have tried to pass statutes that bestow “personhood” status on a fetus and such statutes would prevent treatment of an ectopic.
@lightpurple
This “personhood” drivel drives me crazy, because upon adopting this POV, a woman entirely loses her “personhood.” She is denied her sovereignty as a human being, relegated to nothing less than an incubator. There is no way this cannot be parsed to anything other than misogyny and a perverse need to control.
Pictures of Jared and the children handing out donuts to the Secret Service were on DM yesterday.
It is actually a smart plan if your goal is to stop abortions. While no funding can go to it directly – it does pay rent, electricity, administrative costs, ect. Abortions make up 5% of what they do. It’s going to be difficult to rent, pay bills, staff and secure a separate entity that doesn’t really bring in profit and may make fundraising more challenging (if for no other reason than because you have to do it for two charities)
Maybe she can work on a better idea from prison.
And I have some precious ideas about Princess Horseteeth. She wouldn’t like any of them.
Veneers. Those hare veneers.
They’d look better on Mr. Ed than on ivanka.
Yeah, I went to a pharmacy one time to get the morning after pill. The cashier changed spots with another worker who took my money. I think the other worker was against it. Some people are under the impression it’s an abortion pill, but I think it just keeps an egg from being fertilized. If you’re pregnant already, it won’t do anything. I don’t think Republicans know or else don’t believe they can’t use government finds for abortion. Planned Parenthood is a convenient target for religious people.
That’s a long-recommended ethical practice for medical providers to accommodate both patient/client needs and the belief systems of workers.
Many Republicans don’t know that the Hyde Amendment prohibits federal funding of abortion or they ignore for campaign purposes. I’m pretty sure Paul Ryan knows full well what the Hyde Amendment is but all of his propaganda pretends otherwise.
They know but being disingenuous about it galvanizes their base.
Their base = greedy bastards, religious zealots, and imbeciles
Marie Antoinette was actually less ignorant than many people make her out to be and she was certainly much more aware than this idiot.
And far, far more compassionate to those in need than this Trump™ child ever could aspire to be.
Abortion is legal. I say it again: abortion is legal. There should be no discussion of defunding a program that provides a legally acceptable service. End of story.
The right has realized that Roe is here to stay and they can’t criminalize abortion, so they are concentrating on restricting access. And trying to stack the SCOTUS in their favor.
It’s incredible how this is ignored. It’s legal and there should be no discussion. Also: NO. No to this idiotic idea. This is not up for debate. Women’s healthcare cannot be up for debate and there can’t be a “compromise”. I’m all for compromise because that’s democracy and that’s politics but at some point, you need to say no. And f*ck that. Because they’re fighting this war relentlessly and they’re trying to wear women down. What would happen next? You get a scarlet letter tattoed on your forehead if you enter one those abortion PPs? Let me reiterat: F*ck that.
Have you seen Amanda Duarte’s post on this?
It’s a great post and worth a read: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=10153018132615740&id=731305739
The right hasn’t accepted that they can’t make abortion illegal. Numerous states already have laws in the books so the second the Supreme Court weakens their stance it will be illegal. However they are doing an excellent job of restricting access to the point it might as well be illegal.
They set absurd building standards that make sense for high volume busy hospitals but they aren’t doing so many surgical abortions it is necessary the hallways are wide enough for two hospital gurneys to be able to pass one another. Others are prohibitively expensive and unnecessary. Some states require admittion privileges at local hospitals (which many can’t (religious hospitals) or won’t because of the optics and possiblity of deterring donors.) However, if something goes horribly wrong the hospital will take and treat a patient in need regardless of their doctor’s lack of admitting privileges. One doctor built a million dollar facility that met all the building codes the state had imposed. Most of it built using his own money. So the state passed a law the building couldn’t be within x distance of a school or park which of course he fell afoul of since the law was specifically targeting him.
Also soon we won’t have doctors to do the most controversial and heartbreaking abortions there is somewhere around 5 doctors who do third trimester abortions. This is done when the pregnancy becomes to risky for the mother or the fetus once born will only live a short while in excruciating pain. They have to have insane security measures metal detectors, bulletproof glass, guards. One doctor desperately needs a new roof and can’t pay for it and worry as he and his few peers retire no one is going to be their to fill their shoes. Who wants to go to med school, complete a surgical residency to make a meager living, routinely get death treats and know they are credible? Plus, work with women on the worst day of their life.
This completely. The Right doesn’t worry about legality, they just find a way to subvert/circumvent the law.
Preventing American citizens from voting is illegal? No problem, just gerrymander the f*ck out of predominantly blue voting districts.
Child labor is illegal? No problem, just pass new state restrictions on union collective bargaining or paycheck deductions.
Public schools prohibited from teaching the bible’s Genesis story as science because it is religious dogma that violates the first Amendment?
