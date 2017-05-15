Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx were together in Paris, are they ready to go public?

One Hollywood “Are they or aren’t they?” couple has taken their relationship into what sure looks like “they are” territory. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who have been rumored to be a “thing” since 2013, were spotted together in Paris over the weekend. This comes on the heels of news last month that the couple are planning to go public with their love.
The 49-year-old Oscar winner was in the City of Light working on the Leonardo DiCaprio-produced Robin Hood: Origins, where Jamie plays Little John to Taran Eagerton’s Robin. The 38-year-old actress was seen meeting up with Jamie at a hotel in the city last Sunday. Katie’s ex, Tom Cruise, also happens to be in Paris, working on the sixth installment of the Mission Impossible series.
According to People, Katie visited Jamie on the set at Luc Besson’s studio Cité du Cinemas and was seen visiting a bookstore to grab a few titles, including two works by Ernest Hemingway. The two flew back to the states together on Thursday, as Jamie began taping the Fox game show Beat Shazaam (that yours truly may or may not have auditioned for and didn’t get) on Sunday.
In between her jet-setting and clandestine romantic interludes, Katie celebrated her motherhood, posting a sweet photo with 11-year-old daughter Suri yesterday with the hashtag #happymothersday. Suri is a lovely little girl and Katie seems like a good mother. As for Katie and Jamie, I don’t really care if they are together or not. If they’re happy, good for them. I can understand how they want their privacy respected. And if there’s any way I can still get on Beat Shazaam, Jamie…
Photos: WENN.com
So if Katie was in Paris and Tom was to-does that mean he finally got around to seeing Suri? It’s been how long since he’s seen his kid now?
Doubtful.
Suri would be known as a Suppressive Person, so he likely has no ties to his child whatsoever.
I wonder how on Earth he can justify that in his mind. Cutting out your own young child like that as a Suppressive Person. Incomprehensible.
which, frankly, is probably better for Suri.
If your dad is a (ALLEGED) freakshow cult member, you’re better off without.
@LadyT,
I don’t understand how he justifies his treatment of Suri, or anyone else in his life. He is truly a megolomaniac. This is one of the very, very few situations in which I believe a child is better off estranged from one of her parents. I say that because Cruise prioritized $cientology over, literally everything and Suri would be required to follow the cult if in contact with him. At the very least, Cruise would require her allegiance as she ages which would entail her losing all the “SP’s” in her life including her Mom. I cannot approve that at all. Suri is truly better off without him. I hope time and those around her make her realize that while she is worthy and wonderful, her father is simply incapable of parenting her. His fault, not hers.
I hope Foxx has made a difference in Suris life too as I am sure Katie’s extended family has.
I completely agree Tulip.
I’ve also been wondering about his other daughter with Nicole Kidman, Isabella. She up and moved to England a few years ago to attend school to be a makeup artist (?) and then met and married a non-Scientologist. Tom, Nicole, and Connor did not attend the wedding. Nicole I can understand (even though she was in London at the time doing a play she could have easily attended) because her relationships with her older children have always been complicated. But for Tom and Connor not to go either? It seemed really weird to me and I’m wondering if Isabella finally woke up and realized Scientology is a soul-sucking cult that drives families and friends apart. We haven’t heard much from her since her wedding and I’m wondering if once she was away from Tom and Scientology’s influence, she started to realize just how atypical her upbringing was. I hope she is distancing herself from it and hopefully rebuilding a relationship with her mother.
“I wonder how on Earth he can justify that in his mind. Cutting out your own young child like that as a Suppressive Person. Incomprehensible. ”
Exactly, but it also explains why Holmes did the ninja thing to get outta there with her daughter. Leah Remini or whatever said he’s an egotistical HO$ extreme fanatic who’s treated like a god. It’s a cult.
If they really ‘are’, then kudos to them for keeping it under wraps for all these years. It is, after all, their business, not ours.
Also, after the media insanity that was ‘TomKat’, I can’t blame Katie for wanting to keep her personal life private.
I kind of hope that the Katie/Jamie relationship is true and that they’re happy.
