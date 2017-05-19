Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at Cannes premiere: minimalist or tedious?

Cannes Wonderstruck premiere

Night 2 of the Cannes Film Festival felt pretty muted, but I think we’re being hampered by the staggered arrival times for premieres. Last night, there were two big premieres, first for Wonderstruck and the second for Nelyubov (which was the more sparsely attended premiere).

These photos of Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore are from the Wonderstruck premiere. Neither woman really brought the fashion p0rn. Michelle obviously wore Louis Vuitton – this is just a really boring navy dress, the kind that you would usually see on the wife of a producer, not the star of the film. The milquetoast nature of this LV is made worse by the fact that Michelle literally just put it on and walked out the door. No jewelry. Barely any makeup. Her hair is the same as the photocall. Can I please get a pair of earrings or something?? As for Julianne, she wore Chanel: a beaded cocktail dress with a built-in feathered dickie. Awful.

Cannes Wonderstruck premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Nelyubov' - Premiere

Amber Valletta in Mulberry Fall 2017. One, I thought Amber was Nicole Richie in these photos. Isn’t that weird? Two, I really dislike this dress. What’s with all the cocktail dresses on the Cannes red carpet?

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - ‘Wonderstruck’ - Premiere

Emily Ratajkowski in a custom Peter Dundas. OMG. On one hand, this totally looks perfect for Cannes and literally no other red carpet. On the other hand, this is awful. It’s a lace jumpsuit with a giant, attached, puffy, taffeta half-skirt. Seriously.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Nelyubov' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Nelyubov' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

18 Responses to “Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at Cannes premiere: minimalist or tedious?”

  1. detritus says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:18 am

    So who’s yachting this year?

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      May 19, 2017 at 7:40 am

      The whispers there are that the “party” overall is dying out so to speak, at least for the famous names. The rumor is that with the advent of cell phone cameras, the need for crazy security, and all these stories getting out has meant that a lot of the celebs don’t feel secure…indulging, shall we say. I mean parties on both sides of the transactions. It’s still going on of course but not with any names you would recognize.

      However I’m sure Leo DiCaprio will show up. After his recent breakup (AHAHAHAHAHA!) he’s in need of another white model half his age to pretend to be in a relationship with.

      Reply
  2. minx says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Not good. And Julianne, wtf?

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Oh dear! Emily is peeing ruffles! Why is she there again?

    And Michelle either spilled something down the front of her dress or she’s sweating through it.

    Julianne, darling, no feathers! Without them, that dress would probably be lovely but we can’t see it because FEATHERS!

    Amber, when the airline loses your luggage, ask them to buy you some clothes to tide you over until they find it. Wearing the drapes from your hotel room only works if you’re Scarlett O’Hara or Carol Burnett.

    Reply
    • ichsi says:
      May 19, 2017 at 7:35 am

      My money is on sweating through it, this looks inexplicably warm to me. As far as LV designs go, this isn’t too terrible (still not good though). And the free flowing ruffles… on someone a little more high fashion maybe but on Miss pout-y, pose-y feminist? No.

      Reply
  4. Lora says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:23 am

    My eyes hurt

    Reply
  5. Nancy says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Michelle’s dress doesn’t work. It’s wrinkly and ill-fitted and she doesn’t look comfortable, especially next to Julianne who is all cha cha. Now Amber is wearing a dress, love it looks great on her although I doubt too many will agree. Emily looks like Elvira on crack and really should just go home.

    Reply
  6. SM says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:26 am

    They all look awful. Aslo what is that Emily whateverhernameis doing there? Did I miss the moment she became a real actress?

    Reply
  7. ell says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:26 am

    horrendous. i can’t even understand the actual shape of the dress.

    Reply
  8. Liberty says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:35 am

    A. A friend is there on assignment and says it is quieter than usual so far

    B. Will someone tell me why yards of bleh lace have become the main part of every “You too can be a top designer/princess” gown kit?” Yes we can see your boobs etc., we get it, but just for a lark,what else is hanging in your trailer closet? But, don’t ask Julianne’s stylist to help…

    C. So three, I prefer Michelle’s French guillotine-ready look by default in my new Lace Protest.*

    * if not handmade by a combo of Italian grannies, Belgian nuns, Karl’s cat, Idris, Daniel, and Thor, I am not interested.

    Reply
  9. Veronica says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I’d like to see Michelle’s dress in person because I think the dots are creating an optical illusion and making it appear less smooth in its fit than it actually is. Emily’s is just awful.

    Reply
  10. cleveland girl says:
    May 19, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I am SO over Michelles hair. I miss seeing her as a brunette.

    Reply
  11. Esmom says:
    May 19, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I don’t know why but I’m actually liking them all except for Emily Rata’s. But I’m more excited to know that Wonderstruck was being made into a film. The book was amazing.

    Reply
  12. Evil Owl says:
    May 19, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Whatevs! Wake me up when Aishwarya Rai floats on to the red carpet with that Goddess face

    Reply

