Miley Cyrus tries to explain why she’s no longer into racial tourism

Last week, I covered Miley Cyrus’s Billboard interview. As I do with nearly every interview, I culled down the quotes to what I thought were the most interesting and noteworthy statements, which was difficult because Miley always talks out of her ass and even though she insisted she hadn’t been high for weeks, she talked like she was either high or really burned out. All of that is my explanation for why I didn’t even include this section of the interview, where Miley talked about why she’s no longer into rap or hip-hop these days:

Billboard: Did folk singer Melanie Safka [with whom Cyrus performed in 2015] ­influence you?

Miley: She did, and I grew up with her. But I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: “Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks.” I love that because it’s not “Come sit on my d–k, suck on my c–k.” I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c–k” — I am so not that. I was torn on whether I was going to work with certain producers that I really like. But I feel if we’re not on the same page ­politically … My record is political, but the sound bite doesn’t stop there. Because you can write something beautiful and you know E! News will ruin our lives and say, “This is a political record.” Because then I’m the Dixie Chicks and I’m getting my album smashed in the streets, and that’s not what I want. I want to talk to people in a compassionate, understanding way — which people aren’t doing.

She goes on to detail how she’s moving back to her country roots and she has a lot of nice things to say about Blake Shelton, and basically the whole Billboard piece was a blaring advertisement for “Miley’s ‘Ratchet White Girl’ Phase Is Over, Now She’s Back to Pop-Country.” Because of course it was just a phase. Of course none of it was real and authentic to who Miley is. Miley culturally appropriated a “black identity” and now she’s shedding that skin. That was the point of the Billboard piece: Miley’s “racial tourism” is over and now she barely listens to rap music and she will otherize and denigrate it. Well, Miley would now like to clarify. She posted this on Instagram:

When articles are read it isn’t always considered that for hours I’ve spoken with a journalist about my life , where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE…. Laugh…. Live fully…. to be there for one another… to unify, and to fight for what’s right (human , animal , or environmental ) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! – MC

Whatever, Miley. She’s now going to be a tourist in alt-country-pop until she outgrows that and tries something else. To be fair, many artists go through phases, and this is all very Lady Gaga-esque (Gaga is even doing alt-country-pop right now). But still… Miley trying to “adopt” a black identity to sell music was just a phase and she’s over it now, you guys.