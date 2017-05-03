Ivanka Trump has a precious idea: Planned Parenthood should be split in two

While I was knee-deep in Met Gala coverage, the world burned because of course it did. You can’t turn away from political stories for two seconds without Emperor Bigly doing or saying something childish, inane, monstrous, impeachable or just plain crazy. But this story is about his complicit, accomplice daughter, Precious Ivanka. In April, there was some sort of confirmation (likely from Precious Ivanka’s West Wing office) that Precious was meeting with Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood. I met the news with a shrug, because it seemed like classic Ivanka counterprogramming. Her father hates women and he’s being aided by congressional Republicans who loathe women as well, so of course Ivanka wants to “look” like she’s a moderating force, someone who doesn’t hate ALL women. I knew nothing would come of the meeting between Richards and Ivanka, and I thought we would just hear some vague words about how Precious is still “learning” and “listening.” But no! As it turns out, Precious came to the meeting with an IDEA. She had a SOLUTION to all of Planned Parenthood’s problems!

In early April, conveniently timed news leaked that Ivanka Trump met with Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards to apparently “seek common ground on the contentious issue of abortion.” Now, a new (and extremely in-depth) New York Times profile on the First Daughter provides more insight into that conversation — including the fact that Ivanka told Richards the organization should be split in two. The Times reports that, during the campaign, it was Ivanka who pushed her father, Donald Trump, to “praise” Planned Parenthood during a Republican debate. And later, when congressional GOP members threatened to cut all federal funding to Planned Parenthood, Ivanka approached Richards to “start a broader dialogue.” Per the Times: “She also had a proposal: Planned Parenthood should split in two, Ms. Trump suggested, with a smaller arm to provide abortions and a larger one devoted to women’s health services.” According to White House officials, Ivanka’s proposal was an attempt to “find a common-sense solution” (even though the organization doesn’t use federal funds on abortion services). Planned Parenthood officials reportedly found Ivanka’s proposal to be “naïve” and a demonstration of how little the First Daughter understands about the group’s mission, particularly the importance of reproductive choice in women’s health. Per the NYT: “Ms. Richards sharply criticized Ms. Trump for not publicly objecting to the Republican health care bill that failed in March, and Ms. Trump felt stung.” Ivanka reportedly complained that advocacy groups were “so wedded to the headline of the issue that sometimes differing perspectives and new information” are viewed as an “inconvenience,” according to the Times. Nevertheless, a White House official claims Ivanka reportedly helped preserve and increase funding for women’s health in a new government-spending deal reached this weekend. Yet, a new bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act could still include a measure to defund Planned Parenthood.

I have SO MANY THOUGHTS about Ivanka’s solution!! I’m going to make a list.

1. Access to abortion services is a vital part of women’s reproductive care. Abortion services cannot be separated from reproductive care because they are a constitutionally protected part of care.

2. Creating a “Planned Parenthood: Abortion Only” split stigmatizes women seeking abortions and otherizes their health care needs. It would literally cost women their lives.

3. Even if there was some way to divorce abortion services from non-abortion reproductive care, what do you want to bet that the GOP would still find SO MANY REASONS to defund Planned Parenthood’s non-abortion care units?

4. Many Republicans believe most kinds of birth control falls under the “abortion” and “abortive agents” umbrella. Seriously, look it up. If Planned Parenthood split in two, where would access to birth control go? This is the slippery slope argument, but there are so many Republicans who are anti-birth control as well, so of course limiting access to birth control is next on their list.

5. Ivanka is like the Marie Antoinette of women’s healthcare right? “Silly peasants with their pap smears and cancer screenings! I have the solution!”