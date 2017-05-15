Meghan Markle worries that she’ll end up dressed similarly to Duchess Kate

Brace yourselves, because we’re probably going to have a million stories about Pippa Middleton, Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge ahead of Pippa’s weekend wedding to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. I have to give it to the professional gossip-mongers in America and in Britain, because they’re finding different angles every day to report the same old sh-t. So, we know that Meghan has been invited to Pippa’s wedding, and when I say “invited,” I mean that Prince Harry was invited and he’s apparently insisted that Meghan be his official plus-one for the entire thing, church service, reception, party, everything. We already know that Meghan has had “two dress fittings” in Toronto, where she lives and works. And now we know that Meghan is actually between a rock and a hard place because she doesn’t want to wear anything that will overshadow the bride nor the sister-of-the-bride.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the swing of things. As they approach their first full year of dating, the Suits star and her royal beau are adjusting to having a romance as high profile as theirs. Fortunately, the publicity hasn’t taken a toll on their spark.
They are “doing so well,” a source tells E! News. “Obviously things aren’t as intense as when the news about their relationship first came out, and that’s really made it easier for them to navigate the craziness when it comes to public attention.”
While they’ve figured out how to keep their trips across the pond almost under wraps, there’s no denying that a relationship between an English prince and an American TV princess is the stuff of modern fairytales.
“On the set, people find it crazy to look at her and think, ‘You’re pretty much living with Prince Harry,’” the source described.
While the world waits patiently to see if Markle will be the one Prince Harry gets down on one knee for, they’ll get to watch another pair close to the royal family walk down the aisle first—Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and her future husband, James Matthews. However, there’s one thing the actress needs to figure out before May 20: her outfit! As the insider close to Markle told E! News, she waited to find the perfect outfit to wear for the wedding because it took a while to find out what Duchess Kate will don. Of course, this is not the occasion to accidentally wear the same thing! So, while Markle always styles herself, she bounced ideas off of her Toronto BFF, Jessica Mulroney, who happens to also be a stylist.
“Jessica is a fantastic stylist and is smart enough to know that, as well as making sure Meghan looks her best, they also need to be mindful about what Kate is wearing,” the insider said. “The last thing anyone would want would be for them to be in a similar color or design. Meghan would never want to attract the wrong kind of attention.”
Well, this shows that Meghan is at least acknowledging the conversation around her appearance at Pippa’s wedding. Meghan does not want to be known as The Thunder-Stealing American. But here’s the thing… while I’m guessing Meghan will look completely appropriate for the occasion, I also think that it’s inevitable that she will be overshadowing the Middleton women for (hopefully) years to come. Kate and Pippa’s style is often so notable because they don’t have the best style. While it will be fun to see Pippa’s wedding gown, I already know what Kate’s going to wear to the church service: a pale coatdress that she’s had tailored to make her look less long-waisted. THAT’S WHAT SHE ALWAYS WEARS. So of course Meghan will be more notable.
Is this relationship a fauxmance? I can’t work it out. Something seems off to me. Is it just because MM’s not a vapid, pneumatic blonde? Someone?
No, it’s not a showmance. How could it be, when both have worked so hard to keep it under wraps and keep out of the public eye? Very unlikely Harry would want or need a showmance, and he’d certainly never be pressured into one.
I honestly don’t see what people are seeing that’s supposedly coming across as “shady” or whatever. Have you been reading the Tumblr stan blogs by any chance? Because they say literally the exact same thing (pretty much word for word) about more or less every woman who’s in a relationship with a ‘desirable’ male celebrity even those in longterm marriages with multiple children. Someone should write a thesis on it.
The whole “showmance” thing when it comes to celebrity is already a bit ridiculous but with a royal… This does not make any sense. Why would Harry issued a statement defending her from the tabloid? He has nothing to gain from this. Why it is so difficult to believe that two attractive individual are dating?
I’m not saying it makes any sense. It just seems an odd pairing with an odd vibe.
Well, it’s not like any of us know them or have the slightest clue what they’re like.
Well, I think it seems odd because we know nothing about it. Not that we have a right to, I’m just nosey. Like where did they meet, how did they meet? It seems like such a random couple, where would PH even bump into MM? Did he/she know who she/he was? Plus MM is a minor actor on a minor show so to the general public, we know almost nothing about her (except she was on suits). Also, not going to lie, I have seen crazy stan theory pages, and man are they entertaining.
That’s interesting. What about it gives you an odd vibe? There has been so little coverage (here) and I have seen so few pics of them together, that I’m curious about your intuition. Not trying to be sarcastic.
Royal white guy meets beautiful,educated, exotic (by his standards) American actress and becomes infatuated. Is that really a stretch? I think some people have a hard time with their relationship b/c they don’t know royal history. I’m talking royals everywhere as well as the Windsor family.
