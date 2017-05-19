Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at Cannes premiere: minimalist or tedious?

Night 2 of the Cannes Film Festival felt pretty muted, but I think we’re being hampered by the staggered arrival times for premieres. Last night, there were two big premieres, first for Wonderstruck and the second for Nelyubov (which was the more sparsely attended premiere).
These photos of Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore are from the Wonderstruck premiere. Neither woman really brought the fashion p0rn. Michelle obviously wore Louis Vuitton – this is just a really boring navy dress, the kind that you would usually see on the wife of a producer, not the star of the film. The milquetoast nature of this LV is made worse by the fact that Michelle literally just put it on and walked out the door. No jewelry. Barely any makeup. Her hair is the same as the photocall. Can I please get a pair of earrings or something?? As for Julianne, she wore Chanel: a beaded cocktail dress with a built-in feathered dickie. Awful.
Amber Valletta in Mulberry Fall 2017. One, I thought Amber was Nicole Richie in these photos. Isn’t that weird? Two, I really dislike this dress. What’s with all the cocktail dresses on the Cannes red carpet?
Emily Ratajkowski in a custom Peter Dundas. OMG. On one hand, this totally looks perfect for Cannes and literally no other red carpet. On the other hand, this is awful. It’s a lace jumpsuit with a giant, attached, puffy, taffeta half-skirt. Seriously.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So who’s yachting this year?
The whispers there are that the “party” overall is dying out so to speak, at least for the famous names. The rumor is that with the advent of cell phone cameras, the need for crazy security, and all these stories getting out has meant that a lot of the celebs don’t feel secure…indulging, shall we say. I mean parties on both sides of the transactions. It’s still going on of course but not with any names you would recognize.
However I’m sure Leo DiCaprio will show up. After his recent breakup (AHAHAHAHAHA!) he’s in need of another white model half his age to pretend to be in a relationship with.
Not good. And Julianne, wtf?
Oh dear! Emily is peeing ruffles! Why is she there again?
And Michelle either spilled something down the front of her dress or she’s sweating through it.
Julianne, darling, no feathers! Without them, that dress would probably be lovely but we can’t see it because FEATHERS!
Amber, when the airline loses your luggage, ask them to buy you some clothes to tide you over until they find it. Wearing the drapes from your hotel room only works if you’re Scarlett O’Hara or Carol Burnett.
My money is on sweating through it, this looks inexplicably warm to me. As far as LV designs go, this isn’t too terrible (still not good though). And the free flowing ruffles… on someone a little more high fashion maybe but on Miss pout-y, pose-y feminist? No.
My eyes hurt
Michelle’s dress doesn’t work. It’s wrinkly and ill-fitted and she doesn’t look comfortable, especially next to Julianne who is all cha cha. Now Amber is wearing a dress, love it looks great on her although I doubt too many will agree. Emily looks like Elvira on crack and really should just go home.
They all look awful. Aslo what is that Emily whateverhernameis doing there? Did I miss the moment she became a real actress?
I read that as Whatever her mamaries.
LOL
horrendous. i can’t even understand the actual shape of the dress.
A. A friend is there on assignment and says it is quieter than usual so far
B. Will someone tell me why yards of bleh lace have become the main part of every “You too can be a top designer/princess” gown kit?” Yes we can see your boobs etc., we get it, but just for a lark,what else is hanging in your trailer closet? But, don’t ask Julianne’s stylist to help…
C. So three, I prefer Michelle’s French guillotine-ready look by default in my new Lace Protest.*
* if not handmade by a combo of Italian grannies, Belgian nuns, Karl’s cat, Idris, Daniel, and Thor, I am not interested.
I’d like to see Michelle’s dress in person because I think the dots are creating an optical illusion and making it appear less smooth in its fit than it actually is. Emily’s is just awful.
I am SO over Michelles hair. I miss seeing her as a brunette.
Me, too. The cut is too severe at this point and the color right now just isn’t flattering.
Agree!
I don’t know why but I’m actually liking them all except for Emily Rata’s. But I’m more excited to know that Wonderstruck was being made into a film. The book was amazing.
Whatevs! Wake me up when Aishwarya Rai floats on to the red carpet with that Goddess face
