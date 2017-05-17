Brad Pitt did a skit with Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’: tedious or cute?

Brad Pitt at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York

Yesterday, Stephen Colbert announced on Twitter that Brad Pitt was going to be on The Late Show. I think most of us hoped that it would be a real sit-down interview. Colbert is pretty good at those kinds of difficult interviews, with a tricky celebrity who knows how to spin their own PR. But in the end, we didn’t even have to concern ourselves with Colbert’s interview skills. Brad did stop by The Late Show but he wasn’t there for an interview. Nope. Pitt only did a skit with Colbert: “Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars.” It’s seven minutes of nothing special.

Like, it could have been sort of funny and charming but it went on WAY too long. And I kind of feel like Brad should have just done an interview, for the love of God.

What else happened with Brad? He happily posed for a “prom photo” with Gina Rodriguez – you can see her Instagram here. He went to a Netflix premiere event thing while he was in New York too. Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t seem like Brad allowed any questions at that event either. Why so media-shy if he has nothing to hide?

Also: what’s with the popcorn?? Various sites are talking about how “thin” he looks in these photos, but I honestly think he’s put a little bit of weight back on.

Brad Pitt leaves The Metrograph Theatre after attending a screening of his Netflix movie 'War Machine'

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN/CBS.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

48 Responses to “Brad Pitt did a skit with Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’: tedious or cute?”

  1. laulau says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I like Brad, as an actor, interviewee, what-have-you. I hope he gets it together and makes a mends with those kids. Being adopted can bring a whole extra set of bonding challenges and I hope they get right with each other.

    Reply
  2. astrid says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:29 am

    he looks kind of homeless in the first pic

    Reply
  3. AfricanBoy says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I don’t care about this whole media made divorce drama, I like both (Brad and Angelina).

    Brad has a gorgeous smile and is a great actor. Can’t wait to see War Machine.

    Have a nice day, guys!

    Reply
  4. ash says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:32 am

    i thought it was hilarious, clearly brad played off the golden dumbazz blondie hollywood golden boy image… HILARIOUS.

    Reply
  5. Minxx says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:33 am

    It was cute!

    Reply
  6. Prince says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I liked it, it’s a creative way to promote a new movie.

    Reply
  7. guest says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I’m a fan of Colbert and Pitt and thought it was good. I enoyed the skit.

    Reply
  8. Cherise says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I enjoyed it and so did their audience clearly. I loved the faux flirty thing they had going. Angie also had very controlled media engagement for her film and frankly he has delved into the divorce a lot more than she did. So I dont understand the criticism. Anyway, I love his films and cant wait for War Machine

    Reply
    • Fa says:
      May 17, 2017 at 9:11 am

      She did TV sit down interview and they asked about the divorce but Brad has the control on of the press at the premiere and interview chat-show so big difference.

      Reply
      • Nyawira says:
        May 17, 2017 at 9:28 am

        I think we have had much more substance from him than her. I got the sense that even her interview question was negotiated with the journalist clear not to ask specific follow up questions. She also ducked chat shows, profile interviews and even a US red carpet interview. Not that I blame her for doing it that way. They shouldn’t be expected to air their lives just to satiate a mostly indifferent public and the tiny number of people who follow this stuff.

      • SaraR. says:
        May 17, 2017 at 9:46 am

        She didn’t duck US red carpet interview – there was no red carpet in US for her film yet, because it is coming out in September (she only had premiere in Cambodia)
        It is too early for magazine interviews also – these will come sometime in August, closer to film’s release.
        So no, she didn’t duck anything.

      • Jilly says:
        May 17, 2017 at 11:54 am

        The first sentence of Angelina after asking for the divorce, was short, effective and true.

        “Made for the health of the family”

        Brad said a lot of cheap philosophy, and rewrite phrases he always talked about in interviews. Talk about family and what children are important, drink, drugs, depression, be at war with himself …. bla bla.bla
        Brad was having problems with alcohol, probably some other drug, anger, authoritarianism, left the family for the work. And finally he had an aggressive behavior with his son, who brought a month of investigation with the DCFS, FBI. The fear of the children being taken from Angelina too, the divorce of a wife and mother who saw that Brad crossed the border.

        He must still be incoformed, only now in March he decided to do therapy and is enjoying it, I think he slowly understood that he gave no choice to Angelina. She put up with it, and probably his relationship with his children would only get worse. This intervention was good for him

        “Made for the health of the family”

  9. TheOtherMaria says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I laughed, it was a funny skit, especially Bladimir Pitin 😂

    Reply
  10. boredblond says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I thought they were poking those interviewers who want to probe celebrity ‘innermost thoughts’ blah blah..when we all know they do those silly sit-downs to promote their projects..thought it was kind of funny.