Just rename creationism and cite it as academic freedom.
Women have a Constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy up until the time a fetus is viable outside the womb?
No problem, just redefine pregnancy with a personhood law or insert abortion bans into anti-Sharia legislation.
Don’t like the rules? Just change them!
This is what the GOP does and they are f*cking MASTERFUL at it.
Thank you for voicing this, OKitt. It’s effing rage-inducing. What do we do about it!? March, protest, write, make phone calls? As LP and Embee said up thread, women’s lives mean nothing to these sick, twisted turds. At the end of the day, they don’t care and won’t listen to us. WE HAVE NO SAY. Handmaid’s Tale may soon be our future, and I’m not sure how to stop it.
Thank you.
It’s legal, and women should have access to all legal healthcare. The GOP should give up already, but I know that single issue is a big part of their base. It’s sickening.
Nepotism Barbie needs to go. No one, literally no one asked for her opinion on anything or voted her into any sort of office.
There aren’t enough swear words in the world for this.
I remain flummoxed at how a human rights issue became a political talking point. Healthcare should not be politicized. Ever.
And it’s especially ergregious because it’s woman’s healthcare at stake.
Everything is political in America these days.
It’s one area where the UK is much more like the rest of Western Europe and much less like the US.
Compare, for example, this current election campaign where Tim Farron’s fundie-style Christian faith and concomitant attitude to homosexuality is a massive electoral problem that makes headlines, even though he emphasises that his voting behaviour has and always will reflect socially liberal political beliefs and not impose his personal faith on others.
Northern Ireland aside, you couldn’t make a political issue out of female reproductive health here. (Only the resulting babies if poor women dare have any and need welfare payments to help support them.)
In Canada, abortion issues are rarely touched either. Some of Harper’s conservative backbenchers tried in the past with private members bills, but even Harper knew to stay away from that issue.
The US has far more religious fundamentalists and they are the ones who cannot accept that abortion is legal.
Now what I wonder is why no one has spoken with many of the women that have had abortions paid for by Trump. The twittersphere has certainly hinted that they are out there.
Accurate. I started running out of swears at the RNC last year and I am completely out of em now. At least my phone no longer auto-corrects them anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same, girl. same. real glad my phone recognizes dipshit and shithead as words i mean to spell.
That just made me do a big LOL! Our phones need this training.
Daughter of Evil will also be evil…
I have never prayed for someone’s downfall but I wish with all my heart that the whole Trump family suffers exactly what they are putting others through..
I can’t even look at this woman.
I like the part in the article where it says Ivanka felt stung about hearing how stupid her idea was. Sting her some more I say. That’s all she cares about anyway (what people think of her), and the more she realizes she will never make herself happen maybe the more she’ll stay in her lane.
She needs to be thrown into a wasp nest every time she opens her clueless mouth or tweets another picture of her kids to divert from daddy’s screwups.
Every day just reveals how limited their experience is. Basically they were born into a family business they attempted to run.
Not only that it was revealed during the election Donald would have been better off putting his inheritance in a low yield/low risk fund instead of playing business man with Daddy’s money.
Wouldn’t a religious test for medical care be unconstitutional? Or is there another argument for this idiocy? Abortion is a legal medical service. Birth control is a legal prescription drug.
Good point. I hope someone here would clarify if it’s constitutional or not part. Or is it more complicated that that?
What are their arguments, anyway?
Actually I.Dont.Want.To.Know.
I have read an editorial about her book on being a working-mum. Can you believe Ivanka works soooo much she cannot even get a massage ? Poor thing.
She makes me think of:
PIPPATIPS.
And government funded(our money)Voice of America is promoting her sh1t
http://thinkprogress.org/voice-of-america-promotes-ivanka-trump-book-2440300988ab
But it will be lapped up by people who don’t read reviews
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/ivanka-trump-women-who-work-reviews_us_5907a3f8e4b05c3976819069
The only people who should be making policy are those that are qualified and elected to do so. Basing people’s reproductive rights and access to healthcare on the random thoughts of an overgrown princess is a dangerous thing to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000
Princess in her own world maybe. In real world she’s a witch.
Don’t insult witches!! She’s a troll.
Sorry witches ! You are right
YES! I was wondering where Princess Nagani went to medical school or where she earned her degrees in healthcare administration and policy!!!
My aunt has a joke about tight skin (mouth closes, ass opens) and in that first picture it looks lvanka has tight skin.
Also I hope no one came in here expecting an idea that actually made sense.
Hold on a minute……….WHY is she meeting with these people anyway? She has no official job title has she? ……..
I still don’t know what exactly her job is
Use power, influence and access to enrich herself and the Trump klan.
According to her statement at that women’s forum in Germany, she still doesn’t know exactly what her job is. But she has no problem wasting our tax dollars to do it.
