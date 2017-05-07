Kendall Jenner’s Vogue India cover has caused even more backlash

Sometimes I feel like I’m “bad” on some of the hot-topic or cultural-sensitivity issues for Indians and Indian-Americans. Like, some people wanted me, an Indian-American woman, to have a strong opinion about pop stars like Beyonce or Iggy Azalea doing Indian-themed music videos. Or, I should have have an opinion on white women in saris or shalwar kameez or whatever. Personally, I don’t mind it when non-Indians wear traditionally Indian styles, nor do I mind when white people enjoy Bollywood-type events and the like. Granted, it’s a cultural-appropriation slippery slope, and all of this would be different if someone was doing brownface, or using traditionally Indian clothing in a mocking way.
So what is happening here? Kendall Jenner got the cover of Vogue India’s 10th anniversary issue. Vogue India often puts Western and American celebrities on their covers, as do many of the international editions of Vogue. So it doesn’t surprise me to see Kendall on a cover of any edition of Vogue in general, although you would think for the tenth anniversary special edition, they maybe should have gone with an Indian celebrity? Maybe? That’s why this is being criticized, because what does Kendall even know about India and why is this white American woman on the cover?
Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand. The magazine chose American supermodel Kendall Jenner as the face of its 10th anniversary issue, prompting a number of readers to vent their disappointment.
“Vogue “India,” celebrating its 10th anniversary in “India,” in a historic Indian palace…featuring an American model …..is it just me or did @vogueindia failed to see the irony in that…” one reader commented on Instagram. Other commenters accused the magazine of “terrible marketing” and called out an alleged “hunger to become more westernized.” They also suggested alternative cover models such as Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone.
According to Women’s Wear Daily, the spread was shot by in Jaipur, India, and also features Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Famed photographer Mario Testino took the pictures.
Vogue India has not addressed the social media uproar. Jenner has yet to post a photo of her Vogue India cover — another issue readers are criticizing.
Again… I would have had no issue with Kendall appearing on the cover of Vogue India. It happens all the time – white American women are put on the covers of international editions of Vogue all the time. And I’ll give Vogue India a little bit of credit in that… at least they didn’t make Kendall look like a caricature of Indian women. I think the problem here is that this was a special anniversary issue and that Kendall was the wrong choice for a special edition. This is not inclusion, especially for a publication which is supposed to represent the Indian market.
Photos courtesy of Mario Testino/Vogue India.
Kendall is such a lame model – Vogue India’s 10th Anniversary issue certainly deserved better than her.
Just thinking the same thing. She is so incredibly bland.
Yep. And her America’s Next Top Model cycle 358 level of posing. Please.
I think it’s awful. There are so many beautiful Indian women – yet they chose a trashy American? Because Nuclear Wintour is still enamored of the trashiest family in America? (OK, lots of competition there – at least it isn’t Mama June!)
+ 100000. All the gorgeous Indian women, and they pick this….nothing.
I completely agree.
I don’t think Anna Wintour is the editor of Vogue India? Or does she oversee every international edition?
Whoever is managing Kendall’s career is making really bad choices for her. Is it Kris? This isn’t her fault- she did a non-offensive photo shoot for a magazine- but somehow she’s facing backlash again. They need to be smarter about her projects.
And no, I don’t believe for a second that she makes her own career choices (based on the show and her general passive persona).
She may not make her own career choices but she is an adult and should be smarter about her projects. She should not just blindly do work and should be in the decision making process.
She is represented by a modeling agency that books her gigs. Who knows if she even knew it was the 10th anniversary issue.
I don’t follow international magazines but do they only have their own Nationalities on the cover? Up to this point have there only been Indian women? I do find it odd that they didn’t put an Indian woman on the cover for a big anniversary issue. I also think it’s a little unfair to blame Kendall. She’s just there to model and maybe didn’t now it was an anniversary cover. Doubt she would care anyway..
Indian jobs for Indian people!1!!1!!
I don’t follow international publications either but I do know that there’s a massive market for European and American models in Japan so it’s a long standing ‘issue’. This should have been addressed years ago.
Time to stop giving Kendall a pass on “not knowing” details about the jobs she takes. She’s an adult and should take some interest in what she is doing.
In a land of a million really beautiful and natural women. Of all shades and sizes, please tell me why? This chick has zero personality, nothing meaningful to say.. no self awareness, just why? She is not India
She’s a laughably bad model. That slouchy pose is so poorly executed. I’m not getting sleek and angular like when Verushka did it for Richard Avedon; instead I’m getting “hold me up, I’m so tired cuz modeling is hard.”
I despair of the current crop of ‘successful models’ who are just awful, people like her and Cara D only got their careers because of family connections. The Hadid sisters are not too bad, would hire them over Kendall and Cara D any day.
Fortunately there are many very good models out there.
I think Cara can model. She’s very dynamic in a shoot and brings life into it. She can switch from goofy girl to model face real quick. I was surprised when I watched her behind the scenes videos because she’s brings energy and fun to sets which is what photographers love. She moves, talks, gives different faces and movements. She plays with the camera.
