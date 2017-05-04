Johnny Depp employs someone full-time to feed his lines to him on set?

Literally the same day that Johnny Depp was finalizing his divorce from Amber Heard, he began another legal journey which probably won’t be wrapped up any time soon. Johnny is suing his ex-management, The Management Group, because he says they defrauded him out of millions of dollars. TMG says they didn’t mismanage anything and Depp is just a booze-soaked liar who is made of lies. Depp countered those accusations with performative victimhood, claiming that he was the victim of a sustained campaign of gaslighting by TMG. As I said, this sh-t has been going on for months. It seems like every other week, there’s some new, shady story about Depp and his spending habits from the past few years. So… here’s the latest, which is basically just a list of all of the other crazy sh-t Depp has spent money on in the past five years or so:

His luxury properties: TMG claims Depp has “compulsive spending” issues on luxuries like 14 homes, 45 vehicles and even a chain of private islands in the Bahamas. Wine is not an investment. Depp claims that all of the wine he purchases are investments. TMG counters with this: “Depp would be hard pressed to find a single bottle of wine that he purchased during his tenure with TMG that he or his various companions have not yet consumed. Wine is not an investment if you drink it as soon as you buy it.” Compulsive spending disorder? The court papers read: “Depp’s extravagant spending has often been marked by a lack of impulse control and often increased immediately after [TMG co-founder Joel] Mandel would confront Depp regarding his finances. In retrospect, it appears that Depp may suffer from a compulsive spending disorder, which will be proven in this action through a mental examination of Depp pursuant to California [court rules] and expert testimony.” Depp’s assets: He has $75 million worth of properties including a 45-acre chateau in the South of France, multiple homes in Hollywood and LA, and a Kentucky horse farm. He also spent $18 million on a 150-foot yacht, bought more than 200 works by famed artists, “many pieces of expensive world class jewelry,” 70 collectible guitars, 12 storage facilities full of Hollywood memorabilia, $150,000 a month on personal security for him and his family and $300,000 a month for a staff of 40 full-time employees around the world, TMG alleges. TMG also said Depp has spent as much as $1.2 million a year for a “personal on-call physician,” and “millions more to employ an army of attorneys.” The Depp whisperer: Monday’s court filing exposed additional spending that includes “hundreds of thousands of dollars to employ a full-time sound engineer, who Depp has used for years to feed him lines during film production….Depp insisted that this sound engineer be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorize his lines,” according to the papers.

It’s that last one that is getting a lot of attention, because WTF? How long has Depp been like THAT? How long has been wearing an earpiece so someone can feed him his lines? Isn’t he being paid tens of millions of dollars to show up and at the very least remember his g–damn lines?

Depp’s lawyer responded to TMG’s latest filings by calling it “psychobabble.” But the lawyer only said that after he made sure that Depp’s check cleared, because who actually believes that Depp might have some kind of compulsive spending problem now? Me! Oh, and TMG also claims that Depp needed his huge team of lawyers (all with huge retainers) “to bail him out of numerous legal crises, including making a series of hush money settlements. Because Depp is disingenuously challenging TMG’s payment of certain of these fees and expenses in this litigation, the details of these payments and settlements will be fully revealed during discovery and at trial.” Oooh, I’m listening.