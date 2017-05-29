Lorde covers Elle Mag, looks like a 40-year-old goth Real Housewife

In Lorde’s Rolling Stone cover story, she talked a little bit about how she felt confined by the goth-girl persona she had when she became famous at the age of 16. It’s true, that was her vibe – she was moody and serious and “dark” and “real.” Four years later, Lorde is ready to be something else. I’m just not quite sure she knows what she wants to be. Which is perfectly fine and part of young adulthood too, but I have to say – Lorde trying to be “sexy” isn’t really come across very well. It’s because she always seemed so grown-up anyway, so now seeing her in these Elle Magazine photos… well, she looks like a down-on-her-luck Real Housewife. She looks like a 40-something former pop star angling for a comeback. Anyway, here are some highlights from Lorde’s Elle profile:

On having a private creative process: “Everyone’s making music in L.A. now—which is great if you aren’t the shyest, most introverted nerd. I found it a little too social. I made my first record in New Zealand with very little discourse—I was just my own unit. In L.A., it’s very, ‘Oh, what project are you working on?’ I was like, ‘I need to be out of this.’” How she balances her celebrity status and personal creative process: “New Zealand. That’s why I am so passionate about going home. Most of my friends are people I knew before I was famous. I’m very thankful that I never feel like the smartest person in the room, or the coolest person in the room, or the funniest. When I’m there, I’m just there. People forget that I’ve done anything. They say, ‘Ella’s this weird old dowager with a nice house.’”

[From Elle]

I like that she’s gone back to New Zealand to replenish her well, so to speak. First of all, most young pop stars don’t do that. They go to LA and never look back, or they replenish their well with drugs and alcohol. I remember covering her interviews a few years back and it felt like she was in a hurry to get out of New Zealand and move on and experience life… and then she went back and she was like, “Oh, right, this is my home.”