Cher: ‘The Democrats f–ked up so bad in their message’ & they were too old

Cher covers the latest issue of Billboard. You know why? Because she’s receiving the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards. What’s surprising about that is that it’s taken this long for her to receive it, right? She sat down for a pretty amazing and “over it” interview. She even says, flat-out, “Icon is a stupid word.” You can read the Billboard piece here – she comments about her music and film history but it’s nothing new, really. Most Cher fans know her history like the back of their hands. Here are some highlights:
She wanted to be a rock star in the 1970s: In the ’70s, her Hollywood friends — Geffen, Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson, Joni Mitchell — were making great art; Cher felt ashamed of her songs. She wanted to sound like Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen, Mitchell or, especially, the Eagles. Anything but Cher. “I’m not a Cher fan,” says Cher. “I just don’t think my aesthetic taste lies in her direction.”
She lives with her son in Malibu: She lives in a Malibu mansion with her son, Elijah Allman, 40, a musician and painter (“He’s talented, but he won’t buckle down,” she frets). Chaz completed sex reassignment surgery in 2009. “My relationship with my kids is great right now,” she says with a big smile. “Let’s freeze this moment, because God knows what’ll happen tomorrow.” She’s single, and has been “for a while. I loved all the men I was with, but I seem to have a two-and-a-half-year sell-by date.” She explains this with a quip: “My mom once said, ‘You should marry yourself a rich man.’ I went, ‘Mom, I am a rich man!’”
She has to fight the urge to tweet about politics 24/7: “Since Trump was elected, I have to hide my telephone, because I’m so outraged. Twitter is like a drug. It creeps into your life, and you have to say, ‘Time to put a stop to this. I’m a grown-up.’ [But] The president is cheating and getting away with it, and using the White House to make money, and he’s going to take health care away from people, and people are going die. It’s outrageous. You feel like you’re screaming ‘Fire!’ and no one’s listening.”
On the Democrats: “The Democrats f–ked up so bad in their message, and how old [the leadership] is. You’ve got to pray that old people die before young people can get involved with the party. I told Hillary [Clinton] she should have a group of millennials give their ideas about government.”
While I agree that it wasn’t a great image to have Bernie Sanders – who is 75 – and Hillary Clinton (69 years old) as the standard-bearers for the Democratic Party in 2016. I do think a lot of younger people tuned out because Bernie was like everybody’s crotchety old grandpa and Hillary was like everybody’s mom who just learned to text. Then again, people actually voted for a 70-year-old orange man who sounds like every racist old coot in every mob movie, so maybe it’s not about age? And I think a political campaign infused by millennials’ ideas sounds horrible.
Cover courtesy of Billboard, additional photos courtesy of WENN.
What was wrong with the Democratic message? Hillary’s message was always “I’m a hard working, experienced politician with ideas available for you to see and you should vote for me over the orange idiot with no experience, no plans and Russian ties”. That sounds like a fine message to me, considering the Republican message was “No puppet no puppet your the puppet” “grab em by the pus-y” and “what a nasty woman”
“What was wrong with the Democratic message?”
Hillary Clinton managed to lose 30 states to a walking dumpster fire. I think it’s fair to say there was something wrong with the Democrats’ messaging.
The issue was that misogyny permeates our society. A woman wasn’t going to get the votes from people who doubt a woman’s ability to lead a country. And also backlash from having 8 years of a black president and our country making progress (though slow) on social issues; the “Make America Great Again” was in response to that.
It wasn’t so much as a “message” issue as it was some of the items that I’ve listed above.
Nastygirl85, thanks for the comment. A recent study found that in the key states that HRC lost, the much publicized “economic insecurity” was not the issue. Instead, it was so-called “cultural insecurity”
I don’t think the Dems ran a great campaign. But this was also a perfect storm of misogyny, and all those isms, and inattentiveness. I had people on my FB complaining about Dems and minimum wage. Me: have you read their platform? Them: No.
And yes, the Russians did influence it with fake news. It wasn’t the sole reason, but neither was the Dem’s ‘message’.
I disagree with all my heart. Democrats had a great message but no one was paying attention because too much media attention was on stolen emails and off-the-wall comments day in and day out from BS artist and p*ssygrabber Trump. Add to that many Americans just preferred an asshole and male chauvinist pig to an experienced woman who reminded them of their strict teacher or mother-in-law who might take away their guns. Trump also came across as the last stand for the poor suffering white man. Hillary wasn’t a “great” campaigner but she really did tell the truth and had the perfect qualifications to fix health care and everything else.
Nasty- so is the answer to that to not have a female nominee next time if the level of misogyny makes winning impossible? Makes me want to vomit.
Well that’s exactly it. The message was ‘I’m better than that guy’. While clearly true, it’s not exactly a rousing call to action. ‘Vote for me because the other options are god-awful’ isn’t exactly a ‘Yes We Can’.
Trump got himself so much free press and pulled so much focus. What was needed was something/someone that could cut through that and make an impact independent of him. But that didn’t happen. The Democrats campaign became about NOT electing him. Telling people what they shouldn’t do isn’t effective messaging. You need to get them pumped up for what they should do.
I feel there was a few things, and it lies with the party on a whole. Say what you will about the Republicans, but they have marketing down. They say tax cut means more money in your pocket! Dems rebutt with Rich get Richer! The rebuttable needs to be Tax Cuts = Bad Roads, no parks, no free birth control. 20 year old, 30 year olds, heck I turn 45 in 2 months and honestly I do not give a shit about Social Security and Medicare. I care about roads that aren’t going to break my axle. Sidewalks my daughter can play on, after school programs.
Don’t get me wrong SS and medicare are very important, but if at 45 years old they still seem like a lifetime away, no candidate is going to inspire and fire up the 20 year olds with that. They need to counteract every thing Rebulicans say with this cut means this, cut to X means that lake you all love going to will be poluted, cut to this means that free birth control you have been enjoying gone.
The message of Tax cuts means the rich get richer is tired and an old message. The marketing needs to be this is what we can do to help you. And not that it needs to be dumbed down but no one is going to sit an read through a candidates 23 page tax plan. It needs to be easy to understand, concise and speak to the consumers short attentions spans.
And I have no idea if this even makes sense, this ramble brought to you caffeine free…..
Understood perfectly and agree 100%.
“but they have marketing down.”
The Republicans are overall much better at appealing to emotions, I think. The Dems can with individual candidates, but not as whole. Bill Clinton was a wonk, but he was also perceived to be a change agent and he is/was an extraordinary gifted campaigner/politicians. Obama is also a wonk, but also perceived to be a change agent and charismatic. Hillary is a wonk, She’s not the most gifted campaigner, nor was she seen as a change agent. And even a lot of supporters were willing to believe the worst about her.
I’d love for voters to vote with both intellect and emotion, but most go with emotion. And those ‘undecideds’ were swayed to ignore the worst of Trump (which was most of it) and believe the worst of Hillary because the Republicans appealed to emotion and the Dems did not do that well.
CHER! Oh my god thank you for giving us a Cher post. I love her. “Mom, I am a rich man!” YES YOU ARE!
As for the Democrats comment … eh. She’s not saying it’s their fault, she’s just pointing out what she thinks was an issue.
I freaking love that quote!
That throwback photo of her is stunning.
Hillary spent her life in politics and had the experience. What experience would a millennial have? Hillary knew what the country needed and was willing to fight for it. It’s not the democrats who fucked up it’s the stupid people in this country who followed Trump like a friggin cult leader. It was people’s inability to research and decipher real information from fake news. It was the stupidity of Americans who instead of doing the responsible thing voted with their “conscience”. Whatever the hell that even means. Now look at where we are. The democrats didn’t fuck up because the message was there, they just refused to listen.
Thank you. Plus are we still pretending this was a normal election?!?! We now know that our election was interfered with by a foreign government.
This isn’t about Millennials running things. Cher specifically said ” a group of millennials give their IDEAS about government.”
That’s not a bad thing. Not enough politicians, with the exception of Bernie and Elizabeth Warren, are talking about the issues that Millennials have to deal with on a daily basis – trillion dollar student loan debt, being overeducated and underemployed, not being able to afford to buy a house etc.
There are 90 million Millennials in the U.S. They are the future. Hearing their ideas for government would have been great for Hillary’s campaign. If they heard their voice, like they did with Bernie, then they probably would have turned out in greater numbers at the polls.
That wasn’t a why they didn’t turn out. Hillary took on 2/3 of Bernie’s progressive platform after he lost the primary to her. She also worked with him on free tuition for families making under $125,000 a year and loan forgiveness programs. She had all of this up on her website. After she won the primary the Bernie Bros or Bernie Busters refused to let go of the “primary was rigged” narrative that the Russians fed to them. This is why she lost. If Bernie had won the primaries people would’ve showed up for him yes because although I didn’t want him to win I would’ve done the right thing and voted for him over the Orange dick face. As well as other democrats who would’ve done the responsible thing for our country instead of throwing a temper tantrum and now have given us a dictator from hell.
Yes, I know she was forced into taking Bernie’s progressive platform. But why did she not try to sell it more? Probably because she is a bad campaigner. I mean, you have to admit that. Unlike Elizabeth Warren or Obama, HRC just doesn’t get people passionate about these issues. And way to generalize. She didn’t lose because of the Bernie Bros. she lost because the voting rights act was gutted. 14 states had new voting restrictions for the first time in 50 years, majority were swing states. I mean, look at Wisconsin. 27,000 votes separated HRC and Trump. Fewer polling places, strict forms of voter ID and residency requirements, people being turned away at the polls, limited voting hours, etc.
Stop blaming Bernie Bros when you know the real culprit is the GOP. They knew exactly what they were doing and that’s why HRC lost every swing state Obama won just 4 years before.
“Millennials have to deal with on a daily basis – trillion dollar student loan debt, being overeducated and underemployed, not being able to afford to buy a house etc.”
That’s not just Millennials.
But I got the impression from the more reluctant Millennials that even when it was pointed out to them what was in the Dem party platform they didn’t believe or thought it wasn’t serious. There’s a certain point where that responsibility lies with the voter, not the party.
I mean she isn’t wrong. Sanders is already pissing off everyone I know by saying he MIGHT run again. Dude you are old and not a champion of minorities or women who make up the core of the left base. So no.
The Dems need fresh blood and quick. The good thing about the resistance (no not the one Bernie THINKS he leads) is more men, women and minorities are running for everything from the bottom up. That’s what we need. And by fresh blood I mean someone who isn’t nearing 80 in age. Fresh blood for the POTUS is someone in their 40s. Ie Obama was a young POTUS
There’s no accounting for why people voted for the old cheeto aside from racism. So Cher isn’t wrong
How isnt Sanders championing women and minorities? Look at his track record.
Bernie is not the white savior that a lot of his supporters want to claim he is. He is all about economic inequality but when it comes to racial inequality (women and men of color getting arrested and convicted at higher rates than white, women and men of color getting killed by the police at a larger rate than whites, mandatory minimum sentences negatively affect people of color at large rates than whites, etc.) he could not make a substantive response. He even said he was uncomfortable talking about race and only talked about social justice issues when forced to do so. He acknowledges the reality of racism, but mostly describes society’s problems in terms of class and income. His mindset is that of the old school white male perspective on what’s important to white males and never takes into account that others feel differently and should be respected for those differences.
He basically wants non-white voters to re-align our priorities so that they fit right along with his and his white supporters. We are just supposed to put aside our non-whiteness (as if we could or should actually do something like that) and just work together to get rid of economic inequality. That somehow this will fix all the other problems. You cannot get rid of economic inequality without talking about race and unconscious bias in this country. He still cannot or won’t tie policy, economics, and race together. He wants people of color to stop playing identity politics but has no problem going after the white working class who are doing the same damn thing. He is not really about systemic change for everybody. Bernie is, in the most annoying white liberal way possible, propping up white supremacy.
I encourage you to see the documentary “Thirteen” and then I’d love to have a discussion about Bill and Hillary’s record on serving the black community.
Bernie voted for the crime bill as he was in the senate at the time the bill came up. All three have blood on their hands.
I don’t think anyone who supports a pro-life candidate can be described as a “champion of women”. For him to say that we need to start accepting people who may have “slight differences of opinions” or we risk alienating people is a load of crap. I didn’t hear any of that conciliatory tone when he lost the primary, from him OR his Bernie-Bro supporters. It was all about how Hillary hadn’t compromised ENOUGH on the economic issues because that was super important to all of the lower income Bernie supporters. Well guess what… aside from the social aspect of it, a woman’s ability to plan her family and access reproductive health care and choose whether or not to have a child IS A F*CKING ECONOMIC ISSUE AS WELL. But sure… Bernie, Mr. Champion For Women, is willing to compromise on that.
I’m SO sick of the narrative that Bernie could have won. Maybe he could have. But the thing is, he didn’t win, he’s not perfect, and people need to stop acting like he was some paragon of virtuous perfection who could have solved all of these issues. The misogyny in that message makes me physically ill.
If you want to promote Hillary as better than Bernie, please don’t use feminism as a reason, or at the very least, qualify her feminism as only applying to women in the US. Her record as secretary of state harmed women and children in countries outside the US. Google hillary and Honduras. If we are holding Bernie to such high standards, let’s apply the same to Hillary, or do only American women’s rights matter?
You may not like Bernie Sanders, clearly, but to say he is not a champion of women or minorities is untrue. He’s been fighting the good fight for decades, it may not be how you would do it or how you to want it done, but why the vitriol?
How has Bernie supported black and minority issues? Details please? Congressional Black caucus said he’s never approached them. NEVER.
While I like Cher, what she says is ridiculous. A) HRC won the popular vote. B) millennials are just as inexperienced as 45. My 21 year old knows what affects him, but not much else. HRC has worked for the entire populace for decades.
Let’s get it straight He won because of white privilege, the media not doing their job, racism, sexism and ignorance
Gloria Steinem named Bernie Sanders an “honorary woman” on more than one occasion. Below are 19 examples of Bernie’s lifelong record of supporting civil rights and standing for minority issues. It may have seemed Hillary had a better chance of winning in the general, but in hindsight, I think not. Especially since Bernie had so much millennial support. I think that’s what Cher is talking about.
http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/20-examples-bernie-sanders-powerful-record-civil-and-human-rights-1950s
Still waiting…Please tell me how Bernie has supported minority issues. There is a reason minorities voted overwhelmingly for HRC. Bill and Hillary KNOW how to speak to the issues that matter to minorities. Bernie speaks to the ultra white liberals who feel their own “all knowingness ” trumps others’ experience. Sorry he is out of touch, like some of his followers. I remember a young white guy saying to me if only blacks would THINK about their own needs rather than knee jerk support of HRC they would support BS. Huh? Yes, white liberals and young people went for BS. Why? Because he brought back romantic dreams of hippy days. End
Cher did not say anything ridiculous. She did not say Millennials would be running the government. She specifically said a “group of millennials give their IDEAS about government.” Sorry but only Bernie and Elizabeth Warren were talking about Millennial issues, like student loan debt, underemployment, etc.
And give me a break that Bernie only speaks to ultra white liberals. You could say the exact same thing about Hillary. Bernie is not indifferent to racial justice or civil rights issues. Besides being there right at the beginning and being arrested for desegregation in 1962, he was also ahead of his time calling for equal rights for LGBT back in the 1970s. He also opposed the welfare reform bill championed by Bill Clinton that negatively impacted minorities and the poor besides the fact he condemned police violence and has supported Black Lives Matter since the very beginning.
Black Americans’ support of HRC was a paradox – they supported her because she’s “familiar” and they believed she had a better chance of defeating the evil. Republicans but her husband was ultimately responsible for the New Jim Crow (the largest increase of federal and state prison inmates in American history, the majority of who are black). The Clintons might be able “to speak” to the community like you said, but what they have to offer them is absolutely nothing. Just broken promises and lies.
yetanotherjudy, People have been kind enough to paste links that answer your question. How much more spoon feeding do you require?
Thank you, @ QueenB and Decca!
I see this type of remark a lot (bashing Sanders with willful ignorance and disregard for facts, because I guess that’s the world we live in) and it really gets irritating after a while.
It’s perfectly okay to support Sanders with your own facts. I’ll wait.
@Erin Lee Daniels – I posted some in comment above. ^
Erin Lee Daniels : link from @crazydaisy
http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/20-examples-bernie-sanders-powerful-record-civil-and-human-rights-1950s
That list is an exaggeration of the highest order. So basically he gave a lot of in-person support, some worthwhile fundraising, and some speeches. Oh and he got arrested. Let’s not forget that Bernie got arrested!!!!
There is nothing powerful or extraordinary about that list at all.
Bernie doesn’t think reproductive rights are an economic issue.
http://nymag.com/thecut/2017/04/bernie-sanders-and-tom-perez-must-not-abandon-womens-rights.html
For me Bernie sold pipe dreams to young people. Hillary was realistic. With a congress that is majority republicans she knew damn well that none of what Bernie wanted would be easy to achieve. So of course people listened to his free healthcare, free education, free everything. It just isn’t going to happen but with her it would’ve come pretty damn close. This election was everything about racism and misogyny in my eyes.
*whispers*
I agree, Jezi. Hillary was the pragmatist.
She was! If anyone looks back at her history she was able to get things done by compromising. When she couldn’t get Universal Healthcare she fought for Child Health Plus. She knew how to work with Republicans and that’s what made her so scary to them.
Bernie was selling people a beautifully wrapped dream lie. Hillary was about what realistically could have been achieved.
God almighty do I love Cher! I agree with Cher that Cher’s aesthetic taste lies in a different direction, but Cher is AMAZING. I cannot stop using her name, CHER! What a name, what a lady!
Sure politics is basically only old people and younger people should have more say. But! Its not enough to really base a campaign on.
Im pretty sure more millennials like Lena Dunham would have alienated more older voters from Clinton than they would have brought in younger voters.
Also when those old people die the younger people are already the (new) old people.
Wow Kim looks amazing in that pic
Aren’t there a couple of generations in between baby boomers [mine and HRC's] and millennials [my daughter's]?
However, Democrats need new and younger leadership badly. I would welcome it.
Maybe Cher, an icon to be sure, was just using the term “millennials” in a more general way.
I think it goes boomers, gen x, millennials, and now i-gen ( that is people born 2000 onward).
Thanks. I sympathized in part with Cher’s comment, but I did not immediately jump from my age group to my child’s.
She’s pretty damn awesome.
Cher is right. What is important to my parents (in their 80′s) is not what is important to me (50′s) and what is important to my kids (20′s) is also different. Our perpectives on the future (and the length of what that will be) is completely different and the issues as to a (parental) 10 year future, a (me) 40 year future and a (my kids) 70 year future are not at all the same.
I disagree that Sanders’ age played a role in how millennials saw him, at least in a negative light. I’m a female college student and I, as well almost every person in my age group that I know, was way more excited about him than Hillary. That’s anecdotal, but I think that was probably the case for many college students.
I agree with you on Bernie Sanders. His age played no role in the millennial opinion of him. I’m a millennial and everyone I know was much more excited about him than about Hillary. I’ll say this much: Hillary probably would’ve stood a much better chance if Bernie Sanders didn’t appeal so broadly to young people and start up the whole “she’s corrupt, she’s a crook, she’s a Wall St puppet” and all that. I know a few people who voted for Trump because Bernie Sanders didn’t get the nod and they were so disgusted by the DNC and they were deeply impacted by what Sanders said about Clinton. This is one of the biggest issues in our political system though… the mud slinging. We have 2 candidates who are playing basically for the same team (for lack of a better way to put it) and they bash each other so much and then they turn around and tell you “oh wait nevermind about what I said… go and vote for that person).
I think a lot of people have no idea what the definition of millennials actually is. Millennials are people born from the early 1980s -early 1990s. Often the older part of the group born in the early 1980s gets excluded from the coverage.
And the reality the younger part of the group often doesn’t have good planning skills. For example, many who are uninsured failed to sign up for ACA, because they aren’t currently sick. Then they get injured in a vehicle collision and are stunned when they now have tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
“And I think a political campaign infused by millennials’ ideas sounds horrible.”
Horrible? Did you miss 2008?
Is it really the message, though? I get the impression that DNC has been overrun by communications majors from Ivy League schools who are too focused on spinning a message. Their strategy seems to be to sit back and let the GOP step in it, while going on an outrage tour about everything.
For some reason I read outrage as orange at first. And then I thought “the orange outrage tour” is pretty fitting. Lol
Lol. That is a good one.
Sexism played a role in how messages were disseminated. Bernie and Trump could yell but not Hillary. I guess she was supposed to sound like Ivanka with a sock in her mouth. And does anyone remember when Hillary had pneumonia and didn’t tell the press for a day and fainted at a 911 memorial service. The press went wild … you would have thought she murdered somebody while the whole time slippery Trump lied lied lied lied lied about pretty much everything.
This coming from a women who held concerts in ‘Sun City’ when South Africa was oppressing and imprisoning their own people or color and admitted to smoking marijuana while, then pregnant, with the 40 year old man child that still lives with her.
I doubt she has to fight the urge to tweet about politics
I agree with her about your politicians being too old. Trump is 70. And he’s an elitist. How does he relate to the average citizen? As much as I like the idea of HIlary winning the election I think she was too old as well. Plus she’s had some serious health issues. In Canada both Harper and Trudeau both in their early forties when they won the election. Young enough to be open minded and put out some fresh ideas.
Gov’ts get old and tired!
a) They didn’t focus enough on working class issues, and actually let Trump get away with portraying himself as some kind of working class hero. He’s from the party who oppose universal healthcare and a decent living wage, wtf?
b) They failed to understand how big the drug issue is, and that they’re on the wrong side, especially with Obama pardoning all those drug criminals in the lead-up to the election. Dumb move, as was apologising for the “superpredator” comment. The only apology should have been in the other direction, that it shifts the blame entirely onto the supply side and absolves the demand side of any. They took the side of the abusers at the expense of their victims. A little ironic given how many of Trump’s supporters are drug addled.
