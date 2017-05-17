Duchess Kate worries that her kids will go rogue at Pippa’s wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for another royal event on Tuesday. Much like the weekend event they did for children of fallen soldiers, Tuesday’s event was held at Buckingham Palace. Interesting optics, right? Will and Kate do back-to-back public appearances at BP, almost as if they’re being eased into their “full-time royal roles.” Tuesday’s event was the Queen’s traditional garden party, and in addition to Will, Kate and the Queen, some other royals made appearances. Semi-retired Prince Philip was there although he seemed pretty tired. Princess Beatrice was there as well, as was the Princess Royal (Anne).
For the garden party, Kate repeated a satin coatdress in (you guessed it!) a pale blue. This Christopher Kane number seems more appropriate for a cocktail event, but that’s just my personal bias against satin, sateen and any fabric that’s shiny. I like shiny fabric and this is an okay coat. But it belonged at an evening event, not a day event, just my opinion. I suspect Kate chose to repeat this coat – which she hasn’t worn since 2014 – because it was the same pale blue shade as her new $3500 blue topaz earrings, which she just wore last week.
At the garden party, Kate chatted with people about Pippa’s wedding. Apparently, she’s worried that her children are going to go rogue.
When Pippa Middleton ties the knot on Saturday, all eyes (especially Princess Kate’s!) will be on the littlest bridal party members. During the Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, the royal mom revealed that while she’s looking forward to the festivities, she’s a little nervous about how Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will behave in their starring roles as a page boy and bridesmaid.
“She said that they were all really looking forward to her sister’s wedding at the weekend, but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave,” garden party attendee Andrew Bates told reporters after his chat with the royal. She said she was hopeful that they would be good, but you never know at that age.”
If George was still in the midst of his terrible twos, I would say Kate should absolutely worry about him. But the little baby-punching hellion toddler turned into a rather shy and self-contained little boy, so I don’t think George will go rogue at the wedding. Charlotte might though. I think Charlotte is at that age where she’s really feeling herself. I have a feeling that Charlotte might decide to sing a song or do a dance number in the middle of the boring church service.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I think that’s the whole reason people choose to have little children in a wedding – because they are uninhibited and unpredictable, and if they act up it’s all part of the fun.
Agree. I hope they do add a little spice to
The show. They are adorable.
I don’t mind “acting up,” running around, doing cute unpredictable things. What’s bad is when really young children reach their limit and wail uncontrollably, ruining it for everyone. That’s when it’s good to have a nanny take them away for a nice long nap.
Agreed. I love when kids are at weddings and wedding receptions. They add a fun energy to the event.
It’s a wedding, though. I was a well-behaved child, but when I was four, I ran around at a wedding reception (despite my mother’s efforts) until I threw up. Kids at exciting events can pretty much be expected to lose whatever minds they have.
So true. My niece was four at her Uncle’s wedding. Good lord, the pretty dresses, dancing, music and festivities made her go nuts.
3 days a still a toddler and toddlers go rogue whenever they want.
Of course they will – they are children and thats what they do.
She knew her comments to make the press so it was a deliberate plug for the fake royal wedding.
I actually like her look here except for those shoes – they offend me deeply.
I agree!
Our daughter was 2.5 when we got married and she was a menace, but that was all part of the fun. In the church she ran up to us a million times, started singing twinkle twinkle little star over the priest and the reception at the hotel was no different. I don’t think anyone would mind a toddler being a toddler, it’s ridiculous to expect them to sit quietly for such a long boring service anyways and the reception is a party so who cares how they behave anyways.
Don’t worry, Kate, the nannies will take care of them if they don’t behave.
I’m sure Carole will step in and escort them so she gets into the pictures.
William doesn’t even bother to make the effort to look interested and/or engaged anymore.
+1
HM, Princess Bea looks lovely as well as Princess Anne.
They all look pretty grim in the first photo. Perhaps th sun was in their face or the weather was either hotter. Or colder than expected.
I was going to write the same thing: Will looks bored, and I wanted to give credit to Kate (I think the dress is ok) that she looks good, and it seems that she is trying.
I disagree about Prince Philippe: he looks in good mood to me.
Dang. It’s not that hard, either. Smile, and don’t look like a sullen teenager for an hour or two.
None of them look happy to be standing there. Not one of them is smiling in the top picture. I like Princess Ann’s outfit.
I love Princess Anne’s outfit. Doesn’t she look like Princess Margaret in that profile photo?
Kate’s outfit: more light blue with beige shoes. Agree it’s a bit too dressy for the occasion, but at least her hair is not flying all over her face.
They’re standing at attention for God Save the Queen in the first photo.
Why is Beatrice dressed like Madeline?
I saw pictures last night on the DM. The color, up close, is very flattering on her. BUT (and we always have a but) the style is so boring. I mean it’s just a shame she can bore us to tears with her lack of style. And the hat. The hat, from certain angles just looks so awkward. Like some one stuck a discus on her forehead.
She’s there to talk to people, but she’s wearing a hat designed to block off people’s view of her eyes. So odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a reason for that, believe it or not. It’s a garden party with lots of people, and as a royal, everyone’s looking at you and trying to meet your gaze to make small talk. Blocking that a little not only helps her keep her focus on the person she’s talking to (without involuntarily turning to look at the people staring at you – we all do it) it also lets her have some control over who to talk to and for how long. I bet having so many eyes on her still makes her uncomfortable.
None of the other royal ladies felt the need to wear a hat that blocks their view of other people, or that blocks access to their eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, very odd indeed. I don’t think she had the foresight to use the hat to limit distractions when she ingaged in a conversation with someone in particular. But it does look like a sun visor indeed.
Understable. Kids can be the unpredictable.
This is off topic, but I’m so tired of seeing Kate in these coat dresses. That’s all she ever wears. I can’t believe this is how she chooses to dress when she has all this access. All we can ever talk about with this woman is what she wears. For a woman in her position she does not contribute a whole h*ll of a lot. Really sad if you think about it.
Then talk about something else? Youth mental health is an important topic and one they are championing
Isn’t she wearing the blue topaz earrings with this outfit too? Or are these a different pair?
Wow…a coatdress, nude heels, angled hat, and drop earrings…it’s like she has a uniform.
Totally!!! It’s either coatdresses, a flowery dress with a full skirt, something doily looking, or a suit with a flouncy ( is that even a word) skirt.
The satin shiny fabric of this coat dress is part of the problem. And what are those weird lumps and bumps showing from underneath it? What is that triangle shape at the waistline?
Corset?
It’s probably from the dress she has on under it.
She often wears coat dresses without a dress (or slip) underneath. The same odd v-shape appeared last time she wore the outfit. Corset seems as good a guess as any.
Lines similar to a corset and suspenders were discerned under the dress she wore to the Art gallery Gala last year, so nota is probably on the mark. I doubt Kate has a dress on underneath. She likes to appear as thin as possible.
Additionally, the shiny thing as day wear is so awful!
Didn’t William go rogue at Fergie & Andrew’s wedding?
It happens. That’s what kids do.
Yes he also went rogue at Guy Pellys wedding and lost a tooth.
Hehehehe, that was very recent, right?
…and rogue at Prince Harry’s christening, along with Zara.
Makes you wonder how many other times he went rogue but we never heard about it.
Well I dunno about now, but William was a pageboy at that wedding, and there were concerns from the get-go about what stunt he would pull.
You can always tell when Baldy is forced to do something (biting his lips and so on).
He’s starting to remind me of Prince Albert.
That’s a weird smile in the last pic.
Lately in a lot of pics she’s had the most manic crazed smiles.
Clenched jaw – she never looks relaxed.
I looked at some garden party pics and read the comments on the Internet and many people wrote that Kate and Wills always look like they are “not all there” and that they are lacking the “empathy connection chip”.
I have to agree with those people, you can just see that they don’t like this kind of “work”.
That is what kids do at weddings. Weddings are too long and too boring for small children to keep themselves contained for long.
Exactly. And it’s a wedding, not a funeral.
It’s a good thing we never had any formal weddings on the calendar when our daughter was 3. She was the wildest [but sweetest] toddler ever. Grew up to be a rugby playing social activist!!
She sounds awesome!
Ha! Little kids hate weddings, of course they will misbehave. Good luck!
I don’t remember how young I was – older than G and C, so we were at this wedding and all other young kids and I found the room where they stored all the cakes they wanted to serve at the reception. And we ate quite a lot of them until we were discovered and they locked the room. Good days.
