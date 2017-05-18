Jessica Chastain in McQueen at the Cannes Film Festival: cute or tragic?

Jessica Chastain is on the jury of this year’s Cannes Film Festival competition. Chastain’s career pretty much started in Cannes several years back, that year when she had like five major movies out and then she turned up in Cannes for the Tree of Life premiere, standing in between Brad Pitt and Sean Penn, and everyone was like “Who is that girl?” Chastain seems to love this film festival, and she comes back most years.
Since she’s on the jury this year, that means Chastain probably arrived in the south of France with two giant trunks full of clothes for all of the appearances she’ll have to make. I’m not sure this was the best choice for opening night? This is Alexander McQueen, and while the top part is rather delicate and weird, the bottom part is awful. Ugh. Classic Sarah Burton-for-McQueen: do a decent job interpreting part of McQueen’s legacy and then tack on a bunch of basic-bitch ideas like a sheer skirt, a dust ruffle and what appears to be granny panties.
Here’s Elle Fanning in a custom “hand-painted” Vivienne Westwood gown. This is such a princess look! And it’s so perfect for Cannes. Elle is doing it right.
Lily-Rose Depp (with director Asghar Farhadi) wore Chanel Resort. While I think Cannes is a perfect opportunity for a young woman to go full-on princess (see Elle Fanning, above), I also like it when a younger woman goes for a very simple and almost minimalist look, like this.
Robin Wright in a Saint Laurent cocktail dress. There were a lot of shorter dresses on opening night, which… eh. I’m not saying everyone needs to wear a full-on ball gown, but if you’re going with a shorter look, maybe save it for an event other than opening night?? Plus, there’s something almost TOO “slouchy” about this dress.
I adored Fan Bingbing’s Elie Saab gown, no surprise. I almost always love Elie Saab gowns at Cannes. This is princess-done-right.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN, Joe Alvarez/WENN, Getty.
The top of Jessica’s gown is gorgeous and actually fits her, which very often is not the case. Her styling is beautiful. But enough of the sheer skirts. They’re distracting. Elle looks lovely. Great dress on Fan BingBing and Lily-Rose looks very nice. That’s a miss for Robin. The whole look is off. Like even though it’s short, the dress seems heavy and better suited for winter.
total scrolldown fug. The bodice is beautiful.
Agreed on Fan Bing Bing and Lily Rose, who I usually don’t like.
Elle Fanning and Fan Bingbing do look amazing. I think that’s a really good look for robin if not very Cannes. The slouchy suits her and the bob is really nice.
I think Robin looks fabulous. She’s my favorite of the dresses here. And I’m with lightpurple; the sheer dress thing needs to go.
Fan Bingbing never gets enough coverage. She is often the best-dressed at these outings. She hands-down was the best at the Met ball a few years ago and it was hard to even find a picture of her.
This. Met gala a couple of years ago? Amazing.
I like Jessica’s necklace but not the dress.
What Lightpurple said. The young’uns got it right.
Love that Jessica is on the jury. One of my absolute favorites. I don’t hate the dress. Elle is ethereal!!
Elle’s dress is stunning, she looked great.
Lily-Rose’s dress is just boring – but she really looks like her mother!
I love Elle’s look and it so age appropriate. Lily looks nice as well I Just wish she did more with her hair. Robins dress looked too boxy? And Jessica looks fine but nothing wow
I think all of them look gorgeous, especially Elle. I don’t even mind Robin’s simpler look. I wouldn’t hide those incredible legs under a long gown either!
Jessica’s dress is such a downer. The top part is actually pretty cool, but the bottom just looks lazy. A dress like this always shows up on project runway where a designer spent all of their time on the top and just rushed to get the bottom on to keep the woman somewhat decent. The designers at Alexander McQueen should have done better.
Fan Bingbing always brings the fashion. She looks so good in that photo.
Robin Wright’s dress is cute. She does need to stand up straight though.
If someone told me that Lily-Rose Depp was in her mid to late twenties instead of a 16-year-old, I would totally believe them. She does look nice here though.
Elle’s dress is would make a nice wedding dress.
Agree with all your points.
Don’t like Chastain’s choice and also with Lily Rose Depp looking like she’s in her 20s.
Robin’s legs are just insane. I’ve been seeing all pictures at Getty and is just bloody unbelievable not for her age but for every age. I think Kaiser posted the picture where she was just turning to the other side of photographers and got caught with an awkward pose, she was posing just fine in the rest of the pictures.
I love the top, hate the skirt of Jessica’s. She looks so tiny next to Will.
Fan Bingbing’s is very pretty, and Elle’s is stunning!
I love Chasten and she looks gorgeous here. (Though I am over the sheer parts of any gown.) Fanning looks lovely. Robin Wright- no.
Is there anyone who looks better than Jessica Chastain in dark/intense colors? NO.
She’s going to be so fun to watch for the next days. I love her style. Not always on point or risky but still always nice to look at.
I love Robin’s dress, is in line with her red carpet allergic personality. She wasn’t premiering a film (she’ll premiere a short she directed later on the festival though) and she wasn’t a juror (she was one a few years back) so she didn’t need to wear a gown. It wasn’t “her” night, I actually find her lack of gown-wearing a refreshing attempt of not being extra, which I appreciate very much, as opposed to the lots of women walking the red carpet without even a reason to be there. The YSL is just the way Robin wore it: is intended to be boxy and loose, I’ve seen it on the catwalk and Robin wore it better than the model. Is all about the legs and the rockstar style. I really loved it.
alexander mcqueen is baffling. the catwalk is absolutely gorgeous, the dresses are breathtaking. and yet, everytime they make a bespoke dress for some celeb, it looks cack. or same-ish. it’s just odd.
i hate princessy dresses, and elle’s dress looks too much like what she wore last year for the neon demon at cannes.
i’m over vanessa paradis’ spawn, so much privilege, but she doesn’t seem to be good at anything.
Don’t love anyone’s dresses, but they’re all ok. It’s nice to see Chastain at least try to wear something vaguely interesting, and Robyn and Lily’s dresses aren’t exciting, but they’re nice enough. No major fails here.
I liked Chastain’s dress in the first picture before I saw that it was sheer. Lily-Rose Depp was actually my favorite even though I am usually in favor of ball gowns and hand painted stuff and that shade of blue Fan wears. So it’s odd I liked Lily-Rose’s dress the best.
I adore Fan BingBing’s look as well as Elle Fanning’s . On that note, please post a picture of the back of the dress, it’s stunning!
Jessica looks perfect. I love the top half of the dress, the jewelry and makeup.
I love Chastain and the dress but everyone pales in front of Fan Bingbing.
I love all of the dresses and I think they all look beautiful. In order it would be Robin, Fan, Lily, Elle, and the Jessica. Fan always looks amazing, and I agree that especially at the Met a few years ago!! She is breath-taking!