    Reply
  11. crazydaisy says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Tedious. He looks cute, though. Bradimir Pittin, lol. After 12 years cultivating the family man image, dude is reinventing himself. Deep thoughts movie star? Hubris-challenged good guy? Visitation-only, part time Dad? Check, check and check.

    Reply
  12. bap says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Just another example of men supporting men. I wonder if Brad was a person color would he be getting this type of support?

    Reply
  13. BJ says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:09 am

    The skit went on a little too long but overall it was funny.

    Reply
  14. Khaleesi says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:12 am

    He really could be Robert Redford’s son. They should do another movie together.

    Reply
  15. tete says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Still fiND him repulsive.

    Reply
  16. Sage says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Cuuuute!😍 His charm is irresistible.

    But the brown slacks!! It looks like he found them crumpled on floor and decided they were clean enough to wear again.

    Reply
  17. tracking says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I was struck by how much more charming and charismatic I find Colbert than Pitt–and by his far superior comedic timing.

    Reply
  18. Jezza says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I liked it!! Just light, fun, silly stuff like this never fails to make me laugh!

    Reply
  19. Joannie says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Silly drivel.

    Reply
  20. Michelle says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:12 am

    No matter what he says or does, the media & public will always go easy on him because he comes across as relatable, easy going & generally a nice guy. I will never understand the treatment that angelina get’s from the very same people? Just because she is a more complex individual & not relatable to middle America. They will always see her as that troubled goth who had the audacity to land America’s golden boy. They find ways to blame her for anything they can. Just look at the tabloids? character assassination for the last 20yrs. How dare she be beautiful, talented, enigmatic, altruistic & many more admiral qualities. So any faults she has they are magnified & also invented by by the media to please the public & profit at the same time. If brad is so invested in justice as he claimed? then he should of spoke up about the awful treatment of his wife. He released a statement when he words were twisted when it came to Jennifer Aniston, but with Angelina?… crickets!!

    Reply
    • AlmondMilk says:
      May 17, 2017 at 11:39 am

      You nailed it @Michelle.

      There’s nothing more trfling than a man overly concerned with image. I think Brad has way more in common with Aniston than he used to think. The pity party tours, the woe is sexy me GQ cover via CAA. BEING OH SO CAREFUL to not make it seem you align with evil seductress sorceress Angelina too much lest your new fans that spent years attacking your family/children turn on you again. He’s so predictable. Lacks character.

      Reply
  21. Jilly says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I found it strange and forced. And depending on the Light, Brad seems to have a wonderful skin … and in others all dry and red.
    I thought he was overjoyed or trying to look overjoyed, after giving an interview last month, saying that an African mother who lost 8 relatives can have a really happy laughand more tham he’s had in his life LoL . That he has to learn to be happy and those philosophical bullshit.
    Now he wanted to be the old Brad, maybe even back to drinking ….
    People too happy, usually the most unhappy depressive … … I think he’s still not well, but work comes first to him. War Machine cost 60 million, have to be there

    Reply
  22. Del says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:53 am

    @michelle. You got it right! He’s just full of himself! He knew angelina will took all the blame and just played wih that! He aware people will be on side. At least brad should have give credit angelina for those attacks she got. After all for all of the months Angie is the one who took care of all of his beloved kids. I don’t like him anymore. If he truly love his family he should have address those. But he didn’t. Especially that gloden globes moment that sick! He got standing ovation from what he did. And these doesn’t f–king know that it was self inflicted! Angie will not file for divorce for ko reason. And it has a reason why up until now he doesn’t have the custody of his kids.

    Reply
  23. loislane says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    He just seems “nak€d” to me. Like he is in the middle of choosing his next “costume.” He always appears like this when he is alone until he finds the next woman from whom he can borrow a persona. I think this is probably the closest he is to the real him.

    Reply
  24. Candies says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Regardless of the um the no comment needed out fit, he put his FCK back on here like they say lols nice to see?

    Reply
  25. bap says:
    May 17, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    He thinks he is so cool, trying to bring back the baggy pants look. The people who buy into his bull is the low informational people.

    Reply
  26. bap says:
    May 17, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    My questions will always be why did he not speak up about his drinking in September or October?

    Question Why did he let Angelina and their son take the blame?

    Question If he was a person of color would he have gotten a pass for his behavior?

    Reply
  27. Guest says:
    May 17, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Loved it, so funny

    Reply
  28. Sue says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    He looks great, seems really happy

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment