Duchess Kate worries that her kids will go rogue at Pippa’s wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for another royal event on Tuesday. Much like the weekend event they did for children of fallen soldiers, Tuesday’s event was held at Buckingham Palace. Interesting optics, right? Will and Kate do back-to-back public appearances at BP, almost as if they’re being eased into their “full-time royal roles.” Tuesday’s event was the Queen’s traditional garden party, and in addition to Will, Kate and the Queen, some other royals made appearances. Semi-retired Prince Philip was there although he seemed pretty tired. Princess Beatrice was there as well, as was the Princess Royal (Anne).

For the garden party, Kate repeated a satin coatdress in (you guessed it!) a pale blue. This Christopher Kane number seems more appropriate for a cocktail event, but that’s just my personal bias against satin, sateen and any fabric that’s shiny. I like shiny fabric and this is an okay coat. But it belonged at an evening event, not a day event, just my opinion. I suspect Kate chose to repeat this coat – which she hasn’t worn since 2014 – because it was the same pale blue shade as her new $3500 blue topaz earrings, which she just wore last week.

At the garden party, Kate chatted with people about Pippa’s wedding. Apparently, she’s worried that her children are going to go rogue.

When Pippa Middleton ties the knot on Saturday, all eyes (especially Princess Kate’s!) will be on the littlest bridal party members. During the Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, the royal mom revealed that while she’s looking forward to the festivities, she’s a little nervous about how Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will behave in their starring roles as a page boy and bridesmaid. “She said that they were all really looking forward to her sister’s wedding at the weekend, but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave,” garden party attendee Andrew Bates told reporters after his chat with the royal. She said she was hopeful that they would be good, but you never know at that age.”

If George was still in the midst of his terrible twos, I would say Kate should absolutely worry about him. But the little baby-punching hellion toddler turned into a rather shy and self-contained little boy, so I don’t think George will go rogue at the wedding. Charlotte might though. I think Charlotte is at that age where she’s really feeling herself. I have a feeling that Charlotte might decide to sing a song or do a dance number in the middle of the boring church service.