I don’t care about Kate Doolittle and her “worries”. Is she trying to appeal to “normal” people? I mean that’s the least she should worry about. She should be worried if they get sick or choke or hide somewhere. Even if they go wild during the ceremony, it is nothing they cannot expect and it will be more fun for adults.
My daughter was 2 when she was a flower girl in my mom’s cousin’s wedding! She swung on the railing up near the altar during the ceremony. We all had a good laugh! Most weddings are “taken over” (if only by cuteness) by the children!
I hate this dress too much for words. The shiny fabric and dated ice blue color. Ugh. And so ill-fitting and matronly. Hire a damn stylist already.
Agree, it’s terrible. She needs help.
Thank you for a wonderful wake up headline!q
Does this mean mum Nnanny Maria will be on duty in uniform!
If nothing else – this would be wonderful just another story with Prince Harry Meghan element – to take away from this fake climbing common bride carol. Would really get what they wanted – royal news with pocket size kiddies for middleton PR.
The first photo is funeral-like.
Beatrice looks like such a sweet person. I know she takes way too many vacations but I always feel like she cares about people and represents the Queen so well. I know Charles is trying to downsize-but it’s too bad that when there are royal family members around who want to work, they’re not able to.
Is she trying to convince people that Nanny Maria *isn’t* going to be snuck in to the back of the church? That Nanny Maria won’t be on duty at the reception if the kids go? They tried sneaking William’s old nanny in to events early on, when they were still claiming they didn’t have a nanny, but paps caught her in the back seat of the car.
Jesus….. all these fuss about those lines. The woman probably just asked about her children, and she wanted to say something sweet and funny. (to me this is sweet and funny) Don’t fantasy things that wasn’t even said. And nanny or not she seems like a good mother (and not so good worker) obviously she is worried a bit. (i would be too)
I’m not commenting about the lines she said. I’m commenting about how they have frequently hidden the fact that they have nannies, used to have their mouthpieces say they don’t have nannies, then we are given photo proof of the child-care staff. We’ve even gotten spin that Kate Middleton will be watching all of the children at the wedding, no nannies required.
It is part of how, when you pay attention, their PR image of full-time, hands on parents falls apart in the face of the photo proof. I expect Nanny Maria to be at the wedding, but possibly snuck in the side door to avoid getting photographed.
I saw them many of times in (near) Norfolk without Maria, they seems very hands on parents.
These are not the comments of a native English speaker. And saying “near” Norfolk makes little sense, as it’s a county. It’s not a city (i.e. Norfolk VA).
She likes to change thing up when she’s dressed in a designer outfit. The Chanel dress on the Paris trip, turned into a shirtwaist dress, JFC!
“Hmmm, will I wear the light blue coat dress? Or the light blue coat dress?”
As everyone else has noted, kids go rogue at these kinds of things. It’s why I absolutely dreaded them when my kids were toddlers – they ran around and got into stuff and fought when expected to sit in one place. There’s nothing like the cold sweat you break into when you take your kids into a public event like that. So you know, maybe don’t have the kids act as flower girls/pages/whatever they are in Britain. Or have them walk up and then discretely be led into another room by the nanny. But then again, I’m not a fan of children in weddings.
Hey, on the bright side, at least Kate’s not going to be providing all the childcare for the reception?
That babysitter story was one of the stupider ones to come out of this wedding.
Kate’s outfit looks like what Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbie would wear to space church.
Not even Barbie if she were a person. An actual Barbie you’d step on while going to wake your six-year-old up for school.
Speaking of stepping on a Barbie, they now have transparent Lego blocks available.
Many children will learn many new curse words when their tired parents step on those unseen clear blocks, I suspect.
WendyNerd, you nailed it!
I was taught it is rude to mention social events to people if they aren’t also invited. Sure there are exceptions but they usually involve talking to close friends or family members. But talking to acquaintances or strangers about a wedding they aren’t invited to? People who, unbeknowst to the speaker, well might know the bride or groom in some way? Guess things have changed.