Kendall is always dull, she’s a pretty girl who cannot take risks because she’s aware of her face and body and needs to feel like she’s staying pretty when modeling. She’s awkward and her answers are always boring even when they bring in other people to work with, she stays lifeless. Gigi is slightly better, more active but also dull and vapid.
Too bad that Cara is the typical ‘but what I REALLY want to do is…’ which in her case is acting. And she’s terrible at acting funny enough, the energy she brings only works with her modelling but is too contrived for acting (her part in SS was god awful).
This is bull. India has no shortage of beautiful celebrities, why go for some lame American model? Indians have every right to be pissed.
She’s so dull, she’s only a model because her last name is Jenner.
Her modeling is such a joke, it’s embarrassing. Bending over backwards, hands in pocket, dead facial expression – it’s the same thing over and over. Its an “emperor has no clothes” situation: she does the stupid, awkward pose and vapid face, people cheer her on and give her work, and she doesn’t ever have a good look and realize how dumb she looks.
I just don’t understand why magazine editors and the like want to have this amateur and embarrassing posing crap going on in their magazines and representing their projects.
If she was on ANTM that bending pose would have warranted this question:
are you model the verb, or model the noun?
Kendall is for sure the noun, always has been. She looks like a model but she can’t model to save her life! That pose is so classic ‘I’m trying to do what a real model would do but I’m awkward and not model material so I look like an amateur’. This would not even qualify for a test shoot and I don’t know why they use it as an actual professional photo in a ‘prestigious’ magazine.
The thing is, there are plenty of great models out there, the it-girls like Gigi and Kendall are so prominent because of their connections so I don’t see them as real models. They’re glorified Instagram models who will never be true models so the real models don’t have to be worried. Their work can stand on its own, Kendall and Gigi need famous boyfriends and followers to sustain their model ‘career’.
I would imagine people book her because she has a reality TV a show and 80 million Instagram followers. Booking a model with that kind of promotional reach undoubtedly gives a boost to whatever you are selling.
It has to be this because she has no presence or charisma in those photographs.
If it wasn’t for the fallout from the Pepsi commercial and now this, I would have completely forgotten Kendall was a model. She is just forgettable. Lovely young woman but just lacking that ” spark” that other models and supermodels of the 90′s have. I don’t see her having a long career. The Kardashian/Jenner family is slowly losing its grip on popular culture
First of all…that location, and that man in the second photo-wow,amazing! As far as any Jenner/Kardashian stuff goes, they are useless pathetic and gross. The only nice thing I can say about Kendall is that she has attempted (unsuccessfully in my opinion) to have a legit career.
Yes, the actor posing with her is HOT!!
Omg I know, he is really handsome
What kinda crotch-thrust posing? Anyway its a white magazine owned by white people trying to export the American white to convince the international markets that white is right. By choosing her on the cover, it means she is the best the power-that-be can offer in terms of white model at the moment. Kinda sad when they used to have so many waves of interesting Brazilian / Russian / British models in early 2000s. The dude standing next to her looks embarrassed.
What was the direction from Testino?
“Kendall, show us your pelvis, good, good!”
The guy is not in the least bit embarrassed. He is pretty proud of this photoshoot because INTERNATIONAL model, international photographer, etc. He even went to the media to say that he shot for an epidode of KUWTK during this shoot.
I don’t know how people find him hot, totally NOT imo. But I’ll say this – he can act. And he is a natural in that respect. Too bad he is the thirsty kind. So maybe he was perfect to be paired with Kendull after all.
Her poses look like SNL parody.
I hate to be a Kendull apologist but she’s just a dumb as hell (mediocre) model who shows up where she’s told. She’s not smart enough to see the deeper ramifications of her bad choices. This is on the magazine editor and her agent (mom?).
The male model upstages her, he’s very hot and posed naturally. She looks silly next to him!
I don’t get the attack against Kendall. She is a model: good or bad (opinions vary). She accepted a booking which is what a model does. She posed for pictures taken by a very famous photographer. That is a big thing for any model. If people are angry about the cover then they should direct it to the Vogue Editors. These decisions are well thought out for the most part. And I suppose they think Kendall appeals to their audience. They are trying to attract younger women. At this point I don’t think Vogue cares about women of a particular age and how they don’t like the Kardashains. I’m not a fan of that family at all. That being said she seems to be getting a lot of work so somebody likes her a lot.
Do you really think Kendall Jenner does not get a say in what she’s booked? Kendall Jenner.
I agree that often times other countries Vogue editions use western models (which I think is an issue but I digress). But for the 10 year special they couldn’t pick one of the numerous gorgeous Indian models that can actually model?!? It’s especially egregious once you add the country’s issue with colorism into the mix.
Whoever Kendall’s manager is really needs to wake up and do their jobs. 3 scandal in a matter of weeks
While I actually don’t think this one is that big of a deal, I do feel a certain amount of Schadenfreude that she can’t seem to catch a break. “But she’s so young and means well and feels soooo bad she’s offended anyone! Please feel sorry for this poor rich white girl!”
That cover is not good at all! She’s just not a good model. Very dead behind the eyes.
It was Vogue India’s choice to put her on the cover. Why does it matter? I don’t understand why it is such a scandal. If it was any other model other than Kendall no one would care. This is not a race issue. This is a Kardashian-Jenner issue.
