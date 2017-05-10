Donald Trump: People will be ‘thanking me’ for firing FBI Director Comey……

As I’ve said before, I no longer have the stomach for a steady cable news diet now that Emperor Baby Fists is in office. I just get too upset. But last night, in the wake of James Comey’s firing, I binged on MSNBC. Hardball, All In and The Rachel Maddow Show. There was talk of Richard Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre. There was talk of how Sally Yates had really gotten under Trump’s skin. There was talk of the incompetence of this administration. And throughout the evening, reporters with sources deep in the White House kept coming on and saying variations of “Trump and his people are actually surprised that Comey’s firing is such a big story.” Like, they truly believed it would be a minor story that they could ride out and no one would mention it after 24 hours. They believed that Trump could “solve” the issue by tweeting about it too, apparently. This is the tweet Easy D sent last night, hours after Chuck Schumer made what I thought was a nuanced and correct statement about Comey’s firing:
Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017
Then when – surprise! – Bigly figured out that this story is still being discussed, he decided to get up bright and early to tweet about it:
The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017
James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017
Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017
Here’s the thing… just 24 hours ago, I was questioning whether Comey had been compromised too. Comey was a terrible FBI Director who, just in the past week, committed felony perjury before Congress and still seemingly felt the need to placate those Congressmen and “Trumpland” FBI agents about his continued hatred oof Hillary Clinton. If I honestly believed that Comey had been fired because of all of that, if I honestly believed that Trump had two brain cells to rub together, then I would actually say that maybe Trump is not 100% wrong here. But again, let’s be real: Trump fired Comey because the FBI investigation into Trump’s Russian ties was heating up.
As for who will replace Comey… a lot of people think Trump is going to try to give to Rudy Giuliani. It honestly sounds like something Trump would do.
And the only thing on Trump’s schedule today? A meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Photos courtesy of Getty.
That’s his best picture so far.
I hope he can find some time soon to touch up his roots.
Look at those hair plugs.
Sorry, Trump. People are not going to thank you for anything you do
Future generations will not say his name without spitting and cursing after.
Giuliani being FBI director would just cement that Trump is trying to cover things up. Which means dummy boy Donnie will do it.
Or Christie.
Not Christie. Jared hates him, remember?
Christie send Jared’s father to jail. So yeah, not Christie.
But Mister Twitter said Giuliani’s in DC at the Trump hotel.
AG was supposed to be his original slot AND he’s in
cahoots with the NY FBI Field Office so he’s perfect.
Yes, people named Putin, Lavrov, Flynn, Kushner, Manafort, Bannon, and Trump.
And somebody needs to tell these clowns that Burr is not a Democrat.
You can both think that Comey was a terrible FBI director, for his release of information about Hilary Clinton days before the election, while concealing info regrading the already ongoing Trump-Russia investigation or misleading Congress last week regarding email on Huma’s laptop or may other examples, AND believe strongly that President Donald Trump firing him while he’s investigating him is full-on Banana Republic, Third World Dictator Batcrap Crazy.
BOTH positions can be held at the same time with ZERO hypocrisy: Comey was bad at his job and deserved to be fired AND it’s bad that Donald Trump fired him, because that’s obstructing justice. Both things can be true.
Well said.
Just curious.. would you want someone who pretty much everyone agrees was bad at his job, investigating you?
Yes, actually. I wouldn’t want to be investigated by anyone smart or competent.
Then again if I didn’t do anything wrong, I wouldn’t have to worry either way.
If Comey was so bad, Trump should have been happy to keep him on.
Comey’s issue seems to have been weakness in controlling the field offices that were going after Clinton, especially the NY field office. Let’s hope he was stronger on counterintelligence and the truth will out. If Giuliani is named next AG then NY and other field offices won this internal war.
“If Comey was so bad, Trump should have been happy to keep him on.” Would you really want your president to do that?
Agreed!
Yep, we can believe Comey should be dragged through the streets, tarred and feathered, on the way to his treason hearing for what he did to the election…and also believe orange emperor is unraveling quickly and firing Comey is a terrifying look into his petulant, tyrannical nature.
It’s a topsy turvy world like that.
When will he get Impeached?
Donald Trump: People will be ‘thanking me’ for firing FBI Director Comey……
OR ELSE!!!
It is scary to me that Trump has his cronies in the Justice Dept and now wants the FBI. Trump’s investigation into Russia is going to be a joke unless the Senate (and the spineless House) and public demand a special prosecutor who is fair and impartial. I fear that I underestimated the damage that Trump could do as Potus.
Sure, Jan. I will start writing that thank you card now.
Emperor Baby Fists was FINE with Comey going after Hillary’s e-mails. Only when Cheeto Mussolini realized that he could not completely control the investigation nor stop the FBI from investigating HIS ties to Russia did Comey become incompetent.
So much cognitive dissonance!
