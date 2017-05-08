M’lady Angelina Jolie took Shiloh to the SoCal Renaissance Faire

Part of me can’t believe that Renaissance Faires are still a thing, but here we are. It’s 2017, Donald Trump is president and RenFaires are still a thing. There was apparently a major Renaissance Faire happening in Southern California this past weekend. I would assume it involved all of the traditional RenFaire things – oversized turkey legs, costumes, jousting, perhaps even some horses. Angelina Jolie attended the RenFaire with Shiloh and a group of kids, according to TMZ:

Angelina Jolie got in some quality culture with her daughter over the weekend by going back in time to the Renaissance … in SoCal … with Brad Pitt nowhere in sight. Angie was seen Saturday with at least one of her kids — her daughter, Shiloh — at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire of Southern California in Irwindale. Witnesses tell us there were other kids with Angie and Shiloh — unclear if they were siblings or just friends. We’re told Angie and the crew were flanked by a massive bodyguard who followed them around the event — can’t ever be too careful. Still, the people we spoke with say Angie seemed happy — smiling and talking to staffers and other costumed folk — while chomping down on what appears to be a turkey leg.

[From TMZ]

Imagine running into Angelina Jolie at a RenFaire. She must have been called “M’lady” about a million times. I hope she not only finished the enormous turkey leg, but also got herself Ye Olde Funnel Cake. As for What All This Means… I think it means that Shiloh is into RenFaires and Angelina is the kind of cool-mom who will take Shi and her friends to the RenFaire. I also think it means that Angelina’s focus continues to be her children.

