Jessica Chastain in McQueen at the Cannes Film Festival: cute or tragic?

Jessica​​ Chastain is on the jury of this year’s Cannes Film Festival competition. Chastain’s career pretty much started in Cannes several years back, that year when she had like five major movies out and then she turned up in Cannes for the Tree of Life premiere, standing in between Brad Pitt and Sean Penn, and everyone was like “Who is that girl?” Chastain seems to love this film festival, and she comes back most years.

Since she’s on the jury this year, that means Chastain probably arrived in the south of France with two giant trunks full of clothes for all of the appearances she’ll have to make. I’m not sure this was the best choice for opening night? This is Alexander McQueen, and while the top part is rather delicate and weird, the bottom part is awful. Ugh. Classic Sarah Burton-for-McQueen: do a decent job interpreting part of McQueen’s legacy and then tack on a bunch of basic-bitch ideas like a sheer skirt, a dust ruffle and what appears to be granny panties.

Here’s Elle Fanning in a custom “hand-painted” Vivienne Westwood gown. This is such a princess look! And it’s so perfect for Cannes. Elle is doing it right.

Lily-Rose Depp (with director Asghar Farhadi) wore Chanel Resort. While I think Cannes is a perfect opportunity for a young woman to go full-on princess (see Elle Fanning, above), I also like it when a younger woman goes for a very simple and almost minimalist look, like this.

Robin Wright in a Saint Laurent cocktail dress. There were a lot of shorter dresses on opening night, which… eh. I’m not saying everyone needs to wear a full-on ball gown, but if you’re going with a shorter look, maybe save it for an event other than opening night?? Plus, there’s something almost TOO “slouchy” about this dress.

I adored Fan Bingbing’s Elie Saab gown, no surprise. I almost always love Elie Saab gowns at Cannes. This is princess-done-right.