1. Prince of Monaco married an American actress
2. Prince of Monaco son impregnated a black flight attendant whom he very well may have married had interracial marriages been more acceptable to his family
3. Prince Maximilian of Denmark (i think) is married to black American Angela Gisele
4. Lord Weymouth married a black woman against his mothers wishes
5. Royal historians have said that Prince Charles was attracted to black American celebrities like Diana Ross and Dian Carroll but wasn’t allowed to date them because Philip wouldn’t allow it
I could go on but my point is that this relationship isn’t far fetched at all.
Don’t forget the guy (Edward?) who abdicated the throne to marry an American divorcée.
@SchnauzerFluff I looked them up because I thought that was sweet but it turns out they were Nazi sympathisers…
@Bitsy, it was actually Prince Maximilian of Liechtenstein, his wife is Afro-Latina if I’m not mistaken. Joachim of Denmark married a woman of Asian descent (1/4 I think).
it’s not a showmance, but she’s just as vapid as the lot of them.
If she is vapid, the definition must have changed. I’ve never heard of her being a clueless airhead. Intelligent, well traveled articulate yes, but never vapid
As long as she stays away from Erdem, McQueen, Jenny Packham and Temperley she will be fine. Those are Kate’s go-to labels. And dolce and Gabbana lace dresses.
No buttons, no lace, no flouncy skirts and Meghan will never look like Kate.
She’s going to pull attention no matter what, she’s the new girl to that set.
No ill fitting coat dresses.
Meghan has worn both Erdem and D&G and looked way better than Waity. I think she’ll go for an American or Canadian designer.
Meghan would outclass both the Middleton sisters even if she turns up in a black bin bag and crocs.
It pleases me to read that Harry pushed for Meghan to be his plus 1 – shows that Pippa wasn’t being gracious after all.
My most fervent hope is that Meghan will be style everything and humanitarian everything. I could use fashion pr0n to get me through the next few years. And to have a new generation of royals be everything they could be? How uplifting would that be?
You mean like Amal Clooney?! lol
I hope Meghan goes to this wedding looking stylish and on point. I don’t want her to water down her style because she doesn’t want to offend Waity. I secretly want Meghan to steal the show. It shouldn’t be too difficult to overshadow Kate & Pippa, 1) Wear appropriate dress, 2) Have dress properly tailored, 3) Accessorize look with appropriate jewelry, 4) Wear hair in a style that complements the outfit.
Don’t forget 5) wear nice shoes that go with the outfit that aren’t nude LK Bennetts or wedges
i have a feeling kate is going to look very mother of the bridey. because she always does.
I think she’ll emulate how Carole looked at her own wedding. Baby blue, bespoke, blah blah. Carole in baby pink to be RADICAL *rolls eyes outta my head*
Meghan will kick their asses, sartorially speaking.
FWIW, Harry’s not so secret instagram tag line “hopes for rain”… is he over the Middleton Mafia wedding too?
oooh, what is his instagram?
Meghan.. Don’t Go
LOL! I kinda wish she’d stay away, too. Ma and Pips don’t deserve the added attention they’re getting for putting on this high society circus.
Are they even engaged? Isn’t she getting ahead of herself? Is insulting Kate the best thing to do right now?
Kate went to plenty of weddings when she was only the gf. Duke of Gloucester’s daughter’s wedding in 2008 and to Peter Phillips’s wedding also in 2008. Solo both times. At the Phillips’s wedding she went with Chelsey who was with Harry. Chelsey was also at the Cambridges’ wedding. I don’t think Meghan is getting ahead of herself. And this is NOT a royal wedding. And how is this insulting to Kate?
Kate insulted herself by waiting 10 years to marry Prince A$$ Clown. No one can degrade that woman more than she has degraded herself.
This article screams fake. Like 99% of the Royal articles in American tabloids. They know Royals sell so the journalists (I use the term lightly) come up with ever more inventive fanfiction. This particular article is inoffensive trivia but it is clearly made up.
Yeah, I think it is fake too! It isn’t “investigative reporting” to guess that a guest doesn’t want to upstage the bride and wedding party in general or her probable future in-laws. It is just good manners.
I do think she and Harry will garner lots of attention and I am here for it but I expect decorum. I’m certain everything will be lovely. I hope Meghan gets along with all and a basis for future bonds are formed. That is always lovely to see in extended family.
Other than the fact of their relationship, and her probable attendance at the wedding, nothing about this rings true. I could have written it sitting at my desk here at work.
Did Jessica Mulroney commission this article ? – ‘she is a fantastic stylist’ GTFO
Recently all the info comes via E-online…seems to be the mouthpiece for MM in the US.
RIGHT?! I mean, Meghan’s PR really needs to step up. First the “darling of TO” quote, and now this Jessica Mulroney nonsense!
Meh. The same princess role out everytime. I’m tired of the articles of Meghan being the great hope for something interesting in this family. The sparkle before doesn’t matter, because once you’re in you follow the grey men’s rules. And as Philip retires I thought the Queen wanted the youngsters you focus less on their own charity projects and more on state-matters. Protocol, ribbon cutting, plaque unveiling, and balcony waving gets old quick. And just as Harry’s projects aren’t promoted or counted to make William look better, the same will go for Megan for Kate’s numbers.
I finally watched a Meghan Markle video for God Housekeeping on this site and I could very much see what Harry sees in her. IMO, she was far more attractive in motion and full of personality. I did google her and her first husband. I was surprised at the age gap, length of the marriage, and relative unattractiveness of the original groom, of course that isn’t everything. That did give me pause but I guess he could have been a starter husband.
She and Harry so seem to have a great deal in common and I want to like them together. I’m sure we will find out more about her and see more interaction as their relationship progresses (publically). I do think they may already be engaged.
So I just looked and these two (Meghan and Kate) are the SAME AGE. Yikes.
I think Meghan is gorgeous and her career lends itself well to being comfortable in the spotlight/at public events. I wish her well.
MM is older
Not by much (5 months). Right now they are both 35.
Meghan Markle b. August 4, 1981
Kate Middleton b. January 9, 1982
Dear Lord, she could wear a potato sack and orthopedic shoes and still look more stylish than the Middletons.
Truth.
I’m rolling my eyes so hard at this story
Unless Meghan forgets how to dress or someone kidnaps her stylist I highly doubt she and Kate will have on anything similar.
I’m one of those who don’t care about Marcia Brady Middleton’s wedding I’m just want to see what Meghan is wearing. I’m sure I’m not alone or otherwise it wouldn’t be such a big deal that Meghan is going.
Meghan’s PR game strong she got E in her corner. Which could be valuable for Harry since he has none and he relies on big bro’s team.
I worry about her with Kate — who I don’t think is going to be helpful to her at all. I just hope she can form a bond with Camilla or Sophie. I think she’ll be more open in that way — she’ll need some good mentors.
It would be great if Elizabeth, Sophie and Meghan became friends and went riding together.
After marriage, Meghan is going to show up to the Sandringham Christmas and the Boxing Day Shoot and all the Windsor festivities throughout the year. It will be interesting to see how the Cambridges react.
If they marry, she’d be smart to look to Sophie, Duchess of Gloucester, and Lady Sarah Chatto. And to make friends with other “second tier” royal women like Marie of Denmark, Madeleine of Sweden, Mabel of The Netherlands, Martha Louise of Norway (angels and all).
Whomever marries Harry will end up as a working royal; their kids never will be. Seeking advice on how to raise them as members of the family but private citizens would be a good idea.
Notasugarhere – I like your idea of Lady Sarah! She is artistic, cool, I am sure they would get on. Seeing her with Mark Dwyer’s American wife, she can definitely help her find her way. I think the Scandinavian royals would be great to her too.
Talie – I wonder how Kate might be as well, she could just put things off to the last minute to tell Meghan or have that ‘competitive sporty streak’ in her that won’t want her to upstage her. Where is Kate channeling the competitive edge now that she ‘won’ William and has her two kids?
I just read somewhere that Meghan is friendly with Beatrice. If true, it makes sense because I think Harry is pretty close to B and E.
Both brothers were close to the York Princesses but William has fallen away from them because they and Waity don’t like each other. There is bad blood between the Wisteria sisters and the York sisters. They used to be close to Zara and Peter Phillips but not sure know – i believe it was William who introduced Zara to Mike Tindell.
Prince Harry introduced Zara and Mike in a bar in Sydney in 2003.
Hem weights. There. Fixed that for ya, Meg.
If we’re being honest here,even the Queen is more Fashionable than Kate but I hope Meghan wears something long.Either way,She will overshadow all guest there.
Haha, it’s bad when you’re getting outshone by an 80-something.
The Queen has epic fashion, I loved that neon green number (for her birthday maybe?).
*90 something – even worse.
Very true, the Queen is more stylish.
Why would one want to look less long waisted? I am short waisted, and have always envied women with a long lean torso, so perhaps I’m missing the point.
At any rate, Megan will outshine both women, I’m afraid – she is just that beautiful. I can’t wait to see what she wears. Will she wear a hat? Is that a must for an English wedding, or just Church?
Yeah, I have a long torso, I don’t mind. I feel I can gain more weight and it’s not as noticeable.
Maybe she just isn’t bothering to get her dresses fitted? Its more work to have a seamstress take things in, she’d have to get dressed in advance? I don’t get it, I have to go with she is doing the laziest thing because that is her MO.