Agree..obviously they’ve been together for a while..are they expected to shill the relationship on a People cover to make it ‘real’?
Good point. Why do they ever have to “go public” with their relationship? It’s real enough as is.
Well considering how many people accused her previous relationship as being fake despite her being upfront with them being together etc yes I find it rather laughable people by this at face value despite both of them saying its not true for years.
I lean towards this being a mutually beneficial PR relationship and not much else and they can always deny they aren’t a couple because they aren’t really one. Perfect really.
I agree. I like them both a lot separately and while I find them an unexpected, random couple, I truly wish the best for them. Foxx just seems like a good father to his child and also a great brother to his sister. Katie seems sweet and devoted to her daughter. I hope they are enjoying their life together for as long as it lasts, forever or not. The relationship appears very special and serious for both of them. Makes me smile.
Me too.
i think they most certainly are. and i don’t blame them for keeping it private, after all that happened with her. we joke about it, but the whole thing sounds quite scary.
It took me a second to figure out which was Siri and which was Katie in that pic, they look so much alike.
Same here!
there must have been a five-year clause in the divorce from tom meaning she couldn’t step out with someone else in that time. i thought i read that somewhere. the timing is just too suspect.
Yes, I read somewhere that was part of the divorce agreement. She couldn’t publicly date anyone and was never to discuss CO$.
I’ve always been curious about that clause because, why? Why would he insist on something like that? It just seems so weird (yeah…I know…he’s weird).
Obviously because he’s a control freak. But also possibly because it puts less pressure on him to also publicly date. I know there are all sorts of rumors about him(personally I think he’s just insane not necessarily closeted).
and to add to what Luca said, it also would prevent it from looking like she’s “moved on” before HE did.
ego, control, etc. he’s a megalomaniac because of how the Cult…I mean “Church”… of $ci treats him.
Control. And he knew that if it came very soon, it would invite comparisons against his aging ass. This is the 50 year old who gets fillers and insists on telling everyone that he does all his stunts. He has a need to be perceived as the “perfect man”, irreplaceable.
Maybe he thought it’d look bad (for him of course) if Katie and Suri started playing happy families with some hot boyfriend in public a year after they divorced. He’s a control freak and it’s scary how he seems sensible and down to earth much of the time in public and then you get those descriptions of his egomaniacal ways from ex-HO$ers.
wasn’t nicole kidman in a similar situation? i don’t remember it all that well because i was young, but didn’t we find out only recently she had been engaged to lenny kravitz?
No she didn’t have such a thing she was out there she just didn’t talk about anyone publically except for Keith who she married in 2005
There wasn’t but people are dumb enough to believe anything.
I don’t know why I care but I always hope they’re really a couple.
On an unrelated note: ANOTHER Robin Hood movie ?! ? Ugh
Oh that…. We’re in the decade(s) of “another insert franchise here;”.
Personal beef: fed up with Spiderman, super man, and even the “other” Marvel are starting to bore me. Oh, I’ve been fed up with James Bond since I was a kid….35 years ago. And Pirates of the Caribbean?? UGH. I could go on, and on, and on, and on…
but yea, it sucks, these hacks barely have an original ideal, it’s all been done and they stopped trying.
Yay! Go girl
From the outside they seem like a mighty odd couple. In interviews he has such a full, dynamic personality and she just smiles and says “amazing” a lot.
Its only odd until you think about it. I think he makes her laugh when she really needs it. And she sees past the clown when he needs it. He definitely serenades her , which she loves. And she coos shyly about it, which is probably a pleasant change over the stronger reactions he is used. I’ve also heard people describe Jamie as very tender and sensitive towards others. I remember in one junket interview, the reporter was clearly flustered probably from nervousness and jumbled up her words. He was so sweet to her. When she apologised, he apologised to her for having the room heating a little high and then made a bunch of self deprecating jokes about it. He basically distracted her from her nervousness and probably gave her the best soundbites that day.
In other words, she is a sweet pretty girl and he is a nice fun guy. This couple makes a lot of sense when you look closer.
