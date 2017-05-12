Time Mag’s cover story on Donald Trump is absolutely & completely bonkers

I don’t want to oversell this, but this Time Magazine cover story is literally one of the most insane things I’ve ever read. It easily jumps into a Top-Five position. Time went to the White House to basically spend an evening with Emperor Bigly. It was Bigly: After Dark. Barf, right? What Time gets right is that they document every single thing, even the smallest detail, like how many scoops of ice cream the Emperor is served by White House staff. You can read the full piece here at People Magazine (Time’s sister publication), and I would absolutely recommend it. It will BLOW YOUR MIND how f–king unhinged, petty, stupid and corrupt this man is. Also: this went down on Monday evening, the night before Bigly fired James Comey.
Various details about his work habits: He likes to work surrounded by a crowd (or audience). He signs official papers with a Sharpie. He invites anyone and everyone into the Oval, unlike Obama who usually only allowed elite visitors and senior staff into the Oval. Time says that Trump treats the Oval “as something like a royal court or meeting hall, with open doors that senior aides and distinguished visitors flock through when he is in the building.” Trump references Obama, saying: “Never had people.” As in, never had people in the room. Trump says,“I use the room. I use it a lot. I had the biggest people in the country here.”
His taste in artwork & interior design: The modern art favored by the Obama family is mostly gone, replaced with classic oils, including portraits of Trump’s favorite predecessors, like Andrew Jackson and Teddy Roosevelt. Gold curtains have replaced the maroon ones in the Oval Office… But few rooms have changed so much so fast as his dining room, where he often eats his lunch amid stacks of newspapers and briefing sheets. A few weeks back, the President ordered a gutting of the room. “We found gold behind the walls, which I always knew. Renovations are grand,” he says, boasting that contractors from the General Services Administration resurfaced the walls and redid the moldings in two days. “Remember how hard they worked? They wanted to make me happy.” Trump says he used his own money to pay for the enormous crystal chandelier that now hangs from the ceiling. “I made a contribution to the White House,” he jokes. But the thing he wants to show is on the opposite wall, above the fireplace, a new 60-plus-inch flat-screen television that he has cued up with clips from the day’s Senate hearing on Russia. Since at least as far back as Richard Nixon, Presidents have kept televisions in this room, usually small ones, no larger than a bread box, tucked away on a sideboard shelf. That’s not the Trump way.
He always thinks he’s being vindicated. He forces the Time reporters to watch the testimonies of Clapper & Yates as he does commentary about how they both “choked.” He seems to believe that their testimony proved that Obama surveilled him.
How he treats the White House residence: He invites “staff up regularly for meetings; hosting dinners for old friends, staff and supporters; giving tours; calling foreign leaders from Lincoln’s old desk in the Treaty Room, where he will also stay late into the night doing work with his longtime personal aide and bodyguard Keith Schiller. “The phone system is so amazing here,” Trump confides as he enters the space. “This one phone, it splits the words”—a reference to scrambling technology meant to disrupt eavesdropping.
His eating habits: The waiters know well Trump’s personal preferences. As he settles down, they bring him a Diet Coke, while the rest of us are served water, with the Vice President sitting at one end of the table. With the salad course, Trump is served what appears to be Thousand Island dressing instead of the creamy vinaigrette for his guests. When the chicken arrives, he is the only one given an extra dish of sauce. At the dessert course, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else. The tastes of Pence are also tended to. Instead of the pie, he gets a fruit plate.
On Colbert: “You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying. I’ve done his show. But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.”
Throughout the piece, Mike Pence trails around behind Trump like a bad shadow, wordless and compliant, like Trump’s full-time nurse’s aid. Pence is treated like he’s the guy who has to handle all of Trump’s poopy diapers and so no one wants to make eye contact with him. As for the rest of it… the two scoops of ice cream, the Diet Coke, the Colbert diss, the absolutely insane part when he cues up the footage of Sally Yates’ testimony. It’s all so… disgusting. It’s not that he’s just wrong, it’s not that he’s trying to be manipulative. It’s that he’s really too f–king stupid to EVEN UNDERSTAND WHAT’S HAPPENING.
Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of Time Magazine.
I read it yesterday and delighted in the little details. Sixpence has to take the stairs because they cannot ride the same lift. Orange likes showing off the private quarters, so I guess the spies get to jump on Abe’s bed.
The writers visited on Monday, the day before Comey. One of them was interviewed last night, and said orange was a good host, but also seemed hostile at times. I think that hostility is unleashed this morning via his tweets.