I agree, I think that’s just an attempt to diminish one of Kate’s best points – her really tiny waist, flowing into what I think of as a very English sort of racehorse look. Everything above the waist is boring, though.
Meghan could wear the most bland thing on the planet and she’ll upstage them because she’s the shiny new thing. Her simply arriving at the wedding will be enough to upstage the Middleton’s. They’re old news these days. And we’re getting so much news about this wedding because Pips hired the Beckham’s PR guy.
My guess is that MM will make herself look as much like someone who “belongs” there as possible, an elegant suit or coat-dress and hat for the church. I actually like Kate’s figure, it must be admitted that she has a really tiny waist, however high it is, and long great legs. Her shoulders and bosom are indifferent, but the waist and legs are great.
The thing is, the frenzy over MM won’t be about her clothes, but what her presence there means. So it’s either a win-win for the Middletons, or a lose-lose, depending on your point of view: more attention, or the wrong kind of attention focused elsewhere than the bride.
Pippa looks so ridiculously worked out I do hope her wedding dress has sleeves, the last photo I saw of her arms were horrifying.
I think for the Mids it will be a mixed bag. They will get the PR that they have been desperate for but it won’t be because people want to read about Pippa but because the want to see photo’s of Harry and his GF.
The Middletons refuse to acknowledge that NO ONE is interested in them but still they keep shoving themselves in our faces, fronting like they have arrived and therefore we must give them our attention and deference because they are the boss of 2 future Kings – we must kneel to them.
Kate does have a great figure for clothes, but her legs, while fantastic, are not long. She has a long torso, shorter limbs. Same for Carole and Pippa.
Which Is fine. Lots of long torsoed women wear clothes beautifully.
It’s a little bit sad how much of Kate’s worth is put into how she dresses. Complaining about her lack of work I get, but not really complaining about her clothes.
Anyone else think she looks a bit like Pippa?
I think she looks a bit like Pippa. I don’t think Pippa and Kate look alike. To me Kate looks like her Mom and Pippa like her Dad.
I don’t like Meghan. There I said it.
That’s ok. She may not care for you either.
i’m sure she cares a lot about you wasting time defending her though lmao
As I’ve written before, I’m not a fan of hers, I don’t watch the show. W&K have had 15 + years to do better, and they’ve earned the criticism leveled at them. This woman? Her “sin” is dating a man other people want. I defend MM because of the truly outrageous behavior going on around her.
What is being thrown at Meghan Markle is the worst I’ve ever seen in all of my royal watching. If she can use her media savvy to deal with that, more power to her. One of her most obsessed critics? A senior citizen living in a retirees-only trailer park in Florida, who loves that all the unhappy fangirls believe every lie she spins on tumblr. How pathetic is that?
Someone who runs a Camilla fan blog was told by one of Camilla’s staff that she knows about the site and appreciates it. Royals are aware of the negative, and many of them are also aware of the positive.
Meghan is so cool and beautiful. I cant even stand it. The middletons… just no. So fake. Zero style. Scouse brows. I’m sorry to hate but it’s just how I feel.
Yeah I feel soooooo sorry for kate and her hideous waist. I’m sure NOONE would want to trade bodies with her right? Seriously though , I would love to be that thin and I’d happily take the proportions, length of legs etc! As noted yesterday other royals and Jackie o also have/had “long waists”…. i guess though, girls and women need another thing to be insecure about which is impossible to change
She knows what she’s signing on for…and the life she’ll get will be under a microscope with Queen Mummy sitting behind the looking glass. OZ ain’t all its cracked up to be. Forewarned is forearmed.
How many articles are there going to be about what this woman will be wearing to someone else’s wedding? It comes off as being thirsty as hell.
It comes off as the media being desperate to publish anything they can make up, since these two are so good at hiding from the press. I think that’s part of why she shut down her website; to stop the media dragging up old stuff on there and republishing it.
for all her pr about charity, being connected, working etc, she sounds super dumb. not surprising, i mean the royals aren’t exactly clever either, they never had to be because privilege.
I sort of get the feeling that Kate decides what to wear somewhat last minute…. but I also think that since this is her sister’s wedding it was decided awhile back. That said, it would be a totally Middleton move to change her mind at the last minute and make Meghan change.
Frankly, I’m rather tired of the constant comparisons between Meghan. Understandably, there would be SOME comparison to styling, etc, but I don’t understand why it feels like people are ‘picking a side’ between the two women.
I don’t mind Kate’s style; I doubt that it’s entirely up to her what she wears, anyway.
Meghan may have more choices when it comes to her styling, if she remains with Prince Harry, but that makes sense. Harry isn’t the future king.