In my region of the US children under 4-5 are rarely included in church wedding parties. Even 4 yr olds may go rogue and its not always charming (I’ve seen a ring-bearer refuse to walk down the aisle and scream loudly for a very long time instead and a flower girl who kept talking over the minister and telling him to hurry up.) And I don’t think I personally have ever seen a “bridesmaid” who is likely still in diapers! When things go wrong people probably don’t blame the children (I don’t) but I can guarantee sometimes people do wonder who thought including such young children in a formal church service was such a good idea. (At the time, I’m not sure most people found Will’s antics at Andrew’s wedding “charming” and I think he was about a month past his 4th birthday, months older than PG and years older than PC.)
These people aren’t plastic looking Hollywood. I thought she was dressed appropriately and looked very elegant. She towers above most and both Kate and William looked engaged when speaking with people. I think its great they get out there and mingle. Everyone looked like they were having a good time. There were pics of william visiting a sick child in hospital yesterday. He reminded me of his mother the way he was interacting with the child. It was cute!
What? I’ll take a two year old over a threenager any day. 2 year olds get frustrated, but 3 year olds have discovered control and they want all of it.
I think the dress is fine. It is boring because it’s the same style and color that we usually see on her. Same goes for the shoes. However, the fabric puts a little weight on her which, in my opinion, she honestly needs. She has looked so thin since they got married. I remember the dating period and she actually looked healthy. She probably wouldn’t need to do so much to her face if she gained 10 lbs and wore lighter, less heavy make up. The weight would fill her face out some and the make up would brighten her face.
The tyrannical threes were worse for my son than the terrible twos. He ended sleeping through my sister’s wedding even though he was supposed to be a ring bearer. It was decision made to prevent him throwing a hissy fit.
I may be one of a few that is just glad Pippa’s wedding will be over soon.
I think I may be the only one not amused by toddler antics in a church or wedding. I see kids acting up in weddings/christening/ restaurants and all I can think is “where ARE your parents?!” My cousins and I were never allowed to “go rogue” at formal events by our parents as kids so its mindboggling that this is so accepted today.
No, you are not alone. It’s crazy to have children who have no self-control of themselves or bodily functions taking a formal role in weddings. They are just too young. Their parents might find it cute, but it annoys the shit out of others. As for letting them go rogue in restaurants or in other public places: NO. What kids get up to at home is not necessarily acceptable behavior in a public space where others’ needs should be considered, though rarely is.
Seeing them so lined up in formation in the first photo makes me feel as if they were moments from breaking into the Thriller dance.
Yes!!! You can see they are all mentally rehearsing the dance moves, because there is absolutely no way that Pippa’s wedding will go down without a BRF Flash Mob.
Not sure if it is true or not as I was skim reading whilst tired but it seems that Uncle Gary, (you know THAT Uncle Gary) has a wife and daughter and neither of them were invited. Just him. Can anyone clarify this? It’s pretty awful if true and Kate’s kids are attending as the star attractions (too young imo) and the cousin isn’t asked to attend, much less be a bridesmaid.
Uncle Gary is supposedly going with his 14-year old daughter. Wife not invited. According to the DM, Carole has not invited too many of her family but the Matthews have invited all their rellies. Guess we will see.
You naked it. She just wants to show off her tacky earrings-look what work shy Willie bought me.
Also the cut of the dress makes her loges look wicked short. There is a video that shows her next to a shorter lady who had legs longer than hers. Those are like stumps
Pale blue again?? Ok. As for the kids at ceremonies; At my brother’s wedding a boy aged 5 cried the whole time ( 5 f..ng hours). The mother just took him outside and stayed with him. We had to send her food and drinks. When it was all over he wanted to DANCE. He couldn’t so he cried again. At my sister’s wedding my niece had a fight with 8 other kids and took control over all the toys there out for them to play outside and she refused to let the others play. She played alone with those and the other children discovered nature that day
I can’t believe that Kate just casually chats with a party guest, then the second they leave they blab to the press….
The press tend to follow the royals around at a discreet distance (hence the photos) and once the royal has moved on from talking to someone, a reporter (usually accompanied by someone from the press team) will approach the person and ask if they want to comment on their conversation with a royal. Sometimes the conversation is caught on camera or is overheard by the reporter.
I’ve worked in PR and this is the norm for events where people in the public eye are meeting the plebs with the press present. There will always be ‘press handlers’ present.
