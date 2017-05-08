M’lady Angelina Jolie took Shiloh to the SoCal Renaissance Faire

Part of me can’t believe that Renaissance Faires are still a thing, but here we are. It’s 2017, Donald Trump is president and RenFaires are still a thing. There was apparently a major Renaissance Faire happening in Southern California this past weekend. I would assume it involved all of the traditional RenFaire things – oversized turkey legs, costumes, jousting, perhaps even some horses. Angelina Jolie attended the RenFaire with Shiloh and a group of kids, according to TMZ:
Angelina Jolie got in some quality culture with her daughter over the weekend by going back in time to the Renaissance … in SoCal … with Brad Pitt nowhere in sight. Angie was seen Saturday with at least one of her kids — her daughter, Shiloh — at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire of Southern California in Irwindale.
Witnesses tell us there were other kids with Angie and Shiloh — unclear if they were siblings or just friends. We’re told Angie and the crew were flanked by a massive bodyguard who followed them around the event — can’t ever be too careful. Still, the people we spoke with say Angie seemed happy — smiling and talking to staffers and other costumed folk — while chomping down on what appears to be a turkey leg.
Imagine running into Angelina Jolie at a RenFaire. She must have been called “M’lady” about a million times. I hope she not only finished the enormous turkey leg, but also got herself Ye Olde Funnel Cake. As for What All This Means… I think it means that Shiloh is into RenFaires and Angelina is the kind of cool-mom who will take Shi and her friends to the RenFaire. I also think it means that Angelina’s focus continues to be her children.
Angelina Jolie Hits Renaissance Faire with Daughter Shiloh, Sans Brad Pitt (PHOTOS) https://t.co/va8XoVh8d0
— TMZ (@TMZ) May 8, 2017
Birthday weekend part II and I found Angelina Jolie at the Renaissance Faire!! pic.twitter.com/7zuB1EU91b
— Briana (@salatinooo_) May 7, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News and Fame/Flynet.
I love Ren Faires! It’s a great place to relax and watch some good shows.
Somewhere out there Brad is in a national park, sipping on cranberry soda, up in every last one of his feelings as tears well in his eyes, screaming choice words at all those photos of Mama Jolie, laughing her sexy a$$ off as her kids surround her… I guess she received his subliminal GQ message and responded with a subtler “Go _____ yourself!”
Aaaah… I know, I’m a b*&^h!!! But it gives me sooo much satisfaction to imagine it.
😂🤣😂🤣
Was going to say the same! I love me some smoked turkey legs and jousting.
I think Knox was also there. I am pretty sure the older boys are too cool for Ren Fairs…….
It looks like a lot of fun and I like her outfit.
No-one wears leather pants like miss Jolie! Most people look just silly and make me think of the FRIENDS episode where Ross tries to pull a pair off…
Also: Must. Have. Boots. Like. That! They make my queer heart jump.
She took Shiloh and Knox,who is standing next to Shiloh in TMZ pic
That’s her youngest son with her in the last photo. Super cute! She’s a cool lady. I like it! That leg of turkey orbwjatever looks disgusting though.
Oh, no, those are the best!
I wonder if that is one that use to be held in the San Bernardino area? I’ve been to that one at least twice, once as a kid and once as an adult. It’s a pretty big one and quite fun. I got me a cherry wood flute when I went as a kid, still have it too.
I think she mentioned in past interviews, she used to go with her mom to Renaissance fairs back in the day.
Yes, I remember that is how she got into knife collecting. It makes sense that she would want to take her kids to events that she enjoyed as a child, plenty of people do that. She probably spent the time reminiscing and sharing stories of their grandmother.
Awww.
Good for her, doing this kind of thing with her kids. She seems like a really in-tune mom.
Wow Knox really looks like his dad!
So does Shiloh at the moment. I say at the moment because sometimes she looks just like her mom.
Knox looks like Angelina, Vivienne looks like Brad and Shiloh is the perfect mix of Brad and Angelina. Jmo
Yes, Knox looks like Angelina.
Cute. Nice that she is sharing a meaningful childhood tradition with her little ones.
Love her boots and he entire outfit, really. She does look relatively exhausted, poor thing…..this has to be a really stressful and trying time for her.
Angie’s boots are AWESOME!!! Love her bag, too. Isn’t Shiloh turning 11 soon? Maybe it was a pre-birthday thing. Looks like they got a cool staff with snake on top. My son also loved going to Ren faires and playing dress-up with Medieval weapons, etc. when he was Shi’s age. Brings back memories. xx
Damn she looks cool in her black leather pants!
I hope the photographers left them alone for the most part so her kids could have fun without being harassed nonstop.
The photos look like they taken by people at the faire instead of photographers. Someone sold a pic to TMZ.
Good to see her out and about. I’m forever an Angie fan.
Angelina is a Great Mom. Angelina makes time for each one of her children by taking them to interesting events. She has been doing that since they were small. Some of the public is blaming her for his drinking problems which is stupid.
He is a man Child in Hollyweird.
Me too. I just think she is amazing. Hope she has a new movie project coming up.
@Sera He starting a new project in the middle of July. Angelina has her promotions for FTKMF and teaching in London of Economic this fall.
Something about the Descriptor of Jolie with a Turkey Leg Made me Scoff Like what In the Preposterous write up.. But then I scroll down and there is Angelina Jolie With a F*cking Turkey Leg!!! LOLOOLOOL How Delightful
I love Ren Fairs!! They have it here in deerfield beach, florida every year with multiple themes its awesome and always packed
I had to google what a funnel cake was and I don’t think I have it clear yet… they’re like doughnut bits?