That’s lovely to hear.
Not really, if you think about it. My husbands an extrovert, I am more of an intovert. I’m his audience and he likes how smart i am, according to him. I admire how he doesnt even have to think about what to say. We balance each other out, and i let him have him have the limelight, i dont want it.
this. i think extroverts and introverts balance each other out very well, if they learn to be patient and appreciate one another.
Watched All we Had this weekend…surprised to see she directed and starred in it. But it was actually a solid performance and a dramatic but decent movie.
Oh, thanks for the review! I thought about watching it and now I probably will. It is good to see Katie thriving personally, and improving professionally since leaving Cruise behind.
A friend told me that Katie signed an agreement that if she was in any relationship after her and Tom’s marriage ended she had to keep it quiet. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it certainly seems that way considering that’s basically what she has done.
Why are all the good actors psychos in real life?
He looks like she put hom on some sci detox program. Niacin. And has he really tatted his face?
Girl, please! Try again.
I have never understood why Katie has always gotten a free pass about the whole TomKat mess. She was no child and had been in the business for quite a while so she knew the rumors. She willingly went along with the whole thing because she wanted to be a star like Nicole Kidman. What she didn’t realize is that Kidman was going to be a star without Cruise. Did she get in over her head, yes she did, but she signed her contracts with stars in her eyes. I also don’t believe the burner phone stuff , she signed a contact, the contract was up and it was time for them to split up. I also believe the rumors that Suri is not his, because IMO he is such a control freak, egomaniac that there is absolutely no way he would turn his back on his only biological child. Katie is a awful person to of put her child through this game. Katie definetly played the media to her advantage during the split. Remember Katie when you marry for money/fame your earn every bit of it.
‘also believe the rumors that Suri is not his’
you lost me there.
Surely if that were the case explain why Tom would allow himself to look this bad publically or have Scientology look this bad. If it were a business arrangement it would have been arranged for Tom to look good he doesn’t. A woman doesn’t go to the extremes she did unless she was running from something. Nor involve her entire family to get her out of it. Not to mention you have Leah Remini and others saying similar things I don’t get how she’s the bad guy here but nobody says crap about Nicole Kidman not getting her kids out.
You could argue she should’ve been smarter about who she got involved with.
That being said I don’t think Suri is his kid either but he knew the whole time but the real baby daddy bailed on her.
Good for them. We know they’re together. They may not be going on public pap strolls, but they do go out, sure with hats and sunglasses, and in the evening, but a lot of celebs do that when they don’t want to be seen. So, saying they’re undercover, while sort of true, they’re not house-bound.
honestly, i don’t get how there are still people who think celebs are ‘caught’ by paparazzi. sometimes yes it’s possible, but more often than not paps are called either by the celebs themselves or by their pr. it’s entirely possible to have a private life, lainey always makes a point of mentioning it and she totally has a point. when celebs want to disappear they 100% can.
The same guy who wrote the Arthur bomb wrote this Robin Hood. Sounds like a mess waiting to happen.
I’ve heard some pretty disturbing stuff about Katie and Tom’s relationship. I am just glad she broke free of it and is in a better place.
I have been a katie fan since DC, she is so under rated and a hugely private girl, she has made really nice friends since her divorce and she has flourished in confidence to try different roles ,and to direct . the movies she has made recently are raw and deep and are very good.
as for tom he treated her and suri as trophies. it was lets be besties with the beckams, and j lopez and her husband all he did was show off when they were together.
i think TC underestimated katies love for her family and even tho her parents could probably see the mistake she had made they made sure they didnt alienate themselves from her and their grandaughter. i am sure her father knew how it was going to end , it was a matter of time. As for jamie he probably had met her a few times while she was with tom and liked her, not in a romantic way , but he was aware of her.
let them be private if that is what they want, he always talks about privacy and how important it is to him.
when 2 sagitarians with venus in scorpios get together it spells fun and hot . he lifts her up gives her confidence and makes her feel good,
i dont think that katie shows her true self in public but when one of your best friends says that there is always laughter when katie is around, that says something about her.
