M’lady Angelina Jolie took Shiloh to the SoCal Renaissance Faire

Angelina Jolie visit Syrian refugees

Part of me can’t believe that Renaissance Faires are still a thing, but here we are. It’s 2017, Donald Trump is president and RenFaires are still a thing. There was apparently a major Renaissance Faire happening in Southern California this past weekend. I would assume it involved all of the traditional RenFaire things – oversized turkey legs, costumes, jousting, perhaps even some horses. Angelina Jolie attended the RenFaire with Shiloh and a group of kids, according to TMZ:

Angelina Jolie got in some quality culture with her daughter over the weekend by going back in time to the Renaissance … in SoCal … with Brad Pitt nowhere in sight. Angie was seen Saturday with at least one of her kids — her daughter, Shiloh — at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire of Southern California in Irwindale.

Witnesses tell us there were other kids with Angie and Shiloh — unclear if they were siblings or just friends. We’re told Angie and the crew were flanked by a massive bodyguard who followed them around the event — can’t ever be too careful. Still, the people we spoke with say Angie seemed happy — smiling and talking to staffers and other costumed folk — while chomping down on what appears to be a turkey leg.

[From TMZ]

Imagine running into Angelina Jolie at a RenFaire. She must have been called “M’lady” about a million times. I hope she not only finished the enormous turkey leg, but also got herself Ye Olde Funnel Cake. As for What All This Means… I think it means that Shiloh is into RenFaires and Angelina is the kind of cool-mom who will take Shi and her friends to the RenFaire. I also think it means that Angelina’s focus continues to be her children.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News and Fame/Flynet.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

59 Responses to “M’lady Angelina Jolie took Shiloh to the SoCal Renaissance Faire”

  1. Lotusgoat says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I love Ren Faires! It’s a great place to relax and watch some good shows.

    Reply
  2. Maria F. says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I think Knox was also there. I am pretty sure the older boys are too cool for Ren Fairs…….

    It looks like a lot of fun and I like her outfit.

    Reply
  3. BJ says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:24 am

    She took Shiloh and Knox,who is standing next to Shiloh in TMZ pic

    Reply
  4. SKF says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:25 am

    That’s her youngest son with her in the last photo. Super cute! She’s a cool lady. I like it! That leg of turkey orbwjatever looks disgusting though.

    Reply
  5. M.A.F. says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I wonder if that is one that use to be held in the San Bernardino area? I’ve been to that one at least twice, once as a kid and once as an adult. It’s a pretty big one and quite fun. I got me a cherry wood flute when I went as a kid, still have it too.

    Reply
  6. Zut alors says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I think she mentioned in past interviews, she used to go with her mom to Renaissance fairs back in the day.

    Reply
  7. Embee says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Good for her, doing this kind of thing with her kids. She seems like a really in-tune mom.

    Wow Knox really looks like his dad!

    Reply
  8. Kitten says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Cute. Nice that she is sharing a meaningful childhood tradition with her little ones.

    Love her boots and he entire outfit, really. She does look relatively exhausted, poor thing…..this has to be a really stressful and trying time for her.

    Reply
    • crazydaisy says:
      May 8, 2017 at 10:48 am

      Angie’s boots are AWESOME!!! Love her bag, too. Isn’t Shiloh turning 11 soon? Maybe it was a pre-birthday thing. Looks like they got a cool staff with snake on top. My son also loved going to Ren faires and playing dress-up with Medieval weapons, etc. when he was Shi’s age. Brings back memories. xx

      Reply
  9. zan says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Damn she looks cool in her black leather pants!

    Reply
  10. KatM says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I hope the photographers left them alone for the most part so her kids could have fun without being harassed nonstop.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Good to see her out and about. I’m forever an Angie fan.

    Reply
  12. QQ says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Something about the Descriptor of Jolie with a Turkey Leg Made me Scoff Like what In the Preposterous write up.. But then I scroll down and there is Angelina Jolie With a F*cking Turkey Leg!!! LOLOOLOOL How Delightful

    Reply
  13. Ari says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I love Ren Fairs!! They have it here in deerfield beach, florida every year with multiple themes its awesome and always packed

    Reply
  14. teacakes says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I had to google what a funnel cake was and I don’t think I have it clear yet… they’re like doughnut bits?