It’s basically fried dough, a big pile of it, with sugar glaze on top. But fried dough normally comes in a flattish slab, resembling a thick misshapen pancake. With funnel cake, the batter is drizzled into hot oil through a funnel, in a winding circular pattern, forming strands that all stick together. It’s very crisp outside, chewy inside, sweet, greasy and delicious.
Yes and no. It is batter (something like pancake batter) that you put into a squeeze bottle and then squeeze the batter directly into hot oil. The batter comes out of the bottle in thin strands and you can swirl the batter into the oil. It fries up pretty quickly. After you take it out of the hot oil it should resemble something like a flat bird’s nest. You can then put cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, fruit, or whatever sweet topping you want on top.
Sounds like a heart attack of delicious. Yum.
it’s essentially batter that is deep fried, but it’s swirled around as it’s poured into the fryer so you get all sorts of squiggley lines of dough. then it’s usually topped with sprinkled confectioners sugar.
so, fried dough with sugar. but YUMMY. and nowadays, they usually sell fried oreos at the same booth. oreos, dipped in batter, then fried and sprinkled.
the oreos get all soft in the dough so they’re cake-like. I highly recommend them if you’re ever offered.
Y’all had me at deep-fried.
I’ve never liked them even when I was a kid, but most people love them.
@everyone – thanks for the explanation of what funnel cake is! They sound like jalebis to me, only where jalebis are basically fried sugar syrup, these are fried batter – even better, in my book.
Nooo call them doughboys -ugh funnel cake is the worst description ever.
I think I’d literally pass out were I to see her just out & about in person,good seeing her enjoying herself & smiling with her kids…That of her with those fab boots reminded me of her Lara Croft days…
Who called the paps?
No one called the paps, the pics are from instagram , she was spotted by fans who took pics and posted them on instagram. Someone clearly sold the story to tmz, who couldn’t even get their facts straight, because Knox was there & I saw no evidence of a group of kids there either in any of the other pics. Plus their stupid sans-Brad Pitt headline, why would she be hanging out with him? they’re getting divorced. I’m not saying they couldn’t hang out if they wanted (we all know they don’t) but tmz acting like his absence was a mystery was ridiculous, as is everything tmz does..
Funny thing is, People Magazine also copied the TMZ story and wrote that Angelina was there with Shiloh, no mention of Knox.
Copy and paste – this is how it works nowadays.
But don´t you know that a woman´s life is only worth living if it is at a man´s side 24/7?
*side eye @ misogyny*
Kudos to the Daily Mail for their coverage of this “story”. Brad fessed up, no question. Angie is a great mom, everyone is moving on. It’s a relief.
So she’s doing what about 2 out of 3 moms in America has done. Taken their kids to a Renaissance Fair/carnival type kiddie event. Wonderful.
Do we have an id on her sunglasses? Me want.
I want the motorcycle boots!!
No she doesn’t, she looks fine. We will see pics of her next week where she’ll look bigger. It depends on what she’s wearing, I’m not saying she’s not thin, but she doesn’t look Ill. I don’t understand the thin shaming where Angelina is concerned, she’s thin that’s it, are there times when she’s thinner than others yes. But generally I find her an acceptable thin, there are times when she verges on the scary side of thin of course, like the kung-fu panda promo last year or filming FTKMF- but she was actually ill then. It’s like the National Enqurer with the constant headlines about how she’s close to death. There are times when she looks frail and sickly yes, this is not one of them. But even if she was frail can you blame her.
Okay I swear there were comments here just now saying she looks Ill & now they’re gone.
Yeah, she’s always been thin. I think she has the body type where you have thin legs and arms and gain weight in the torso. Weight in the torso is easier to hide, so she will always look slimmer than someone like me, who gain all over
So happy she’s not throwing a pity party like her sorry ex. She looks happy. She’s been looking happier than ever since she dumped him- must be a relief to not have to deal with his drunkness anymore 😂
We now need a meme of her in The Leg dress with a turkey leg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to preface this with I think Angie is probably a great mom too, however just because we see pictures of her taking her kids to a Renfest or other events doesn’t make her a good mom. Aside from the fact that these are just pictures and no one really knows their family life, this would make her the cool mom that and the fact that she is drop dead gorgeous doing it. Whose kidding we all aspire to look that good holding an ugly turkey leg at a renfest with our kids instead of the way I usually look harried and making sure I don’t lose a kid, or if I do it’s one I want to lose. It’s funny how definitive some people are about what they believe when they know very little about it. I mean years ago Joan Crawford’s kids were thought of as happy and adorable and then they write the epic Mommy Dearest tale book. Who wants to bet which famous celebrity kid writes the tell all and it is totally different than what people believed at the time. I think the easy bet would be Suri Cruise, but I think people expect that one. I am sure some on here would say these kids and Brad, but I don’t think they would. Now if as someone wrote this was a f*)( you to Brad for some shade in the GQ interview, then that would be some pretty bad parenting too. I choose not to believe she would do that. Still nice picture fun outing, hope they had as great a time as they look in the pictures.
@Noway At least Angelina does not whine or wants the public to show pity towards her. Angelina tough lady and a Good Woman who picks herself up and takes care of her children.
I don’t recall Brad whining or asking for pity. If he acts sad and looks sad it’s probably because he is sad. Just as Jolie was sad when asked about the divorce in Cambodia. I did not care for the GQ photo shoot myself but the interview was open and honest enough.
@Lady T I pay attention to his actions not his words. Those words are nothing unless you take action to correct your bad behavior. I will be paying attention to his actions not his words in the future.
Me too. I’m happy to cheer for anyone trying to get sober.
Chicken legs eating a turkey leg. LOL, oh, pipe down, I’m just teasing. LOVE those boots; very Lara Croft (aka cool).
I have a pair similar. Cole H. so obviously not as cool as these. I need to break them out again.
Ren-NAY-saunce is the only way to pronounce it.
