Meghan Markle worries that she’ll end up dressed similarly to Duchess Kate

Brace yourselves, because we’re probably going to have a million stories about Pippa Middleton, Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge ahead of Pippa’s weekend wedding to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. I have to give it to the professional gossip-mongers in America and in Britain, because they’re finding different angles every day to report the same old sh-t. So, we know that Meghan has been invited to Pippa’s wedding, and when I say “invited,” I mean that Prince Harry was invited and he’s apparently insisted that Meghan be his official plus-one for the entire thing, church service, reception, party, everything. We already know that Meghan has had “two dress fittings” in Toronto, where she lives and works. And now we know that Meghan is actually between a rock and a hard place because she doesn’t want to wear anything that will overshadow the bride nor the sister-of-the-bride.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the swing of things. As they approach their first full year of dating, the Suits star and her royal beau are adjusting to having a romance as high profile as theirs. Fortunately, the publicity hasn’t taken a toll on their spark. They are “doing so well,” a source tells E! News. “Obviously things aren’t as intense as when the news about their relationship first came out, and that’s really made it easier for them to navigate the craziness when it comes to public attention.” While they’ve figured out how to keep their trips across the pond almost under wraps, there’s no denying that a relationship between an English prince and an American TV princess is the stuff of modern fairytales. “On the set, people find it crazy to look at her and think, ‘You’re pretty much living with Prince Harry,’” the source described. While the world waits patiently to see if Markle will be the one Prince Harry gets down on one knee for, they’ll get to watch another pair close to the royal family walk down the aisle first—Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and her future husband, James Matthews. However, there’s one thing the actress needs to figure out before May 20: her outfit! As the insider close to Markle told E! News, she waited to find the perfect outfit to wear for the wedding because it took a while to find out what Duchess Kate will don. Of course, this is not the occasion to accidentally wear the same thing! So, while Markle always styles herself, she bounced ideas off of her Toronto BFF, Jessica Mulroney, who happens to also be a stylist. “Jessica is a fantastic stylist and is smart enough to know that, as well as making sure Meghan looks her best, they also need to be mindful about what Kate is wearing,” the insider said. “The last thing anyone would want would be for them to be in a similar color or design. Meghan would never want to attract the wrong kind of attention.”

Well, this shows that Meghan is at least acknowledging the conversation around her appearance at Pippa’s wedding. Meghan does not want to be known as The Thunder-Stealing American. But here’s the thing… while I’m guessing Meghan will look completely appropriate for the occasion, I also think that it’s inevitable that she will be overshadowing the Middleton women for (hopefully) years to come. Kate and Pippa’s style is often so notable because they don’t have the best style. While it will be fun to see Pippa’s wedding gown, I already know what Kate’s going to wear to the church service: a pale coatdress that she’s had tailored to make her look less long-waisted. THAT’S WHAT SHE ALWAYS WEARS. So of course Meghan will be more notable.