Meh, I don’t see anything outrageous. I was hoping for a full-on meltdown.
The president is being treated like a toddler, because he acts like a toddler.
This article just seems semi-normal for Trump. Because that’s where we are now.
A diet Coke to go with the 10,000 calories of fat and cholesterol he’s scarfing up.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Keep it up, please.#Massivecoronary #Dropdeadsoon
Moronic Piece of sh*t.
Seriously, that’s all I kept thinking. Please let him switch to regular coke and get this bloody farce over with…
+1.
It’s like those people who walk into McDonalds and order the Big Mac meal with extra fries and a Diet Coke. WTF???
“He signs official papers with a Sharpie. He invites anyone and everyone into the Oval, unlike Obama who usually only allowed elite visitors and senior staff into the Oval. ”
A Sharpie is probably the only thing he can see without wearing glasses and Trump is too immature and stupid to admit he has bad eyes.
And it is not surprising that Trump invites everyone into his office, he doesn’t know how to do real work. Obama was working during his presidency.
He probably just want to show off the Resolute desk without a single scrap of paper on it.
Keep eating extra scoops of ice cream, on extra slices of chocolate cream pie! Slather your salad in Thousand Island dressing! Extra sauce on everything! Keep jacking up your triglycerides, and soon our long national nightmare will be over . . . 🤞🏻
To quote Patton Oswalt, “Here comes the gravy pipe!”
Trump is threatening Comey on twitter.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/863007411132649473
Donald J. TrumpVerified account
@realDonaldTrump
James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!
Did he just admit that Putin is bugging his phone?
And keep attacking Comey’s integrity, Orange Turd, that’s not going to go well for you.
Junior is tweeting this AM as well. “It’s sad that the left today would rather see America suffer and fail than to see it succeed with (Daddy) at the helm. #maga”
So he is basically saying he is incapable of staying on message, and he throws his surrogates under the bus when he goes off the rails.
And then blames the media.
Good lord love a duck, he is absolutely crazy.
But hidden in there is something alarming- cancel press briefings and issue written statements
Of course Bigly doesn’t want Comey to have a taped recording. Then his “I
asked him three times if i was under investigation” (a totally moronic question) would be proven a lie. Ugh. Who even says that, in an official WH document?
Eh he’s unhinged but this is nothing new. We all knew this. There’s a child in the WH
Today he’s threatening Comey not to “leak to the media”…He’s obsessed with his twisted vision of everyone being personally loyal to him, like the damn Godfather or something. Can’t take much more of this, hope the FBI and NY AG nail him to the wall soon.
Children are watching Colbert! Because children always watch late night talk shows that start at 11:30 PM on school nights! Oh, the Children! Oh, the Humanity!
Yeah, Colbert’s filthy, and children are watching his LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW, yet the president is free to hurl insults left and right at everyone and everything and face no repercussions. He doesn’t think children are watching him?
“But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had”. I can’t with this. It’s nothing new, but can you even imagine Obama speaking like this? If you have republican views, ok, but you can’t honestly look/listen to this man without laughing/crying. I’m still in shock that he is the PRESIDENT OF THE UNTIED STATES.
http://twitter.com/adamcbest/status/863004679407640576
I am starting to see a real pattern here. This article is very similar to the Vox article I read yesterday via the Economist where people from the administration follow (in the piece above Pence, in the other interview Steven Mnuchin) him around almost like Trump lives in an old folks home and everyone in his administration is his caretaker. This man cannot be trusted on his own to give a straight forward interview, so they keep a close eye on everything he says and does and correct him when he goes off course. If he rambles too long, they try to interpret and rationalize the incoherent ramblings or outright lies he spews or they feed him lines that he either parrots or completely disagrees with. They are not doing it to protect him really, they are doing it to protect the lie and their asses from treason or RICO charges.
Both interviews are more than unnerving because it goes to that theory that this man is easily manipulated and is facilely being manipulated by the people around him. I really want to believe he is just a racist, lazy, ignorant trash instead of a man who could possibly be suffering from a mental disorder and being manipulated by racist, ignorant, lazy, treasonous trash. That would make Dump a victim and not a villain in this whole thing.
Also, Obama probably did not invite many in the Oval office because of security reasons and he respected the room as a respectable office and not a party room.
The indignity of it all.
What a creepy, vindictive little man.
I have never felt such loathing as I do for Trump. I hear or see his name and my stomach twists in knots. I will send him the medical bill for my ulcers.
Polite, lowkey Bob Schieffer just tore him a new one on CBS Morning Show.
