Donald Trump: People will be ‘thanking me’ for firing FBI Director Comey

As I’ve said before, I no longer have the stomach for a steady cable news diet now that Emperor Baby Fists is in office. I just get too upset. But last night, in the wake of James Comey’s firing, I binged on MSNBC. Hardball, All In and The Rachel Maddow Show. There was talk of Richard Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre. There was talk of how Sally Yates had really gotten under Trump’s skin. There was talk of the incompetence of this administration. And throughout the evening, reporters with sources deep in the White House kept coming on and saying variations of “Trump and his people are actually surprised that Comey’s firing is such a big story.” Like, they truly believed it would be a minor story that they could ride out and no one would mention it after 24 hours. They believed that Trump could “solve” the issue by tweeting about it too, apparently. This is the tweet Easy D sent last night, hours after Chuck Schumer made what I thought was a nuanced and correct statement about Comey’s firing:

Then when – surprise! – Bigly figured out that this story is still being discussed, he decided to get up bright and early to tweet about it:

Here’s the thing… just 24 hours ago, I was questioning whether Comey had been compromised too. Comey was a terrible FBI Director who, just in the past week, committed felony perjury before Congress and still seemingly felt the need to placate those Congressmen and “Trumpland” FBI agents about his continued hatred oof Hillary Clinton. If I honestly believed that Comey had been fired because of all of that, if I honestly believed that Trump had two brain cells to rub together, then I would actually say that maybe Trump is not 100% wrong here. But again, let’s be real: Trump fired Comey because the FBI investigation into Trump’s Russian ties was heating up.

As for who will replace Comey… a lot of people think Trump is going to try to give to Rudy Giuliani. It honestly sounds like something Trump would do.

And the only thing on Trump’s schedule today? A meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

21 Responses to “Donald Trump: People will be ‘thanking me’ for firing FBI Director Comey”

  1. Naddie says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:02 am

    That’s his best picture so far.

    Reply
  2. Beth says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Sorry, Trump. People are not going to thank you for anything you do

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Giuliani being FBI director would just cement that Trump is trying to cover things up. Which means dummy boy Donnie will do it.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Yes, people named Putin, Lavrov, Flynn, Kushner, Manafort, Bannon, and Trump.

    And somebody needs to tell these clowns that Burr is not a Democrat.

    Reply
  5. S says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:05 am

    You can both think that Comey was a terrible FBI director, for his release of information about Hilary Clinton days before the election, while concealing info regrading the already ongoing Trump-Russia investigation or misleading Congress last week regarding email on Huma’s laptop or may other examples, AND believe strongly that President Donald Trump firing him while he’s investigating him is full-on Banana Republic, Third World Dictator Batcrap Crazy.

    BOTH positions can be held at the same time with ZERO hypocrisy: Comey was bad at his job and deserved to be fired AND it’s bad that Donald Trump fired him, because that’s obstructing justice. Both things can be true.

    Reply
  6. Anna nuttall says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:06 am

    When will he get Impeached?

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Donald Trump: People will be ‘thanking me’ for firing FBI Director Comey……

    OR ELSE!!!

    Reply
  8. jj says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:14 am

    It is scary to me that Trump has his cronies in the Justice Dept and now wants the FBI. Trump’s investigation into Russia is going to be a joke unless the Senate (and the spineless House) and public demand a special prosecutor who is fair and impartial. I fear that I underestimated the damage that Trump could do as Potus.

    Reply
  9. BearcatLawyer says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Sure, Jan. I will start writing that thank you card now.

    Emperor Baby Fists was FINE with Comey going after Hillary’s e-mails. Only when Cheeto Mussolini realized that he could not completely control the investigation nor stop the FBI from investigating HIS ties to Russia did Comey become incompetent.

    So much cognitive dissonance!

    Reply

