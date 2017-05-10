Donald Trump: People will be ‘thanking me’ for firing FBI Director Comey……

As I’ve said before, I no longer have the stomach for a steady cable news diet now that Emperor Baby Fists is in office. I just get too upset. But last night, in the wake of James Comey’s firing, I binged on MSNBC. Hardball, All In and The Rachel Maddow Show. There was talk of Richard Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre. There was talk of how Sally Yates had really gotten under Trump’s skin. There was talk of the incompetence of this administration. And throughout the evening, reporters with sources deep in the White House kept coming on and saying variations of “Trump and his people are actually surprised that Comey’s firing is such a big story.” Like, they truly believed it would be a minor story that they could ride out and no one would mention it after 24 hours. They believed that Trump could “solve” the issue by tweeting about it too, apparently. This is the tweet Easy D sent last night, hours after Chuck Schumer made what I thought was a nuanced and correct statement about Comey’s firing:

Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Then when – surprise! – Bigly figured out that this story is still being discussed, he decided to get up bright and early to tweet about it:

The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Here’s the thing… just 24 hours ago, I was questioning whether Comey had been compromised too. Comey was a terrible FBI Director who, just in the past week, committed felony perjury before Congress and still seemingly felt the need to placate those Congressmen and “Trumpland” FBI agents about his continued hatred oof Hillary Clinton. If I honestly believed that Comey had been fired because of all of that, if I honestly believed that Trump had two brain cells to rub together, then I would actually say that maybe Trump is not 100% wrong here. But again, let’s be real: Trump fired Comey because the FBI investigation into Trump’s Russian ties was heating up.

As for who will replace Comey… a lot of people think Trump is going to try to give to Rudy Giuliani. It honestly sounds like something Trump would do.

And the only thing on Trump’s schedule today? A meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