This just gets worse 😠
Somehow this clown Ivanka the Terrible is taken seriously somewhere?
The apple doesn’t fall far from the Orange.
Ha! Love that!
I would agree with this if I actually thought that the Planned Parenthoods that were providing Women’s Health Services only would receive more funding to provide pre-conception birth control (birth control pill, IUD’s etc.) to women who cannot afford to purchase it themselves.
However, we know that is not going to happen when Republicans have the majority in the House and Senate. What will happen is they will slowly phase out the abortion clinics and decrease funding for birth control at the same time. Then they will say, “[b]ut we provided the perfect solution. What’s wrong with you liberals?”
How about Ivanka doesn’t tell PP how to run their organization & best serve their patients? Just a thought.
Make that two
#4! #4! #4!#4! #4!
I think she’s sold her uterus alongside her soul.
Dear Satan, please make daddy president, and let me be his bestest confidante. I will give you my paltry soul, and sell out all lady kind for this chance. k thx kisses – Ivanka
saddest part is i can so picture Ivanka patting herself on the back for her BRILLIANT IDEA and fully expect Cecile to go AMAZING WHY DIDN’T I THINK OF THAT? at her.
why didn’t nobody think of that?
because it’s a stupid, unexecutionable idea!!
The fact that Plastic Princess was stung when Cecile Richards shut her down was icing on the cake for me. Why the hell does this trust fund reject think that not only that she deserves a spot at the table, but should be allowed to be taken seriously at it.
Anyone needing a laughter break from this mess can turn to 2 scathing reviews of Ivanka’s 2 books – the first, in the Nov. 2016 New Yorker, the other running currently in the NY Times. Exposes her as the arrogant, spoiled brat she was raised to be – with a propensity to cheat.
I wish the media will stop paying attention to Ivanka. She is nothing more than an attention whore/ first daughter. Anyone ascribing anything more to her or her role is kidding themselves.
I loathe the way the prances around thinking she is precious and acting like a first lady. Even if Melania does not want to be a traditional first lady, it is not Ivanka’s place to fill that role. I wish the exponential aging associated with the presidency on her and her husband.
Hopefully your wish will come true *rubs hands in anticipation*.
If you isolate and eventually get rid of abortion based upon religious mores, it will be a slippery slope to banning birth control too. Women need agency to control their bodies, to seek healthcare, and determine when or if in their lives, she becomes a parent.
It is beyond me that this is still an issue these days. The very people who insist that a woman must bring a child to term are the same ones who want nothing to do with and lift no finger to help empower that child to become a productive, healthy member of society through childcare, nutrition, education, shelter, culture, etc. This hypocrisy cannot be stood for. Ivanka makes me sick.
Exactly. These people really don’t get how essential protecting women and girls’ access to safe, legal, and private abortions is to any type of genuine pro-life stance. Everything from women and girls (or people who are responsible to caring for them in some way) resorting to dangerous, deadly methods to get rid of a pregnancy, to babies being dangerously abandoned or killed by their parents, to child neglect and abuse, to a woman or girl’s increased risk of experiencing domestic violence, an honor crime, homelessness, or human trafficking, and more are all connected to women and girl’s ability to end an unwanted pregnancy.
These are also the same sick f—s who believe the life of a fetus is more precious than kids born with an ailment, like Kimmel’s son. Did anyone read about the rep who said pre-existing conditions happen to bad people?
So to those asses, a fetus is worth protecting but kids born with a hole in heart aren’t worth it.
I freaking hate all of these clowns.
I guess the First Daughter who is clearly so well suited to represent the US on women’s issues does not understand that women seek abortions not just as a result of unwanted pregnancies but also for other issues – e.g. those that threaten the life of the mother. Clueless family in chief.
Abortion services are an integral part of the FULL RANGE of reproductive health care. END OF DISCUSSION.
I can’t even comment on the PP story here as I will start shaking with rage. But why the hell does she hold a microphone that way? Drives me crazy. God I loathe this woman.
Cecile probably had a LOT on her plate for that meeting. But it would be nice if an investigative reporter asked Ivanka (perhaps they have, to be fair) if she realized that Planned Parenthood is not the only organization that offers access to abortion services, and yet they seem to care only about Planned Parenthood. Why is that, Ivanka? (Similar to how the only undocumented immigrants they seem to care about have brown skin.)
They remind me so, so much of debate prep or forensics in school. Every now and then, a random, arrogant SOB would come in for their resume credit assuming a complete understanding of a situation and then they’d actually get mad and viciously defensive when we had to explain that, you know, the American Revolution wasn’t about slavery. The upside (if you can call it an upside) is they usually quit.
Unless Ivanka has education, training, and expertise in public policy she should really keep out of discussions like this so as not to embarrass herself. Naïve indeed. #sad