    Reply
  15. Adorable says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I think I’d literally pass out were I to see her just out & about in person,good seeing her enjoying herself & smiling with her kids…That of her with those fab boots reminded me of her Lara Croft days…

    Reply
  16. dave says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Who called the paps?

    Reply
    • Keely says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:06 am

      No one called the paps, the pics are from instagram , she was spotted by fans who took pics and posted them on instagram. Someone clearly sold the story to tmz, who couldn’t even get their facts straight, because Knox was there & I saw no evidence of a group of kids there either in any of the other pics. Plus their stupid sans-Brad Pitt headline, why would she be hanging out with him? they’re getting divorced. I’m not saying they couldn’t hang out if they wanted (we all know they don’t) but tmz acting like his absence was a mystery was ridiculous, as is everything tmz does..

      Reply
  17. crazydaisy says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Kudos to the Daily Mail for their coverage of this “story”. Brad fessed up, no question. Angie is a great mom, everyone is moving on. It’s a relief.

    Reply
  18. Jessica says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:34 am

    So she’s doing what about 2 out of 3 moms in America has done. Taken their kids to a Renaissance Fair/carnival type kiddie event. Wonderful.

    Reply
  19. Nacho_friend says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Do we have an id on her sunglasses? Me want.

    Reply
  20. Keely says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:36 am

    No she doesn’t, she looks fine. We will see pics of her next week where she’ll look bigger. It depends on what she’s wearing, I’m not saying she’s not thin, but she doesn’t look Ill. I don’t understand the thin shaming where Angelina is concerned, she’s thin that’s it, are there times when she’s thinner than others yes. But generally I find her an acceptable thin, there are times when she verges on the scary side of thin of course, like the kung-fu panda promo last year or filming FTKMF- but she was actually ill then. It’s like the National Enqurer with the constant headlines about how she’s close to death. There are times when she looks frail and sickly yes, this is not one of them. But even if she was frail can you blame her.

    Okay I swear there were comments here just now saying she looks Ill & now they’re gone.

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      May 8, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      Yeah, she’s always been thin. I think she has the body type where you have thin legs and arms and gain weight in the torso. Weight in the torso is easier to hide, so she will always look slimmer than someone like me, who gain all over

      Reply
  21. YepIsaidit says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:43 am

    So happy she’s not throwing a pity party like her sorry ex. She looks happy. She’s been looking happier than ever since she dumped him- must be a relief to not have to deal with his drunkness anymore 😂

    Reply
  22. Lola says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:55 am

    We now need a meme of her in The Leg dress with a turkey leg

    Reply
  23. noway says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:59 am

    I want to preface this with I think Angie is probably a great mom too, however just because we see pictures of her taking her kids to a Renfest or other events doesn’t make her a good mom. Aside from the fact that these are just pictures and no one really knows their family life, this would make her the cool mom that and the fact that she is drop dead gorgeous doing it. Whose kidding we all aspire to look that good holding an ugly turkey leg at a renfest with our kids instead of the way I usually look harried and making sure I don’t lose a kid, or if I do it’s one I want to lose. It’s funny how definitive some people are about what they believe when they know very little about it. I mean years ago Joan Crawford’s kids were thought of as happy and adorable and then they write the epic Mommy Dearest tale book. Who wants to bet which famous celebrity kid writes the tell all and it is totally different than what people believed at the time. I think the easy bet would be Suri Cruise, but I think people expect that one. I am sure some on here would say these kids and Brad, but I don’t think they would. Now if as someone wrote this was a f*)( you to Brad for some shade in the GQ interview, then that would be some pretty bad parenting too. I choose not to believe she would do that. Still nice picture fun outing, hope they had as great a time as they look in the pictures.

    Reply
  24. Dorky says:
    May 8, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Chicken legs eating a turkey leg. LOL, oh, pipe down, I’m just teasing. ;) LOVE those boots; very Lara Croft (aka cool).

    Reply
  25. Your mom says:
    May 8, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Ren-NAY-saunce is the only way to pronounce it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment