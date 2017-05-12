Elle Fanning covers the June issue of Vogue, is basically an adorable puppy

I’m enjoying this? Elle Fanning covers the June issue of Vogue. She’s promoting her role in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell. I’m a little bit surprised that Kidman didn’t somehow sweep her way onto a Vogue cover for the same film, but there’s still time and I bet Kidman ends up on some international Vogue covers. Annie Leibovitz photographed Elle in New Orleans, the setting for The Beguiled. You can read the full profile here. She comes across as someone in that slightly awkward not-a-girl-but-not-a-woman phase (she’s 19), although she comes across really well in general. I get the feeling that she’s a little ray of sunshine 24/7. Some highlights:

Fast facts about Elle: She does not learn her lines until the night before she shoots them (then she memorizes them in the bath) and does not watch her own talk-show appearances (“It’s like hearing your voice on an answering machine”). She does not appreciate it when the paparazzi trail her to the gym, because she thinks she’s not famous enough to merit the commotion. (“The rest of the world is like, ‘Who is that person?’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry!’ ”) When people now stop Fanning on the street (“Are you——”), she tries not to reply, “Dakota Fanning’s sister!”

Her star chart: After she finished 20th Century Women, Mike Mills’s wrap gift was having her star chart done. “I am a person of huge contradictions, apparently. Opposite, opposite, opposite.” On the one hand, there’s her Pisces side: “very girly,” otherworldly, uncanny in talent. Yet there’s another side to Fanning (her Aries side, according to the star chart) that few people see, although she wishes more would. She has a huge temper. “My mom and my sister are always like, ‘That’s not something you brag about.’ But I tell strangers—I’m also very trusting of people—like, ‘I get so mad!’”

She’s not a kid, but not an adult: “You have responsibilities at eighteen that you didn’t have before, but you still feel like a little kid.”

She considered going to college but says: “It’s scary to think of not being able to do movies still.”

Social media: For years, Fanning resisted what she calls (in excellent old-lady fashion) “the Facebook and the Twitter.” But as time went on she worried she was too much in her shell. “I need to evolve with the times!” she says. She’s a visual person, so Instagram beckoned. As of this writing, her account has upward of 900,000 followers. “Before you share, you get nervous: You can’t help but have those flashes,” she says. “My sister has a million followers—which is nothing compared with Selena Gomez, who has the world.”