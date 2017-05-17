Brad Pitt did a skit with Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’: tedious or cute?

Yesterday, Stephen Colbert announced on Twitter that Brad Pitt was going to be on The Late Show. I think most of us hoped that it would be a real sit-down interview. Colbert is pretty good at those kinds of difficult interviews, with a tricky celebrity who knows how to spin their own PR. But in the end, we didn’t even have to concern ourselves with Colbert’s interview skills. Brad did stop by The Late Show but he wasn’t there for an interview. Nope. Pitt only did a skit with Colbert: “Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars.” It’s seven minutes of nothing special.

Like, it could have been sort of funny and charming but it went on WAY too long. And I kind of feel like Brad should have just done an interview, for the love of God.

What else happened with Brad? He happily posed for a “prom photo” with Gina Rodriguez – you can see her Instagram here. He went to a Netflix premiere event thing while he was in New York too. Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t seem like Brad allowed any questions at that event either. Why so media-shy if he has nothing to hide?

Also: what’s with the popcorn?? Various sites are talking about how “thin” he looks in these photos, but I honestly think he’s put a little bit of weight back on.