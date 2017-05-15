Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx were together in Paris, are they ready to go public?

One Hollywood “Are they or aren’t they?” couple has taken their relationship into what sure looks like “they are” territory. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who have been rumored to be a “thing” since 2013, were spotted together in Paris over the weekend. This comes on the heels of news last month that the couple are planning to go public with their love.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner was in the City of Light working on the Leonardo DiCaprio-produced Robin Hood: Origins, where Jamie plays Little John to Taran Eagerton’s Robin. The 38-year-old actress was seen meeting up with Jamie at a hotel in the city last Sunday. Katie’s ex, Tom Cruise, also happens to be in Paris, working on the sixth installment of the Mission Impossible series.

According to People, Katie visited Jamie on the set at Luc Besson’s studio Cité du Cinemas and was seen visiting a bookstore to grab a few titles, including two works by Ernest Hemingway. The two flew back to the states together on Thursday, as Jamie began taping the Fox game show Beat Shazaam (that yours truly may or may not have auditioned for and didn’t get) on Sunday.

In between her jet-setting and clandestine romantic interludes, Katie celebrated her motherhood, posting a sweet photo with 11-year-old daughter Suri yesterday with the hashtag #happymothersday. Suri is a lovely little girl and Katie seems like a good mother. As for Katie and Jamie, I don’t really care if they are together or not. If they’re happy, good for them. I can understand how they want their privacy respected. And if there’s any way I can still get on Beat Shazaam, Jamie…

#happymothersday 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT